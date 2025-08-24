MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Solana, XYZVerse (XYZ), and XRP
The post Solana, XYZVerse (XYZ), and XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Big players are quietly preparing for a shift in cryptos choices. Attention is turning toward three specific names that may soon fill their portfolios: Solana, XYZVerse (XYZ), and XRP. Each coin holds unique features that catch institutional interest. Uncover what makes these digital coins stand out from the crowd and why accumulation could soon surge. Solana: Speed Racer of Crypto’s New Track Solana runs on a design that puts speed first. It sends and checks deals in the blink of an eye. It does this without splitting the chain or adding extra layers, a trick that sets it apart from rivals like Ethereum and Cardano. Builders can write dapps in many code styles, so fresh ideas pop up fast. The SOL coin fuels it all. People use SOL to pay fees, run smart tools, and get paid for keeping the network safe. Recent buzz shows more apps, from games to markets, choosing Solana for its low cost. Daily trade on the chain has jumped, even as some coins cool off. The move hints at fresh life in this cycle. If users keep flooding in, demand for SOL could rise, much like gas fees drove growth for Ethereum in past years. Yet the coin still trades under its old peak, giving it room to catch up. Fans see it as a speedy bet on the next wave of busy crypto tools. $XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game. With the bold Greatest of All Time…
ESPORTS
$0.08726
-1.64%
G
$0.01148
-2.46%
T
$0.01679
+1.32%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:43
Aktsia
Ripple Is Becoming a ‘Full-Stack Financial Services Firm,’ Expert Says
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.020347
-0.52%
EXPERT
$0.00079
-0.37%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 16:40
Aktsia
Hut 8 Announces $1 Billion ATM Stock Issuance Plan
The post Hut 8 Announces $1 Billion ATM Stock Issuance Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hut 8 announced a $1 billion stock issuance plan for infrastructure expansion. Investment aims to enhance AI and HPC capabilities at Hut 8. Market anticipates impacts on the Bitcoin sector and related industries. Hut 8, a Bitcoin mining company, announces a new $1 billion At-the-Market stock issuance plan, replacing its previous $500 million plan, to expand AI and computing infrastructure. This move signifies a strategic capital shift enhancing Hut 8’s digital infrastructure capabilities, impacting the Bitcoin market and related sectors with potential increased demand for mining equipment. Hut 8’s $1 Billion Strategic Shift in Infrastructure Hut 8, a prominent Bitcoin mining firm, has launched a $1 billion stock issuance program to bolster its computing infrastructure. The initiative, led by CEO Asher Genoot and CFO Sean Glennan, replaces a previous $500 million plan—$300 million of which had already been issued. Hut 8’s strategic focus is on enhancing AI and high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities. The funds are intended for acquiring energy assets, upgrading infrastructure, and expanding AI services. As Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot stated, “Our new brand enables us to more clearly express what has always set Hut 8 apart: a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating next-generation digital infrastructure.” Market reactions highlight increased interest in Bitcoin’s mining sector. Asher Genoot emphasized the strategic reserve’s role, asserting it would strengthen the firm’s financial position. Community and industry feedback reflect both optimism and anticipation of forthcoming developments. Bitcoin Market Faces Changes Amid Hut 8 Expansion Did you know? Hut 8’s strategic expansion aligns with historical trends where major mining companies, like Marathon Digital, similarly utilized ATM offerings to bolster infrastructure and reserves. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $114,762.95 with a market cap of $2.29 trillion. BTC holds a market dominance of 57.43%. Over the past 90 days, BTC…
BTC
$111,404.13
-2.90%
MORE
$0.10065
+0.08%
CAP
$0.06579
+0.41%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:39
Aktsia
World Liberty Token Rumors Spark Over 8% Drop in Aave Price
TLDR Aave fell over $30 amid WLFI token allocation rumors from an Oct. 2024 proposal. WLFI denied claims that Aave would receive 7% of its token supply. Aave founder signaled the proposal terms remain valid despite denials. DeFi TVL has climbed to $167B, driven by institutional interest post-2024 elections. Aave (AAVE) price has dropped sharply [...] The post World Liberty Token Rumors Spark Over 8% Drop in Aave Price appeared first on CoinCentral.
OCT
$0.09728
-1.81%
WLFI
$--
--%
LIBERTY
$0.11363
+0.32%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/24 16:38
Aktsia
Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025?
The post Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Margex is a crypto derivative exchange that was founded in 2019. The exchange was designed to provide an easy-to-use and secure experience for both beginners and experienced traders interested in derivatives products. Besides the comprehensive interface for trading perpetual contracts, the trading platform offers low fixed transaction fees and allows users to start trading without identity verification. Margex Exchange offers daily rewards to traders holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and their crypto assets in their wallets. Additionally, the exchange has an extensive and standalone copy trading platform that allows beginners and busy traders to replicate the strategies of successful traders and make profits even with little time or experience. But there’s more, this Margex review provides an overview of the exchange, highlighting its key features, Margex fees, and offers a step-by-step guide on how to start trading on Margex. Rating 4.6/5 ⭐ Security 8.5/10 Available Cryptocurrencies 8/10 Customer Service 8.0/10 User Experience 9.0/10 Is Margex Safe? Yes Margex Review – What Is It? A Comprehensive Look Margex is a cryptocurrency platform specializing in leveraged trading, offering up to 100x leverage on derivative trading pairs. The exchange supports margin trading on over 50 major digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Margex also features multicollateral wallets that let users deposit various cryptocurrencies and trade almost any pair without owning the underlying asset. Margex Exchange offers a user-friendly interface and robust security measures, including cold storage of funds and advanced encryption, comprehensive market data from multiple liquidity providers to prevent price manipulation, a copy trading feature, and a zero-fee converter for swapping cryptocurrencies. While Margex offers multiple features for derivative traders and copy traders, it does cater to traders who want to buy or sell crypto on the spot market. The exchange also lacks some features available on other exchanges, like automated trading bots,…
MORE
$0.10065
+0.08%
COM
$0.020347
-0.52%
ZERO
$0.00005257
-5.94%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:38
Aktsia
Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Meets with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse – Here Are the Details
The post Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Meets with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse – Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson provided important information about both strategic collaborations and regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem in his recent statements. Hoskinson stated that he had a long conversation with Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov regarding the integration of Chainlink into the Cardano ecosystem and said: “We sat down with Sergey Nazarov and had a long and enjoyable conversation about Chainlink’s support for Cardano, Midnight, and Bitcoin, as well as how to integrate Chainlink into the UTXO world.” Hoskinson also signaled a significant step towards the XRP ecosystem: “I had a great conversation with Brad (Garlinghouse) about XRP. Lace (Cardano wallet) will support XRP until the end of the year. I’d love to do a joint event with some of the XRP guys, maybe John Deaton and a few others.” In addition, Hoskinson was at the same table with FED officials, Chainlink Co-founder Sergey Nazarov, Solana Co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Referring to the investments made in the Cardano ecosystem, Hoskinson announced that they have spent $23 million to support the native token ecosystem to date. Finally, touching on a critical development regarding crypto regulations in the US, Hoskinson said the following about the CLARITY Act: “The CLARITY Act is coming along very well, with a comprehensive draft likely by the end of September and hopefully signed into law in October.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-ada-founder-charles-hoskinson-meets-with-ripple-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-here-are-the-details/
D
$0.03257
-3.95%
CHARLES
$0.000211
-1.21%
XRP
$2.9416
-2.88%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:35
Aktsia
Qitmeer Network Taps Nivana Soul To Merge DePINs With AI Digital Humans
The post Qitmeer Network Taps Nivana Soul To Merge DePINs With AI Digital Humans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qitmeer Network, a public blockchain entity, has partnered with Nivana Soul, a Web3 platform that advances DePIN with AI. The partnership aims to integrate Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) and the robust AI digital humans, fortifying user-driven value-sharing. As Qitmeer Network revealed in its latest social media post, the collaboration is poised to leverage BlockDAG technology of Qitmeer Network to advance the DePIN infrastructure. Additionally, the move paves the way for wider adoption of cutting-edge solutions and decentralized networks within the blockchain sector. We are proud to be partnered with @nivanasoul 🤝💪 Nivana Soul is pioneering the next evolution of the Internet by merging DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with emotionally intelligent AI digital humans, unlocking a truly user-led, value-sharing digital… pic.twitter.com/63E6cEpS5q — Qitmeer Network (@QitmeerNetwork) August 23, 2025 Qitmeer Network and Nivana Soul Join Forces to Bolster DePINs with AI-Led Digital Humans Qitmeer Network and Nivana Soul’s partnership endeavors to revolutionize DePINs with the next-gen AI digital humans. Thus, Nivana Soul operates as a leading player contributing to the internet evolution with the merger of AI-driven digital humans and the robust decentralized infrastructure. As a result of this, consumers can anticipate the expanded utility of Qitmeer Network’s BlockDAG technology. Additionally, this also attempts to back a relatively interactive and user-entric digital economy. With this integration, the participants can interact with the digital humans, which are emotionally intelligent, in real-world apps, establishing a matchless link between the AI-led experiences and decentralized infrastructure. Keeping this in view, the partnership underscores the growing interest of blockchain projects in merging human-centric AI and distributed ledger technologies. Thus, both the entities pay significant attention to establishing a relatively transparent, user-led, and efficient environment marked by the complete integration of DeFi and AI. What Can Developers Expect from This Partnership? The partnership between Qitmeer Network…
REAL
$0.05872
+3.56%
GEN
$0.04406
-25.06%
MOVE
$0.1239
-4.25%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:32
Aktsia
Essential Three Digital Coins That Big Institutions Will Be Stockpiling Next: Solana, XYZVerse (XYZ), and XRP
Each coin holds unique features that catch institutional interest. Uncover what makes these digital coins stand out from the crowd […] The post Essential Three Digital Coins That Big Institutions Will Be Stockpiling Next: Solana, XYZVerse (XYZ), and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.9416
-2.88%
CATCH
$0.0378
-1.56%
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/24 16:30
Aktsia
Buenos Aires Opens to Crypto Payments
The city of Buenos Aires announced a series of measures to become a crypto hub in Argentina and Latin America. As part of the move, citizens will be able to pay municipal taxes and other duties in crypto, modernizing the city’s payment system. Buenos Aires Targets Global Crypto Leadership With Incentives Crypto adoption is now […]
CITY
$1.045
-4.26%
MOVE
$0.1239
-4.25%
PART
$0.1898
-0.57%
Aktsia
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/24 16:30
Aktsia
Margex Review: Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025?
Margex is a crypto derivative exchange that was founded in 2019. The exchange was designed to provide an easy-to-use and secure experience for both beginners and experienced traders interested in The post Margex Review: Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025? appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
TRADE
$0.14556
-1.35%
Aktsia
Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/24 16:30
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis