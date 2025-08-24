MEXC börs
Krüptouudised
2025-08-25
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Bitcoin ETF Outflow Continues, Altcoin Rally Ahead? Layer Brett Leads 2025 Charge
The post Bitcoin ETF Outflow Continues, Altcoin Rally Ahead? Layer Brett Leads 2025 Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The ongoing Bitcoin ETF outflows have left investors questioning the direction of the broader crypto market. As institutional money exits, attention is shifting to alternative opportunities, particularly in the meme coin space. Amid this uncertainty, the presale for Layer Brett has surged in popularity, attracting both retail and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Analysts now predict that LBRETT could deliver 100x gains, positioning it as a standout contender for the 2025 bull run. Bitcoin (BTC) ETF outflow and the rise of the next big crypto Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable shift recently, with significant net outflows. Bitcoin price consolidated after reaching a new record high and this has been a point where investors took profits, with a collective Bitcoin outflow of over $500 million in one day alone. This profiteering coincides with broader market uncertainty and caution ahead. Even facing outflows, institutional investment in Bitcoin remains strong. The outflows have been described by some analysts as a healthy and normal part of market cycles, given the rapid price appreciation. While short term Bitcoin holders have been selling, onchain data also indicates that long term holders and large whales are accumulating Bitcoin. This suggests that deep pocket investors still see value in Bitcoin. The divergence highlights a key dynamic in the market as it digests recent gains and prepares for the next phase of its bull run. Altcoin Rally and Layer Brett (LBRETT) Advantage Bitcoin (BTC) outflow suggests players are moving to other coins, marking perhaps the start of a massive altcoin rally. One key coin that can take advantage of this situation is the newcomer Layer Brett (LBRETT), in presale right now. LBRETT distinguishes itself as a Layer 2 meme coin offering lightning-fast transactions and low fees. Unlike major meme coins, which remain bound to older blockchain models, Layer Brett…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:07
Aktsia
Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Name Dispute
TLDR Xai filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI for trademark infringement. The dispute involves confusion tied to gaming and blockchain branding. Musk’s xAI expansion into gaming triggered increased brand overlap. Xai claims Grok and media wrongly linked them to Musk’s AI venture. Xai, a gaming blockchain network built on Ethereum, has filed a lawsuit [...] The post Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Name Dispute appeared first on CoinCentral.
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/24 17:04
Aktsia
Bitcoin Could Crash to $70K, Altcoins Face 80% Bloodbath
The post Bitcoin Could Crash to $70K, Altcoins Face 80% Bloodbath appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Well-known analyst il Capo of Crypto has reiterated his bearish stance on the market, suggesting that Bitcoin may be nearing a local top despite its recent string of record highs. In his latest analysis, he warned that if BTC falls below $108,000, it would confirm a bearish signal and potentially trigger a correction down to the $60,000–$70,000 range, which he views as the next major support zone. At press time, Bitcoin trades near $114,800, still holding above the level il Capo flagged as critical. The cryptocurrency hit a fresh all-time high of $124,450 just over a week ago but has since pulled back by more than 7%. The analyst added that such a decline could spark a capitulation across the broader market, with altcoins potentially losing between 50% and 80% of their value. He has consistently maintained a cautious outlook even as Bitcoin repeatedly set new records in recent months. For now, Bitcoin’s price action suggests resilience, but il Capo believes confirmation below $108,000 could mark the beginning of a much deeper downturn. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:04
Aktsia
Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin – $4 Trillion Market Ahead?
The post Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin – $4 Trillion Market Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum Ethereum’s growing role in the crypto ecosystem was the focus of a recent broadcast featuring Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, where the strategist outlined why ETH could eventually rival Bitcoin in market value. The discussion highlighted Bitcoin mining firm Bitmine Immersion, which recently shifted part of its treasury strategy to Ethereum. The company described the approach as “asset-light,” noting that unlike mining, it requires no heavy capital expenditure. With $6.6 billion in ETH holdings, Bitmine’s treasury has the potential to generate more than $200 million annually through Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake yield. Lee emphasized that Ethereum is driving real-world innovation, citing tokenization projects at firms like Robinhood, as well as the role of Ethereum Virtual Machines in powering smart contracts. He added that around 60% of the stablecoin market runs on Ethereum, underscoring its dominance in the sector. Fundstrat is also reportedly working with the Ethereum Foundation to help Wall Street integrate blockchain technology. According to Lee, ETH is becoming the backbone of financial infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and speed. Looking ahead, Lee said Ethereum’s network value — currently around $250 billion — could climb toward $4 trillion. He estimated a 50% chance that Ethereum will surpass Bitcoin’s market cap in the next few years, comparing the moment to 1971, when the U.S. dollar severed ties with gold and entered a new financial era. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:01
Aktsia
Expert Warns: Bitcoin Could Crash to $70K, Altcoins Face 80% Bloodbath
In his latest analysis, he warned that if BTC falls below $108,000, it would confirm a bearish signal and potentially […] The post Expert Warns: Bitcoin Could Crash to $70K, Altcoins Face 80% Bloodbath appeared first on Coindoo.
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/24 17:00
Aktsia
Ethereum: Taking a peek inside what’s fueling ETH’s rally
Peak activity, bargain fees: Ethereum is breaking old market rules.
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 17:00
Aktsia
Vitalik Buterin Says AI Will Help Shape Future Generation of Smart Minds
TLDR Vitalik Buterin predicts AI may help teens become the smartest of their generation. He links the idea to curious use of bots for science and world questions. Buterin contrasts this with teens spending time on less meaningful AI use. He also commented on the dual nature of doomscrolling in online behavior. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Says AI Will Help Shape Future Generation of Smart Minds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/24 17:00
Aktsia
Experts Name BlockDAG, ADA, BONK & PENGU Among the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now!
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-altcoins-to-buy-now-blockdag-ada-bonk-pengu-price-outlook/
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 17:00
Aktsia
XRP ETF Race Heats Up as Major Asset Managers Rush to Update Filings
The post XRP ETF Race Heats Up as Major Asset Managers Rush to Update Filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Several leading asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, Canary, and WisdomTree, submitted revised filings for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday. Analysts say the coordinated updates suggest firms are responding directly to feedback from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in hopes of moving closer to approval. The SEC has yet to greenlight a spot XRP ETF, though applications exist for both spot and futures-based products. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart called the latest filings “a good sign, but largely expected,” noting they were almost certainly made in response to regulatory input. Notably, the updated documents adjust the structure of the proposed funds, allowing creations and redemptions in either XRP or cash — a departure from earlier cash-only designs. NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci described the wave of simultaneous updates as “remarkable,” adding that it signals a more serious phase of engagement with regulators. While the push reflects growing momentum for an XRP ETF, the absence of an application from BlackRock — already a leader in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs — drew attention. For now, the filings underscore heightened competition among issuers eager to bring the first spot XRP product to market. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 16:49
Aktsia
The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.
PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/24 16:48
Aktsia
