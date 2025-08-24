2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch

This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch

OKB has soared the most from the larger-cap alts.
OKB
OKB$179.326-8.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.2-2.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005683-8.45%
Aktsia
CryptoPotato2025/08/24 17:36
Aktsia
Crypto snipers: razendsnelle bots in de cryptomarkt

Crypto snipers: razendsnelle bots in de cryptomarkt

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Crypto snipers zijn bots die er in een fractie van een seconde bij zijn zodra er een nieuw token verschijnt. Met die snelheid weten ze vaak fortuinen te verdienen, terwijl gewone handelaren achter de feiten aanlopen.  Wat is een crypto sniper en hoe werkt het? Een crypto sniper is in feite een handelaar die een bot heeft geprogrammeerd om altijd sneller te zijn dan de rest. Zodra er een nieuwe liquiditeitspool ontstaat of een smart contract live gaat, slaat de bot toe. Dit gebeurt volledig automatisch en met een snelheid die geen mens kan evenaren. Door bewust hogere transactiekosten te betalen, krijgt de transactie van de sniper voorrang en is de koop vaak al rond voordat anderen de kans hebben om te klikken. Vooral bij meme coins lanceringen komt dit scherp naar voren. Deze tokens kunnen in een paar minuten tijd enorm in waarde stijgen. Voor de sniper levert dit vaak flinke winst op, maar voor de doorsnee belegger is het een groot risico: de markt wordt scheefgetrokken en de kans op verlies neemt toe. On-chain data shows the same wallet that sniped $TRUMP & $LIBRA also grabbed $250K of YZY on launch Turned part of it into $800K fast but YZY has since crashed 93% from peak. Insider play or just sniper skill? #YZY #Solana #Memecoins @bubblemaps pic.twitter.com/6gqwpiOxZf — CryptoNinja (@CryptoNinjaPro) August 22, 2025 Voorbeelden van succesvolle en mislukte snipes De praktijk laat zien hoe lucratief dit kan zijn. Bij de lancering van tokens zoals YZY en LIBRA waren er wallets die binnen enkele minuten miljoenen aan winst wisten binnen te halen. In sommige gevallen bleken deze wallets zelfs al contact te hebben gehad met het contract vóórdat het officieel live ging, wat de verdenking van voorkennis voedt. Er zijn ook situaties waarin slechts een paar adressen bijna de hele voorraad wisten te bemachtigen, soms meer dan 90%. Niet elke poging loopt echter goed af. Bij verschillende projecten zakte de koers direct in nadat de snipers hun tokens massaal verkochten. Retailbeleggers die later instapten, bleven vaak achter met waardeloze tokens. Dit patroon laat duidelijk zien dat de kansen voor bots en gewone handelaren allesbehalve gelijk verdeeld zijn. This is worse than we thought We received DMs pointing to another sniper: one who SHARED funds and sniped tokens ALONGSIDE Naseem in the past There’s an elite group of snipers who dont compete but coordinate, making millions destroying charts Story is not over https://t.co/kYT2T91Zor — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 22, 2025 Risico’s van crypto snipers voor beleggers Voor de doorsnee belegger zijn crypto snipers vooral een risico. Vaak stappen zij pas in nadat de prijs al flink is opgelopen, waardoor ze tegen een te hoge koers kopen. Zodra de snipers hun winst nemen en verkopen, stort de prijs in en lopen veel kleine beleggers forse verliezen op. De vergelijking met front-running en insider trading in de traditionele markten is snel gemaakt. Het gaat om transacties die puur draaien om snelheid en toegang tot informatie, en die tasten het vertrouwen in crypto-projecten aan. Voor nieuwe investeerders kan dit een reden zijn om de markt te mijden. Presale crypto?Stap als eerste in een nieuw presale project dat misschien wel 100x gaat! De presale crypto vinden die 100x gaat is natuurlijk wat elke crypto trader wil. Nu Bitcoin en andere grote coins al erg hoog staan, is het de uitgelezen kans om ook de presale markt in de gaten te houden. Deze surfen namelijk mee op het succes van grote crypto, maar zorgen voor grotere winsten wanneer… Continue reading Crypto snipers: razendsnelle bots in de cryptomarkt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Anti-sniper maatregelen en eerlijke launches Steeds meer ontwikkelaars proberen iets te doen tegen deze bots. Ze bouwen vertragingen in, vergrendelen liquiditeit of gebruiken zogenoemde fair-launch protocollen. Daarmee hopen ze de kans kleiner te maken dat bots de handel domineren. Er ontstaan zelfs nieuwe platforms die vanaf de basis met anti-sniper functies zijn ontworpen. Ook analyse-tools zoals Bubblemaps en Lookonchain spelen hierbij een rol. Ze geven inzicht in welke wallets verdacht veel tokens bezitten of opvallend gedrag vertonen. Door die transparantie krijgen beleggers beter zicht op de risico’s en kunnen ze bewustere keuzes maken. A sniper made $27.8M by sniping the memecoin named after CZ’s dog(#Broccoli)! After CZ announced the name of his dog, this sniper sniped almost every meme coin named #Broccoli. Then he distributed #Broccoli to multiple wallets for selling using #disperse. The sniper… pic.twitter.com/r0DmIFIwgX — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 14, 2025 Crypto snipers: snelheid, winst en risico’s in balans Crypto snipers laten zien hoe technologie de handel in crypto kan veranderen. Hun bliksemsnelle bots leveren enorme winsten op, maar ze zorgen ook voor oneerlijke verhoudingen en grote risico’s voor gewone beleggers. Ontwikkelaars en analyse-tools proberen met allerlei maatregelen de markt eerlijker te maken. Voor iedereen die zich in de wereld van meme coins begeeft, is het goed begrijpen van dit fenomeen echt belangrijk om grote verliezen te voorkomen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto snipers: razendsnelle bots in de cryptomarkt is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-3.13%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04527-15.09%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:31
Aktsia
John Deaton Predicts $10K Ethereum as Spot ETFs Add $2.8B This Month

John Deaton Predicts $10K Ethereum as Spot ETFs Add $2.8B This Month

TLDR Ethereum ETFs attracted $2.8B in August inflows, while BTC ETFs saw $1.2B outflows. Lawyer John Deaton says ETH could reach $10,000 based on corporate demand. Deaton sees ETF inflows as ETH’s “ChatGPT moment” for mass adoption. Ethereum hit $4,885 before pulling back, with strong weekly and monthly gains. Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded [...] The post John Deaton Predicts $10K Ethereum as Spot ETFs Add $2.8B This Month appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.2-2.89%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0162+1.06%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.60%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/24 17:31
Aktsia
XYZVerse draws investors as it looks to reshape the meme market

XYZVerse draws investors as it looks to reshape the meme market

The post XYZVerse draws investors as it looks to reshape the meme market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. As major coins cool, XYZVerse gains investor buzz, with many eyeing it as the next breakout memecoin. Summary XYZVerse presale heats up as the first sports-driven memecoin eyeing 30x gains. Mixing sports, memes, and GameFi, XYZVerse could be 2025’s breakout presale. It aims to stand with token burns, liquidity reserves, and rewards. While some well-known coins are seeing less attention this season, more eyes are turning to a new memecoin, XYZVerse (XYZ). Growing buzz around XYZ, paired with its unique features, is drawing in eager investors. Many wonder if this fresh project could soon take the spotlight and change the scene. The enduring appeal of Dogecoin Created in 2013, Dogecoin began as a playful take on digital currency, featuring a Shiba Inu, a nod to a popular internet meme, as its mascot. Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin has an uncapped supply, with 10,000 new coins generated every minute.  This unique characteristic, combined with strong community backing and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk, propelled its value significantly in 2021, briefly elevating it to a top-ten cryptocurrency with a market capitalization exceeding fifty billion dollars at its peak. Functionally, Dogecoin operates as a streamlined version of Bitcoin. Its network relies on miners to validate transactions and earn new DOGE, benefiting from low transaction fees that facilitate rapid micro-payments and tips. While its open supply might raise concerns for some, this steady flow of coins contributes to the network’s consistent activity.  As Bitcoin approaches new all-time highs, many investors are once again turning their attention to memecoins. With its dedicated fanbase, growing adoption in payment applications, and potential for creative marketing, Dogecoin remains a dynamic asset in the current crypto market cycle. XYZVerse aims…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015537-1.66%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225298-3.48%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000957-1.23%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 17:27
Aktsia
How Crypto Could Be Impacted by Fed’s Shifting Stance on Inflation in Q4 2025 and Beyond

How Crypto Could Be Impacted by Fed’s Shifting Stance on Inflation in Q4 2025 and Beyond

The post How Crypto Could Be Impacted by Fed’s Shifting Stance on Inflation in Q4 2025 and Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium balanced rising inflation risk against a fragile labor market, and the political calendar now raises the odds that his eventual successor will be less cautious on rates. Powell’s message was deliberately sober. He said the “effects of tariffs on consumer prices are now clearly visible” and will keep filtering through with uncertain timing. Headline PCE inflation ran 2.6% in July and core 2.9%, with goods prices flipping from last year’s declines to gains. He framed the labor market as a “curious kind of balance,” with payroll growth slowing to about 35,000 a month in recent months from 168,000 in 2024 while unemployment sits at 4.2%. Immigration has cooled, labor force growth has softened and the breakeven pace of hiring needed to keep joblessness steady is lower, which masks fragility. Net-net, he said near-term risks are “tilted to the upside” for inflation and “to the downside” for employment, a mix that argues for care rather than a rapid easing cycle. He also reset the framework. The Fed dropped 2020’s “average inflation targeting,” returned to flexible 2% targeting and clarified that employment can run above estimated maximum levels without automatically forcing hikes, but not at the expense of price stability. He underscored, “We will not allow a one-time increase in the price level to become an ongoing inflation problem.” Policy is “not on a preset course,” and while September is live, the bar for a fast series of cuts looks high unless the data weakens more. That macro stance lands inside a new political backdrop that markets cannot ignore. Powell’s current term ends May 15, 2026, and he has said he intends to serve it out. Donald Trump has attacked Powell and calls for lower rates, but…
NEAR
NEAR$2.523-4.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-3.13%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015537-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 17:26
Aktsia
US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next?

US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next?

The post US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US takes stake in Intel  “An unsustainable bubble”  Early Bitcoin investor Tuur Demeester has suggested that the U.S. government could potentially take a stake in Bitcoin companies just like it did with chip giant Intel.  A recent report by Adamant Research has addressed this issue, claiming that the “historic risk” to custodied Bitcoin remains in place despite recent adoption milestones and the regulatory thaw in the U.S.  “History shows that measures once thought extreme can quickly become popular under the right pressures,” the report said.   Large stashes of Bitcoin held in highly regulated onshore entities could be most vulnerable to confiscation or rehypothecation.  US takes stake in Intel  Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the U.S. government would take a 10% stake in chip giant Intel for nearly $9 billion. The controversial deal will make it possible for the tech giant to keep expanding factories in the US.  “An unsustainable bubble”  The cryptocurrency treasury race will eventually result in an unsustainable bubble. Hence, it advises “caution” and “awareness” when it comes to dealing with these types of companies since investors get exposed to additional layers of risk.  You Might Also Like The report recommends exercising “thorough due diligence” when investing in Bitcoin companies while focusing on “integrity” and “perseverance” instead of just first-mover advantage.  “We’ve seen strategic advantages evaporate very quickly in this space,” it said.  Investors are also advised to focus on companies that have operations in multiple countries.  That said, the report has stressed that investors should prioritize getting exposure to the actual asset instead of just companies holding it.  Source: https://u.today/us-government-owns-10-of-intel-could-bitcoin-firms-be-next
U
U$0.011-18.93%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020348-0.52%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 17:23
Aktsia
Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020348-0.52%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001385-1.21%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:19
Aktsia
Crypto Markets Surge as Ether Hits Record

Crypto Markets Surge as Ether Hits Record

In a dramatic turn of events in the cryptocurrency arena, Ethereum has soared to an unprecedented peak, marking a significant milestone amidst the tepid performance of other altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market cap edges close to a whopping $4 trillion, the Federal Reserve’s relaxed stance on interest rates sets a promising tone for the upcoming […]Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Ether Hits Record
Capverse
CAP$0.06579+0.41%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00728-5.20%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:18
Aktsia
Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether hits a record high, with crypto capitalization nearing $4 trillion. Trump's advisor signals the end of BTC bear markets for several years. Continue Reading:Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge The post Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-3.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.2-2.89%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:12
Aktsia
Federal Reserve Anticipated to Cut Rates Thrice in 2025

Federal Reserve Anticipated to Cut Rates Thrice in 2025

The post Federal Reserve Anticipated to Cut Rates Thrice in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve expected to cut rates by 25bps thrice in 2025. CICC Securities anticipates a shift in U.S. stock trading trends. Investors to watch rate-sensitive asset performances, including crypto. CICC Securities’ recent research suggests the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times this year, indicating potential market shifts in response to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. This expectation may influence U.S. equity and global market dynamics, impacting rate-sensitive assets and potentially invigorating risk appetite across various sectors, including cryptocurrency. CICC Predicts Significant Fed Rate Cuts for 2025 Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium indicates a plan to cut interest rates by 25 basis points three times in 2025. CICC Securities, a prominent Chinese investment bank, believes these actions align with prior expectations but may vary from broader market perspectives. These rate adjustments will likely reshape the U.S. stock market, with analysts predicting strong impacts on rate-sensitive sectors such as the Russell 2000, S&P 500 Real Estate, and NASDAQ Biotechnology. Powell’s dovish posture is expected to enhance risk appetite in global equity markets. “We anticipate three cuts of 25bps each in 2025, which aligns with our prior expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve.” — CICC Securities Research Team, CICC Securities. Asset Managers Pivot in Anticipation of Rate Changes Did you know? In 2024, a similar rate adjustment saw rate-sensitive U.S. equities surge, setting the stage for potential future patterns in stock and crypto markets. Market reactions have been significant, with asset managers and investors realigning portfolios. Analysts believe dovish monetary policy will bolster price increases in commodities like gold, although geopolitical stability could counter these trends. In cryptocurrencies, rate cuts historically boost investor interest. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:04 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu analysts, these rate cuts might…
U
U$0.011-18.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.0587+3.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020348-0.52%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 17:09
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis