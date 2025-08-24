2025-08-25 Monday

Warning Signs Abound In Trade Data As Fed Hints At Lowering Interest Rates

President Trump looks on in November of 2017 at his announcement of Jerome Pwoell to be the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. This year, he has been pressuring Powell to cut interest rates, belittled him and threatened to fire him. (Photo by Drew Angerer) Getty Images Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday that the first rate cut of 2025 could come next month, squeezed as the Fed is by a weakening job market and rising inflation tied to President Trump's trade war with the world. I will leave the job market to others. In the merchandise trade data, I see warning signs that might give a generally cautious Fed chairman and other voting members of the Federal Reserve pause. In just three months, tariffs as a percentage of total imports quadrupled, topping 10% for the first time in two decades, according to available government data I analyzed, and certainly decades longer. Since tariffs rates have been largely stable for decades, after decades of gradual decline, that rate of increase – the quadrupling – is almost certainly unprecedented since the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act so often cited as a contributing factor to the Great Depression. In the same three months – April, May and June – the percentage of total imports that entered the United States tariff free dropped below 65% for only the first and second times in just under 20 years, 234 months. U.S. trade with the world fell for the third consecutive month in June, which is the latest Census Bureau data. The Fed will make its September decision without data reflecting the impact of tariffs on most of the world's leading trade partners. The tariff rate on the three largest U.S. importers, Mexico, Canada and China, respectively, are still not resolved. The broad outline of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:49
Streaming money: Stablecoins are redefining payments

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news' editorial. A term once rooted in music and television is now being redefined in the context of financial markets: streaming. Colloquially synonymous with on-demand content delivery, "streaming" is expanding to mean something more tangible — money that moves continuously, instantly, and with transparency, powered by blockchain rails and stablecoins. Summary From songs to money: Just as Spotify and Netflix replaced buffering with instant streaming, stablecoins are doing the same for finance — turning slow, clunky payments into real-time settlement. The problem with legacy rails: ACH takes days, wires are costly, and even modern apps like Venmo run on outdated banking infrastructure. We're still "downloading" our money. Stablecoins in action: Already moving $11T in 2024, they enable global, instant, final settlement — programmable dollars for payroll, remittances, e-commerce, and more. Payroll revolution: Instead of biweekly checks or costly earned-wage advances, workers could be paid in real time — even by the second — with blockchain-based stablecoins. The new financial standard: Like streaming media, streaming money will soon be non-negotiable. Stablecoins are cheaper, faster, borderless — and poised to outpace FedNow and legacy rails. From buffering songs to instant play: How streaming got its start In the late 1990s, early internet startups began experimenting with the concept of streaming media. Instead of relying on physical media or downloadable files, companies like RealNetworks introduced RealPlayer, a tool that lets users play specific songs or videos over the internet. However, the limitations of dial-up connections and copyright licensing slowed adoption. It wasn't until broadband infrastructure matured in the mid-2000s that streaming began to take off. With the enhanced infrastructure of the internet, the likes of Spotify and Netflix became ingrained household names,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:48
Crypto Investor Hit by $1.54M Loss in Phishing Scam Using EIP-7702

TLDR Investor lost $1.54M in phishing scam exploiting EIP-7702 batch transactions. Stolen assets included wstETH, cbBTC, and several other tokens. Scam used fake DeFi interfaces that mimicked real apps like Uniswap. Similar scams also drained $1M in NFTs earlier this week. A cryptocurrency investor has lost $1.54 million after signing phishing batch transactions tied to [...]
Coincentral 2025/08/24 17:46
This U.S. politician made super suspicious Intel trade before government’s 10% stake

United States Representative Tim Moore made a timely stock purchase in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) just weeks before the government announced it would take a 10% stake in the chipmaker. According to filings, Moore bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of Intel shares on July 29, 2025, when the stock was trading around $20. The trade was disclosed on August 5. At the time, the move attracted little attention. But since then, Intel's stock has surged more than 21% after the Donald Trump administration revealed on August 22 that the government would acquire nearly a 10% stake in the company.  INTC one-month stock price chart. Source: Finbold That was more than two weeks before the public announcement. By then, Intel stock had already been climbing in anticipation of policy support, but the official confirmation sent INTC sharply higher. Speculation on INTC trade Questions about the Congress trade are likely to emerge, given that Moore sits on the House Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence, which has direct oversight of technology policy. His role could have provided him with advanced insight into negotiations between the government and Intel. Receive Signals on US Congress Members' Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal It's worth noting that Intel's recovery was uncertain before the intervention, with analysts doubting its ability to compete with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The government's $8.9 billion purchase of 433 million shares at $20.47 set a valuation floor and lifted investor confidence. At the same time, the 10% stake marks a rare government intervention outside a financial crisis, driven not by economic turmoil but by strategic policy. The stake will be funded with $5.7 billion from CHIPS Act…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:43
Altcoin Season Index Declines, Indicating Shift to Bitcoin

Key Points: The Altcoin Season Index drops to 46, a 4-point decrease. Bitcoin gains capital as altcoin performance wanes. Ethereum sees major whale investors shifting assets. According to CoinMarketCap, the Altcoin Season Index fell to 46, indicating fewer altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin, as tracked on August 24. This decline suggests a shift in market sentiment towards Bitcoin, supported by notable whale behaviors and significant on-chain activity impacts. Altcoin Season Index Drops 4 Points: Bitcoin Takes Lead CoinMarketCap reported that its Altcoin Season Index dropped to 46, highlighting a shift in market performance. Over the past 90 days, fewer altcoins outpaced Bitcoin in terms of price increases. This metric underscores changes in investor sentiment and market dynamics. Altcoin performance is softening, leading to more investment in Bitcoin, with large BTC whale transactions being redirected to Ethereum. This highlights significant capital flow adjustments, evident through notable industry actions and allocations. Recent whale activity, including a reallocation from Bitcoin to Ethereum, emphasizes the ongoing strategic shifts. There have been no official comments from major industry leaders or key opinion leaders about this specific index adjustment. However, whale analysts and cryptocurrency forums have been actively discussing the implications of capital moves and how they might influence the broader market. "In the past 3 hours, a certain Bitcoin OG whale once again swapped 1,276 BTC for ETH, valued at $1.4709 billion. Now the OG whale holds 221,600 ETH, valued at $1.06 billion." – Whale Analyst Bitcoin Hits $114,890.14 Amid Strategic Whale Movements Did you know? The Altcoin Season Index has historically served as a barometer for capital rotation within the cryptocurrency market, with previous lows indicating Bitcoin dominance as seen during similar downturns in June 2022 and May 2023. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,890.14, with a market cap of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:42
Streaming money: Stablecoins are redefining real-time payments | Opinion

Just as Spotify and Netflix redefined media consumption, stablecoins are poised to revolutionize how money moves — not in the future, but right now.
Crypto.news 2025/08/24 17:42
Lombard Launches Community Sale to Advance Liquid Restaking and Onchain Bitcoin Capital Markets

Lombard announced the upcoming pre‑launch Community Sale of its native token, BARD, on Buidlpad, a compliant token access platform that connects protocols with verified communities. The sale will distribute BARD to users as part of Lombard's effort to broaden participation in its bitcoin-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and allow community members to engage in staking, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lombard-launches-community-sale-to-advance-liquid-restaking-and-onchain-bitcoin-capital-markets/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:41
Best Meme Coins To Hold In 2025: Dogecoin, Pepe Coin, and Presale Sensation Layer

Dogecoin and Pepe remain popular, but Layer Brett's Ethereum Layer 2 presale, low fees, and high staking rewards position it as a top meme coin for 2025.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/24 17:40
Ethereum ETFs Post First Weekly Outflows After 3 Months

US-listed Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have logged their first week of outflows in 15 weeks, marking a pause in what had been a steady run of institutional inflows. Data from Farside Investors shows that investors pulled $241 million from the products during the week of August 22, even as a late-week rebound in demand softened the overall impact. Ethereum ETFs Suffer Rare Setback of $241 Million Outflow The week began with heavy selling pressure, with the nine funds registering a combined $866.4 million outflow between Monday and Wednesday. Notably, Tuesday alone accounted for $429 million in redemptions, the second-largest daily outflow since the products went live. By Thursday, however, sentiment began to shift. The funds recorded two consecutive days of inflows totaling $625.3 million. While this reversal reduced the scale of the withdrawals, it was not enough to erase the earlier damage. The result was a net weekly outflow of roughly $241 million. Ethereum ETFs Daily Flows in August. Source: Farside Investors This shift tracked broader macro signals and Ethereum's market moves. The early-week selloff stemmed from concerns about US inflation data, which heightened speculation over the Federal Reserve's next policy decision and triggered expectations of a short-term price correction in ETH. Later in the week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a more dovish message, calming fears of prolonged tightening. Ethereum responded with a rally to a fresh all-time high, which in turn spurred the late-week inflows. Despite the setback, Ethereum ETFs continue to show stronger relative performance compared with their Bitcoin counterparts. Last week, Bitcoin ETFs saw more than $1.1 billion in outflows, underlining the diverging investor appetite for the two leading crypto products. Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm The ETF Store, pointed to the broader trend. Since the start of August, spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:39
Big Money Leaves Ethereum — Here’s Why It Might Not Be Bad for Investors

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Ethereum's biggest holders appear to be pulling back, as whale wallets are seeing decreasing balances and less activity. At first, it may look shocking but experts say it may not be bad news for the market. Just like in earlier cycles, it seems the momentum drivers for Bitcoin may not necessarily be the whales but a different type of investors. As Ethereum adjusts to these changes, new opportunities are being noticed across the crypto space. Projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are seeing growth, as investors begin looking for new coins that could outperform the giants for great returns. The early enthusiasm for this emerging altcoin suggests the changes and developments could herald the next generation of crypto. Ethereum Whales Retreat, Sharks Step In According to on-chain strategist Joao Wedson, there is a decrease in number and supply share in Ethereum whale wallets. Despite the ETH price pump, large players linked to custodians or exchanges seem less active. However, this has allowed for new investors or "sharks" to come in – wallets with 10,000-100,000 ETH that have been accumulating since April, instead of dragging the market down. On the contrary, on-chain data shows that sharks have added approximately 4.4 million ETH in this time. New Opportunities in Focus As Ethereum whale and shark address balances shift, investors are also diversifying into new growth projects. One of the distinct specs MAGACOIN FINANCE has attracted attention from early participants who believe it will capture a lot of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 17:38
