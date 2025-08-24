MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’
Critics warn the US Treasury’s push to embed ID checks into DeFi smart contracts could erode privacy and hollow out permissionless finance. The US Treasury is exploring whether identity checks should be built directly into decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts, a move critics warn could rewrite the very foundations of permissionless finance.Last week, the agency opened a consultation under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), which was signed into law in July. The Act directs the Treasury to evaluate new compliance tools to fight illicit finance in crypto markets.One idea was embedding identity credentials directly into smart contracts. In practice, this would mean a DeFi protocol could automatically verify a user’s government ID, biometric credential, or digital wallet certificate before allowing a transaction to proceed.Read more
MORE
$0.10051
-0.03%
MOVE
$0.1238
-4.32%
DEFI
$0.001697
-1.73%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 18:09
Aktsia
Cardano’s Hoskinson Just Had ‘Great’ XRP Conversation with Ripple CEO
The post Cardano’s Hoskinson Just Had ‘Great’ XRP Conversation with Ripple CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP-Cardano event? Hoskinson’s changing XRP views During his latest ask-me-anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that he had a “great” conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the integration of the XRP token. “In fact, I had a conversation with Brad about XRP, and it’d be a lot of fun,” Hoskinson said. Hoskinson has also confirmed that Cardano’s Lace wallet will add support for the XRP token by the end of the year. As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson initially confirmed that the wallet would continue its multi-chain journey with XRP in June after Lace initially enabled support for Bitcoin. Moreover, Hoskinson later teased deeper integration of the token into the Cardano ecosystem. XRP-Cardano event? The Cardano founder added that I would “love” to do a joint event with “some of the people on that side,” floating the idea of inviting XRP advocate and former Massachusetts Senate candidate John Deaton. You Might Also Like In response to the suggestion, Deaton said that it would be “an honor and a pleasure” to be present. Hoskinson’s changing XRP views As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson used to frequently feud with members of the XRP community, going as far as accusing its members of harassing him. This came after he publicly criticized the “ETHGate” conspiracy theory that gained significant traction within the community. However, he later chose to make amends with the members of the XRP community while also expressing his desire to collaborate. Earlier this year, he also moved to defend the inclusion of XRP into the US strategic reserve while also speaking favorably of Ripple’s potential purchase of stablecoin giant Circle. Source: https://u.today/cardanos-hoskinson-just-had-great-xrp-conversation-with-ripple-ceo
D
$0.03255
-4.06%
HONOR
$0.475
--%
U
$0.011
-18.93%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:05
Aktsia
Bio Protocol founder: Earned over $4 million in liquidity fees in the past few weeks and is preparing to integrate with DeFi protocols
PANews reported on August 24th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform: "Bio Protocol has earned over $4 million from liquidity fees in the past few weeks. While most people view BIO as a 'DeSci launchpad,' the team also manages the liquidity pools for all BioDAOs and optimizes the protocol's proprietary liquidity (POL) and assets under management (AUM). Currently, Bio Protocol is preparing for integrations with leading DeFi protocols, including the launch of a lending market for BIO."
BIO
$0.23825
-16.45%
DEFI
$0.001697
-1.73%
POL
$0.2421
-1.66%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/24 18:04
Aktsia
Üst Düzey FED Yetkilisinden Beklenmeyen Açıklama: “Sonraki FED Faiz Kararının İndirim Olacağı Kesin Değil”
Boston FED Başkanı Susan Collins, Jackson Hole Ekonomi Sempozyumu sırasında Bloomberg’e yaptığı açıklamada, bir sonraki FED toplantısında alınacak faiz kararının henüz netleşmediğini belirtti. Collins, iş gücü piyasasında büyümenin yavaşladığını ancak ekonomik temellerin hâlâ sağlam olduğunu vurgulayarak, “Bu karmaşık bir tablo. Hem işsizlikteki olası artışı hem de enflasyondaki riskleri dengede tutmamız gerekiyor” dedi. Collins, para politikasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
COM
$0.020348
-1.04%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 18:03
Aktsia
DOGE, PEPE, SHIBA INU & MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Meme Coins With 1000x Growth Potential in 2025
The post DOGE, PEPE, SHIBA INU & MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Meme Coins With 1000x Growth Potential in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are back in focus as traders search for the next big opportunity in 2025. Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu remain strong names, but a new project is gaining more attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become the meme coin people are talking about due to its audits, community backing, and fast-growing presale. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin rebounded this week following a weak start. The coin decreased to $0.21, but whales took advantage, taking hold of approximately 680 million DOGE in August. Trade volume skyrocketed towards the end and resulted in the price climbing back up towards the end of the week to around $0.22. Technical traders are now closely watching — if DOGE can flip $0.22 into support, a move toward $0.23–$0.24 looks possible. The bigger question is whether the recovery will be sustainable since the issue of Qubic being potentially under a 51% attack remains concerning. Whales are currently betting on DOGE to keep the mantle of being the largest meme coin in market size. Pepe (PEPE) PEPE remains among the most notable meme tokens. Constructed around nostalgia and internet culture, it had found its niche in the market and still managed to garner interest. The coin has been falling along with the rest of the market but has managed to stay afloat in regard to liquidity and market cap. It is viewed as a more stable meme coin by many traders. Should meme coin hype re-emerge later in 2025, PEPE will be capable of moving to new heights. This is the reason why many long-term investors are currently hoarding more PEPE. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shiba Inu has been experiencing pressure, as it dropped by 9% in the last week. It has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, well below its December high of $20 billion. Nevertheless, there are…
QUBIC
$0.0000024449
-9.87%
LOOKS
$0.015503
-1.94%
SHIB
$0.00001243
-3.64%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:03
Aktsia
Ethereum’s Xai Gaming Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark Clash
In a recent legal move that underscores the ongoing tensions within the blockchain industry, the Ethereum-based gaming network XAI has filed a lawsuit against tech magnate Elon Musk over the trademark for “XAI.” This case highlights the escalating disputes surrounding intellectual property rights as tech and cryptocurrency entities vie for brand recognition and market dominance [...]
XAI
$0.04939
-3.83%
MOVE
$0.1238
-4.32%
ELON
$0.0000001055
-4.61%
Aktsia
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/24 18:01
Aktsia
Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATHs. Time for Altseason?
The post Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATHs. Time for Altseason? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes DeFi TVL surpassed the $160 billion mark. Lido and AAVE are leading the race with their TVLs at new ATHs. Key indicators show that the altseason might have already started. . Most of the leading decentralized finance protocols have recorded notable gains over the past month, as strong retail and institutional interest entered the crypto market. The DeFi total value locked reached over $161 billion for the first time since early April 2021, according to data from DefiLlama. Ethereum is, as usual, leading with its $97.6 billion TVL, followed by Solana’s $11.4 billion. The biggest gainers? The liquid staking protocol Lido and the lending platform AAVE. Lido rose from $30 billion to $42.5 billion over the past three weeks as it dethroned AAVE to become the leading DeFi platform. The lending protocol isn’t far behind with a roughly $9 billion gain, reaching $41.1 billion, in the same timeframe. This influx of liquidity into the leading DeFi protocols means that investors are more confident in risk assets beyond just Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Historically, when ETH and blue chip DeFi protocols attract liquidity first, the next wave often spills into smaller altcoins — especially those connected to DeFi, staking, or new narratives. The current market-wide bearish momentum suggests a local bottom, as sentiment remains above neutral despite the selloffs. Moreover, the current macro uncertainty has also been acting as a negative catalyst. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the Bitcoin dominance has been constantly declining since early July and just reached 57% for the first time since January. Ethereum and low-cap altcoins, on the other hand, have been seeing a rise in the same timeframe. As soon as clarity around the US Fed’s rate cuts and the geopolitical tension emerges, risk assets will likely see a notable rise. next…
T
$0.01677
+1.14%
BTC
$111,353.5
-2.96%
MORE
$0.10051
-0.03%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:00
Aktsia
Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATH. Time for Altseason?
A new wave of interest has emerged in the decentralized finance sector, quite similar to the altcoin and meme coin frenzy of 2021. The post Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATH. Time for Altseason? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
ALTCOIN
$0.0005516
-11.17%
AAVE
$329.38
-5.87%
MEME
$0.003558
-3.07%
Aktsia
Coinspeaker
2025/08/24 17:58
Aktsia
Solana Price Smashes $200, Faces $210 Wall as Whale Activity and ETF Filing Ignite Rally
Solana extended its rally on August 24, crossing the $200 threshold and testing resistance between $206 and $210. The token climbed to an intraday high of $207.45, marking an 11 percent jump in 24 hours. Its performance outpaced both Bitcoin and Ethereum, cementing Solana as one of the strongest movers among major cryptocurrencies. Analysts attribute […] The post Solana Price Smashes $200, Faces $210 Wall as Whale Activity and ETF Filing Ignite Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
TOKEN
$0.01312
-4.58%
MAJOR
$0.16242
-3.37%
JUMP
$0.0959
+11.23%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 17:57
Aktsia
Dogecoin, Pepe Coin, And Presale Sensation Layer
The post Dogecoin, Pepe Coin, And Presale Sensation Layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, the hunt for the best meme coin has never been more intense. With the explosive rise of Layer Brett, the presale is now live, combining the power of Layer 2 technology and meme energy for a unique opportunity. As Ethereum Layer 2 meets meme token culture, analysts are predicting that Layer Brett could deliver 100x gains. Why Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the meme coin king Dogecoin (DOGE), the original memecoin, has maintained its status as the most recognized best meme coin since its inception. Currently trading around $0.21–$0.23, DOGE boasts a historic all-time high of $0.73 and an estimated market cap near $30 billion. Dogecoin continues to attract both retail and institutional attention, especially after the launch of the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust. Endorsements from figures like Elon Musk keep DOGE in the spotlight, and its resilience above $0.21 highlights strong market confidence. However, while Dogecoin remains a staple, it lacks the technical upgrades and innovative staking rewards seen in emerging projects like Layer Brett. Pepe Coin (PEPE): The volatility-driven meme token Pepe Coin (PEPE) has cemented its place as a top meme coin, with prices recently fluctuating between $0.00001058 and $0.000011. Year-on-year, PEPE is up over 36%, but recent months have brought high volatility and a bearish market sentiment, as indicated by a Fear & Greed Index of 44/100. Unlike Dogecoin, Pepe Coin has not introduced any major partnerships or technical advancements in the last 60 days. The focus remains on speculation and price action, with many traders seeking the next big opportunity. As the excitement fades, comparisons increasingly favor presale tokens like Layer Brett, which offer fresh utility and higher staking rewards. Layer Brett (LBRETT): The next-generation Layer 2 presale sensation The Layer Brett (LBRETT) presale is making waves as the top contender for best meme coin in…
NEAR
$2.523
-4.25%
WAVES
$1.1989
-6.21%
TRUST
$0.0005271
+0.68%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:56
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis