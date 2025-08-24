2025-08-25 Monday

ECB Weighs Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro; Report

The post ECB Weighs Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro; Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ECB is testing Ethereum, Solana for potential digital euro infrastructure. Public vs private debate mirrors U.S. stablecoins vs. China’s CBDC model. 98% dominance of dollar stablecoins flagged as risk to EU autonomy. Digital euro still in design phase, no tech framework finalized. European policymakers are accelerating work on a digital euro by looking at public blockchain networks for its infrastructure. On August 22, 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials are “exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for the digital euro’s design.” According to FT sources, the ECB is weighing a public blockchain model — akin to Ethereum or Solana — instead of a closed, private ledger. The move comes amid growing concern that US dollar-pegged stablecoins – now roughly 98% of the global stablecoin market – could erode the euro’s international role. In July 2025, the US passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar stablecoins, intensifying pressure on Europe. ECB board member Piero Cipollone warned, “Europe cannot afford to rely excessively on foreign payment solutions” calling for a digital euro to protect European financial sovereignty. Ethereum, Solana Under Consideration Under the new plan, the ECB could issue the digital euro on a permissionless public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. This would mark a sharp shift from earlier drafts that envisioned a private, ECB-controlled network. Public chains offer global reach and innovation: anyone can participate in Ethereum or Solana, and they have robust ecosystems for payments and smart contracts. As one FT source told reporters, moving to a public chain is “definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now.” Advocates say such a model could speed cross-border transactions and link the digital euro to decentralized finance. However, a public ledger also raises data and privacy questions. Unlike private ledgers, every transaction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:46
After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid after 8 months of silence and opened a WLFI long order with 1x leverage.
PANews2025/08/24 18:41
Unleash the Fun with WuffiTap: A Gamified Social Mining Experience on Telegram

The post Unleash the Fun with WuffiTap: A Gamified Social Mining Experience on Telegram appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [London, July 18] – WuffiTap, the newest addition to the WUFFI universe, launched this week, introducing an engaging gamified social mining experience. Accessible via Telegram on the Telegram Open Network (TON), WuffiTap allows users to earn PAWs, the in-game currency, by simply tapping their screens. Not only does the new Tap-to-Earn game capitalize on the legacy of the WUFFI ecosystem, but it has all the makings of being the best project in its niche, as it takes into account various flaws of its predecessors and addresses them across all aspects from gameplay to tokenomics, in order to truly reward the player community.  One of the most notable features of the project is its elegant tokenomics system, in which all boosts purchased by players with $TON during each season are used to purchase $WUF on the open market and burn them, which provides scarcity to the token over time, especially taking into consideration the fact that 16T+ $WUF are already permanently out of circulation. WuffiTap Features: Boost Your Gameplay: Strength (earn more PAWs per tap), Energy Limit (+500 energy per level), Potions (faster energy replenishment). Boosts last an entire season. Daily Free Boosts: Nitro Taps (500% more PAWs per tap for 20 seconds, unlimited energy during this period) and Instant Fill (quickly refill energy). TapBot: Automates tapping when energy is full, up to 6 hours. Upgradable with PAWs and TREATs (Powerups purchased with $TON). Complete Quests: Players can earn extra PAWs through social tasks, videos, daily check-ins, and referrals. Rise Through the Ranks: To keep the game fresh and competitive, the game is set to run in seasons, each with its own leaderboard and rewards. Season 1 has just started with a prize pool of 500 billion $WUF.  Real Players: More than 50,000 real players joined the game in the first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:40
200,000 ETH Withdrawn From Exchanges: Huge Move Coming?

The post 200,000 ETH Withdrawn From Exchanges: Huge Move Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights  200,000 ETH left exchanges in two days, lowering balances to their lowest in recent weeks. Netflow charts show consistent outflows, pointing to reduced sell pressure and increased investor holding behavior. Ethereum price nears ATH, trading above $4,700 with strong volume and rising trader interest in dips. 200,000 ETH Withdrawn From Exchanges: Huge Move Coming? Roughly 200,000 ETH have been pulled from centralized exchanges within the last two days, according to Ali Martinez. This is based on data showing a sharp fall in total Ethereum held on these platforms, now estimated at 5.82 million. The decline marks the lowest level in recent weeks. Exchange outflow charts show large spikes during this period. These movements reflect the transfer of Ethereum away from exchanges, possibly into private wallets. The timing and scale of the withdrawals suggest increased activity by high-value accounts. Netflow Data Supports Withdrawal Spike Netflow charts, which track the difference between deposits and withdrawals, show strong negative values over the same 48-hour window. On August 23, the chart records one of the steepest outflows in over a month. Source: CryptoQuant The red bars seen on multiple days indicate consistent withdrawal pressure. When more ETH leaves exchanges than enters, it often means fewer coins are available for immediate trade. While this doesn’t confirm intent, it matches the observed reduction in exchange balances. Despite the large Ethereum outflows, the total value of exchange-held Ethereum in USD rose sharply from August 21 to 23. According to market data, reserves reached around $87.9 billion during this time. Source: CryptoQuant This rise may be partly due to the price increase of Ethereum, which traded above $4,700 on August 23. However, the return of assets to exchanges is also possible. The increase in reserve value could mean either inflows or price appreciation—it’s unclear without more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:39
CICC: The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September has increased significantly

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Jinshi, a research report by CICC stated that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell pointed out at the Jackson Hole Central Bank Annual Meeting that the United States is facing the dual challenges of inflationary pressure and a cooling labor market, but particularly emphasized the economic downturn risks shown by the cooling labor market. The dovish remarks greatly increased the probability of a rate cut in September, and the US dollar index plunged.
PANews2025/08/24 18:36
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Japan Regulator Plans 20% Crypto Tax To Boost Competitiveness

The global non-fungible token market is showing signs of a mild rally, marked by a slight increase in trading sales volume in some of the [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/08/24 18:30
Web3 Gaming Platform Ex Populus Sues Elon Musk-Led AI Company Over Xai Trademark

Ex Populus has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in the Northern District of California to protect its Xai brand, alleging that Elon Musk’s company xAI and related activity have caused widespread confusion after xAI signaled moves into gaming and blockchain. Ex Populus says it has publicly used the Xai name and trademark since at least […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/24 18:30
The US Treasury Department is exploring ways to integrate identity checks into smart contracts, raising concerns about hollowing out the core of DeFi.

PANews reported on August 24th that the U.S. Treasury Department is exploring whether to incorporate identity checks directly into decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts, a move critics warn could rewrite the very foundations of permissionless finance. Ubuntu Tribe CEO Mamadou Kwidjim Toure said the move is like "installing cameras in every living room" and could ultimately hollow out the core of DeFi by transforming a neutral, permissionless infrastructure into one that requires government-approved identity credentials for access. However, supporters believe that building Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks into blockchain infrastructure can simplify compliance and keep criminals out.
PANews2025/08/24 18:29
Crypto Mining in 2025: Best Coins, Hardware, and Profitability Guide

Crypto Mining in 2025: Best Coins, Hardware, and Profitability Guide

Planning to earn through crypto mining? But don’t know where to start?  Even though many crypto enthusiasts want to dive into the world of crypto mining, they are confused about the coin choice and hardware options. To ease your worries, here is a comprehensive guide covering the best coins, hardware, and other factors to consider ... Read more The post Crypto Mining in 2025: Best Coins, Hardware, and Profitability Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/08/24 18:26
