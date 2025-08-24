2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Pepe vs Little Pepe vs Pepeto: Which Crypto Memecoin Will Lead the 2025 Bull Run

Which frog coin will truly dominate the 2025 bull run? Meme coins are once again at the center of the market as crypto momentum builds, but not every project can deliver the kind of life changing returns investors are chasing. Three names are fighting for attention: Pepe, Little Pepe, and Pepeto. They may share the […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003353-26.72%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004187-4.03%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0026-11.95%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 19:00
Best Altcoins Make Gains as Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum to $20,000

The post Best Altcoins Make Gains as Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum to $20,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins Make Gains as Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum to $20,000 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-gain-as-arthur-hayes-predicts-20000-ethereum/
READY
READY$0.003208--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020338-1.08%
Sign
SIGN$0.07059-1.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:59
Top Altcoin to Invest in: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Outperform Ethereum (ETH) in Q4

The post Top Altcoin to Invest in: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Outperform Ethereum (ETH) in Q4   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market braces for a strong Q4, one emerging altcoin is starting to capture serious investor attention, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently stands at $0.035 in presale stage 6. In stage 7, it will be priced 14.29% higher at $0.04. Early backers who have already invested will be able to guarantee a minimum yield of 200% after the launch of MUTM.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised in excess of $14.8 million in capital and has over 15600 investors already. While Ethereum (ETH) continues to dominate the smart contract market, recent market signals suggest that MUTM’s unique utility-driven approach could carve out significant momentum in the months ahead, prompting analysts to reassess traditional altcoin forecasts for this quarter. Ethereum (ETH) Market Overview As of today, Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $4,243.67, showing a modest intraday dip of approximately 0.02%. Price fluctuations in the low-$4,200s have lately reflected broader market dynamics: institutional accumulation remains strong, corporations like BitMine now hold over 1.52 million ETH, equating to some 5% of total supply, while investor sentiment appears cautiously optimistic amid rebounds from August lows across leading cryptocurrencies.  These factors suggest Ethereum’s current trajectory is closely tied to macro trends and institutional behavior. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the picture as a contrasting entry point in the altcoin market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Currently Ongoing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are at a price of $0.035, a 16.17% boost over the previous phase. Another 14% bounce in price will have it rise to $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well up to now with over 15600 owners and over $14.8 million raised up to now, reflecting good and growing interest in the project. DeFi Lending with a Highly Grown Dual-Model Framework…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006087-1.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697-1.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:58
Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum to $20,000 This Cycle, Fueling the Best Altcoins of 2025

Arthur Hayes believes that Ethereum will push to $10,000 or even $20,000 this cycle, fueled by Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies. Hayes’ prediction came during an interview with Crypto Banter where he said that Ethereum breaking through its previous ATH could push it to $20,000 before the end of the cycle. Once it’s broken through, you […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.415-3.18%
Propy
PRO$0.7499--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03632-4.06%
Bitcoinist2025/08/24 18:58
Ethereum Price Gains Edge on Bitcoin as Whale Rotation Hints at 10% Upside

The post Ethereum Price Gains Edge on Bitcoin as Whale Rotation Hints at 10% Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price near $4,299 could climb 10% if $4,374 breaks. Whales sold nearly 3,000 BTC and shifted almost $800 million into Ethereum. Bitcoin risks $100,000 if support breaks, while Ethereum inflows stay positive. Bitcoin has dropped about 4.3% in the past week. Ethereum price is also lower, down about 6.2%. On paper, both coins look weak in the short term. Yet traders are noticing something different. Whales are moving out of Bitcoin and into Ethereum. The flows suggest that Ethereum is being treated as the stronger coin. If the shift continues, Ethereum’s price could climb 10% faster, retesting highs near $4,790. Ethereum Price Setup Versus Bitcoin Ethereum trades near $4,299 with resistance at $4,374. If that level breaks, the next target is $4,790. That is about 10% higher than the current price. Ethereum Price Action | Source: TradingView Bitcoin trades near $111,976. This level has been tested several times but has not broken. If buyers fail again, Bitcoin could slip closer to $100,000. This difference is important. Ethereum has a clear breakout path to higher levels. Bitcoin faces repeated failure at resistance and the risk of losing support. The price setups show why some traders, and especially whales, are turning their focus toward Ethereum. Whales Ditching Bitcoin For Ethereum The biggest story in recent days is whale rotation. A long-term Bitcoin whale, often called an OG, had held about 14,837 BTC since 2017. That is more than $1.6 billion at current prices. In the past 48 hours, this whale sold nearly 2,970 BTC, worth about $337 million. Bitcoin OG Moving To ETH | Source: X At the same time, the whale added huge Ethereum positions. This included about 135,265 ETH longs, worth roughly $577 million, and 50,472 ETH spot holdings, worth about $215 million. In total, the whale moved close…
NEAR
NEAR$2.519-4.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,324.22-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:55
Ethereum Gaming Network XAI Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark Infringement

Ex Populus, the Delaware corporation behind Ethereum’s blockchain-powered gaming network Xai, has filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI. The lawsuit centers on marketplace confusion between Ex Populus’s XAI trademark, registered federally since June 2023, and Musk’s xAI company, announced in July 2023.Source: Court Filing Gaming Network Claims Prior Rights as Musk’s AI Venture Enters Market Ex Populus operates one of the highest transaction volume blockchain gaming networks globally, offering AI-driven gaming solutions and autonomous software systems across multiple platforms. Musk’s November 2024 announcement that xAI would “start an AI game studio to make games great again” directly entered Ex Populus’s established gaming territory. The post reached over 36 million viewers, which further amplified consumer confusion between the two brands operating in overlapping markets. The complaint details widespread marketplace confusion, including xAI’s own AI assistant Grok mistakenly informing users that “XAI_GAMES refers to xAI’s gaming initiatives.” News algorithms and social media posts have consistently conflated the two companies, causing Ex Populus to lose control over its brand reputation. Ex Populus faces additional reputational damage from association with Musk’s polarizing public image. The company cited incidents where xAI’s Grok chatbot was pulled offline after promoting violence and making racist comments, creating negative brand associations for their gaming ecosystem. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has already suspended several of Musk’s trademark applications for “xAI” and “XAI GROK” due to the likelihood of confusion with Ex Populus’s prior rights. Defendants attempted to acquire senior trademark status by purchasing an abandoned “X.AI” registration, but Ex Populus argues that the previous owner, Bizzabo Ltd., had already abandoned the mark in October 2021. Musk’s xAI Plans Apple Lawsuit While Fighting Trademark Claims Regarding this Ex Populus lawsuit, Musk’s legal team attempted to pressure the company into relinquishing trademark rights through threatened cancellation proceedings. On August 7, 2025, xAI’s counsel warned they would petition to cancel Ex Populus’s federal registration unless the gaming company consented to worldwide xAI trademark registrations. The latest updated lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction preventing xAI from using the disputed marks, cancellation of Defendant’s existing trademark registration, and invalidation of five pending applications. Ex Populus demands monetary relief, including disgorgement of profits, actual damages, treble monetary relief under federal law, and punitive damages under state law. Beyond the Ex Populus lawsuit, xAI has recently voiced plans to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations, claiming the tech giant unfairly favors OpenAI’s ChatGPT in App Store rankings while suppressing xAI’s Grok chatbot. While this lawsuit came at a peak market rally, the case joins a broader pattern of intellectual property disputes that have seen many crypto and blockchain companies clashing over brand rights. XAI Token Down 96% amid Rising Intellectual Property Conflicts Recent months have witnessed several high-profile cases involving NFT platforms and meme coin creators defending their brand rights against perceived infringers. In July, Yuga Labs, creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club, recently saw a $9 million trademark victory overturned mainly by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The court ruled that critical questions about consumer confusion in the company’s case against artist Ryder Ripps required jury determination rather than summary judgment. Similarly, earlier this year, Solana-based platform Pump.fun faced similar intellectual property challenges when law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper issued cease and desist letters over unauthorized token creation. The firms filed class-action lawsuits alleging Pump.fun facilitated the creation of over 200 tokens infringing their trademarks. Notably, the latest lawsuit comes at a challenging time for Ex Populus’s XAI token, which has declined 96.7% from its all-time high of $1.60 reached on March 11, 2024.Source: X/@wiseadvicesumit The gaming network’s token has struggled alongside earlier broader crypto market weakness and notably reduced interest in blockchain gaming platforms. A successful legal outcome could potentially thrust the XAI token back into the market spotlight, particularly if the case generates significant media attention around the trademark dispute. The community is already speculating whether Musk might consider acquiring the gaming company outright to resolve the conflict, which would be a positive trigger for the token
Xai
XAI$0.04945-3.71%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001055-4.61%
CryptoNews2025/08/24 18:55
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$859.57-1.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,324.22-2.98%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
The Assets Everyone Will Regret Missing This Bull Run

The post The Assets Everyone Will Regret Missing This Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some assets are set to take the spotlight as prices rise across the market. Missed chances in the past have left many wishing they acted sooner. This time, certain picks are attracting special attention. Which tokens and coins might spark the strongest moves? The coming weeks may reveal the answers—and possibly new fortunes. Toncoin’s Road Ahead: Fast Rails, Big Dreams, Bold Prices Toncoin powers The Open Network, an online rail first built by Telegram in 2018. After a court halt in 2020, volunteers renamed it and kept coding. The coin now runs on a stake-based system that speeds up checks and cuts power use. Users can send cash-like transfers in seconds and pay only tiny fees. Plans reach far beyond payments: cloud storage, friendly names, private surfing, and small apps can all sit on the same chain. This wide vision gives Toncoin a lively, growing crowd of fans and builders. Price watchers see wide moves ahead. Models that follow bitcoin’s halving rhythm place Toncoin near $6.45 at the low and $30.30 at the high in 2025, a jump of over threefold from today. Later years swing, with lows of $5.39–$16.27 and highs of $12.04–$40.52 through 2030, yet the top calls stay well above current levels. In a market where older coins fight to stay fresh, TON’s fresh code and busy updates stand out. If the network keeps adding tools, those bold targets may look less like dreams and more like milestones. Hyperliquid: The Gas-Free Highway for Perpetual Crypto Trading Hyperliquid is a new base network built only for fast money apps. Its secret sauce is a fresh way for computers to agree, so trades lock in almost at once. All orders sit on the chain, not on side lists, so anyone can check them. Because the team controls the whole…
NEAR
NEAR$2.519-4.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.03%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6807-2.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:53
Why BlockchainFX, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Rexas are the Best Crypto Presales to Watch

The post Why BlockchainFX, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Rexas are the Best Crypto Presales to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Imagine being able to access over 500 assets , cryptos, stocks, ETFs, forex, and more all from a single platform. Now imagine that platform not only offers you a seamless trading experience but also rewards you daily staking rewards. That’s exactly what BlockchainFX (BFX) brings to the table. As one of the best cryptos to buy  in 2025, BlockchainFX isn’t just a crypto presale , it’s a life-changing opportunity for anyone looking to make money with crypto and achieve long-term growth. With $5.8 million raised, 96.91% of its soft cap already secured, BlockchainFX is paving the way for crypto millionaires  by offering up to 70% of trading fees redistributed as staking rewards. While presale projects like Space Pay, Unstaked, and Rexas are gaining traction, BlockchainFX sets itself apart by offering passive income , a diverse asset portfolio, and unmatched growth potential. Let’s dive deeper into why BlockchainFX is the best crypto to invest in and how it’s outperforming the competition. BlockchainFX Features: The Ultimate Platform for Crypto Whales BlockchainFX isn’t just about buying crypto or trading stocks – it’s about revolutionizing the way we interact with global financial markets. Here are some key features that make BlockchainFX the top crypto presale in the market today: Unified Trading Platform: BlockchainFX allows users to trade 500+ assets including crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs from one platform. Passive Income : Earn daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees. Low Fees & High Rewards: Low trading fees with up to 70% fees redistributed to token holders as rewards. BFX Visa Card: Spend your BFX tokens anywhere globally with the BFX Visa Card, making it easier to convert crypto into cash in real-time. Advanced Security: BlockchainFX is fully audited by Coinsult and CertiK, ensuring top-tier security…
Threshold
T$0.01676+1.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05862+3.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 18:52
Make Money With Crypto: Why BlockchainFX, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Rexas are the Best Crypto Presales to Watch

Now imagine that platform not only offers you a seamless trading experience but also rewards you daily staking rewards. That’s […] The post Make Money With Crypto: Why BlockchainFX, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Rexas are the Best Crypto Presales to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
IMAGINE
IMAGINE$0.0004053+9.86%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1541+0.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853-3.38%
Coindoo2025/08/24 18:48
