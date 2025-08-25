China set its strongest yuan fix since January after the U.S. dollar dropped

China's central bank pushed the yuan's daily reference rate stronger on Monday than it has since January, reacting fast after Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech sent the dollar sliding. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the fix at 7.1161 per dollar, down from 7.1321 on Friday, the firmest level since November. According to Bloomberg, the dollar weakened after Powell left the door open for rate cuts, saying the labor market is showing signs of strain even though inflation still hasn't cooled completely. The Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% following his remarks. The onshore yuan gained slightly, trading at 7.1605 per dollar, after hitting 7.1593, its highest level since late July. But while the reference rate got stronger, the yuan lost ground against a broader set of currencies. Bloomberg's gauge tracking China's currency versus major peers showed a decline early in the session, even with Monday's firmer fix. The fixing dropped below 7.12 for the first time since last November, a sign officials may be responding more aggressively to the greenback's retreat and trying to keep the yuan stable amid renewed global pressure. Beijing pumps liquidity into market to calm bond stress The PBOC also moved aggressively to pump cash into the system this month. Beijing added 600 billion yuan ($84 billion) through a mix of one-year Medium-Term Lending Facility loans and three- and six-month outright reverse repos. Bloomberg's tally showed this was the largest monthly liquidity injection since January. The injection came as yields surged in the latest 30-year government bond auction, with investors demanding the highest payouts since December. As the central bank added cash, China's overnight repo rate fell to 1.35%, dropping seven basis points. Futures tied to 30-year government bonds also jumped as much as 0.7%, their strongest one-day rise since April. The goal is to…