MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 25
Kaspa price is holding steady today, sitting just under $0.09 after another failed attempt to push higher earlier in the week. Buyers are still stepping in around $0.088, but resistance near $0.093–$0.095 keeps shutting down every rally. Right now, the chart feels like it’s stuck on pause, waiting for a breakout to pick a side.
NEAR
$2.52
-4.36%
KAS
$0.086196
-3.04%
PUSH
$0.03637
-3.93%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 14:28
Aktsia
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
New Zealand PM Christoper Luxon states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate by more points.
MORE
$0.10051
-0.03%
BANK
$0.06543
-2.40%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/25 14:25
Aktsia
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Bulls Push to All-Time Highs as Whales Load Up $1.67 Billion
TLDR Ethereum reached a new all-time high above $4,900, peaking at $4,956 before correcting Large holders accumulated 350,000 ETH worth approximately $1.67 billion over the past week Liveliness metric above 0.70 suggests potential for short-term pullback, similar to early August pattern Key support levels identified between $4,592-$4,761 with heavy accumulation clusters Price must hold $4,610 [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Bulls Push to All-Time Highs as Whales Load Up $1.67 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.
67
$0.002856
-10.27%
PUSH
$0.03637
-3.93%
BULLS
$446
+25.61%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/25 14:22
Aktsia
XRP Lawyer Predicts When MSTR Stock Will Rally to $500 and Beyond
Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
$2.9374
-3.07%
COM
$0.020336
-1.09%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 14:20
Aktsia
China set its strongest yuan fix since January after the U.S. dollar dropped
The post China set its strongest yuan fix since January after the U.S. dollar dropped appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s central bank pushed the yuan’s daily reference rate stronger on Monday than it has since January, reacting fast after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech sent the dollar sliding. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the fix at 7.1161 per dollar, down from 7.1321 on Friday, the firmest level since November. According to Bloomberg, the dollar weakened after Powell left the door open for rate cuts, saying the labor market is showing signs of strain even though inflation still hasn’t cooled completely. The Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% following his remarks. The onshore yuan gained slightly, trading at 7.1605 per dollar, after hitting 7.1593, its highest level since late July. But while the reference rate got stronger, the yuan lost ground against a broader set of currencies. Bloomberg’s gauge tracking China’s currency versus major peers showed a decline early in the session, even with Monday’s firmer fix. The fixing dropped below 7.12 for the first time since last November, a sign officials may be responding more aggressively to the greenback’s retreat and trying to keep the yuan stable amid renewed global pressure. Beijing pumps liquidity into market to calm bond stress The PBOC also moved aggressively to pump cash into the system this month. Beijing added 600 billion yuan ($84 billion) through a mix of one-year Medium-Term Lending Facility loans and three- and six-month outright reverse repos. Bloomberg’s tally showed this was the largest monthly liquidity injection since January. The injection came as yields surged in the latest 30-year government bond auction, with investors demanding the highest payouts since December. As the central bank added cash, China’s overnight repo rate fell to 1.35%, dropping seven basis points. Futures tied to 30-year government bonds also jumped as much as 0.7%, their strongest one-day rise since April. The goal is to…
T
$0.01676
+1.08%
U
$0.011
-18.93%
SIX
$0.02181
-1.97%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 14:20
Aktsia
Decoding 24-Hour BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios
The post Decoding 24-Hour BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Insights: Decoding 24-Hour BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Insights: Decoding 24-Hour BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratios-9/
BTC
$111,318.94
-2.99%
COM
$0.020336
-1.09%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 14:19
Aktsia
Experienced Analyst Says “Ethereum (ETH) Valuation Has Reached Extreme Levels,” Explains Why, and Issues Warning
The post Experienced Analyst Says “Ethereum (ETH) Valuation Has Reached Extreme Levels,” Explains Why, and Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Fred Krueger has claimed that the current valuation of Ethereum (ETH) is excessive. In his post on the X platform, Krueger argued that the value of ETH is disproportionate to its actual usage potential, even considering the most optimistic scenario. “Let’s assume all Visa and Mastercard transactions switched to stablecoins on Ethereum. 393 billion payments per year x average $0.03 rollup fee = $11.8 billion in fees. The direct share of ETH (burn) would be approximately $1.8 billion, while layer 2 sequencers would earn approximately $10 billion,” Krueger said. According to the analyst, the current ETH market cap of approximately $575 billion equates to a 320x fee ratio compared to these revenue figures. Krueger noted that this multiple is excessive compared to tech giants: Apple: ~30x profit Google: ~25× earnings Ethereum: 320× fee Referring to ETH bull analyst Tom Lee, who has become increasingly popular on the cryptocurrency market agenda recently, Krueger said: “Even in a fantasy world where every Visa and Mastercard transaction was processed on Ethereum, ETH would still be overvalued. Tom Lee would get richer, and you would get poorer.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-says-ethereum-eth-valuation-has-reached-extreme-levels-explains-why-and-issues-warning/
GET
$0.010126
--%
CAP
$0.06556
-0.06%
TOM
$0.000277
+1.46%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 14:18
Aktsia
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record
While Ethereum was showing off at nearly $5,000, Bitcoin was crashing… Traders saw their dreams evaporate faster than a presidential alibi. L’article Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
DREAMS
$0.0002934
-0.06%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 14:16
Aktsia
Fed Rate Speculation Drives Crypto Volatility Amid Market Shifts
The post Fed Rate Speculation Drives Crypto Volatility Amid Market Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed’s potential rate cuts shift crypto market dynamics significantly. ETH hits record highs amid anticipation of dovish policies. Whale movements indicate strategic asset reallocations. On August 25, BlockBeats News reported the CME FedWatch tool’s data indicating a high probability of US interest rate cuts in September, raising implications for the cryptocurrency market. These expectations drive volatility, with increased whale activity, crypto price shifts, and heightened speculative interest as markets anticipate potential changes in financial conditions. Cryptocurrency Valuations Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations On August 25th, BlockBeats reported that CME’s FedWatch tool showed a high likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve executing a 25 basis point rate cut in September. This expectation surfaces amid rising market speculation and investor repositioning in anticipation of possible dovish monetary policies. Judging by current scenarios, ETH rallied considerably, crossing a new all-time high of $4900. Such market activities align with expectations of potential policy easing, affecting investor sentiments significantly. The movement indicates heightened market activity with increased liquidity flow into crypto assets. Key figures like Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, have publicly acknowledged the market’s liquidity surge, signaling increased interest amid these conditions. “Impressive work. Full disclosure, we hold a long position in the HYPE token.” His statement focuses on the potential advantages arising from strategic policy shifts, pointing to market readiness for increased volatility. On-Chain Metrics and Historical Trends in Fed Policies Did you know? In past scenarios, Federal Reserve rate cuts frequently led to crypto bull runs, with ETH and BTC experiencing significant upward trends. CoinMarketCap’s latest data shows Ethereum (ETH) trading at $4,693.39 with a market cap of $566.53 billion. Despite a 1.84% drop in the last 24 hours, ETH has seen a 60-day price surge of 89.24%, indicating ongoing fluctuations amid market adjustments. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot…
U
$0.011
-18.93%
BTC
$111,318.94
-2.99%
HYPE
$44.89
+2.25%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 14:16
Aktsia
Bitcoin Whale Sells 24,000 BTC Triggering Flash Crash, Still Holds Over $17B Worth BTC
A single BTC whale sold 24,000 Bitcoin worth $2.7 billion that remained untouched for 5+ years, catalyzing a $4,000 crash in minutes.
BTC
$111,318.94
-2.99%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 14:14
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis