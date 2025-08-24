2025-08-25 Monday

XRP Price Prediction Is $4, Holders Are Flocking to GMO Miner

2025/08/24 19:15
Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Wallet Support and Chainlink Integration

The post Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Wallet Support and Chainlink Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about ongoing discussions and partnerships that could reshape the ecosystem, while also pointing to major regulatory developments coming soon in the U.S. Hoskinson explained that he recently met with Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov to explore ways of connecting Chainlink’s infrastructure with Cardano, including Midnight and Bitcoin integrations. According to him, the talks centered on how oracles can be brought into Cardano’s UTXO-based system in a more seamless way. The Cardano founder also hinted at growing ties with the XRP community. He noted that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was among those he spoke with, adding that Cardano’s Lace wallet is expected to roll out XRP support before the end of 2025. Hoskinson even suggested the possibility of a joint event with leading figures from the XRP ecosystem, such as attorney John Deaton. Hoskinson further shared that Cardano has invested $23 million so far to expand its native token ecosystem, underscoring its commitment to accelerating adoption. He emphasized that discussions with industry leaders – including Nazarov, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Garlinghouse – reflect a broader push to align the major blockchain networks on key issues. On the regulatory front, Hoskinson confirmed that progress is being made on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. A draft version is expected by the end of September, with the final law potentially signed as early as October. If passed, this could provide long-awaited regulatory certainty for the U.S. crypto market. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial…
2025/08/24 19:13
Wang Feng Suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum Following U.S. Market Cycles

The post Wang Feng Suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum Following U.S. Market Cycles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin’s departure from halving cycles gains attention; Ethereum may align. Market impact expected for Ethereum resembling U.S. financial trends. Wang Feng calls for institutional involvement in crypto markets. Wang Feng, founder of Linekong Interactive, announced on August 24 that Bitcoin has synchronized with US stock market cycles, hinting Ethereum may follow, pending further evaluation. This shift suggests a new phase for major cryptocurrencies, potentially impacting institutional strategies and market dynamics across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and related sectors. Institutional Interest and Historical Market Shift Market reactions have echoed these sentiments with varied responses from key industry figures. Institutions have shown increased interest, as evidenced by Linekong Interactive’s own crypto holdings. However, ongoing discussions stress the need for further observation, especially considering the potential effects on related DeFi and RWA assets. CoinMarketCap reports indicate Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,832.02, with a market cap of $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin’s market dominance currently stands at 57.65%, and over the past 60 days, its value rose by 7.19%. Trading volumes decreased by 37.03% in 24 hours. These metrics highlight Bitcoin’s growing influence within traditional finance cycles. Wang Feng, Founder, Linekong Interactive, “Bitcoin has shaken off its halving cycle effect and entered the realm of the US stock market and the overall economic cycle,” emphasizing a decoupling from previous, strictly crypto-native cycles. Market Dynamics and Future Insights Did you know? Historical cryptocurrency trends typically dictated price movements; yet, if verified, this shift could bring significant changes in how strategies are designed within crypto sectors. From the Coincu research team, Ethereum’s compliance with market cycles suggests a new trend towards traditional finance engagement. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The trajectory mentioned by Wang Feng invites industry stakeholders to consider these developments for future financial and technological…
2025/08/24 19:09
ChatGPT-5 sets XRP price for end of 2025 if SEC approves spot ETF in October

The post ChatGPT-5 sets XRP price for end of 2025 if SEC approves spot ETF in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the conclusion of the Ripple and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case, attention has shifted to the regulator regarding the possible approval of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). This comes at a critical October window when the SEC is expected to decide on multiple applications for the product. To this end, the regulator is reviewing filings from several leading issuers, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares.  Deadlines for these applications fall between October 18 and October 25, 2025, making the week a decisive moment for XRP’s market trajectory. In the meantime, XRP continues to trade in line with the broader cryptocurrency market, with the $3 level acting as a key support zone. At press time, the asset was valued at $3.02, down about 0.5% in the last 24 hours, and more than 3% lower on the weekly chart. XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold XRP price prediction  Regarding the price impact of an ETF decision, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5, which stressed that approval could propel the cryptocurrency into a significant rally by year-end. ChatGPT-5’s outlook places XRP in a $7 to $10 range by December 2025 if at least one fund is approved. A more aggressive inflow scenario, fueled by institutional demand and a broader altcoin rally, could push the price higher, with a potential peak between $12 and $15 before year-end. However, the model also highlighted the risk of a post-ETF “sell the news” effect, similar to what followed other landmark crypto product launches. Under that scenario, XRP could briefly spike above $10 in November before retracing to around $6 and $8 by December. If the ETF is delayed or rejected, XRP’s trajectory would likely remain muted, tracking the broader crypto market with year-end prices closer to $4.50 and $5.  XRP…
2025/08/24 19:07
Mortgage Rates Dip While Real Estate Stocks Surge After Fed Chairman’s Speech

The post Mortgage Rates Dip While Real Estate Stocks Surge After Fed Chairman’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent speech of the U.S. Fed Chairman has significantly impacted the financial sphere this weekend. In this respect, the U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, hinting at the central bank’s preparation for rate cuts, at the Annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has led to a sheer dip in mortgage rates. At the same time, a notable rise has been witnessed in the real estate stocks after the event. As a result of the falling borrowing charges as well as the positive investor sentiment, the real estate market is making substantial progress. Based on the latest market data, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has plunged to 6.55% from 6.62% over 24 hours following the Fed Chairman’s speech. This drop takes place at a critical time, as builders and homebuyers have been facing affordability challenges. As per the market onlookers, the Fed’s decision points toward a willingness to deal with the weakness of the labor market, even if the target levels have not been achieved by inflation. Keeping this in view, the mortgage rates are poised to likely hover around present 10-month lows of almost 6.5%. However, the balanced approach of Fed to employment and inflation may decrease uncertainty, boosting confidence of sellers and buyers.  This reportedly resolves economic uncertainty to revive user trust as well as increase housing activity. Lower Mortgage Rates Bolster Investors, Builders, and Homebuyers Apart from that, even slight rate cuts are expected to offer meaningful results in the housing sector. Hence, in the case of homebuyers, decreased rates enhance affordability while also igniting renewed interest.  Additionally, for developers, there is a potential relief as increased borrowing charges and heightened material costs have slowed the overall construction projects. Keeping this in view, Powell’s speech has offered an in-time bonus for consumers and investors. Moreover, in combination with…
2025/08/24 19:05
Heaven Team Freezes Tokens for One Year as LIGHT Buybacks Drive Momentum

Heaven freezes team tokens, boosting LIGHT’s stability and investor confidence. $350 million volume fuels Solana launchpad rival’s rapid market rise. LIGHT buybacks reinforce growth as Heaven challenges Pump.fun’s dominance. Heaven, a Solana-based launchpad and automated market maker, is changing how its team tokens unlock. The project announced on Saturday that its allocations will now be done on a one-year cliff basis, as opposed to the earlier linear release. The move is being made as the platform continues to experience significant growth in trading activity and revenue. Onchain analyst @adam_tehc estimates that Heaven has had almost $350 million in trading volume since its launch on August 15, and approximately  $3.8 million in revenue. Also Read: Lawyer John Deaton Hails Cardano-XRP Wallet Link as Hoskinson Unveils Big Plans LIGHT buybacks strengthen ecosystem momentum Heaven directs 100 percent of its protocol revenue into programmatic buybacks of its native token, LIGHT. This mechanism, described as the “god flywheel,” is designed to create sustained demand and reinforce community confidence. The model has rapidly placed Heaven in the role of Pump.fun as the leading competitor in terms of daily revenue generation. According to Dune data three of the top five most valuable tokens launched during the past week were set on Heaven. This indicates the increase in market interest in the platform and is a catalyst for Solana-based token launches. Comparatively, Pump.fun has already exceeded the mark of $800 million in total lifetime revenue due to the recent spike after the launch of its own token. Its expansion continued to place it above the competition, such as LetsBonk, which promotes the Solana memecoin BONK ecosystem. Aligning lockups with long-term vision Heaven explained that the revised token plan ensures team incentives remain aligned with the growth of LIGHT and the ecosystem. The re-vesting will begin monthly as of the first of the month, with a one-year cliff before tokens are available. The project observed that the change is part of its intent to maintain structural balance and sustainable growth. Heaven will postpone unlocking tokens of teams to build trust and underline LIGHT’s long-term role. Heaven’s updated lockup plan arrives as the platform secures a firm position among Solana’s leading launchpads. With growing revenue and programmatic buybacks driving LIGHT’s momentum, the project is shaping its strategy for long-term stability. Also Read: Trump-Backed World Liberty Tokens Set for $40B Debut as Unlock Date Nears The post Heaven Team Freezes Tokens for One Year as LIGHT Buybacks Drive Momentum appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/24 19:03
MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz Fades Beside BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Hype

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz Fades Beside BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See why MAGACOIN FINANCE presale builds hype, but BlockDAG’s $380M raise, 25.3B coins sold, and Dashboard V4 prove that utility and real tools outlast speculation. Meme-driven presales are once again drawing big attention, but the divide between speculative buzz and real product delivery is starting to show. MAGACOIN FINANCE is the latest to gain traction, using slogans and meme branding to push its presale forward. It has captured headlines but has not yet provided much in the way of tangible products. BlockDAG (BDAG), however, is charting a different course. It has already raised $380 million and sold 25.3 billion coins in its presale. Beyond those numbers, it has introduced Dashboard V4, an interactive platform that allows users to simulate trading, track wallets, and explore features that look more like a functioning exchange than a presale site. This contrast highlights how projects built on tools and transparency may outlast those that lean heavily on marketing spin. MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Buzz, But Questions Remain The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale has found early traction by promising up to 33x returns. Its narrative mixes meme culture with a financial reform theme, sparking curiosity among early adopters. Viral marketing campaigns and bold tokenomics have helped sustain momentum, especially during an active season for altcoins. Yet, despite its rapid rise, concerns linger. MAGACOIN FINANCE has not provided a clear roadmap, nor has it released product demos or shown any technical delivery. Most of the excitement rests on cultural branding and speculative chatter. While that has worked in the short run for other meme-style projects, long-term growth depends on more than just slogans. Whether MAGACOIN FINANCE can move beyond its identity-driven pitch and deliver functional tools will likely decide if its hype translates into staying power once trading begins. BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Turns Presale Into a…
2025/08/24 19:01
MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility

Meme-driven presales are once again drawing big attention, but the divide between speculative buzz and real product delivery is starting […] The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/24 19:00
Solana: 3 reasons why SOL can hit $223 before September ends

Are profit takers setting a trap as whales fuel Futures?
2025/08/24 19:00
Global Crypto Compliance Accelerates: OPTO Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application

2025/08/24 19:00
