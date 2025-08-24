2025-08-25 Monday

Rising Meme Star, 2025 DePIN Powerhouse and RWA Protocols – Major Narratives for This Bull Market Announced

New trends are shaking up the market, setting the stage for a shift in focus. Popular online tokens, new tech for digital infrastructure, and real-world asset platforms are now leading stories. Every project fights for attention as the next big thing. Find out which narratives are poised to grab the spotlight during this booming season. […]
Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Surge to $175K Declares Bitcoin Maxi

TLDR Eric Trump predicts BTC at $175K by year-end and $1M in future cycles. Anthony Scaramucci forecasts Bitcoin between $180K–$200K by year-end. Trump claims a nation may secretly hold 200,000 BTC worth $22B. Analysts highlight growing institutional adoption as key market driver. Eric Trump has forecast that Bitcoin could hit $175,000 before the end of [...] The post Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Surge to $175K Declares Bitcoin Maxi appeared first on CoinCentral.
DOGE Director Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Protocol Experiment: Details

The post DOGE Director Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Protocol Experiment: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing has addressed recent speculation in the Dogecoin community. Recent weeks signaled growing risks for major proof-of-work blockchains following Qubic’s 51% attack on privacy token Monero. Subsequently, Qubic chose Dogecoin as its next focus, prompting reactions from the Dogecoin community, including Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing. Stebbing revealed in an X post at the time his personal work on Project Sakura, a Dogecoin community proof-of-stake mechanism. Some 4am reflections on my recent posts about PoS/PoW. I am somewhat autistic, being a software nerd there’s a high predilection for that I suppose. I’m pretty good at masking it because back when I was a kid we learned to operate as functional humans in a society, and didn’t… — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) August 23, 2025 Stebbing clarified that his work on the project Sakura doesn’t imply it is a mandated solution, but “with the reluctant acceptance that upgrading the Dogecoin protocol would one day be inevitable” and that this might inspire better ideas in the long run. Dogecoin director reveals thought experiment In a recent tweet, Stebbing addressed speculation regarding his previous posts on proof-of-work/proof-of-stake mechanisms. You Might Also Like Stebbing reiterated decentralization as a key tenet for Dogecoin, adding that they “believe in the adversarial consensus mechanism of ‘vote with our feet’ above all else, and respect the debate of ideas, knowing that collectively that leads to best outcomes for humanity.” Stebbing revealed his thought experiment concerning the Dogecoin protocol: “Fast forward to now, and I’m several years into a thought experiment about the Dogecoin protocol. The notion that with the right mix of features, we could create a system that reflects the changing objectives of Dogecoin (a global means of exchange) vs Bitcoin (store of value), and aligns with the ‘do only good everyday’ ethos that…
Is Bitcoin’s $127K Breakout Loading After Double-Bottom?

Bitcoin forms a double-bottom as futures sentiment turns positive and chart patterns suggest a possible breakout.
Claims That The EU Will Launch Digital Euro On Ethereum Or Solana: Response Comes

The post Claims That The EU Will Launch Digital Euro On Ethereum Or Solana: Response Comes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) has responded to claims that the digital euro could be run on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana. The ECB announced that different technologies are being evaluated, but a final decision has not yet been made on this matter. Following the adoption of the stablecoin law in the US last month, European Union (EU) officials have decided to accelerate their plans for a digital euro. The new regulation adds a $288 billion regulatory framework to the stablecoin market and has raised concerns in Europe that dollar-based tokens will become increasingly dominant in the global financial system. European authorities, previously considering private blockchains for the digital euro solely for privacy reasons, have now considered public blockchains. A source familiar with the matter said, “Everyone was surprised by how quickly the US passed the law. Now they’re saying, ‘We need to move faster.’” The ECB’s digital euro project, which has been developing for years, has gained new momentum with the US’s swift legal action. Officials are concerned that US regulations will further increase the use of dollar-denominated stablecoins. This could lead to a shift of euro deposits to the US and a further strengthening of the dollar’s role in cross-border payments. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone warned in April that “Europe cannot be overly dependent on foreign payment solutions,” and said that dollar-based stablecoins posed a serious threat to Europe’s financial stability and strategic autonomy. Prior to the US law, the digital euro wasn’t expected to reside on a public blockchain. While public blockchains could facilitate the circulation of the digital euro, their transparent ledger structure raises privacy concerns. “The use of public blockchains is something EU officials are now considering more seriously,” one source said. In its latest statement, the ECB stated that different…
A whale sold 123,500 LINK at $25.36 for 3.13 million USDC

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 123,500 LINK at US$25.36 to obtain 3.13 million USDC, and then sent the USDC to Compound and Aave through Trust Wallet to obtain income. The whale still holds 425,000 LINK, worth US$10.8 million.
Ozak AI's Promising Forecast: A Potential $75,000 from a $500 Investment

The rapid ascent of Ozak AI, a pioneering cryptocurrency initiative, has captured the attention of both the market and potential investors. This project uniquely merges artificial intelligence with decentralized Predictive Intelligence Networks (DePIN), establishing a new standard in the crypto-technological landscape. Investment Potential Unleashed in Presale Phases Starting with an initial offering price of $0.001, Ozak AI has remarkably concluded Stage 4 of its presale, with token prices soaring to $0.005—a whopping 400% increase. This stage alone succeeded in raising over $2 million, with more than 807 million tokens sold, illustrating the high demand and investor confidence in the project's potential. Currently in Stage 5, the token price stands at $0.01. Market analysts are buzzing with predictions, forecasting the value could escalate to $1 post-launch. This projection suggests that a modest $500 investment could potentially skyrocket to an impressive $75,000, a testament to the project's robust growth and strategic market positioning. Check out the potential of Ozak AI on their presale page. Innovative Core Technologies Ozak AI is not just another crypto project. Its core lies in its innovative integration of predictive analytics with a decentralized framework. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) leverages DePIN architecture to enhance the security and reliability of live market data, which is crucial for real-time financial decision-making. This advanced infrastructure ensures seamless scalability and distribution across various locations, safeguarding against potential failures. The project's readiness for a future-proof ecosystem is further underscored by its compatibility with multiple blockchains, offering functionalities such as staking and governance rights to token holders. A recent audit by CertiK has significantly bolstered the project's security framework, enhancing investor confidence. Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion The strategic alliances forged by Ozak AI are set to broaden its technological horizon and market reach. A notable partnership is with SINT, a platform that enriches Web2 and Web3 applications with sophisticated AI capabilities. This collaboration aims to integrate Ozak AI’s rapid market signals into diverse digital solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and user engagement. 🤝 Ozak AI x SINT 🤝🚀 We’re teaming up with @sinthive - the 1-click AI upgrade platform turning Web2 & Web3 apps into voice-driven, autonomous powerhouses.✨ Together we’ll explore how Ozak AI’s 30ms market signals can flow through SINT’s plug-and-play agent stack, opening… pic.twitter.com/y0jbv2lKlg — Ozak AI (@OzakAGI) August 5, 2025 Spotlight on Global Events Ozak AI is stepping onto the global stage, showcased through various international events and roadshows, such as the upcoming Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. These events provide a platform for Ozak AI to connect with key industry players, potential investors, and developers, further solidifying its footprint in the expansive crypto market. Conclusion With its strategic technological advancements and the ongoing successful presale, Ozak AI is positioned to deliver on its promise of substantial returns for early investors. For those looking to explore more about this burgeoning project, additional information is available at their official website and social media platforms on Twitter/X and Telegram. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Australian CEO faces allegations of misleading investors over crypto firm collapse

The post Australian CEO faces allegations of misleading investors over crypto firm collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Australian businessman has been accused of misleading investors after his crypto firm collapsed. Christopher Flinos was banned in the Cayman Islands and Abu Dhabi after his crypto company Hayvn collapsed amid fraud allegations back in Melbourne. According to reports, Christopher Flinos ran the company, which paraded itself as a regulated and compliant payment solution for the authorization, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency payments. The company also earned a license to operate in the Cayman Islands. However, his company’s license was canceled by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) in June, banning Flinos from being a company director in the country. Australian businessman accused of misleading investors Reports claim that before the ban in the Cayman Islands, regulators in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates capital, had made allegations of fraud against him, alleging that his company, Hayvn, failed to follow anti-money laundering rules. Flinos acted as the chief executive officer of the company, with an official notice issued by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Registration Authority on March 30 showing that he owned a third of the business. According to the Hayvn website, Flinos was CEO of the company from 2019 and had worked as an investment banker before that. In 2014, he assisted in setting up CH Stirling, a boutique investment bank in Dubai, which, according to Bloomberg, had a full-sized table in its reception. In addition, he also worked at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Merrill Lynch. Hayvn said it agreed with local firm, Venue Smart, which allowed the company to expand its presence into Australia. The business provided payment terminals to pubs, clubs, and other businesses in the hospitality industry. This way, thousands of merchants could offer their clients seamless crypto payment solutions, according to a press release issued by Flinos at the time. In another interview…
Michael Saylor&#8217;s strategie beweegt Bitcoin koers niet &#8211; crypto executive legt uit waarom

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Volgens Strategy’s corporate treasure en ‘head of investor relastions’ Shirish Jajodia hebben de Bitcoin aankopen van het bedrijf geen effect op de Bitcoin koers. Het bedrijf van Michzael Saylor koopt volgens deze executive op een dusdanige manier Bitcoin in dat dit niet voor bewegingen zorgt.  Dat doet hij nadat veel investeerders hun vraagtekens zetten bij de inkopen van Strategy. Zij beschuldigen het bedrijf er juist van de markt te manipuleren. Bitcoin aankopen van Strategy Strategy begon in 2020 met Bitcoin inkopen en heeft inmiddels zo’n 630.000 Bitcoin verzameld. Dat heeft volgens de website SaylorTracker een waarde van meer dan $ 70 miljard. De enorme aankopen moeten een effect hebben op de Bitcoin koers, zo wordt beredeneerd. Daar is Jajodia het niet mee eens. Hij geeft aan dat Strategy juist op een manier inkoopt waar het op zoek gaat naar marktliquiditeit. Dit kan bijvoorbeeld via OTC-deals. Daarbij wordt Bitcoin niet opgekocht vanuit publieke liquiditeit, maar privé tussen twee partijen verhandeld. Er zijn signalen dat dit inderdaad de manier is waarop het bedrijf Bitcoin inkoopt. Zo bleek uit onderzoek dat de markt verschillend reageert wanneer Strategy een grote aankoop heeft gedaan. Michael Saylor heeft ook meermaals aangegeven zijn Bitcoin holdings voorlopig niet te verkopen. Dat maakt ook dat Strategy geen belang heeft bij marktmanipulatie. In tegendeel, als het bedrijf hiervan beschuldigd wordt, kan Strategy in grote problemen komen met wat inmiddels haar ‘core business’ is. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers maakt niet uit Volgens op de oprichter van MicroStrategy, inmiddels bekend als Strategy, maakt het niet uit welke prijs Bitcoin heeft. Ook dat blijkt uit de cijfers rondom de aankopen van het bedrijf. Zo is er regelmatig op een hoogtepunt ingekocht, waarna de koers weer een dipje kende. De strategie van het bedrijf blijft gewoon op lange termijn zoveel mogelijk Bitcoin vergaren. Het verkoopt hiervoor aandelen en wil vooral de waarde van het bedrijf op deze manier laten groeien. De verdiensten zullen hem dan ook hier inzitten, en niet in het verkopen van Bitcoin op bepaalde momenten. Strategy lijkt zich al jaren te houden aan deze belangrijke regels bij het inkopen van Bitcoin. Hoe andere bedrijven met deze verantwoordelijkheid omgaan is minder bekend. De institutionele interesse groeit, en het zou kunnen dat het voorbeeld van Strategy gevolgd wordt, al dan niet op een andere wijze. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Grootste holdings nog altijd bij individuele traders Dat bedrijven steeds grotere Bitcoin aankopen doen, en mogelijk ook overheden volgen, heeft vooralsnog geen groot effect op de verdeling van Bitcoin. De grootste groep holders zijn nog altijd individuele traders. In december 2024 had deze groep nog meer dan 69% van alle Bitcoin in handen. Aan de ene kant loert het gevaar dat de groeiende institutionele interesse deze ratio veranderd. Toch blijft er ook voor individuele traders nog veel interesse in Bitcoin. Dat komt mede door de wildgroei aan crypto projecten dat nieuwe functies voor de Bitcoin blockchain ontwikkeld. Zo werkt het nieuwe Bitcoin Hyper aan een layer-2 netwerk dat met de technologie van de Solana Virtual Machine de Bitcoin chain een flinke upgrade geeft. Het zorgt er niet alleen voor dat transacties gebundeld uitgevoerd worden, waardoor deze sneller en goedkoper zijn. De technologie van Solana maakt het ook mogelijk om met smart contracts te werken op de betrouwbaarste blockchain van de wereld. https://twitter.com/BTC_Hyper2/status/1958911110318629284 De presale van Bitcoin Hyper is momenteel gaande. Met de omzet uit deze presale kan het netwerk verder ontwikkeld worden, terwijl investeerders beloond worden met de bijbehorende $HYPER token. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Michael Saylor’s strategie beweegt Bitcoin koers niet – crypto executive legt uit waarom is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
AB’nin Dijital Euro’yu Ethereum Veya Solana Üzerinde Çıkaracağı İddia Edildi: Karşı Açıklama Geldi!

Avrupa Merkez Bankası (AMB), dijital euronun Ethereum veya Solana gibi açık blockchainler üzerinde çalıştırılması konusundaki iddialara yanıt verdi. AMB, farklı teknolojilerin değerlendirildiğini, ancak bu konuda henüz nihai bir karar alınmadığını açıkladı. ABD’de geçtiğimiz ay kabul edilen stablecoin yasasının ardından Avrupa Birliği (AB) yetkilileri, dijital euro planlarını hızlandırma kararı aldı. Yeni düzenleme, stablecoin piyasasına 288 milyar […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
