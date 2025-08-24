2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Rising Meme Star, 2025 DePIN Powerhouse and RWA Protocols

The post Rising Meme Star, 2025 DePIN Powerhouse and RWA Protocols appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. New trends are shaking up the market, setting the stage for a shift in focus. Popular online tokens, new tech for digital infrastructure, and real-world asset platforms are now leading stories. Every project fights for attention as the next big thing. Find out which narratives are poised to grab the spotlight during this booming season. TAO: The Coin That Pays Machines to Think Together TAO powers Bittensor, a public network where many small brains work as one big brain. Each model shares its best ideas, learns from others, and earns TAO when its answers help the group. People outside the network can ask questions, guide tasks, and pay in the same coin. Because the code is open and the rules live on a blockchain, anyone, anywhere, can join, build, and own a piece of the growing mind. AI coins are hot this cycle, yet many just chase buzzwords. TAO stands apart because it already links real work to real pay. Bitcoin secures money, Ethereum runs apps, but TAO rewards thought. Its fixed supply and steady demand for learning may support price even in storms. Big firms now spend fortunes on data and chips; Bittensor taps global hobby rigs for the same goal and shares the gains. If the market continues to favor useful networks over hype, TAO could transition from a niche idea to a core holding. HBAR: The Fast, Green Token Challenging Blockchain Giants Hedera Hashgraph does not use a classic blockchain. It runs on a “hashgraph,” where computers share tiny pieces…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:41
Aktsia
Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong aligns with Basel crypto standards, impacting Bitcoin and stablecoins. Regulations start January 1, 2026. Affects banks’ crypto asset holding policies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed the full implementation of crypto regulations aligned with Basel standards from January 1, 2026, impacting cryptocurrency handling by banks. This shift may influence Hong Kong banks’ strategies in managing stablecoins and other digital assets, raising attention across the banking and crypto sectors. Hong Kong’s Basel Alignment Set for January 2026 The HKMA has confirmed the adoption of Basel Committee crypto standards, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and real-world assets (RWA) as of 2026. Approved by relevant authorities, these standards establish how banks must manage, report, and evaluate crypto assets. The rules encompass risk management protocols for both on-balance-sheet holdings and third-party custodial services. This initiative addresses critical risk management factors linked to how banks manage and report these assets. It aims to enhance transparency while maintaining separation between bank and client assets. Industry insiders comment on potential shifts in market sentiment, particularly in the acceptance of stablecoins and RWA tokens by financial entities. Although official public reactions are sparse, relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring impacts. Our goal is to establish a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrency that aligns with global standards, ensuring stability and innovation in Hong Kong’s financial sector. — Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, HKMA Managing Crypto Risks and Market Sentiment Shifts Did you know? Basel standards, once implemented in Switzerland, led banks to minimize direct crypto assets on balance sheets but boosted service infrastructure—a trend experts anticipate in Hong Kong. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,624.35, with a market cap of approximately $2.28 trillion, dominating 57.63% of the crypto market. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $53.31 billion, facing a 35.62% decrease. BTC’s price has…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:39
Aktsia
Apple Issues Emergency Patches for Zero‑click Exploit That May Enable Crypto Wallet Theft

The post Apple Issues Emergency Patches for Zero‑click Exploit That May Enable Crypto Wallet Theft appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple released emergency security updates addressing CVE‑2025‑43300, a zero‑click Image I/O vulnerability that researchers warned may be exploited to steal crypto wallets from targeted devices. Apple stated it was aware of reports of an “extremely sophisticated” attack and urged users to install iOS, iPadOS and macOS patches immediately. The company described the bug as an […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/apple-issues-emergency-patches-for-zero%E2%80%91click-exploit-that-may-enable-crypto-wallet-theft/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:38
Aktsia
Trump's Nobel Peace Prize dream may fall short due to economic failures

Donald Trump called Norway’s finance minister out of nowhere. This wasn’t about trade, NATO, or diplomacy. No, the POTUS wanted to know how he could get nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. The call, confirmed by Norway’s biggest business paper Dagens Naeringsliv, caught Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg while walking the streets of Oslo earlier this […]
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 19:37
Aktsia
Best Altcoins to Buy Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Seen Delivering 22,000% ROI in 2025

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Seen Delivering 22,000% ROI in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Investors continue scanning the market for the best altcoins to buy today, balancing established names with emerging projects. XRP remains in focus with its ETF potential, while POL gains strength from DeFi inflows. On the speculative side, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention with bold growth forecasts and investor demand. With excitement spreading, it is becoming part of conversations around the best altcoin to buy now heading into 2025. 1. MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast: 22,000% ROI Ahead Forecasts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver 22,000% ROI by 2025, positioning it as one of the best altcoins to buy today. Many early investors are using the PATRIOT50X bonus code to secure a 50% EXTRA allocation, amplifying demand. With traders seeking high ROI altcoins in 2025, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining momentum as a top breakout candidate for the next bull cycle. The combination of strong community support and early FOMO is fueling its rise as a project competing for the best crypto to buy now label. 2. XRP Targets ETF Momentum in 2025 XRP is trading around $2.89–$2.91, down 3–4% after a flash crash cleared $60M in long positions. Still, over 93% of holders remain in profit, highlighting resilience. The SEC has delayed decisions on multiple ETF applications, with deadlines set for late 2025. XRP 7D chart Forecasts range from $5–$5.50, with optimistic scenarios projecting $10+ if approvals land. With tokenized finance adoption expected to expand, XRP is consistently named among the best altcoins to buy today. 3. POL…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:35
Aktsia
Tech Experts Say Ethereum L2s Faster And Cheaper Than Solana And Cardano. Is Layer Brett The New Norm?

The post Tech Experts Say Ethereum L2s Faster And Cheaper Than Solana And Cardano. Is Layer Brett The New Norm? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Layer 2 solutions are gaining traction as traders look for faster and cheaper alternatives to established networks like Solana and Cardano. Among them, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is drawing attention for combining meme culture with real utility.  With its low fees, high scalability, and features like staking and NFT integration, many in the market are asking if Layer Brett represents the next step in how crypto projects will define success. Solana consolidation: price holding steady as traders weigh breakout or pullback Solana has been moving sideways after its run to the $209 mark earlier in August. The SOL chart shows strong trading activity but no clear breakout direction, meaning buyers and sellers are still in a tug-of-war. This kind of price action is what traders call consolidation. Source: TradingView The moving averages are relatively close, with support around the $171–$180 zone. Volume spikes suggest that large players are still active, but the market hasn’t established a clear trend. For now, Solana seems comfortable holding between $185 and $205 while traders wait for the next big move. If Solana breaks above $210, it could run toward $230 in the near term. But if momentum slips, a pullback to $175 support is possible before any rebound. Cardano price today: ADA consolidates below $1 as traders eye breakout or pullback Cardano is holding just under the $1 mark after hitting a local high near $1.019 earlier this month. The Cardano chart shows ADA making substantial progress from June’s lows at $0.51, nearly doubling in value, but sellers are still defending the $0.95–$1 level. This has kept the Cardano price today in a consolidation range. Source: TradingView The moving averages remain supportive, with the 60-day line around $0.75 acting as a key safety net. Trading volume has cooled off since the early August surge,…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:32
Aktsia
Custodia Chief Doubts TradFi’s Ability To Handle Crypto Bear Market – Details

Custodia CEO and key crypto figure Caitlin Long has questioned the readiness of traditional finance firms for their first-ever crypto winter. Speaking with CNBC on Friday at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, Long emphasized that while Wall Street’s increasing involvement has fueled the current market cycle, its legacy systems and risk models may prove inadequate […]
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/24 19:30
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidates Under $115,000

As Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates below the psychologically significant $115,000 level, the crypto market is fast approaching a critical point that has investors waiting with bated breath for the next breakout opportunity. As it consolidates, Mutuum Finance is emerging as a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector with its innovative lending protocols and strong […]
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 19:30
Aktsia
BAY Miner Releases High-Performance Mobile App, Transforming Smartphones into Global Cloud Mining Hubs

According to the latest news from the blockchain industry, BAY Miner, a global compliant mining platform, today launched a new high-performance mobile app in London, aiming to bring an easy-to-use and efficient cloud mining experience to smartphone users. This move means that ordinary users do not need to purchase mining machines or have a technical […] The post BAY Miner Releases High-Performance Mobile App, Transforming Smartphones into Global Cloud Mining Hubs appeared first on Cryptonews.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 19:30
Aktsia
Transactiekosten op Bitcoin netwerk historisch laag

De transactiekosten op het Bitcoin netwerk zijn momenteel op hun laagste punt in ruim tien jaar tijd. Volgens gegevens van Glassnode bedraagt het 14 daags gemiddelde van de dagelijkse fees nog maar 3,5 BTC. Zo’n laag niveau hebben we niet meer gezien sinds eind 2011, een periode waarin Bitcoin nog... Het bericht Transactiekosten op Bitcoin netwerk historisch laag verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 19:30
Aktsia

