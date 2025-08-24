2025-08-25 Monday

Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 as Presale Funding Closes Stage 10

Pepeto has surpassed $6.28 million in presale funding as the project approaches the close of stage 10. This also marks the sale of a significant portion of the project's tokens, with millions already sold. The progress made in the presale doesn't come as a surprise, because the project has several factors in place that ensure its popularity.  First, it is built on Ethereum and so is backed by the security and recognition of the leading proof-of-stake network while introducing unique utilities. The project also has a growing community of over 100,000 active followers across socials that continue to amplify Pepeto's story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025. Another thing about Pepeto is its strategic tokenomics, which separates it from every other meme coin project. With a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens, it mirrors Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth. The most notable thing about Pepeto is its utility-backed ecosystem that offers a trading platform with zero fees, swap tech, and a cross-chain bridge. Finally, the project has gone through two audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. With real utility, Pepeto sets itself apart as a project that offers the frenzy of meme coins but with a genuine purpose. Also, the $6,287,248 in total places Pepeto among the most notable meme coins gaining significant backing.  With the funding, the team is set to drive global marketing efforts, secure top-tier listings, and expand ecosystem functions that strengthen long-term…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:59
Trump-Linked WLFI Token Launches on Ethereum

Trump-Linked WLFI Token Launches on Ethereum

WLFI token launches on Ethereum mainnet August 25. Early investors unlock 20% on Sept 1 via Lockbox. Remaining tokens released through community vote. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) — a blockchain platform linked to the family of U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet. Starting September 1, early investors will be eligible to unlock 20% of their token allocations, with the remaining 80% to be released later via a community vote. The launch introduces a novel "Lockbox" mechanism, designed to ensure secure, transparent token distribution. "WLFI token is becoming tradable & transferable. This thread is your exact guide: what's happening, when it happens, and what to do—no guesswork," the project team said. What Is the Lockbox & How Does It Work? Before receiving any WLFI tokens, users must activate the Lockbox, an on-chain smart contract that controls token unlocks. Once activated, the user's WLFI tokens are moved from their wallet to the Lockbox, and the balance in the wallet shows zero—this is expected and intentional. Token Unlock Timeline: Before September 1: Activate Lockbox on the official WLFI website. Starting September 1: Claim 20% of your WLFI tokens. Remaining 80%: Unlocked gradually, based on a community governance vote. The Lockbox opens August 25, giving investors a week to activate and prepare for trading. This contract has been fully audited by Cyfrin, a well-known Web3 security firm. Who Gets WLFI Tokens? Early investors from the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds can unlock 20% starting September 1. Founders, team, advisors, and partners currently have no access to any tokens. New investors can buy WLFI via DeFi platforms (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Exchange partnerships will be announced in the coming days. With backing from a high-profile political family and a launch strategy centered around transparency and community governance, WLFI is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about DeFi token rollouts of the year.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:57
Trump Family-Backed WLFI Is Live: Unlocks, Votes & Big Promises

Trump Family-Backed WLFI Is Live: Unlocks, Votes & Big Promises

Quick HighlightsWLFI token launches on Ethereum mainnet August 25Early investors unlock 20% on Sept 1 via LockboxRemaining tokens released through community voteWLFI Token Launches on Ethereum: Inside Trump's Family-Linked DeFi ProjectWorld Liberty Financial (WLFI) — a blockchain platform linked to the family of U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet.Starting September 1, early investors will be eligible to unlock 20% of their token allocations, with the remaining 80% to be released later via a community vote. The launch introduces a novel “Lockbox” mechanism, designed to ensure secure, transparent token distribution.“WLFI token is becoming tradable & transferable. This thread is your exact guide: what’s happening, when it happens, and what to do—no guesswork,” the project team said.What Is the Lockbox & How Does It Work?Before receiving any WLFI tokens, users must activate the Lockbox, an on-chain smart contract that controls token unlocks. Once activated, the user’s WLFI tokens are moved from their wallet to the Lockbox, and the balance in the wallet shows zero—this is expected and intentional.Token Unlock Timeline:Before September 1: Activate Lockbox on the official WLFI website.Starting September 1: Claim 20% of your WLFI tokens.Remaining 80%: Unlocked gradually, based on a community governance vote.The Lockbox opens August 25, giving investors a week to activate and prepare for trading.This contract has been fully audited by Cyfrin, a well-known Web3 security firm.Who Gets WLFI Tokens?Early investors from the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds can unlock 20% starting September 1.Founders, team, advisors, and partners currently have no access to any tokens.New investors can buy WLFI via DeFi platforms (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Exchange partnerships will be announced in the coming days.With backing from a high-profile political family and a launch strategy centered around transparency and community governance, WLFI is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about DeFi token rollouts of the year.
Coinstats 2025/08/24 19:56
Bitcoin Cloud Mining Made Easy – No Hardware, No Experience, Just Profits

Bitcoin Cloud Mining Made Easy – No Hardware, No Experience, Just Profits

Looking for a way to earn passive crypto income without investing in expensive hardware? Cloud mining could be your answer. One investor recently made headlines by earning $88,888 in just five days using a legal and high-yield Bitcoin cloud mining platform. Here's how it works—and how you can get started today. What Is Cloud Mining and Why It's the Future of Crypto Profits Cloud mining allows users to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Dogecoin remotely by renting computing power from data centers. It eliminates the need to purchase mining rigs, pay electricity bills, or handle complex configurations. Top Benefits of Cloud Mining No Hardware or Technical Skills Needed – Anyone can start mining crypto in minutes. Low Barrier to Entry – Platforms like IEByte offer sign-up bonuses and flexible plans. Daily Passive Income – Enjoy automated earnings from your cloud mining contracts. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced holder, cloud mining is now one of the best ways to earn passive income with crypto in 2025. Real-Life Case Study: How One Bitcoin Investor Made $88888 in Just 5 Days A long-time Bitcoin holder recently revealed how he leveraged IEByte, one of the best cloud mining sites in 2025, His strategy: Step 1: Use a Trusted Cloud Mining Platform He chose IEByte, a Australia-registered, regulated cloud mining provider trusted by over 1 million users globally. Step 2: Diversify Cloud Mining Contracts Instead of chasing free bonuses, he purchased a mix of short-term and long-term contracts to minimize risk and maximize return. Step 3: Time the Crypto Market By withdrawing during a Bitcoin price surge, he doubled the USD value of his mining output, locking in $88,888 in pure profit. How to Start Bitcoin Cloud Mining on IEByte (Beginner-Friendly) Getting started with cloud mining on IEByte is simple and fast: Go…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:56
Here’s Why Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Could Make or Mar Crypto Market

Here’s Why Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Could Make or Mar Crypto Market

Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech is scheduled for 4 PM CET, is set to draw global market focus. Market traders are pricing in a 70%–85% chance of a September interest rate cut. Crypto traders warned of 7%–15% downside risk if no cuts are signaled following the speech. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is to deliver his Jackson Hole speech at 4:00 PM CET. Traders across global markets looked to the address for signals on interest rate cuts, inflation, and monetary policy. Notably, both equities and digital assets are bracing for sharp movements in the aftermath of the speech. Jerome Powell Faces Divided Economic Picture In a major development, Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, is due to deliver his last Jackson Hole speech at 4:00 PM CET. The speech is coming at a critical moment, with the economy showing mixed signals. Inflation figures is likely to shift, while the job market showed signs of weakness. It is important to add that political pressure also added to the challenge. President Donald Trump had urged Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, but recent inflation data suggested caution. Futures markets showed investors were betting on a possible cut in September. Optimistic estimates placed the chance of a small cut between 70% and 85%. Some market observers noted that a rate cut might have lifted stocks and crypto, but a tougher stance on inflation could have pushed prices lower. Traders noted that Powell's past Jackson Hole speeches often moved markets sharply. In earlier years, Treasury yields and the dollar went up, while the S&P 500 dropped. This made many expect fresh swings this time too. Investors across stocks, bonds, and digital assets are prepared for sudden moves…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:55
Ethereum Price Breakout Sets Stage For Rally Toward $5,400

Ethereum Price Breakout Sets Stage For Rally Toward $5,400

Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:53
Is Layer Brett Stealing “Best Meme Coin” Title from Dogecoin? Shiba Inu Traders Say So

Is Layer Brett Stealing “Best Meme Coin” Title from Dogecoin? Shiba Inu Traders Say So

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu face fresh competition as Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale surges with Layer 2 speed, low fees, and 20,000% staking, tipped as 2025's best meme coin.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/24 19:50
LayerZero Seals $120 Million Stargate Takeover in Rare DAO-Approved Crypto Merger

LayerZero Seals $120 Million Stargate Takeover in Rare DAO-Approved Crypto Merger

LayerZero has finalized the acquisition of Stargate Finance in a $120 million transaction settled entirely in its native ZRO token. On August 24, the LayerZero Foundation confirmed that the deal will consolidate two of the industry's most widely used platforms under one governance and token framework. Stargate DAO Members Vote 94% in Favor of LayerZero Acquisition The acquisition was approved through a community vote. More than 94% of Stargate DAO participants supported the move. Notably, turnout was unusually high, with over 15,000 members casting more than 7.5 million veSTG tokens. The Stargate DAO's approval dissolves the organization and initiates the migration of STG tokens into ZRO at a fixed rate of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO. Both liquid and staked balances will be eligible for conversion. LayerZero said Stargate will allocate 50% of its top-line revenue to holders for six months after the vote's approval. The remaining half will support a buyback program designed to reduce the circulating supply of ZRO. However, once the six-month window ends, all future excess revenue will be directed to the buyback program, further cutting ZRO's supply. Meanwhile, Stargate's bridge will remain fully operational, ensuring users continue to access cross-chain transfers without disruption. LayerZero noted that the integration would expand Stargate's product suite beyond bridging and stablecoin liquidity to include swaps, vaults, and other financial infrastructure. Stargate has been central to cross-chain liquidity since its launch in 2021. Originally developed within LayerZero before becoming a DAO, the protocol has processed more than $70 billion across 50 blockchains. Its…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:45
Custodia Chief Doubts TradFi’s Ability To Handle Crypto Bear Market

Custodia Chief Doubts TradFi’s Ability To Handle Crypto Bear Market

The post Custodia Chief Doubts TradFi’s Ability To Handle Crypto Bear Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Custodia Chief Doubts TradFi’s Ability To Handle Crypto Bear Market – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/custodia-doubts-tradfi-to-handle-crypto-bear-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 19:44
How to Capture WPA Handshakes with Raspberry Pi and Aircrack-ng

How to Capture WPA Handshakes with Raspberry Pi and Aircrack-ng

The WPA 4-way handshake secures communication between Wi-Fi clients and access points, but its process leaks enough data for attackers to attempt brute-force or dictionary-based password cracking. This article explains the handshake in plain language, breaks down its cryptographic keys, and walks through capturing WPA handshakes using Raspberry Pi and the Aircrack-ng suite. With clear steps for setup, monitoring, and optional deauthentication attacks, it shows how ethical hackers test Wi-Fi security and why strong passwords remain critical for protection.
Hackernoon 2025/08/24 19:41
