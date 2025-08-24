2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Iran to reduce enrichment levels on the condition EU, UK back off snapback sanctions

Iran to reduce enrichment levels on the condition EU, UK back off snapback sanctions

Iran is now offering to roll back its uranium enrichment levels from 60% to 20%, but only if Britain and the European Union drop their plan to trigger United Nations snapback sanctions. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing senior Iranian officials close to the ongoing discussions. Tehran wants to avoid another round of military […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677-2.16%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 20:06
Aktsia
Wall Street may be betting on Ethereum becoming the preferred blockchain for RWAs, but investment risks remain

Wall Street may be betting on Ethereum becoming the preferred blockchain for RWAs, but investment risks remain

PANews reported on August 24th that billionaire investor Peter Thiel is betting that Ethereum will become the preferred platform for Wall Street's resellers and asset managers (RWAs). His investment firm, Founders Fund, has invested heavily in Ethereum-related assets and in several companies using Ethereum as a reserve asset, including ETHZilla and Bitmine. Thiel's investment rationale for Ethereum is that if it can become an alternative channel for clearing and settling US dollars, stocks, and other assets outside the traditional financial system, its native token will benefit significantly from increased network activity. However, Nansen research analyst Nicolai Søndergaard pointed out that the claim that "Wall Street is rebuilding its financial infrastructure on Ethereum" is more like a marketing pitch to attract investors to buy Ether stocks.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01309-4.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.012235-4.31%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 20:05
Aktsia
Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Since its creation, Ethereum has claimed resistance to censorship. However, Vitalik Buterin warns: the concentration of power among a few block builders threatens the network's neutrality. To remedy this, he proposes several avenues, the most ambitious, named FOCIL, could redefine the inclusion of transactions. L’article Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1361-13.25%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:05
Aktsia
Ethereum Investor Wiped Out in $1.5M Scam

Ethereum Investor Wiped Out in $1.5M Scam

According to blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer, the attacker drained wrapped ETH (wstETH), wrapped Bitcoin (cbBTC), and several other tokens […] The post Ethereum Investor Wiped Out in $1.5M Scam appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,580.76-3.97%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001797+19.80%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/24 20:01
Aktsia
BitMine stacks 1.5M ETH: Why institutions want Ethereum over Bitcoin

BitMine stacks 1.5M ETH: Why institutions want Ethereum over Bitcoin

Why is Ethereum suddenly the favorite among top institutions?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,580.76-3.97%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-10.81%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:00
Aktsia
Ripple’s XRP Breaks Into Top 100 Global Assets With $180 Billion Market Cap

Ripple’s XRP Breaks Into Top 100 Global Assets With $180 Billion Market Cap

Ripple’s XRP has officially broken into the top 100 global assets by market capitalization, a milestone that places it alongside some of the world’s most valuable companies like Shopify, Intuit, and Deutsche Telekom.  According to the latest data, XRP holds a market cap of around $181.2 billion at a price of $3.02 per token, ranking it above 100th on the global leaderboard. More notably, XRP has managed to join this exclusive list without the backing of a regulated spot ETF in the United States, unlike its crypto counterparts Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are also on the list of the largest global assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Stop For 2025? $175,000, According To SOL Strategies Boss XRP Joins The Rank Of World’s Top Assets At the time of writing, XRP is the 97th largest asset by market cap, the third cryptocurrency in the list behind Bitcoin at 7th and Ethereum at 22nd. XRP’s climb to this milestone can be traced to a wave of inflows that have been pouring into the asset in recent months. The scale of these inflows has been enough to push XRP’s market cap above BNB and stablecoin Tether USDT, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Institutional and retail investors have been drawn to XRP following the conclusion of its legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This confidence, combined with the larger crypto market bullishness, has seen the XRP price establish a new support base at $3.  Crossing into the ranks of the world’s top 100 assets shows how XRP is faring compared to companies outside the cryptocurrency market. At its current valuation, XRP is now on the tails of some of the most recognized global corporations, like Verizon, Texas Instruments, Shopify, and Intuit. Top assets by market cap: CompaniesMarketCap The Case For More Growth With A Spot XRP ETF Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained tremendous institutional traction in the past 18 months or so through the launch of regulated spot ETFs in the United States. XRP, on the other hand, has reached its current standing without such an instrument. Therefore, XRP’s present milestone may be just the start of a much larger climb. The absence of ETF-driven inflows means that XRP has significant untapped potential waiting to be unlocked through financial institutions like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale once regulatory approval for a Spot XRP ETF arrives in the US. Such a trading instrument would open the door for large-scale institutional investors who have so far been restricted in accessing XRP exposure.  Related Reading: Crypto Strategist Sounds The Alarm: Bitcoin Surge Could Clash With Fed Reserve Goals If the same inflow patterns seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are seen again with XRP, its market capitalization could easily push past its current peers in the top 100 global asset rankings alongside its price.  At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.04. Expectations tied to the eventual approval of Spot XRP ETFs stretch from moderate projections of $4 to ambitious forecasts of as high as $1,000. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14306-5.87%
Solana
SOL$199.05-4.34%
Binance Coin
BNB$859.1-1.09%
Aktsia
NewsBTC2025/08/24 20:00
Aktsia
RWA Tokens, Fresh Meme Phenomenon and 2025 DePIN Champion - Top Narratives for This Bull Market Revealed

RWA Tokens, Fresh Meme Phenomenon and 2025 DePIN Champion - Top Narratives for This Bull Market Revealed

Discover the top crypto narratives driving the current bull market, including the rise of RWA tokens, the explosive growth of fresh meme coins, and DePIN projects poised for dominance in 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0026-11.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00356-2.73%
Aktsia
Cryptodaily2025/08/24 20:00
Aktsia
Trump's 'Bela' Post Fuels Meme Token Rally, Circle Launches Stablecoin Blockchain, Tom Lee Bets $5 Billion On Ethereum —Crypto This Week

Trump's 'Bela' Post Fuels Meme Token Rally, Circle Launches Stablecoin Blockchain, Tom Lee Bets $5 Billion On Ethereum —Crypto This Week

This week's finance and crypto roundup covers Circle's new blockchain launch, Tom Lee's $5.26 billion Ethereum bet, China's consideration of yuan-linked stablecoins, Trump's viral "Bela" post fueling memecoin rallies, and U.S. Treasury liquidity plans that could impact Bitcoin and Ethereum markets.read more
U
U$0.011-18.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416-3.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.14%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:00
Aktsia
If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies

If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies

Using a panel of 709 volunteers who shared archives of their Facebook data, Consumer Reports found that a total of 186,892 companies sent data about them to the social network. On average, each participant in the study had their data sent to Facebook by 2,230 companies. That number varied significantly, with some panelists’ data listing over 7,000 companies providing their data.
SentraNet
SENT$0.000033-21.42%
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/24 20:00
Aktsia
Crypto Market Shows Mixed Results Amid Neutral Sentiment

Crypto Market Shows Mixed Results Amid Neutral Sentiment

The crypto landscape has reportedly experienced mixed performance over the past 24 hours. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.99T after a slight 0.32% dip. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also plunged by 46.90%, touching $137.78B. Apart from that, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains “Neutral” while accounting for 53 points. Bitcoin Sees 0.76% Dip while Ethereum Spikes by 1.05% Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is changing hands at $115,009.28. This price level reportedly denotes a minor 0.76% decrease. Along with that, Bitcoin’s market dominance stands at 57.4%. However, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,788.41, indicating a 1.05% increase. In the meantime, the market dominance of Ethereum has surged to 14.5%. Similarly, Solana ($SOL) accounts for a 0.76% rise, Ripple ($XRP) and $BNB have witnessed 0.25% and 1.52% dips in the meantime. $SWOL, $BITCOIN, and $ALTS Dominate Crypto Gainers Concurrently, the key crypto gainers of the day include Snowy Owl ($SWOL), Bitcoin801010101018101010101018101010108 ($BITCOIN), and Crypto.Altcoins.com ($ALTS). Specifically, $SWOL has spiked by 4748.07% to reach $0.000008640. Following that, $BITCOIN has touched the $0.0004189 mark after a 3984.80% rise. Subsequently, $ALTS is now hovering around $0.00006384 as a result of 2207.33%. DeFi TVL Jumps by 0.74%, Whereas NFT Sales Volume Drops by 30.14% Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 0.74% increase, touching $161.154B. At the same time, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has seen a 1.52% increase, touching $42.048B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL growth, MoveFlow stands atop with a 3648% jump over twenty-four hours. Contrarily, the NFT sales volume has dropped by 30.14%, claiming the $19,179,524 mark. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, SpinNFTBox, has gone through an 8.17% rise, attaining the $2,211,919 spot. MovaChain Gets Strategic Funding to Back Blockchain Infrastructure and Japan’s FSA Proposes 20% Crypto Taxation Overall, the crypto market has also experienced several other noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, MovaChain has obtained strategic funding in an effort to improve blockchain infrastructure. Moreover, Japan’s FSA has proposed a 20% taxation on crypto products starting from next year. Furthermore, LayerZero has gained acquisition approval from Stargate DAO with 95% voting in favor.
Solana
SOL$199.05-4.34%
Binance Coin
BNB$859.1-1.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,334.47-3.02%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis