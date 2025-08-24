2025-08-25 Monday

Ethereum Upper Realized Band Signals Market Heat: Profit-Taking Zone Ahead?

The post Ethereum Upper Realized Band Signals Market Heat: Profit-Taking Zone Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:22
SEC Reviews XRP ETF Updates from Big Providers

The post SEC Reviews XRP ETF Updates from Big Providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights 7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SEC Mid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisions Experts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approved XRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the Door Seven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing. “Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said. Who Filed? The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from: Grayscale Bitwise Canary CoinShares Franklin Templeton 21Shares WisdomTree These firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP. What’s in the Filings? One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs. What’s Next? The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4. Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:20
XRP And Solana Lose Ground To Layer Brett ($LBRETT) As The Best Crypto To Buy Today

For years, XRP and Solana have been considered household names in crypto — each with its own army of loyal backers and a history of explosive rallies. Yet, analysts are now warning that both tokens face major headwinds in 2025. With bloated valuations, regulatory uncertainty, and scalability concerns, neither XRP nor Solana look positioned to deliver parabolic returns without unrealistic amounts of fresh capital inflows.  That’s why market sentiment is rotating toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), the next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme coin hybrid analysts believe to be the best crypto to buy today. Here’s why the $LBRETT presale is making waves with its launch. XRP: Losing momentum? XRP has always been pitched as the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. The XRP price prediction for 2025 suggests modest growth, but investors on Reddit and CT are skeptical. Ongoing SEC battles, heavy centralization concerns, and whale-dominated liquidity pools weigh on confidence. Simply put: for XRP to 10x, it would require hundreds of billions in new capital inflows — a highly improbable feat in today’s macro environment. Whales may scalp volatility, but retail traders are increasingly looking elsewhere for asymmetric plays. XRP pumps like a bank stock — slow and capped.  Solana: Struggling to recreate 2021 form Solana made headlines in the last cycle, exploding from pennies to triple-digit valuations, thanks to high throughput and a thriving NFT scene. But with Solana price prediction models showing slowing adoption, investors are asking hard questions. Persistent outages, high transaction failure rates, and governance opacity remain unresolved. Even after upgrades, reliability concerns hang over the network like a storm cloud. Most importantly, Solana now sits at a massive market cap. To deliver another 100x, it would need trillions in capital—an unrealistic ask. Solana’s upside got rugged by its own success. Its parabolic days are gone, leaving retail hungry for the next low cap crypto gem. Layer Brett: Tipped for 100x Low cap crypto gem? That’s where Layer Brett enters the frame. Positioned as a memecoin-inspired Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, it blends infrastructure-grade fundamentals with meme-driven community virality. Unlike XRP and Solana, which need mountains of institutional liquidity just to move, $LBRETT is still available at just $0.0047. That means asymmetric upside is still on the table—and a legitimate shot at becoming the next 100x altcoin. Besides enabling fast, low gas fee crypto transactions on Ethereum, Layer Brett offers as much as  +3,000% in crypto staking rewards for early adopters, decreasing as more tokens are locked, and backed by Ethereum’s smart contracts and scalability, attracting serious capital. If $LBRETT captures even a fraction of the institutional money flowing into Ethereum ETFs, it could replicate—or even surpass—the legendary run of Solana. $LBRETT: Get in on the best crypto to buy today XRP and Solana deserve credit for their past performance, but their best days are likely behind them. Both need impossible levels of liquidity to run it back. Layer Brett, meanwhile, is still in presale—the golden window where 100x returns are made. At just $0.0047, $LBRETT is exactly what early-stage investors crave—a low risk, high reward Ethereum infra play underpinned by real infrastructure. With meme culture and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, Layer Brett isn’t just another token. It’s the best crypto to buy today, and potentially the parabolic star of 2025. The risk-reward ratio compared to the bloated valuations XRP and Solana isn’t even close. LBRETT is available now at $0.0047.  Website: https://layerbrett.com Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:20
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
Cardano (ADA) Volume Spikes as Charts Suggest Potential Rally Ahead

Cardano (ADA) is once again grabbing the spotlight as a surge in trading volume sparks talk of an upcoming rally. Chart signals suggest that ADA could be gearing up for a significant move, reminiscent of its previous breakout phases. Just as Outset PR anticipates shifts in media visibility before they become trends, investors are watching closely to see if this momentum signals the beginning of a broader altcoin upswing. Why Cardano (ADA) Could Soar in the Next Altcoin Season Source: tradingview  Cardano, known by its ticker ADA, is grabbing attention again. This blockchain platform uses a proof-of-stake system which is more energy-efficient than Bitcoin's mining method. Cardano seeks to improve scalability and sustainability for cryptocurrencies. Despite the recent market dump, this coin shows strong potential like in early 2021. Advances such as smart contracts and a strong community make it a strong contender for the next altcoin season. With its focus on research and security, many see ADA poised for growth. This could make Cardano an attractive option in today's market cycle, especially for those who believe in a bright future for altcoins. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine. Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Conclusion With rising trading activity and technical indicators pointing toward strength, Cardano is positioning itself as a key contender in the next altcoin season. Its combination of strong fundamentals, ongoing network advancements, and market interest suggests the potential for meaningful gains. Much like ADA’s steady climb, Outset PR helps its clients build momentum through data-driven strategies and tailored campaigns that generate lasting visibility. Both ADA and Outset PR illustrate how timing and precision can transform potential into tangible impact. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:16
OpenAI reaches agreement with UK on ChatGPT Plus

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Jinshi, OpenAI and the UK reached an agreement on ChatGPT Plus.
PANews2025/08/24 20:13
LayerZero's $120M Stargate takeover moves ahead with 94% DAO approval

The post LayerZero's $120M Stargate takeover moves ahead with 94% DAO approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cross-chain protocol LayerZero has announced the acquisition of multichain bridge Stargate Finance for $120 million worth of ZRO tokens. Stargate Finance DAO approved the deal with an overwhelming majority. The acquisition will see LayerZero and Stargate merge under one project, with ZRO becoming the official token for the two cross-chain protocols. 94% of Stargate Finance DAO approved the deal. The merger between marks a reunion of the two projects. Stargate Finance was created by the LayerZero team in 2021 but eventually spun out as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The majority of Stargate DAO supported the LayerZero acquisition. Source: Stargate DAO Since then, Stargate has become one of the biggest multichain bridges in the crypto ecosystem, connecting around 50 blockchain networks and powering more than $70 billion in transactions. Per the press release, the deal represents a milestone as this is one of the first times that a DAO has been acquired at over $100 million. The deal almost did not happen with cross-chain bridge Wormhole making a late effort to hijack the acquisition. Wormhole Foundation claimed that the LayerZero offer for Stargate Finance was not compelling and undervalued the protocol business, adding that it was willing to submit a higher bid than the initial $110 million from LayerZero. The challenge led to LayerZero revising its offer, while Wormhole also asked for a vote pause of five business days to finalize its offer and get more insight into Stargate’s financials. There were further rumors that Across Protocol and Axelar showed interest in Stargate. However, most Stargate DAO members supported the LayerZero revised bid, which not only increased the bid’s value but also offered other incentives, including a revenue-sharing period for those who staked Stargate STG tokens. Deal to strengthen LayerZero dominance in the cross-chain ecosystem Meanwhile, the deal will further…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:13
What Does Bitcoin Do? Strategy’s Saylor Answers With Just 2 Words

The post What Does Bitcoin Do? Strategy’s Saylor Answers With Just 2 Words appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor kept his latest update short as the Strategy co-founder posted an AI photo of himself riding a bright orange scooter and wrote just two words: “Bitcoin delivers.” This new message came as the company’s Bitcoin holdings reached new heights in both size and value. And this figure may increase further, if the usual Monday announcement hits the press tomorrow. You Might Also Like For now, according to filings, Saylor-led Strategy holds 629,376 BTC, to buy which it spent about $46 billion, averaging $73,320 per Bitcoin. At current levels, the stash is valued at $72.24 billion, putting the company more than 56% on paper. Not to forget that Strategy is a public company and trades under the ticker MSTR with a $98 billion market capitalization, of which Bitcoin accounts for roughly 74%. Still, the enterprise value is listed at $115 billion, and its stock recently traded at around $344. Strategy’s Bitcoin and MSTR business As all eyes are on Monday, let’s remember that on Aug. 11, Strategy disclosed the purchase of 155 BTC. Then, on Aug. 18, the software provider purchased another 430 BTC. You Might Also Like Insider trading reports meanwhile show busy activity around the MSTR stock. Over the last three months, there have been 31 transactions: 13 open-market purchases and 18 sales. Over the last year, insiders have executed a total of 69 trades, buying 286,132 shares and selling 474,471. Source: https://u.today/what-does-bitcoin-do-strategys-saylor-answers-with-just-2-words
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:11
ETH has increased 15,240 times since 2014

PANews reported on August 24 that according to historical market data, ETH has risen 15,240 times since 2014.
PANews2025/08/24 20:08
ETH Poised for New High Amid Rate Cut Cycle

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/eth-new-highs-interest-rate/
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:08
