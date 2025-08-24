2025-08-25 Monday

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open 20x leveraged ETH and 40x leveraged BTC long positions, as well as 10x leveraged long positions for HYPE, LINK, AAVE and MKR.  
PANews2025/08/24 20:47
Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark

The post Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Xai accuses Musk’s xAI of trademark infringement amid gaming expansion USPTO reportedly suspended xAI trademarks due to brand confusion Ex Populus seeks an injunction and damages in the legal battle Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark Clash Amid Gaming Expansion Ex Populus, the studio behind the Layer-3 gaming blockchain Xai, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, alleging trademark infringement and unfair competition. Source: expopulus The legal battle highlights rising tensions as Musk’s company expands into gaming, a domain long occupied by Xai. The conflict escalated after Musk announced in November 2024 that xAI would launch a gaming studio — prompting confusion between the two similarly named entities. The Lawsuit: Brand Confusion & Backlash The complaint, filed by Ex Populus, states that xAI has caused significant marketplace confusion, misleading users and damaging the Xai brand. According to the filing, users and developers have mistakenly associated xAI and even its chatbot Grok with the Xai blockchain. Ex Populus further claims that the Xai team has faced “significant backlash” due to public perception of Musk’s actions and reputation, stating that the damage extends beyond brand confusion and into reputational harm. Trademark Disputes & Government Intervention The lawsuit also alleges that xAI’s lawyers pressured the Xai team to abandon their trademark rights. Meanwhile, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has reportedly suspended several of xAI’s trademark applications due to the potential for confusion. In response, Ex Populus is seeking: A court injunction to stop xAI from further use of the disputed trademark Financial damages tied to the alleged harm done to Xai’s brand and business Source: https://coinpaper.com/10680/trademark-war-erupts-as-elon-musk-expands-x-ai-into-gaming
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:44
Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin has seen its fair share of wild calls, but Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong just set one of the boldest […] The post Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin — Analysts Rank Ethereum & MAGACOIN Finance Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/24 20:43
Bitcoin Dominance Tipped To Crash 35% — Major Altseason Ahead?

The post Bitcoin Dominance Tipped To Crash 35% — Major Altseason Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prominent market analyst Egrag Crypto is predicting an altseason of substantial magnitude following recent developments on the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) chart. This latest technical commentary adds to the continuous list of speculations on the time and fashion of a rather peculiar and highly anticipated altseason. Here Comes The Mother Of All Altseasons – Analyst The nature of any potential altseason in the present market cycle has been a consistent debate over the past few months. While some analysts initially hinted at zero possibility of an altcoin market run, citing their increased volume over the past four years, others resisted this notion, rather pushing an idea of selective coin performances based on community, market capitalization, and utility. In Egrag Crypto’s viewpoint, the incoming altcoin rally may present a parabolic price rally with colossal returns for investors, based on events on the BTC.D weekly charts. For perspective, the altseason is a period in the crypto bull run during which altcoins generally record a greater price performance than Bitcoin. It is typically indicated by a decline in Bitcoin Dominance, i.e, market share in the crypto market. According to Egrag Crypto, the BTC.D has recently closed below the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a level that has historically preceded steep declines in dominance. Specifically, Bitcoin dominance has fallen by  47.86%, 42%, and 42.17% in the last three separate instances of this event. On average, these breakdowns led to a drop of roughly 43.34%. If history repeats, Bitcoin dominance could decline to around 35%. Interestingly, the market expert also notes that this target also coincides with the lower boundary of a linear regression channel on a logarithmic scale, reinforcing the technical outlook. Therefore, this setup indicates that altcoins could exceedingly outperform in what Egrag Crypto describes as “The Mother of All Altseasons”. Altcoins Set To…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:40
Indian authorities dismantle $15M scheme operating scam support call centers

Indian authorities have busted a call center where scammers posed as support technicians, targeting victims globally. According to reports, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Gurugram Zonal Office apprehended a group of youngsters when it busted the center. In the report, the Indian authorities mentioned that these scammers are responsible for cheating residents in the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 20:37
Bitcoin OG once again swaps 6,000 BTC for ETH

PANews reported on August 24th that an early Bitcoin holder (Bitcoin OG) transferred 6,000 Bitcoin (approximately $689.5 million) to purchase Ethereum, according to on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain (@lookonchain). This address has currently purchased a total of 278,490 Ethereum (approximately $1.28 billion) at an average price of $4,585, while maintaining a long position of 135,265 Ethereum (approximately $581 million).
PANews2025/08/24 20:35
Why Cardano Price Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To Ethereum And Remittix. Analysts Say $RTX Could 50x Within Months

The top altcoins have had a tumultuous year so far, and it looks like it will get even worse for certain projects. Cardano, for instance, is doing pretty poorly, especially when you compare it with Ethereum’s successes so far. The Cardano price is no indication of the development on and off the blockchain in the [...] The post Why Cardano Price Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To Ethereum And Remittix. Analysts Say $RTX Could 50x Within Months appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/24 20:30
Meme Coin 2.0: Layer Brett 150x To Eclipse Dogecoin and Pepe Coin This Year

Dogecoin and PEPE face capped growth, while Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale at $0.0047 offers Ethereum Layer 2 speed, staking rewards, and 150x upside in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/24 20:30
Bitcoin has ‘died’ no less than 431 times

The post Bitcoin has ‘died’ no less than 431 times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Who doesn’t love a good obituary? A fitting end to a life well lived. Yet, even the best eulogies in the world lose their shine somewhat when the subject isn’t deceased. According to the latest data from Bitcoin Is Dead, the internet’s most comprehensive database tracking Bitcoin death declarations, the number-one digital asset has ‘died’ a mindblowing 431 times. And if you had invested $100 each time, you’d have a whopping $118,739,991 today. Peter Schiff tops the Bitcoin critic rankings Bitcoin was first declared dead when it was trading at around 11 cents back in October 2010 by the Underground Economist, who said the only thing that had kept Bitcoin alive that long was its “novelty.” Since then, the list of Bitcoin critics has continued to grow to include notable economists, such as Nouriel Roubini, legendary value investors like Warren Buffett, and everyone’s favorite goldbug, Peter Schiff, who incidentally tops the Bitcoin critic rankings, having pronounced the asset’s death a whopping 18 times. Schiff’s latest scathing critique likens the 2008 financial crisis from which Bitcoin was born to the 2025 economic climate, stating: “Bitcoin was born out of the financial crisis of 2008. Ironically, the financial crisis of 2025 will kill it.” Bitcoin is dead (again) Bitcoin Is Dead records every time Bitcoin has been pronounced “dead” by its critics since 2010. And it’s a long list, at 431 times. Indeed, the phrase “Bitcoin is dead” has become something of a meme among the Bitcoin community, drawing on the barrage of premature obituaries issued every time the asset faces any headwinds. Each fresh wave of doubts, whether sparked by market crashes, regulatory crackdowns, or technological issues, has aged incredibly badly, with Bitcoin rising like a veritable phoenix from the ashes every time, leaving its critics for dust. Just ask Harvard…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:26
Pi Coin Price Might Record Another All-Time Low As Key Indicators Turn Bearish

The post Pi Coin Price Might Record Another All-Time Low As Key Indicators Turn Bearish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin price has slipped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours and is down 6.5% over the past week, underperforming the broader market. While most tokens tend to stage short-lived rebounds during corrections, technical and on-chain signals suggest PI’s downtrend is far from over. Buyers Fail to Regain Control as Selling Pressure Persists The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, briefly moved higher earlier in August, hinting at rising demand. But the latest reading has dropped back below zero, confirming that selling pressure still outweighs capital inflows. For PI, this shift suggests buyers attempted to regain control but failed to sustain it. Pi Coin Inflows Dropping Under Zero: TradingView The Bull Bear Power (BBP) reinforces the bearish picture. It’s an indicator that gauges whether buyers (bulls) or sellers (bears) control the market. While the indicator shows that bearish strength has eased slightly, the last two sessions have remained flat. This suggests that bulls attempted a push but failed to overpower sellers. Pi Coin Bears Firmly In Control: TradingView When paired with CMF’s negative reading, the data suggests that selling pressure is still firmly in control despite buyers trying to undo the bearish momentum. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Hidden Divergence Confirms Bearish Bias As Key PI Price Levels Come In Focus The weakness seen in CMF and BBP is echoed by momentum signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a hidden bearish divergence. This means while PI’s price chart shows lower highs, the RSI posted higher highs near the mid-40s. This disconnect indicates momentum isn’t translating into upward price action, reinforcing the bearish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures the speed and strength of price moves, showing whether an asset is overbought or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 20:23
