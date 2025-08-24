MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Pink Floyd’s Masterpiece Sees Sales Explode As It ReturnsTo The Charts
The post Pink Floyd’s Masterpiece Sees Sales Explode As It ReturnsTo The Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon jumps 72% in U.S. sales, returning to No. 35 on the Top Album Sales chart and No. 18 on the Vinyl Albums list. LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1968: Psychedelic rock group Pink Floyd pose for a portrait shrouded in pink in August of 1968 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright (center front), Roger Waters. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has ranked among the most successful albums in American history for decades. While the project doesn’t always appear on the charts in the United States, the title does regularly add to its longevity records, reappearing multiple times throughout each year. The Dark Side of the Moon is a hit again in the U.S. as it blasts back onto multiple rosters thanks to an impressive jump in sales. The Dark Side of the Moon’s Sales Jump 72% The Dark Side of the Moon sold a little over 3,000 copies throughout the U.S. in the most recent tracking period, according to Luminate. The period before, the rock classic only managed 1,750 sales. That means that Pink Floyd’s masterpiece saw its sales spike 72% from one period to the next. That kind of increase would be notable for any musical act or any title, but it’s especially impressive for a full-length that has been selling sometimes thousands of copies every week for more than half a century. The Dark Side of the Moon Returns to the Sales Chart That uptick in purchases brings The Dark Side of the Moon back to the Top Album Sales chart, the Billboard ranking that focuses only on the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on any format and of any style. Pink Floyd reenters the list at No.…
T
$0.01676
+1.02%
U
$0.011
-18.93%
PHOTO
$1.4241
+1.21%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:03
Aktsia
Investors Notice Remarkable Gains in Meme Coins This Week
Meme coins posted significant weekly gains, up to 700%. Lesser-known tokens like CREPE and BITTY attracted attention with notable increases. Continue Reading:Investors Notice Remarkable Gains in Meme Coins This Week The post Investors Notice Remarkable Gains in Meme Coins This Week appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
LIKE
$0.012237
-4.30%
GAINS
$0.02733
-2.60%
CREPE
$0.000222
-2.80%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:02
Aktsia
Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Lose Steam as $117K Resistance Holds Firm
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Lose Steam as $117K Resistance Holds Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading at $114,627 on Sunday morning within a narrow intraday range of $114,575 to $115,549, reflecting a period of low volatility and market indecision. With a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $25.22 billion, the digital asset shows signs of consolidation following a broader corrective phase. Bitcoin On […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-bulls-lose-steam-as-117k-resistance-holds-firm/
COM
$0.020352
-1.09%
BULLS
$446
+25.57%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:01
Aktsia
Hyperliquid And Cardano Price Down 10% In 1 Week, Frustrated Traders Look At $ LBRETT’s 50x As Answer
The post Hyperliquid And Cardano Price Down 10% In 1 Week, Frustrated Traders Look At $ LBRETT’s 50x As Answer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News It’s been a rough week for some fan favourites. The Cardano price is down, Hyperliquid can’t crack resistance, and traders are getting restless. The market’s moving, but not in the direction anyone wants. That’s why more eyes are landing on Layer Brett—a low-cap, high-reward contender that still feels like a ground-floor play. While others fumble, this one’s quietly lining up for a 50x. Cardano (ADA): Cardano price recovery is taking forever The Cardano price has dipped again, dropping below $0.95 after a sluggish week—and traders are getting fed up. Sure, there’s talk of whales loading up and some technicals hinting at a bounce. But real momentum? Still missing. Some predictions throw out numbers like $2 or even $10, but that’s a long way off. Cardano has been around forever and still hasn’t reclaimed its old highs. The tech is solid, and the fans are loyal—but nothing happens fast. Upgrades move at a crawl. Big partnerships are rare. And while other projects sprint, Cardano just kind of… shuffles. If you’re into the slow burn, maybe that’s fine. But for anyone chasing a quick upside, the Cardano price isn’t delivering. It’s less “next 100x” and more “maybe one day.” Traders are starting to look elsewhere—and after this week’s drop, who can blame them? Hyperliquid (HYPE): Traders stuck under $50 and getting twitchy Hyperliquid has been making noise as a slick Layer‑1 DEX with cheap trades and solid tools—but the Hyperliquid price isn’t playing along. It’s been dancing around $44 all week, stuck in a rut after falling more than 10%. Everyone’s watching $50, but so far it’s held like a brick wall. That resistance is starting to get annoying. Hyperliquid has tested it a few times now and keeps getting knocked back. Unless something shifts, it could slide even further—some…
T
$0.01676
+1.02%
REAL
$0.05861
+3.31%
HYPE
$44.91
+2.09%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:00
Aktsia
Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-long-term-investment-blockdag-sol-doge-shib/
SOL
$198.86
-4.43%
SHIB
$0.00001241
-3.94%
COM
$0.020352
-1.09%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:00
Aktsia
How Much Will 2,000 Arbitrum Be Worth by 2026? ARB Price Prediction
Arbitrum price is seeing a small bump today, up just over 1% and trading around $0.5810. At first glance, that might not sound like much, but the bigger question for holders is this: if you had 2,000 ARB tokens, how much could they be worth by 2026? Let’s look at what’s happening now and what
LIKE
$0.012237
-4.30%
ARB
$0.5509
-4.63%
NOT
$0.00185
-3.64%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:00
Aktsia
Coinbase Hacker Spends $8 Million to buy $SOL
The notorious hacker who stole more than $300 million from Coinbase has recently performed an exclusive acquisition of Solana ($SOL) tokens.
SOL
$198.86
-4.43%
MORE
$0.10056
+0.14%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/24 21:00
Aktsia
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Elliott Wave Setup Points to Rally
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-price-prediction-elliott-wave/
COM
$0.020352
-1.09%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 20:57
Aktsia
Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark Dispute
The post Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark Dispute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum-based gaming network Xai has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, accusing it of trademark infringement and unfair competition. The complaint, lodged in the Northern District of California on Thursday, claims Musk’s xAI company has created widespread market confusion, damaging Xai’s brand. Ex Populus, the Delaware corporation behind Xai, said it has used the XAI trademark in US commerce since June 2023, including through its blockchain gaming ecosystem and the $XAI token. “This is a classic case of trademark infringement that requires the Court’s intervention to remedy,” the filing said. Ex Populus operates the Xai ecosystem, which includes a blockchain-powered network designed for video gaming and digital transactions, offering infrastructure to support game logic, AI-driven decisions, rewards and data management across multiple applications, per the filing. Xai sues Musk’s xAI. Source: XAI Related: Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’ plans have stalled: Report xAI gaming studio triggers further confusion The complaint alleges that confusion began after Musk announced his company, xAI, in July 2023 and deepened when he said in November 2024 that xAI planned to launch a gaming studio. The filing states that “marketplace confusion abounded as to whether Defendants/Musk were associated with, owned, or sponsored Plaintiff’s XAI Trademark or the associated goods and services.” It cited examples of consumers, publications and even Musk’s AI assistant Grok incorrectly linking the two ventures. Ex Populus argued that the reputational harm goes beyond lost goodwill. The complaint says Xai has faced “significant negative consumer sentiment” due to Musk’s polarizing public image and controversies involving xAI products. “Plaintiff is not only being irreparably harmed by the loss of control over its hard-earned goodwill in its XAI Trademark… but also Plaintiff is damaged because the confusing association with Elon Musk is resulting in significant negative consumer sentiment,” the filing notes. Related:…
XAI
$0.04933
-4.08%
GAME
$26.8716
-0.43%
GROK
$0.00148
-8.30%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:55
Aktsia
Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade
Cryptocurrency analytics firm Matrixport may have made a change to its asset strategy, according to onchain data. Continue Reading: Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade
CHANGE
$0.00224902
-3.65%
MAY
$0.04684
-3.02%
TRADE
$0.14555
-1.48%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 20:54
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis