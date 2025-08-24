The Detroit Pistons Might Have Priced Themselves Out Of Malik Beasley

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 01: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after making a three-point basket at the end of the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Shortly before NBA free agency began at the end of June, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that federal authorities were investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley "on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets." The timing could not have been worse for Beasley, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent and reportedly had a major payday awaiting him. According to Charania, Beasley and the Pistons were "in discussions" about a three-year, $42 million contract that they would have given him via their $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. However, once Beasley got ensnared in the gambling investigation, the Pistons instead pivoted to giving Caris LeVert a two-year, $28.9 million contract with their non-taxpayer MLE. On Friday, Beasley's attorneys told Charania that he "is no longer a target" of the gambling investigation after they had "extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York." Unfortunately, the Pistons are no longer able to offer him the same three-year, $42 million contract that he otherwise was in line to receive since they've already spent their non-taxpayer MLE on LeVert. Since Beasley originally signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Pistons in 2024, they only have non-Bird rights on him. They're allowed to re-sign him to a…