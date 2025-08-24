2025-08-25 Monday

US Treasury’s DeFi ID Plan Draws Privacy Backlash

US Treasury’s DeFi ID Plan Draws Privacy Backlash

The post US Treasury’s DeFi ID Plan Draws Privacy Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury is exploring whether identity checks should be built directly into decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts, a move critics warn could rewrite the very foundations of permissionless finance. Last week, the agency opened a consultation under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), which was signed into law in July. The Act directs the Treasury to evaluate new compliance tools to fight illicit finance in crypto markets. One idea was embedding identity credentials directly into smart contracts. In practice, this would mean a DeFi protocol could automatically verify a user’s government ID, biometric credential, or digital wallet certificate before allowing a transaction to proceed. Supporters argue that building Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks into blockchain infrastructure could streamline compliance and keep criminals out of DeFi. Treasury considers digital ID verification in DeFi. Source: Laz Fraser Mitchell, Chief Product Officer at AML provider SmartSearch, told Cointelegraph that such tools could “unmask the anonymous transactions that make these networks so attractive to criminals.” “Real-time monitoring for suspicious activity can make it easier for platforms to mitigate risk, detect and ultimately prevent money launderers from using their networks to wash the proceeds from some of the world’s worst crimes,” Mitchell said. Related: GENIUS Act to spark wave of ‘killer apps’ and new payment services: Sygnum DeFi ID checks: protect data or risk surveillance? Mitchell acknowledged the privacy tradeoff but argued that solutions exist. “Only the necessary data required for monitoring or regulatory audits should be stored, with everything else deleted. Any data that is held should be encrypted at row level, reducing the risk of a major breach.” However, critics say the proposal risks hollowing out the core of DeFi. Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, CEO of Ubuntu Tribe, compared the plan to “putting cameras in every living…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:16
US, UK, Japan central bank governors name immigration as economic boost

US, UK, Japan central bank governors name immigration as economic boost

The post US, UK, Japan central bank governors name immigration as economic boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, and Bank of England have now all publicly agreed that without a massive wave of immigration, their economies won’t survive the next two decades. Speaking at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole gathering in Wyoming, the three central bank governors (Kazuo Ueda, Christine Lagarde, and Andrew Bailey) delivered back-to-back warnings that aging populations and low birth rates are wrecking labor markets in Japan, Europe, and the UK. According to remarks reported by the Financial Times, the problem is not looming anymore. It’s already here. Kazuo Ueda told the conference that Japan’s labor shortage is no longer just a red flag, calling it “one of the country’s most pressing” economic threats. With over 28% of Japan’s population already aged 65 or older, the country is facing a severe productivity drain. Ueda pointed out that foreign workers currently make up only 3% of the country’s labor force, but astonishingly, “they have been responsible for half of the recent rise in labor force growth.” He admitted that expanding immigration further would “surely require a broader discussion,” but didn’t deny it’s the only solution Japan has left. Lagarde links foreign workers to eurozone’s labor recovery Christine Lagarde made clear that Europe is headed for a people problem. By 2040, she said, the eurozone could lose 3.4 million working-age residents if current population trends continue. Europe’s birth rates remain historically low, while life expectancy keeps rising. That has pushed up the dependency ratio, meaning fewer people are working while more are aging out of the system. Lagarde credited foreign workers for helping stabilize the eurozone labor market post-pandemic. She explained that while older workers helped, “even more” of the recovery came from immigration. In 2022, foreign workers made up just 9% of the euro area’s labor force, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:15
LayerZero Completes $110M Stargate Acquisition with Token Swap

LayerZero Completes $110M Stargate Acquisition with Token Swap

The post LayerZero Completes $110M Stargate Acquisition with Token Swap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: LayerZero completes $110M Stargate acquisition, 95% DAO approval. STG tokens converted to ZRO at fixed rate. Market favors LayerZero’s strategic integration approach. The Stargate DAO has accepted LayerZero Foundation’s proposal to acquire Stargate (STG) for $110 million, allowing STG holders to convert tokens starting Monday, following a 95% approval vote. This acquisition solidifies LayerZero’s influence in the cross-chain finance sector amid competition, highlighting evolving dynamics in decentralized finance and token valuation strategies. LayerZero Secures Stargate with 95% DAO Support LayerZero Foundation has successfully acquired Stargate after a decisive 95% approval from StargateDAO members. This move follows a competitive environment in the DeFi sector where the Wormhole Foundation proposed a rival $120 million cash bid, which did not succeed. STG tokens will be phased out, with token holders converting their holdings to LayerZero’s ZRO token. This exchange rate has been set at 1 STG for 0.08634 ZRO. The decision underscores LayerZero’s strategy of long-term integration, which was preferred over Wormhole’s immediate liquidity offer. Market reactions have been varied. Some believe the merger strengthens LayerZero’s cross-chain position, while the Wormhole Foundation argues the acquisition undervalues Stargate. Industry analysts and users have expressed divided opinions on social media platforms regarding these future implications. DeFi Strategy Shift: From Liquid Cash to Integration Did you know? LayerZero’s acquisition signals a prominent shift in DeFi markets, placing emphasis on integration over immediate cash offers, amid historical instances of valued cross-chain mergers and collaborations. As of August 24, 2025, Stargate Finance’s (STG) price was $0.18, reflecting a 0.74% drop over 24 hours. Its market cap stands at approximately $116.59 million. Recent trading volumes spiked by 174.15%. Overall, STG shows a mixed trajectory with recent declines offset by past gains. Stargate Finance(STG), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:04 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:14
The Detroit Pistons Might Have Priced Themselves Out Of Malik Beasley

The Detroit Pistons Might Have Priced Themselves Out Of Malik Beasley

The post The Detroit Pistons Might Have Priced Themselves Out Of Malik Beasley appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 01: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after making a three-point basket at the end of the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Shortly before NBA free agency began at the end of June, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that federal authorities were investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley “on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.” The timing could not have been worse for Beasley, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent and reportedly had a major payday awaiting him. According to Charania, Beasley and the Pistons were “in discussions” about a three-year, $42 million contract that they would have given him via their $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. However, once Beasley got ensnared in the gambling investigation, the Pistons instead pivoted to giving Caris LeVert a two-year, $28.9 million contract with their non-taxpayer MLE. On Friday, Beasley’s attorneys told Charania that he “is no longer a target” of the gambling investigation after they had “extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York.” Unfortunately, the Pistons are no longer able to offer him the same three-year, $42 million contract that he otherwise was in line to receive since they’ve already spent their non-taxpayer MLE on LeVert. Since Beasley originally signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Pistons in 2024, they only have non-Bird rights on him. They’re allowed to re-sign him to a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:12
FOCIL can reaffirm Ethereum impartiality

FOCIL can reaffirm Ethereum impartiality

The post FOCIL can reaffirm Ethereum impartiality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his vision for maintaining blockchain neutrality through the FOCIL framework. It was a response to concerns about transaction censorship. Summary Vitalik Buterin proposes FOCIL to protect Ethereum from transaction censorship Framework spreads transaction inclusion across 17 proposers per block slot Ameen Soleimani warns FOCIL could expose US validators to legal sanctions risk In a recent X post, Buterin stressed Ethereum’s “dumb pipe” property, where the Layer-1 processes all valid transactions without discrimination. Buterin’s comments came in direct response to criticism from Ameen Soleimani regarding potential legal risks for U.S. validators. He said: “I think neutrality / ‘dumb pipe’ property of the L1 is important enough that we should have multiple lines of defense to protect it: 1. Make sure that the public mempool continues to be strong and it continues to be viable to build blocks ‘naively’, by just grabbing txs from the public mempool. 2. Work on (extra-protocol) distributed block building technology 3. Add extra channels through which txs can be included, so that EVEN IF block building gets fully taken over by centralized professional builders AND like 2 of them control 99% of the block production, they still can’t censor transactions.” Buterin: FOCIL is one of these ‘extra channels’ Buterin proposed three defense lines to protect Ethereum’s (ETH) neutrality. This includes maintaining a strong public mempool, developing distributed block building technology, and adding extra channels for transaction inclusion. I think neutrality / “dumb pipe” property of the L1 is important enough that we should have multiple lines of defense to protect it: 1. Make sure that the public mempool continues to be strong and it continues to be viable to build blocks “naively”, by just grabbing txs from the… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 22, 2025 FOCIL is the third mechanism. The framework…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:11
Ozak AI Presale Crosses $2.36M—Set to Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025

Ozak AI Presale Crosses $2.36M—Set to Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025

The post Ozak AI Presale Crosses $2.36M—Set to Outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is rapidly gaining interest in the cryptocurrency as one of the most promising AI-powered tokens of 2025. Currently in its 5th OZ presale stage, the project has efficiently raised over $2.28 million and offered more than 800 million $OZ tokens, reflecting robust community interest and investor confidence. With an aggregate of modern AI integration, completed Certik and internal audits, and listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, Ozak AI is positioning itself as a token able to turn in outsized returns as compared to installed giants like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. Ozak AI—A High-Potential Presale Project The ongoing presalehas showcased super momentum. Investors are seizing the opportunity to buy right into a low-entry token with big upside ability at the same time as enjoying the transparency of a fully audited mission. Early traction like this is usually a key indicator of long-term-period increase, especially in the altcoin market, wherein community engagement and adoption fees heavily influence token overall performance. Unlike layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum ($4,344), Bitcoin ($113,045), or Solana ($180), which focus basically on decentralized infrastructure, Ozak AI contains artificial intelligence in its core functionality. The token is designed to provide real-time market insights, predictive analytics, and automatic buying and selling signals, giving both individual buyers and platforms a strategic edge in navigating fast-shifting markets. This software-pushed method differentiates Ozak AI from, in simple terms, speculative belongings, enhancing its long-term price proposition. Comparison With Major Cryptos While Bitcoin and Ethereum offer established networks, liquidity, and relative stability, their growth potential is inherently restricted by way of market capitalization and circulating supply. XRP ($2.81) additionally remains limited by using adoption and regulatory factors. In evaluation, Ozak AI, currently priced at $0.01 in step with the token, offers early-stage buyers the opportunity of 100x–200x gains, making it a compelling desire for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:09
Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest

Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest

Recent trends in the cryptocurrency market have seen investors once again lean towards meme coins, with some experiencing remarkable growth. This past week has highlighted a significant uptick, with certain meme coins witnessing gains of up to 700%.Continue Reading:Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:08
Vitalik Buterin uses FOCIL framework to reaffirm Ethereum’s impartiality

Vitalik Buterin uses FOCIL framework to reaffirm Ethereum’s impartiality

Buterin proposed three defense lines to protect Ethereum's (ETH) neutrality. This includes maintaining a strong public mempool, developing distributed block building technology, and adding extra channels for transaction inclusion.
Crypto.news2025/08/24 21:08
ChatGPT Reveals 5-Year PEPE Price Prediction for Traders

ChatGPT Reveals 5-Year PEPE Price Prediction for Traders

PEPE exploded onto the scene as one of the fastest-rising meme coins, quickly attracting a massive community and sparking a frenzy across exchanges. Its viral momentum made headlines, yet the market is already showing signs of whale repositioning as investors weigh long-term potential. Many early backers are beginning to explore emerging opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE, [...] The post ChatGPT Reveals 5-Year PEPE Price Prediction for Traders appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/24 21:05
Ethereum activity hits records while fees stay low – What’s next?

Ethereum activity hits records while fees stay low – What’s next?

The post Ethereum activity hits records while fees stay low – What’s next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Source: X Network strength follows resilience Building on its market resilience, Ethereum’s network activity broke records. Daily transactions surged past 2.4 million, while Active Addresses held above 1.2 million — in fact, both at all-time highs. Source: X Yet, despite this unprecedented demand, Gas Fees stayed close to historic lows, hovering near $80 million per day compared with peaks well above $300 million in earlier cycles. Short-term holders bring about the next wave This strength on the network side was mirrored in Ethereum’s holder dynamics. Source: Alphractal Data showed LTHs controlling 81 million ETH were starting to offload, while STHs held 39.4 million ETH and were actively accumulating instead of selling. Source: Alphractal In fact, when STHs resisted profit-taking, Ethereum historically entered powerful rallies. The current setup signaled confidence among newer buyers, which often precedes price breakouts. If this trend continues, Ethereum (and the wider altcoin market) could absorb more of Bitcoin’s dominance over the next three months, putting ETH at the center of the next cycle. Next: BitMine stacks 1.5M ETH: Why institutions want Ethereum over Bitcoin Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-activity-hits-records-while-fees-stay-low-whats-next/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:04
