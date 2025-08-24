MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East
The post The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next. Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them? Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment. But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy…
REAL
$0.05862
+3.33%
MOBILE
$0.0003471
-3.28%
DEFI
$0.001697
-1.73%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:34
Aktsia
Sabrina Carpenter May Be Headed For One Of The Biggest Debuts Of 2025
The post Sabrina Carpenter May Be Headed For One Of The Biggest Debuts Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is projected to open with 300,000 units, likely earning her a second No. 1 on the Billboard 200. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s only been a year since Sabrina Carpenter released her last album Short n’ Sweet, but anticipation for her next project is incredibly high. After Short n’ Sweet won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and produced some of the biggest hits of the past year — including “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste” — fans of the now-superstar have been eager to hear more. Thankfully, Carpenter has a large back catalog that remained largely undiscovered until she became famous, and she’s not making the world wait too long before they get to hear her next project. Man’s Best Friend Could Debut with 300,000 Units Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is set to drop on August 29, and it’s already shaping up to claim one of the grandest debuts of the year. HitsDailyDouble predicts that after Man’s Best Friend completes its first seven-day tracking period, it will rack up hundreds of thousands of equivalent copies. The music industry publication reports that 300,000 units in its first week of availability may easily be within reach. Sabrina Carpenter Will Likely Launch at No. 1 300,000 copies should be enough to send Man’s Best Friend to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen rules the chart again this week with I’m the Problem, which will possibly hold for a twelfth nonconsecutive frame just before Carpenter’s new album arrives. This time around,…
M
$0.43614
+1.49%
PHOTO
$1.4177
+0.76%
GET
$0.010126
--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:33
Aktsia
A whale with 3x leverage going long on YZY currently has a floating profit of $2.12 million
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale went long on YZY with 3x leverage and currently has a floating profit of US$2.12 million.
YZY
$0.615
-10.48%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/24 21:33
Aktsia
XRP to $3.6 Next? Bulls Refuse to Back Down
The post XRP to $3.6 Next? Bulls Refuse to Back Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP sharply rose toward the weekend as the markets weighed the possibility of a rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting in September, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish statement at the recently concluded annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. XRP surged from $2.78 to reach $3.10 on Friday as buyers bought the dip amid renewed Fed optimism. The surge also coincided with recent positive developments in the Ripple SEC lawsuit. On Friday, news revealed that the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal of Appeals in the Ripple case has been approved by the Second Circuit, marking an official closure to the nearly five-year litigation. You Might Also Like However, markets retraced as investors took profits, with XRP entering its second day of drop since Aug. 22. At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.76% in the last 24 hours to $3 and down 3.97% weekly. Bulls not giving up The positivity amid the recent price decline is that XRP has held above $3 despite bears’ attempt. On Saturday, XRP’s price fell to $2.96 but afterward rebounded, returning above $3. Bears attempted a similar feat in the early Sunday session, with XRP price dropping to $2.99 before rebounding to $3. According to crypto analyst Ali, XRP is in the middle of a rebound, which might target $3.60. As long as XRP sustains above $3, this possibility remains. Momentum indicators such as the daily RSI hint at the likelihood of consolidation, currently at the 50 mid-point. In the event of a drop, XRP might aim for support first at $2.96 before $2.78. Source: https://u.today/xrp-to-36-next-bulls-refuse-to-back-down
U
$0.011
-18.93%
XRP
$2.936
-3.23%
COM
$0.020352
-1.09%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:31
Aktsia
Data: JUP, KMNO, HUMA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which JUP unlocking value is approximately US$27.1 million
PANews reported on August 24th that Token Unlocks data showed that JUP, KMNO, HUMA and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Jupiter (JUP) will unlock approximately 53.47 million tokens at 10:00 PM Beijing time on August 28, accounting for 1.78% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$27.1 million. Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 30th, accounting for 6.81% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$13.3 million. Huma Finance (HUMA) will unlock approximately 378 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on August 26, accounting for 23.38% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$10 million. Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on August 25th, representing 2.34% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.9 million. Sophon (SOPH) will unlock approximately 267 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on August 28, accounting for 12.94% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.9 million. AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on August 25th, representing 6.01% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.5 million. Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 84.27 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 26, representing 3.97% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7.3 million. Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 448 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on August 30, accounting for 11.36% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$6.2 million.
JUP
$0.492
-3.90%
KMNO
$0.05685
-2.87%
HUMA
$0.02552
-5.89%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/24 21:31
Aktsia
The future of crypto in the Asia-Middle East corridor lies in permissioned scale
As Asia and the Middle East lead crypto adoption, success no longer comes from avoiding regulation, but mastering compliance to unlock true scale. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCXRegulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next. Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Read more
REAL
$0.05862
+3.33%
MORE
$0.10049
+0.07%
LIKE
$0.012237
-4.30%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:30
Aktsia
As Ethereum Price Holds Steady, Can Solana Rise? Layer Brett Tipped for Explosive 250x
ETH’s resilience underlines its role as the backbone of decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and Web3 applications. While Ethereum remains steady, […] The post As Ethereum Price Holds Steady, Can Solana Rise? Layer Brett Tipped for Explosive 250x appeared first on Coindoo.
LAYER
$0.545
-4.91%
ETH
$4,578.18
-4.03%
NFT
$0.0000004597
-0.66%
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/24 21:29
Aktsia
A New Rule In Business: The Reality Rule
The post A New Rule In Business: The Reality Rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Treat customers well because it’s the right thing to do. getty Most of us learned the Golden Rule at a young age: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” This is a perfect rule for business, and specifically customer service and customer experience (CX). It translates into treating customers the way you want to be treated. It makes sense … or does it? My colleague Dr. Tony Alessandra came up with a version of the Golden Rule he calls the Platinum Rule: “Do unto others as they would like done unto them.” Changing two words, you to them, in this rule means not everyone wants to be treated the in same way you might like to be treated. And in a broader sense, not everyone wants to be treated the same way. However, when it comes to certain customers, no matter how you treat them, it doesn’t matter. If you don’t recognize this, it can break both employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction. That means it can also break a business. The Expectation Trap Recently, I read Give Hospitality by Taylor Scott, which tells the story of an employee who left her job because of a toxic workplace culture and found the perfect job where people, both employees and customers, were treated with respect and dignity. In her second week of training, she read a quote displayed on the company’s training room wall: “Nothing in the Golden Rule says others will treat us as we have treated them. It only says we must treat others the way we would want to be treated.” – Rosa Parks This quote from the legendary civil rights activist highlights a basic truth about customer service: exceptional treatment of customers doesn’t guarantee the customer will respond the same way. Yet many front-line…
T
$0.01675
+0.96%
TREAT
$0.001648
-6.20%
COM
$0.020352
-1.09%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:27
Aktsia
Justin Bieber Earns A New No. 1 In America
The post Justin Bieber Earns A New No. 1 In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” rises to No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, replacing “It Depends” by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue When Justin Bieber first released his new album Swag, the focus was on “Daisies,” which was quickly promoted as the set’s lead single. Shortly after that track launched in lofty positions on several Billboard charts, another tune, “Yukon,” was pushed to a different audience. While “Daisies” impacted the pop radio crowd, “Yukon” was categorized by Billboard as R&B, so it landed on those tallies and was serviced to radio stations that focus strictly on rhythmic and R&B cuts. Less than a month into its time on a number of rankings, “Yukon” rises again and manages to score the Canadian pop superstar a new No. 1 smash. “Yukon” Replaces Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller at No. 1 “Yukon” climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. Last week, the track sat in the runner-up spot, but this time around Bieber trades places with “It Depends” by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, which stumbles to second place. Justin Bieber’s Third Career No. 1 Bieber scores his third career No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, which ranks the most successful tracks throughout America on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music that Billboard classifies as hip-hop, rap, or R&B. Bieber first reached the summit in 2017 alongside DJ Khaled on “I’m the One,” which spent four frames at the top. That track also credited Quavo,…
B
$0.54645
+4.10%
M
$0.43614
+1.49%
CITY
$1.0459
-4.23%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:21
Aktsia
Best Altcoins Under $1 That Could Make You a Millionaire in 2025
The post Best Altcoins Under $1 That Could Make You a Millionaire in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hunt for the next breakout cryptocurrency often leads investors beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into the realm of altcoins priced under $1. These tokens carry a unique appeal because their low entry point allows room for massive percentage gains — the type of returns that can turn small investments into life-changing sums. With altcoin season approaching, many traders see this as the perfect chance to buy the dip. Some are also turning their attention to new projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts believe could be one of the surprise performers in this cycle. Cardano (ADA): The Academic Blockchain Cardano’s ADA has been a consistent name in the sub-$1 category, drawing attention for its research-driven development and peer-reviewed foundations. Built with a proof-of-stake system, ADA stands out as one of the most energy-efficient blockchains in operation. Why investors are excited about ADA: Its scientific approach to development has built a secure, scalable foundation. Smart contracts and DeFi capabilities expand its ecosystem. Staking rewards encourage long-term holding. A strong reputation as a sustainable blockchain positions it well for mainstream adoption. TRON (TRX): The Entertainment Network TRON’s TRX has carved its place in crypto by focusing on content, gaming, and entertainment. Its high-throughput, low-cost transactions have made it popular among developers and everyday users alike. Key factors behind TRON’s potential: Entertainment and content sharing remain central to its mission. Fast and cheap transactions attract developers and users. Strategic acquisitions, like BitTorrent, expand reach and adoption. Stablecoin integration gives TRON a strong role in payments and transfers. The MAGACOIN FINANCE Factor Beyond established players like ADA and TRX, emerging tokens are capturing attention — and MAGACOIN FINANCE is one of the most talked about. The project has already raised millions in record time, and its limited early rounds are selling out quickly. Investors point…
ALTCOIN
$0.0006087
-2.10%
DEFI
$0.001697
-1.73%
COM
$0.020352
-1.09%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:20
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis