A New Rule In Business: The Reality Rule

Treat customers well because it's the right thing to do. getty Most of us learned the Golden Rule at a young age: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." This is a perfect rule for business, and specifically customer service and customer experience (CX). It translates into treating customers the way you want to be treated. It makes sense … or does it? My colleague Dr. Tony Alessandra came up with a version of the Golden Rule he calls the Platinum Rule: "Do unto others as they would like done unto them." Changing two words, you to them, in this rule means not everyone wants to be treated the in same way you might like to be treated. And in a broader sense, not everyone wants to be treated the same way. However, when it comes to certain customers, no matter how you treat them, it doesn't matter. If you don't recognize this, it can break both employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction. That means it can also break a business. The Expectation Trap Recently, I read Give Hospitality by Taylor Scott, which tells the story of an employee who left her job because of a toxic workplace culture and found the perfect job where people, both employees and customers, were treated with respect and dignity. In her second week of training, she read a quote displayed on the company's training room wall: "Nothing in the Golden Rule says others will treat us as we have treated them. It only says we must treat others the way we would want to be treated." – Rosa Parks This quote from the legendary civil rights activist highlights a basic truth about customer service: exceptional treatment of customers doesn't guarantee the customer will respond the same way. Yet many front-line…