2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

There is a ‘High Bar’ for another rate cut

The post There is a ‘High Bar’ for another rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Joachim Nagel spoke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he’s attending the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium. Nagel said that the central bank would need a significant shift in the economic outlook to lower borrowing costs again, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.  Key quotes The Eurozone is in a kind of equilibrium with inflation and interest rates both at 2%.  I think the bar is high. So it needs a lot to convince me to change monetary policy. Market reaction At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.19% on the day at 1.1697. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%). The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde. Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index…
Australian Dollar holds below 0.6500 despite Powell’s dovish tone

The post Australian Dollar holds below 0.6500 despite Powell’s dovish tone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD softens to around 0.6485 in Monday’s early Asian session.  Fed Chair Powell hinted at a possible September rate cut.  RBA Meeting Minutes will be published later on Tuesday. The AUD/USD pair loses ground to near 0.6485 during the early Asian session on Monday. The potential downside for the Australian Dollar (AUD) might be limited amid the prospect of a Federal Reserve (Fed) September rate cut following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium. The Fed’s Powell on Friday signaled a possible interest rate cut at the US central bank’s meeting in September, saying that risks to the job market were rising but also noting inflation remained a threat and that a decision wasn’t set in stone. Powell further stated that the US central bank still believes it may not need to tighten policy solely based on uncertain estimates that employment may be beyond its maximum sustainable level. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in nearly an 85% odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in September, up from 75% before the speech. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to cut the interest rate by 25 bps at the August policy meeting last week, bringing its Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.60% from 3.85%. Traders anticipate the Australian central bank to remain cautious after the rate decision. Traders expect the RBA may resume easing with a larger 50 bps rate cut, likely in November. RBA Meeting Minutes will be released later on Tuesday.  Australian Dollar FAQs One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The…
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC Correction Amid Over $1 Billion ETF Outflows

The post Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC Correction Amid Over $1 Billion ETF Outflows  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows. Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record the Highest Weekly Outflow in Five Months  Bitcoin price continued its correction over the weekend, having declined nearly 8% from its all-time high of $124,747 on August 14. The falling institutional demand fueled this price pullback. SoSoValue data shows that Bitcoin Spot ETFs have recorded a total of $1.15 billion in outflows until Thursday, the highest outflow since early March. If this outflow continues and intensifies, BTC could see further correction ahead. Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow weekly chart. Source: SoSoValue On-chain Data Shows Profit-taking Activity Fuels BTC Correction  CryptoQuant’s weekly report on Wednesday highlighted that slowing demand and profit-taking are key drivers of the BTC correction.  The graph below shows that the BTC demand is continuing to weaken. Bitcoin Apparent Demand has dropped from its July peak of 174,000 BTC to 59,000 BTC on Wednesday. During the same period, the demand from major institutional buyers has also slowed, with 30-day ETF net purchases (red) standing at 11,000 BTC, their lowest level since April 25, and Strategy’s accumulation (grey) falling sharply from 171,000 BTC in November 2024 highs to 27,000 in the last 30 days, suggests fading momentum, which likely contributed to the recent price correction. If demand continues to soften, Bitcoin could remain in a consolidation phase or see further correction. Bitcoin Apparent Demand 30-day Sum (Left) Chart. Bitcoin Demand Growth 30-day (Right) Chart. Source: CryptoQuant  Glassnode’s report also supported this bearish thesis. The graph below shows that Open Interest (OI) across Bitcoin futures contracts remains elevated at $67 billion, suggesting overheated leveraged conditions and even…
Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market, Says Animoca

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market, according to new research from Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands. Key Takeaways: Tokenized RWAs could tap into a $400 trillion TradFi market, with $26.5B already tokenized in 2025. Private credit and U.S. Treasurys dominate, while Ethereum holds 55% of the market share. Growth may benefit projects like ETH and Chainlink, with interoperability seen as key to long-term success. In an August report, Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth. “The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote. Tokenized RWAs Market Hits $26.5B After 70% Growth in 2025: Animoca The tokenized RWA market is currently valued at $26.5 billion, an all-time high and up 70% since the start of 2025, industry tracker RWA.xyz reported. The sector is still a fraction of its potential size, but Animoca argues that momentum is building as institutions show increasing confidence in onchain financial products. Private credit and U.S. Treasurys dominate the space, accounting for nearly 90% of tokenized value. Ethereum leads the RWA ecosystem with a 55% market share and $156 billion in onchain assets, expanding to 76% when layer-2s like Polygon, ZKsync Era, and Arbitrum are included. Animoca said Ethereum’s lead reflects its liquidity, security, and developer base, though purpose-built blockchains are emerging challengers. Animoca also noted that the growth of tokenized assets could benefit related crypto projects. Ether (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK), an oracle provider critical to RWA infrastructure, have both outperformed the broader crypto market in recent weeks. “There is a strategic race to build full-stack, integrated platforms,” the researchers said, adding that long-term value will likely accrue to those controlling the asset lifecycle. Interoperability, they argued, will be key to future success as RWA activity unfolds across both public and private blockchains. Earlier this month, Animoca launched its own RWA marketplace, NUVA, signaling the firm’s push to capture a share of the sector’s rapid growth. Tokenized RWAs Could Hit $16T by 2030: Skynet Report The market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report. Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity. Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management. Skynet highlighted emerging use cases across private credit, trade finance, and money market funds, noting that regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. could further support adoption. The report also flagged key hurdles, including thin secondary market liquidity, inconsistent legal treatment across jurisdictions, and the absence of standardized risk controls. Cybersecurity and smart contract risks remain a concern, with Skynet urging use of regulated custodians and stronger security infrastructure. While tokenization is gaining ground in capital markets, retail access remains limited. Skynet said bridging this gap will require regulated intermediaries and simplified on-ramps, but with clear infrastructure and regulation, the sector could achieve its $16 trillion forecast by the end of the decade
Federal Reserve Maintains Cautious Approach as Rate Uncertainty Lingers

The post Federal Reserve Maintains Cautious Approach as Rate Uncertainty Lingers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Fed’s cautious stance impacts crypto markets and investor actions. Rate uncertainty triggers significant ETH and BTC market activities. Institutional and whale movements heavily influence asset repositioning. The CME’s “FedWatch Tool” indicated an 87.3% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed in September 2025, with unchanged rates at 12.7%. Market participants are adjusting to potential interest rate changes, impacting major cryptocurrencies like ETH, BTC, and BNB, as they assess the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decisions. Fed’s 87.3% Rate Cut Probability Sparks Crypto Fluctuations The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions have taken center stage, with Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium emphasizing the Fed’s dual mandate and making only minor policy framework clarifications. Richard Clarida, former Fed Vice Chair, noted the Fed’s preparation for a cautious rate cut, highlighting the cautious climate among central bank observers. The probability of a 25 basis point rate cut now stands at 87.3% according to the FedWatch tool, indicating a strong market expectation for a shift in monetary policy. The potential rate change has already sparked significant market responses. ETH surged beyond its all-time high amid these deliberations, although it later narrowed its gains. In parallel, BTC experienced fluctuations, momentarily dropping before clawing back above key support levels. These market moves have been accompanied by substantial staking and whale activity, reflecting an assertive repositioning strategy amid rate cut speculations. High-profile figures in the crypto industry have acknowledged these developments. Mike Novogratz from Galaxy Digital highlighted the robust performance of Hyperliquid’s platform within the market ecosystem: “Impressive work…we hold a long position in the HYPE token.” The narrative of institutional engagement persists, as evidenced by large BNB investments that pushed it to a new ATH. Meanwhile, the crypto community and other market participants remain vigilant, preparing for possible changes…
Here’s the Meme Coin That Could Be Next in the Top 10 After Dogecoin (DOGE)

The post Here’s the Meme Coin That Could Be Next in the Top 10 After Dogecoin (DOGE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Here’s the Meme Coin That Could Be Next in the Top 10 After Dogecoin (DOGE) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin has long sat lonely in the top ten cryptocurrency ranking for years. However, the story may change in the coming years. While Bonk, Shiba Inu, and Pepe Coin are commanding plenty of attention right now, they are not the market’s top bet to enter the top ten. However, a new narrative is forming. That story is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that’s not only matching the viral energy of these top meme coins. It is also building the infrastructure to go far beyond them. Analysts and investors alike believe this is the project with the legs to carry meme culture into the top 10 alongside Dogecoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Strong Technical Foundation Unlike many meme coins tethered solely to internet trends, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is built as an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. It delivers ultra-low fees, near-instant transactions, and anti-sniper bot protection. These are features that other meme coins like Shiba Inu don’t offer. The launchpad ecosystem adds further utility. As new meme tokens deploy on the LILPEPE chain, token demand grows organically. This makes LILPEPE more than a speculative asset. It’s a core network fuel. Exceptional Presale Performance, Viral Buzz & Strategic Listings Little Pepe’s rise is nothing short of explosive. Stage 11 is already pushing total presale funds beyond $20.8 million. This isn’t just hype—it’s calculated momentum.  Alongside its record-breaking presale, Little Pepe has secured a coveted CoinMarketCap listing. This drives its visibility, attracting millions of crypto investors worldwide. Its CertiK audit adds a layer of trust and transparency rare in the meme coin space. Additionally, the project’s marketing machine is in overdrive, with its giveaway and a constant stream of viral social content keeping…
A whale who once profited $1.72 million from swing trading LINK recently bought another $16.85 million worth of LINK.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale who made a profit of $1.72 million through LINK swing trading two years ago recently purchased another 663,580 LINK (about $16.85 million).
Latam Insights: Brazil Dismisses Bitcoin Reserve, Argentina Embraces Tokenization

The post Latam Insights: Brazil Dismisses Bitcoin Reserve, Argentina Embraces Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, the Central Bank of Brazil argues against a bitcoin reserve strategy, Argentina’s securities watchdog enacts a new tokenization regime, and Buenos Aires adopts crypto payments. Central Bank of Brazil Dismisses Strategic Bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-brazil-dismisses-bitcoin-reserve-argentina-embraces-tokenization/
Kaia And Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance

The post Kaia And Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Kaia And Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance Skip to content Home Crypto News Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Kaia and Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/won-pegged-stablecoin-kaia-open/
Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Kaia and Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance

BitcoinWorld Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Kaia and Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance The world of digital finance is constantly evolving, and a significant new development is on the horizon for the South Korean market. We’re witnessing a pivotal moment as Kaia, an innovative EVM-based layer-1 public blockchain, teams up with blockchain solutions powerhouse Open Asset. This collaboration is set to accelerate projects focused on the won-pegged stablecoin, promising to bridge traditional finance with the efficiency of blockchain technology. What is This Strategic Alliance for Won-Pegged Stablecoin Projects? Kaia and Open Asset have officially joined forces through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership, reported by South Korean outlet Edaily, marks a critical step forward in the development and adoption of digital assets tied to the Korean Won. Their combined expertise aims to tackle various aspects of stablecoin integration. The core objective is clear: to foster a robust ecosystem around the won-pegged stablecoin. This isn’t just about creating a new digital currency; it’s about building the infrastructure for its widespread use. The collaboration will focus on several key areas: Issuance: Establishing secure and compliant mechanisms for creating new stablecoins. Distribution: Ensuring these digital assets can reach a broad user base efficiently. Launches: Orchestrating successful market introductions for various stablecoin initiatives. Expanding Real-World Use Cases: Identifying and implementing practical applications for everyday transactions and financial services. This partnership brings together Kaia’s robust blockchain infrastructure with Open Asset’s deep experience in blockchain solutions, creating a powerful synergy. Unlocking Real-World Utility for the Won-Pegged Stablecoin One of the most exciting prospects of this alliance is the commitment to expanding real-world use cases for the won-pegged stablecoin. Why is this so important? Stablecoins offer the best of both worlds: the stability of fiat currency combined with the speed and transparency of blockchain. Imagine a future where: Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. Online purchases can be made seamlessly using a digital Won. Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications gain a reliable, local currency anchor. Businesses can manage their treasury operations with greater efficiency and lower fees. The goal is to move beyond speculative trading and embed these digital assets into the fabric of daily economic activity. By focusing on practical applications, Kaia and Open Asset aim to drive mass adoption and demonstrate the tangible benefits of blockchain technology to a wider audience in South Korea and beyond. This collaboration could set a new standard for how national currencies interact with the digital economy. What Does This Mean for the Future of Stablecoins in Korea? This strategic partnership has the potential to significantly impact the stablecoin landscape in South Korea. It signals a growing recognition of stablecoins as a vital component of the future financial system. By focusing on compliance, security, and utility, Kaia and Open Asset are laying the groundwork for a trusted digital currency environment. While the path to widespread adoption might present challenges, such as regulatory clarity and user education, the commitment from these two entities is a strong indicator of progress. Their joint efforts could: Accelerate regulatory discussions and frameworks. Increase public trust and understanding of digital assets. Foster innovation within the South Korean fintech sector. Ultimately, this initiative aims to position the won-pegged stablecoin as a reliable and efficient medium of exchange, not just for crypto enthusiasts but for the general public and businesses alike. The journey ahead is promising, and this alliance is certainly one to watch. Concluding Thoughts on the Won-Pegged Stablecoin Initiative The collaboration between Kaia and Open Asset marks a truly significant milestone for the digital asset space in South Korea. By focusing on the robust development and practical application of a won-pegged stablecoin, they are not just launching a project; they are paving the way for a more integrated and efficient financial future. This alliance underscores the immense potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize how we perceive and interact with national currencies, making them more accessible and versatile in the digital age. It’s an exciting time for innovation, and we look forward to seeing the impactful outcomes of this pioneering effort. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a won-pegged stablecoin? A won-pegged stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being tied to the value of the Korean Won (KRW). This means its value should closely track the KRW, offering stability unlike more volatile cryptocurrencies. 2. Who are Kaia and Open Asset? Kaia is an EVM-based layer-1 public blockchain, providing the foundational technology for decentralized applications. Open Asset is a blockchain solutions provider, offering expertise in developing and implementing blockchain-based services. 3. What are the main goals of this partnership? The primary goals include the issuance, distribution, and successful launch of won-pegged stablecoins, along with actively expanding their real-world applications and use cases in the South Korean market. 4. How will this project benefit everyday users? Everyday users could benefit from faster and cheaper cross-border payments, seamless online transactions, and access to more stable digital financial services. It aims to integrate digital assets into daily economic activities. 5. What challenges might this initiative face? Potential challenges include navigating evolving regulatory landscapes, ensuring widespread public understanding and trust in digital assets, and fostering broad adoption across various sectors of the economy. Share This Insight Found this update on the won-pegged stablecoin collaboration insightful? Share it with your network! Help us spread the word about how Kaia and Open Asset are shaping the future of digital finance in South Korea. Your shares help bring these important developments to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest stablecoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital currencies globally. This post Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Kaia and Open Asset Forge Pioneering Alliance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
