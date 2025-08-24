MEXC börs
Uniswap Labs: 2 million “uni.eth” usernames have been claimed
PANews reported on August 24 that Uniswap Labs announced on the X platform that as of now, 2 million "uni.eth" usernames have been claimed and are still available for free in the Uniswap wallet.
PANews
2025/08/24 21:47
Ethena Unveils New Asset Framework for USDe Stablecoin
The post Ethena Unveils New Asset Framework for USDe Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Ethena’s new framework expands USDe’s asset backing, starting with BNB. XRP and HYPE are strong candidates for future support in the program. USDe’s market cap has reached nearly $12B, securing its position. Ethena Labs Launches Asset Framework for USDe Stablecoin Backing The Ethena Labs Protocol Risk Committee has unveiled a new “Acceptable Asset Framework” designed to back the USDe synthetic stablecoin. BNB has been approved as the first token under this framework. According to the committee’s statement, XRP and HYPE have also met the criteria and are now candidates for future support in the near future. Delta-Neutral Strategy and Collateral Requirements for USDe Ethena uses USDe, a popular stablecoin, to ensure stability through a delta-neutral trading strategy. Collateral assets, like BNB, are used to open equivalent short positions on perpetual contracts, providing a way to manage price fluctuation risks. This approach is commonly employed by options traders to protect against shifts in the value of the underlying asset. The protocol has set specific minimum requirements for cryptocurrencies to be collateralized, including: Daily total open interest in perpetual contracts Spot and derivatives trading volumes Depth of order books in both markets “The committee will regularly update the list of assets that meet these risk parameters. Approval doesn’t guarantee immediate usage,” clarified Ethena representatives. USDe’s Rising Market Capitalization According to CoinGecko, USDe’s market capitalization is currently approaching $12 billion, positioning it as the third-largest stablecoin by market cap. Source: CoinGecko. This impressive market share reinforces USDe’s position in the competitive stablecoin landscape, giving it a firm foundation for continued growth and expansion. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10681/xrp-and-hype-added-to-ethena-s-asset-list-for-us-de-backing
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:47
Coinbase Foresees 300% Surge in Stablecoin Market Cap to $1.2 Trillion by 2028
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase anticipates a significant surge in the stablecoin market cap, which could touch $1.2 trillion by 2028, a 300% rise from the current level.read more
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:46
1confirmation founder: Ethereum hasn’t had its own “Salvador moment” yet
PANews reported on August 24 that 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that Ethereum has not yet reached its "El Salvador moment." El Salvador has included Bitcoin in its legal tender. If a country fully invests in ETH, it may change the lives of its people forever.
PANews
2025/08/24 21:46
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:45
Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
Bollinger Bands prove XRP recovering to $3 is nothing, and here's why
Coinstats
2025/08/24 21:45
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:42
Layer Brett 150x To Eclipse Dogecoin And Pepe Coin This Year
The post Layer Brett 150x To Eclipse Dogecoin And Pepe Coin This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin and PEPE Coin are crypto household names, legendary for the billion-dollar memes they turned into global brands. But analysts are warning that their days of delivering parabolic returns are gone. Both have massive market caps, entrenched communities, and limited room for explosive growth. At this stage of the game, both big-cap memes are basically indices for the broader memecoin market. The focus is shifting fast toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a low-cap Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution with irresistibly viral memecoin magic, currently in its crypto presale phase, with 150x potential in 2025. Dogecoin: Unlikely to repeat 2021 run Dogecoin is the OG meme coin, currently powered by Elon Musk tweets and a global cult following. It soared from fractions of a cent to nearly $1 at peak, creating life-changing wealth for early holders. But today, Dogecoin is weighed down by a $20B+ market cap and no real utility beyond meme status. For Dogecoin to repeat its earlier run, it would need trillions in new capital — an unrealistic scenario in today’s macro climate. Dogecoin is essentially a boomer stock wrapped in memecoin packaging. Dogecoin remains fun for volatility trades, but the parabolic upside is long gone. PEPE Coin is hitting its ceiling PEPE Coin was last cycle’s breakout star, catching the crypto Twitter zeitgeist and minting overnight millionaires. But while PEPE price remains a trending metric, analysts point out its growth curve is flattening. With a multi-billion dollar cap, the chances of PEPE Coin doing another 100x are likely as Dogecoin’s—slim to nil. Crypto is always about chasing the “next shiny thing,” and capital is already rotating out of PEPE Coin into newer, low-cap plays. Buying PEPE Coin now is exit liquidity for whales. Layer Brett more likely to go on parabolic run in 2025 and beyond If…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:41
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:39
Michael Saylor Announces New Bitcoin Acquisitions Amid Price Fluctuations
The post Michael Saylor Announces New Bitcoin Acquisitions Amid Price Fluctuations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Michael Saylor plans further Bitcoin acquisitions amid market price shifts. Saylor calls Bitcoin a key treasury asset for MicroStrategy. Potential market shifts expected as BTC holdings increase. Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy announced on social media that ‘Bitcoin is on Sale,’ signaling potential future acquisitions by the company. This statement aligns with MicroStrategy’s historical pattern, where market anticipation often precedes sizable Bitcoin purchases, potentially influencing Bitcoin valuations and associated assets like MSTR. Bitcoin Market Trends and Institutional Impact Did you know? Michael Saylor’s strategic investments in Bitcoin began in 2020, consistently elevating the narrative of Bitcoin as digital gold and a secure store of value for institutional treasuries. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) last traded at $114,708.86, showing a 0.18% dip over 24 hours. The market cap stands at $2.28 trillion, while the circulating supply is 19.91 million coins. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin appreciated by 4.32%, underscoring volatility and investor interest. The Coincu research team suggests further Bitcoin allocations may bolster institutional trust in BTC as a hedge against inflation. The historical move often triggers ripples across equity markets, particularly those intertwined with Bitcoin’s liquidity and supply metrics. Market Insights and Future Predictions Did you know? Michael Saylor’s strategic investments in Bitcoin began in 2020, consistently elevating the narrative of Bitcoin as digital gold and a secure store of value for institutional treasuries. Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, stated, “MicroStrategy has outperformed every asset class and the Magnificent 7 in the past five years by adopting the Bitcoin Standard. Track daily results at Strategy.com. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:34 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests further Bitcoin allocations may bolster institutional trust in BTC as a hedge against inflation. The historical move often triggers ripples across equity…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:38
