Eight Green Bay Packers That Will Be Sweating As Cutdown Day Arrives

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman (6) will find out by Tuesday if he's made the 53-man roster. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers have tough roster decisions to make before Tuesday's 3 p.m. cutdown deadline. Here's a look at a handful of players on the proverbial bubble and their thoughts as cutdown day approaches. MECOLE HARDMAN, WR The final wide receiver berth likely comes down to Hardman or Malik Heath. Hardman had an up and down camp, but has six years of solid football on tape and helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls. "I ain't ever had to sweat it," Hardman said after the Packers' 20-7 win over Seattle on Satirday. "This is kind of the first one. But you know, everything always be different. Everything isn't always the same every time. So, it might be new to me, but whatever God's got for me, he's got for me. So, I'm just waiting to see." DONOVAN JENNINGS, OL Green Bay's top seven offensive linemen are set. After that, it's foggy due to Jacob Monk's recent hamstring injury and Travis Glover recently going on injured reserve. Jennings, who spent the 2024 season on the practice squad, played right guard with the No. 1 offensive line Saturday and held his own. "I feel like I can always improve, but I feel like I'm definitely confident in what I put forth this camp," Jennings said. "I felt like I showed the coaches what I'm able to do. I still have a lot to go. I still have a lot to learn. Still have a lot of football ahead of me. I can't wait for hopefully this opportunity to just keep getting better and keep improving." KRISTIAN WELCH, LB Most believed Welch, an Iola, Wis.…