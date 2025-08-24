2025-08-25 Monday

Half Of Benson Boone’s Pop Radio Hits Have Now Become Top 10 Smashes

The post Half Of Benson Boone’s Pop Radio Hits Have Now Become Top 10 Smashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” climbs to No. 9 on the Pop Airplay chart, becoming his third career top 10 on that tally. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Benson Boone attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy On most of the Billboard charts where Benson Boone appears, “Beautiful Things” remains his biggest hit. Released in January 2024, the track turned Boone into a superstar and became one of the most successful pop records of all time in terms of chart performance in America. While “Beautiful Things” continues to lead on multiple tallies, the Grammy nominee’s more recent single “Mystical Magical” is on the rise at pop radio. “Mystical Magical” Cracks the Top 10 at Pop Radio This week, “Mystical Magical” enters a highly-coveted space for the first time. The track climbs from No. 13 to No. 9 on the Pop Airplay chart, which measures the songs being promoted at U.S. top 40 pop stations that generate the greatest number of audience impressions. The cut marks Boone’s third career top 10 on the roster. “Beautiful Things” Earned Benson Boone His First No. 1 “Beautiful Things” debuted on Pop Airplay in February 2024 and reached No. 1 about two months later, spending 60 weeks somewhere on the roster — four of them at the top. Boone nearly doubled his total number of champions earlier this year when “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” another single from his sophomore album American Heart, peaked at No. 2. “Slow It Down,” “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars” Half of Boone’s Pop Airplay entries have failed to make the top 10, while half have done so. “Slow It Down” came close, peaking at No.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:00
One year since Durov’s arrest: What’s happened and what’s ahead?

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested one year ago and has since then been required to stay in France while under investigation. One year has passed since the arrest of Telegram CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov, sparking outrage from free speech activists and concern over the future of platform moderation.On Aug. 24, 2024, Durov was arrested at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France as part of an investigation by the French National Judicial Police. The 12 charges later filed against him claim that he is complicit in serious crimes committed by users on his platform.Durov has expressed confusion and frustration about the case in recent interviews. Free speech advocates harshly criticized the arrest, stating it has serious implications for free speech and platform development. Read more
Coinstats2025/08/24 22:00
Rising Fed Rate Cut Chatter May Be Risky for Crypto, Santiment Warns

Crypto intelligence platform Santiment cautions that optimism surrounding potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and anticipated crypto rally dominance could present significant risks for investors as discussion around "Fed," "rate," and "cut" across social media platforms has reached 11-month peak suggesting excessive euphoria levels.
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:56
What is Crypto 30x .com and Can It Achieve 30x Crypto Growth?

BitcoinWorld What is Crypto 30x .com and Can It Achieve 30x Crypto Growth? As of August 24, 2025, the platform Crypto 30x .com is generating significant discussion among cryptocurrency investors and traders. This analysis is for individuals exploring high-growth crypto opportunities who want to understand what Crypto 30x .com offers, the viability of achieving 30x returns, and the associated risks. The platform’s name taps into the aspirational goal of multiplying an investment thirtyfold, a powerful narrative in the digital asset market. This breakdown examines the concept of 30x growth, the potential functions of the platform, the strategies involved, and the essential risk management principles every investor must consider.   What Does “30x” Mean in Cryptocurrency Investing? In investment terminology, a “30x” return means multiplying an initial investment by a factor of thirty. This financial outcome transforms a modest investment into a substantial sum. Practical Example: A $100 investment that achieves 30x growth becomes $3,000. Historical Precedent: Such exponential gains, while rare, are not unheard of in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC): Very early investors who purchased Bitcoin for single-digit prices experienced returns far greater than 30x. Ethereum (ETH): In its initial phase, ETH was available for under $1 per coin and eventually peaked at several thousand dollars. Altcoins and Memecoins: Numerous smaller tokens, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have delivered returns well beyond 30x for early adopters during bull cycles.   What is Crypto 30x .com? Crypto 30x .com is a digital platform focused on providing crypto education, market analysis, and investment strategies designed to help users identify opportunities for exponential portfolio growth. The platform’s core value proposition is built around the aspirational goal of achieving 30x returns. Key services likely offered by the platform include: Crypto Market Analysis: In-depth research on emerging altcoins, new blockchain projects, and potentially undervalued “hidden gems” that are not yet on the mainstream radar. Actionable Trading Strategies: Guidance on various trading methods, including spot trading, futures trading, and techniques for leveraging Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols for yield generation. Educational Resources: A library of content aimed at helping beginner investors understand market fundamentals while offering advanced traders tools to refine their skills. Community Building: A potential network or forum where investors can share market insights, discuss trends, and collaborate on identifying new opportunities.   What Strategies Could Lead to 30x Returns?   Achieving a 30x return typically requires a combination of strategic foresight, timing, and risk tolerance. Platforms like Crypto 30x .com would likely focus on the following high-growth strategies: Early-Stage Investing: Participating in project presales, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), or Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) before a token is widely available on major exchanges. Identifying Undervalued Altcoins: Researching and investing in low-market-cap cryptocurrencies that have strong fundamentals, real-world utility, and significant growth potential. DeFi and Yield Farming: Utilizing decentralized finance protocols to earn high annual percentage yields (APYs) through staking, liquidity provision, or lending crypto assets. NFTs and GameFi: Investing in promising projects within the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain-based gaming sectors, which have historically produced exponential returns. Long-Term Holding (HODLing): A disciplined strategy of buying and holding high-quality digital assets through volatile market cycles with the expectation of significant long-term appreciation.   What Are the Risks of Targeting 30x Crypto Gains? The pursuit of high returns is inherently linked to high risk. Investors must understand and manage these dangers effectively. High Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for extreme price swings. A token that appears poised for a major rally could instead be a “bull trap,” leading to significant losses. Fraud and Rug Pulls: The crypto space contains malicious actors who create pump-and-dump schemes or “rug pulls,” where developers abandon a project after investors have provided capital, causing the token’s value to crash to zero. Regulatory Uncertainty: Abrupt changes in government regulations or outright bans in key markets can instantly erode the value of a cryptocurrency project. Emotional Trading: Chasing exponential gains can lead to poor decision-making driven by the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), causing investors to buy at market peaks or panic-sell at market bottoms.   How to Safely Approach High-Growth Crypto Platforms To navigate platforms like Crypto 30x .com and the broader crypto market safely, investors should adhere to several fundamental rules. Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Never rely on a single source of information. Independently verify all claims, analyze the project’s whitepaper, and assess the development team’s credibility. Diversify Your Portfolio: Avoid concentrating all your funds into a single cryptocurrency or strategy. Spreading investments across different assets helps mitigate risk. Invest Only Risk Capital: Only allocate funds that you can afford to lose completely without impacting your financial stability. Stay Informed on Market Trends: The digital asset landscape evolves rapidly. Continuous learning is essential to distinguish between legitimate opportunities and speculative hype. Be Skeptical of Guarantees: Any platform or project that guarantees extraordinary returns is a significant red flag. In investing, high potential reward always comes with high risk. Conclusion: A Strategic Approach to High-Growth Opportunities Crypto 30x .com embodies the high-risk, high-reward spirit of the cryptocurrency market. The promise of 30x returns is a powerful motivator, but investors must recognize that such outcomes are exceptional and never guaranteed. Successfully navigating this landscape requires a strategic mindset that balances the pursuit of opportunity with disciplined risk management. Ultimately, the strategic significance of platforms like Crypto 30x .com lies in their potential to serve as a resource for education and market analysis. For investors, the most critical action is to use these tools to inform their own research, not to replace it. Making timely, well-researched decisions remains the cornerstone of success in the volatile and complex world of digital assets. This post What is Crypto 30x .com and Can It Achieve 30x Crypto Growth? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:54
VanEck Maintains $180K Bitcoin Forecast as CME Basis Rates Hit 9% Peak

Investment firm VanEck reaffirms $180,000 year-end Bitcoin price target despite recent market volatility as CME basis funding rates surge to 9% highest level since February 2025, while institutional demand remains robust with exchange-traded products purchasing 54,000 BTC and Digital Asset Treasuries adding 72,000 BTC in July alone.
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:52
VanEck’s New Spot Solana ETF Filing, Leveraging JitoSOL As Backbone

The post VanEck’s New Spot Solana ETF Filing, Leveraging JitoSOL As Backbone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, VanEck, asset manager and cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer, announced a new filing for a spot Solana ETF backed by JitoSOL with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks a significant change from other crypto ETFs as it would be the first fund to utilize a liquid staking token. A New Era For Liquid Staking? JitoSOL functions as a liquid staking token on the Solana blockchain, representing both staked SOL and the rewards associated with it. This structure allows users to stake their SOL through the Jito Network while retaining the liquidity necessary for participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  Consequently, VanEck’s introduction of a new spot Solana ETF could provide investors with new opportunities to benefit from the expected growth of the Solana ecosystem. This initiative comes on the heels of new regulatory guidance from the SEC regarding liquid staking activities. Under the administration of President Donald Trump, there has been a concerted effort to position the United States as the global leader in cryptocurrency.  The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent shift in approach reflects this vision, as it aims to clarify the regulatory landscape for the broader digital asset market, a significant departure under former Chair Gary Gensler. Nine Solana ETF Applications Await SEC Green Light In August of this year, a coalition of influential organizations, including Jito Labs, VanEck, Bitwise, the Solana Policy Institute, and Multicoin Capital Management, submitted a joint request to the SEC seeking approval for liquid staking in Solana ETF applications.  The letter emphasized the operational advantages that liquid staking can offer for potential Solana ETF issuers, such as enhanced network security through increased staking participation, a wider array of investment options for market participants, and potential new revenue streams for ETF providers.  With at least nine Solana ETF filings…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:52
Big Rebound Coming? XRP Targets $3.60 After Drop

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-targets-3-60-after-drop/
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:52
XRP Price Breaks $3 As Token Joins World’s Top 100 Assets

The post XRP Price Breaks $3 As Token Joins World’s Top 100 Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP entered the global top 100 assets in late August 2025 after moving above $3. The rally followed legal and macroeconomic developments that improved sentiment toward the token. XRP Price Entered Top 100 Asset Ranking Data from CompaniesMarketCap showed that XRP ranked as the 99th largest asset in the world at press time. The token carried a market capitalization of around $180 Billion. That placed it ahead of CATL and just behind Deutsche Telekom and Pinduoduo. At press time, only BTC, ETH, and XRP appeared in the global top 100 list. The broader ranking contained companies, financial institutions, and other large entities. The move above $3 came after a favorable court ruling and a shift in expectations for US interest rates. Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had filed a joint motion to dismiss their long-running lawsuit. The US Appeals Court approved the dismissal earlier in August. In parallel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole meeting that a rate cut remained possible in September. The remarks increased risk appetite across financial markets and lifted several digital assets. The XRP price reacted strongly, reclaiming the $3 level and securing a place among the world’s most valuable assets. Analysts Watched Resistance Near $3.21 Technical analysts said XRP faced resistance at $3.21, a level last seen several years ago. CasiTrades, a crypto analyst, said momentum was strong and the barrier could give way quickly. She expected only a limited reaction before the uptrend continued. The analyst also mentioned the possibility of a short pause before the next advance. In that case, the XRP price could retest the consolidation zone near $3.17 before attempting a breakout. Technical resistance referred to past levels where buyers had struggled to push prices higher. Traders often tracked these points for potential reversals…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:51
Regulation encourages the separation of income and liquidity

The post Regulation encourages the separation of income and liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Digital assets have long grappled with regulatory ambiguity, but two recently enacted United States legislative pieces are ending an era of chaos by delivering structural clarity. The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) and the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (Clarity Act) are potent signals of a major shift in how digital assets are built, traded, and understood. Summary The GENIUS Act ring-fences stablecoin liquidity — requiring 1:1 backing in highly liquid assets, banning yield for simply holding, and segregating reserves to prevent rehypothecation. Income and liquidity are now legally separated — yield-generating activity must happen on distinct layers or products, freeing the base liquidity layer from speculative pressure. The Clarity Act defines digital commodities vs. investment contracts — giving builders a modular framework to separate utility tokens from profit-driven schemes, reducing SEC/CFTC turf wars. Regulatory certainty fuels innovation — clearer rules, consumer protections, and risk disclosures are drawing praise from industry leaders and setting the stage for U.S. leadership in crypto. Most importantly, there is now a logical basis of separation between income-generating mechanisms and underlying liquidity. Let’s unpack what that means. How the GENIUS Act ring-fences liquidity The GENIUS Act targets payment stablecoins with unprecedented precision, mandating that they must be 1:1 backed by highly liquid assets, like U.S. dollars or short-term treasuries. Reserves must be held in segregated accounts without re-hypothecation (the holding institute cannot use the funds). The act also explicitly prohibits interest or yield payments solely for holding, using, or retaining stablecoins. With a separation of income and liquidity, we can unequivocally define stablecoins as a pure form of base-layer liquidity, perfect for payments, settlements,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:50
Regulation quietly encourages the separation of income and liquidity | Opinion

The regulatory design signals are confidently reshaping digital assets, compelling necessary separations and modularity
Crypto.news2025/08/24 21:49
