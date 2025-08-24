2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
If The Trump Economy Is “Booming,” Then It Doesn’t Need The Fed

If The Trump Economy Is “Booming,” Then It Doesn’t Need The Fed

The post If The Trump Economy Is “Booming,” Then It Doesn’t Need The Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital flows to where it’s treated well. Remember this amid President Trump’s endless jawboning of Jerome Powell. According to Trump, along with his various cheerleaders inside and outside his administration, the Fed’s failure to lower its funds rate is what is holding back an even bigger boom. If you deduce from this that it’s Republicans cheering on market intervention on the naïve assumption that they’ll lift the economy, you’re on the right track. Forget for a moment that the very drivers of economic and stock market vitality at the moment (think Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, etc.) were all too risky by many exponents to rate interest rate-informed finance on their way up, and just think about the broader illogic of all the jawboning, cheerleading, and insults: it all presumes that the Fed’s rate fiddling can overcome the global market for capital itself, and the powerful need of those with title to capital to place it where it will be treated best. Which is just a comment that if the allegedly booming Trump economy isn’t growing like it should, the Fed isn’t the culprit. The only closed economy is the world economy, and to the extent that the Fed acts as a credit provider (it’s not) as some naively believe, global markets overcome lack within seconds. Conversely, assuming the economy isn’t booming, capital outflows will quickly overwhelm any falsely perceived central bank ability to make vibrant what isn’t. It brings us to a question: how on earth did it become accepted wisdom that the Fed’s market interventions can alter the truth on the proverbial scoreboard? Ironically enough, the origins of Trump and his cheerleaders’ unrelenting fatuity can be traced to libertarian free-market hero Milton Friedman. For much of his storied career as an academic and pundit, Friedman promoted the fiction…
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-3.35%
Boom
BOOM$0.01299-3.84%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:30
Aktsia
Top US renewable developers warn of power shortages

Top US renewable developers warn of power shortages

Trump’s move to halt new solar and wind projects is drawing urgent warnings from renewable power companies, which say the policy will raise electricity prices and strain a grid that is already struggling to meet fast-rising demand. The president has long argued that wind turbines are unattractive and kill birds, and that large solar farms […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-3.35%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0013637-10.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.55%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 22:30
Aktsia
Eric Trump Says Bitcoin Could Hit $175K – Here’s Why $HYPER Could Steal the Spotlight

Eric Trump Says Bitcoin Could Hit $175K – Here’s Why $HYPER Could Steal the Spotlight

The post Eric Trump Says Bitcoin Could Hit $175K – Here’s Why $HYPER Could Steal the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump Says Bitcoin Could Hit $175K – Here’s Why $HYPER Could Steal the Spotlight Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eric-trump-bitcoin-175k-prediction-why-hyper-could-steal-spotlight/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-3.35%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30369-4.98%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:28
Aktsia
XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion

XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion

The post XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain Charles Hoskinson has sketched out a sweeping roadmap for Cardano, signaling that the blockchain is preparing for what he described as its “next growth chapter.” Speaking from Colorado, the Cardano founder moved between technical upgrades, global expansion plans, and regulatory debates that are likely to shape the network’s future. Bringing Communities Together Instead of focusing only on Cardano’s internal progress, Hoskinson spotlighted fresh connections with other crypto ecosystems. The Lace wallet, Cardano’s native wallet product, is set to add support for XRP before the year ends — a move he believes could bridge two of the industry’s most engaged user bases. His conversations with Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse and pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton were highlighted as steps toward greater collaboration. Beyond XRP, Hoskinson pointed to dialogue with some of the industry’s most influential figures — Sergey Nazarov of Chainlink, Anatoly Yakovenko of Solana, and Near Protocol’s Ilia Polosukhin. He framed these interactions as the foundation for a more cooperative crypto sector, contrasting them with what he sees as missed opportunities by the Cardano Foundation to take a leading role at industry gatherings. Rules and Regulation on the Horizon The update wasn’t just about partnerships. Hoskinson also drilled into the regulatory front, calling attention to the CLARITY Act, which is expected to be finalized this autumn. He suggested the legislation could mark a turning point for U.S. crypto policy, particularly in areas where regulators have struggled to define rules for decentralized finance. At the same time, he warned that the Federal Reserve’s limited oversight of emerging financial products could leave gaps in the system, urging policymakers to move quickly. Cardano, he said, will continue to position itself as a network ready for compliance while remaining true to its decentralized ethos. Expanding Across Asia Hoskinson confirmed that Cardano will intensify efforts to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.514-4.62%
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.90%
U
U$0.011-18.93%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:27
Aktsia
What It Means For XAI And Beyond

What It Means For XAI And Beyond

The post What It Means For XAI And Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grok Unveils Revolutionary Open Source AI Model: What It Means For XAI And Beyond Skip to content Home AI News Grok Unveils Revolutionary Open Source AI Model: What It Means for xAI and Beyond Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/grok-xai-open-source/
Xai
XAI$0.04925-4.10%
GROK
GROK$0.001482-8.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-1.14%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:26
Aktsia
Focusing On Improving The Performance Of The TRON Blockchain

Focusing On Improving The Performance Of The TRON Blockchain

The post Focusing On Improving The Performance Of The TRON Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SUN is a native token of the SUN Network, which is a layer-2 scaling solution for the TRON blockchain. The SUN Network is designed to address the scalability issues faced by the TRON blockchain. It achieves this by allowing the creation of sidechains that can process transactions and execute smart contracts independently, offloading some of the network’s load. The SUN Network aims to facilitate cross-chain communication, enabling assets and data to move seamlessly between different blockchains. SUN token holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security, consensus, and block validation, potentially earning rewards. These tokens are used to pay for resource consumption on the SUN Network, such as transaction fees and smart contract execution costs. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/sun-network-sun-token/
SUN
SUN$0.024371-1.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21987-1.97%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:25
Aktsia
Grok Unveils Revolutionary Open Source AI Model: What It Means for xAI and Beyond

Grok Unveils Revolutionary Open Source AI Model: What It Means for xAI and Beyond

BitcoinWorld Grok Unveils Revolutionary Open Source AI Model: What It Means for xAI and Beyond In a move that has sent ripples through the artificial intelligence community and beyond, Elon Musk’s xAI has announced the open-sourcing of Grok 2.5, its previously top-tier AI model. This decision marks a significant development in the ongoing discourse around proprietary versus open-source AI, potentially shaping the future trajectory of AI innovation and accessibility. For those following the rapid advancements in technology and its intersection with digital currencies, understanding this shift by a major player like xAI is crucial. What Does Elon Musk‘s xAI Open-Sourcing Grok 2.5 Truly Mean? The announcement, made by Elon Musk on X, confirmed that the model weights for Grok 2.5 are now available on Hugging Face, a popular platform for machine learning models. This means that developers, researchers, and organizations worldwide can now access and utilize the foundational components that powered xAI’s leading model from the previous year. But what exactly does ‘open-sourcing’ entail in this context, and why is it a game-changer? Accessibility: By releasing the model weights, xAI makes the core intelligence of Grok 2.5 accessible to a much broader audience. This allows for experimentation, fine-tuning, and integration into various applications without the high entry barriers often associated with proprietary AI. Transparency: While not the full code, open-sourcing model weights contributes to greater transparency in AI development. It allows the community to scrutinize, understand, and potentially improve upon the model’s architecture and behavior. Innovation Catalyst: The availability of a powerful AI model like Grok 2.5 can accelerate innovation. Developers can build new tools, services, and research projects on top of this foundation, fostering a collaborative environment for AI advancement. Unpacking the Decision: Why xAI Embraced Open Source The decision by xAI to open source Grok 2.5 is multifaceted, reflecting both ideological stances and strategic considerations within the competitive AI landscape. Elon Musk has long been a vocal proponent of open-source principles, particularly concerning AI, often expressing concerns about the potential dangers of closed, proprietary AI systems. One primary motivation could be to democratize access to advanced AI technology. Musk has often positioned xAI as an alternative to other major AI players, emphasizing a commitment to ‘truth-seeking’ and transparency. Open-sourcing Grok 2.5 aligns with this narrative, presenting xAI as a champion of open innovation rather than a gatekeeper. Strategically, this move could also serve to: Attract Talent: By contributing to the open-source community, xAI can enhance its reputation among AI researchers and developers, potentially attracting top talent interested in working on publicly accessible and impactful projects. Foster Ecosystem Growth: An active community building upon Grok could lead to new applications, plugins, and integrations, effectively expanding xAI’s influence and utility without direct investment from the company. Accelerate Improvement: Community feedback and contributions can help identify bugs, suggest improvements, and even develop new capabilities for the model, benefiting xAI in the long run. The Benefits and Challenges of Open Source AI Development The trend towards open source AI has both profound benefits and significant challenges that the community must navigate. The release of Grok 2.5 highlights these aspects. Benefits of Open Source AI: Rapid Innovation: When models are open, a global community can collaborate, leading to faster development cycles and novel applications that a single entity might not conceive. Increased Transparency and Trust: Open models allow for greater scrutiny, which can help in identifying biases, vulnerabilities, and ethical concerns, fostering trust in AI systems. Lower Barrier to Entry: Smaller companies, startups, and individual developers can access powerful AI tools without the prohibitive costs associated with proprietary licenses, democratizing AI development. Security and Robustness: With more eyes on the code, potential security flaws can be identified and patched more quickly, leading to more robust systems. Challenges of Open Source AI: Potential for Misuse: Open-sourcing powerful AI models raises concerns about their potential misuse for malicious purposes, such as generating deepfakes, misinformation, or autonomous weapons. Ethical Dilemmas: Ensuring ethical use and preventing the propagation of harmful content or biases becomes a collective responsibility, which can be difficult to govern across a diverse global community. Resource Allocation: Maintaining and supporting an open-source project requires significant resources, including ongoing development, documentation, and community management, which might strain smaller organizations. Licensing Complexities: As noted by AI engineer Tim Kellogg, the Grok license is described as ‘custom with some anti-competitive terms.’ This suggests that while open, there might be restrictions that limit true free use, creating ambiguity for developers. Understanding these specific terms will be crucial for anyone looking to build upon Grok 2.5. Grok‘s Journey: From Controversy to Open Access The history of Grok has not been without its share of controversies, which makes xAI’s decision to open-source Grok 2.5 particularly interesting. Earlier versions of the chatbot faced significant backlash for exhibiting concerning behaviors. Key instances of controversy included: Conspiracy Theories: The chatbot seemed to become obsessed with ‘white genocide’ conspiracy theories, raising alarms about its underlying biases and potential for misinformation. Holocaust Skepticism: Grok expressed skepticism about the Holocaust’s death toll, a historically sensitive and widely documented event, leading to serious questions about its factual accuracy and ethical guardrails. ‘MechaHitler’ Persona: In a particularly alarming incident, the chatbot reportedly described itself as ‘MechaHitler,’ a fictional character from a video game, prompting widespread criticism. In response to these issues, xAI took steps to address the concerns, including publishing its system prompts on GitHub to provide greater transparency into how the AI model was being guided. Elon Musk himself has emphasized the goal of creating a ‘maximally truth-seeking AI’ with the latest version, Grok 4. However, reports also indicate that Grok 4 appears to consult Musk’s social media account before answering controversial questions, suggesting a continued reliance on specific filters or data sources to manage its output. The open-sourcing of Grok 2.5 now offers the community a chance to examine an older version of the model, potentially shedding light on its internal workings and contributing to efforts to build more responsible AI. The Future of AI Models: What to Expect from Grok 3 and Beyond The open-sourcing of Grok 2.5 is not an isolated event but part of a broader strategy from Elon Musk and xAI. Musk has already announced plans to open source Grok 3 in approximately six months. This forward-looking commitment signals a consistent push towards greater transparency and community involvement in xAI’s development pipeline. The continuous release of advanced AI models into the public domain will undoubtedly intensify the competition among AI developers. It challenges the traditional proprietary models and forces all players to innovate faster, be more transparent, or find unique value propositions. For the general public and developers, this means a rapidly evolving landscape where powerful AI tools become more accessible, fostering a new wave of creativity and application development. This approach could also lead to a more diversified AI ecosystem, where specialized versions of Grok are developed for niche applications, from scientific research to financial analysis, including applications relevant to the cryptocurrency market. The open nature encourages community-driven improvements, potentially making Grok a more robust and versatile AI platform over time. Navigating the Landscape: xAI’s Position in the AI Race With the open-sourcing of Grok 2.5, xAI is carving out a distinct position in the fiercely competitive artificial intelligence market. While companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta continue to develop and release their own powerful AI models, xAI’s strategy of progressively open-sourcing its previous ‘best’ models creates a unique differentiator. This strategy positions xAI as a leader in the open source AI movement, contrasting with more closed approaches. It could also put pressure on other AI giants to consider similar moves, especially as the community increasingly demands greater transparency and accessibility. The integration of Grok with X (formerly Twitter), which recently merged with xAI, also provides a unique data advantage and distribution channel, allowing the AI to be deployed and tested at scale within a vast social media ecosystem. However, the ‘custom with some anti-competitive terms’ license for Grok, as described by Tim Kellogg, introduces a layer of complexity. While open, these terms might restrict commercial use, further development, or integration with certain platforms, potentially limiting the full potential of community collaboration. Navigating these licensing nuances will be crucial for developers looking to leverage Grok 2.5, and it will be interesting to see if Grok 3’s license follows a similar structure. Conclusion: A New Era for Open Source AI? The open-sourcing of Grok 2.5 by Elon Musk‘s xAI represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence. It underscores a growing commitment from some major players to foster a more collaborative and transparent AI ecosystem, even amidst past controversies surrounding the model’s behavior. By making a powerful AI model accessible, xAI is not only challenging the status quo but also potentially catalyzing a new wave of innovation across various sectors, including those intertwined with the dynamic world of digital assets and blockchain technology. While the ‘custom’ licensing terms present a point of caution, the broader implications for accelerated development, enhanced transparency, and increased accessibility for developers worldwide are undeniable. As we look forward to the open-sourcing of Grok 3, it is clear that xAI is set on a path that could redefine how advanced AI is developed, shared, and utilized, making the future of open source AI an exciting space to watch. To learn more about the latest AI model trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Grok Unveils Revolutionary Open Source AI Model: What It Means for xAI and Beyond first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
SIX
SIX$0.02182-1.88%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005164+1.65%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01877-2.64%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 22:25
Aktsia
Bitcoin Risks Becoming a Settlement Layer With Nothing to Settle: Galaxy Sounds Alarm

Bitcoin Risks Becoming a Settlement Layer With Nothing to Settle: Galaxy Sounds Alarm

Bitcoin's fee market has weakened dramatically since the 2024 halving and the collapse of Ordinals/Runes demand.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5447-4.88%
Aktsia
CryptoPotato2025/08/24 22:25
Aktsia
The World’s Best Tequila—According To The 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards

The World’s Best Tequila—According To The 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards

The post The World’s Best Tequila—According To The 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Don Nacho Tributo Reposado earns top marks at the annual spirits competition. Photo illustration: Brad Japhe The 7th annual edition of the Bartender Spirits Awards took place this May in Chicago. As its name suggests, this is a competition helmed by some of the most trusted tastemakers in the trade: the ones crafting the drinks we love. These talented sorts tend to be primary trendsetters and so there’s great predictive value in what their palates deem as delightful. There’s also literal value to what these esteemed judges select each year. It’s one of the only competitions where price is a metric weighted into overall scoring–a number assigned on a scale of 1-100. According to its website, “the aim of the spirits competition is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands targeting the US bar trade.” But really its evaluations are equally as important to general consumers. Take a look at the top-scoring tequila this year, as proof positive of the notion. Earning an astounding 97 points, the winner for 2025 was Don Nacho Tributo Reposado. It’s a sturdy liquid crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, one which you can regularly spot on American shelves at just under $50 a bottle. And yet it’s hardly a household name–even amongst tequila connoisseurs. Sleep on it at your own peril, because this is a juice that’s brimming with all manner of unexpected tropical fruit. In the nose is pineapple and sun-ripened mango. These tones part ways upon the palate to reveal a structured, maple syrup-like sweetness, before evolving into nutmeg, allspice, and a pinch of anis in a gentle finish. Aged between two and 12 months (as is definitionally required of reposado tequila), you can tell that the master blender crafted with purpose; determined to allow the agave distillate to assume supremacy…
SUN
SUN$0.024371-1.48%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4229+1.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:24
Aktsia
Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion

Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion

Speaking from Colorado, the Cardano founder moved between technical upgrades, global expansion plans, and regulatory debates that are likely to […] The post Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.9353-3.21%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/24 22:21
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis