Crypto Shift: Ethereum Rallies and ZK Coin Eyes Growth

Crypto Shift: Ethereum Rallies and ZK Coin Eyes Growth

The cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing notable activity, with Ethereum's resurgence and new interest in ZK Coin drawing significant attention from market watchers. Bitcoin remains steady above the $114,000 mark despite minor weekend fluctuations, while Ethereum trades robustly at $4,770.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-1.12%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06405-3.51%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011066-2.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 22:49
RWA Tokens, Fresh Meme Phenomenon and 2025 DePIN Champion – Top Narratives for This Bull Market Revealed

RWA Tokens, Fresh Meme Phenomenon and 2025 DePIN Champion – Top Narratives for This Bull Market Revealed

Excitement is building as bold trends shape the current upswing. Three key themes are drawing attention and sparking debate: new asset tokens, viral digital jokes, and powerful digital infrastructure. Each has unique drivers and fast-growing communities. The story behind these trends goes deeper than meets the eye, hinting at dramatic changes ahead. TAO: The Coin That Pays Machines to Think Together TAO powers Bittensor, a public network where many small brains work as one big brain. Each model shares its best ideas, learns from others, and earns TAO when its answers help the group. People outside the network can ask questions, guide tasks, and pay in the same coin. Because the code is open and the rules live on a blockchain, anyone, anywhere, can join, build, and own a piece of the growing mind. AI coins are hot this cycle, yet many just chase buzz words. TAO stands apart because it already links real work to real pay. Bitcoin secures money, Ethereum runs apps, but TAO rewards thought. Its fixed supply and steady demand for learning may support price even in storms. Big firms now spend fortunes on data and chips; Bittensor taps global hobby rigs for the same goal and shares the gains. If the market keeps favoring useful networks over hype, TAO could move from niche idea to core holding. HBAR: The Fast, Green Token Challenging Blockchain Giants Hedera Hashgraph does not use a classic blockchain. It runs on a "hashgraph," where computers share tiny pieces of data instead of bulky blocks. This design needs no mining, so it saves energy and lowers fees. Each HBAR pays for actions on the network and helps guard it through Proof of Stake. The result is quick, cheap moves for payments, games, and even stock trades. Big names—like Google and IBM—sit…
RealLink
REAL$0.05861+3.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.91+2.11%
Bittensor
TAO$341.42-3.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 22:46
When LUNA/UST crashed, smart money shorted BTC and earned $5.16 million, liquidating ETH and reducing WBTC positions to make a profit of $1.093 million.

When LUNA/UST crashed, smart money shorted BTC and earned $5.16 million, liquidating ETH and reducing WBTC positions to make a profit of $1.093 million.

PANews reported on August 24th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), smart money that profited $5.16 million by shorting BTC during the LUNA/UST crash liquidated its ETH and reduced its WBTC holdings an hour ago, selling 1,363 ETH and 30 WBTC (approximately $9.79 million), netting a profit of $1.093 million from this buy-low-sell-high strategy. This smart money had previously profited $7.293 million by bottom-fishing BTC and WBTC, and $4.907 million by bottom-fishing ETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.61-3.02%
Terra
LUNA$0.1522-3.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-2.24%
PANews 2025/08/24 22:45
'We Are Still Early': Morgan Stanley's Intern Survey Reveals as Crypto Interest Lags Behind AI & Robots

'We Are Still Early': Morgan Stanley's Intern Survey Reveals as Crypto Interest Lags Behind AI & Robots

The phrase "we are still early" remains a popular sentiment in the crypto community in 2025, suggesting that despite bitcoin's (BTC) price surpassing $100,000, the overall adoption of digital assets is still in its infancy.Morgan Stalney's recent survey of financial professionals confirms this sentiment. The investment banking giant surveyed more than 500 summer interns in North America from June 10 to 27, and 147 summer interns in Europe from June 26 to July 7.The survey revealed that only 18% of interns own or use cryptocurrencies, increasing from 13% the previous year. Meanwhile, the percentage of interns interested in digital assets has risen to 26% from 23%. Meanwhile, 55% still do not care for digital assets, a majority, although the number has receded from 63% last year.The widespread lack of interest appears significant, especially considering that BTC has already gained acceptance on Wall Street through the introduction of ETFs.The 11 spot BTC ETFs have amassed $53.7 billion in investor wealth since their debut in January last year, according to data source Farside Investors. Ether ETFs have registered an inflow of $12.4 billion. Corporations are rapidly adding both assets to their balance sheets.BTC's price has surpassed $100,000 this year, gaining a foothold in institutional investor portfolios. Ether hit a record high of over $4,800 on Friday.More open to AIThe survey revealed a clear adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by future finance industry leaders, with 96% of U.S. interns and 91% of their European counterparts reporting the use of technology at least occasionally.The consensus is that AI is effective, with nearly all respondents agreeing they "save me time" and are "easy to use". However, 88% of interns also had a nuanced view, believing the technology still "needs accuracy improvement."The widespread adoption is consistent with the sentiment on Wall Street, where the Mag 7 firms are expected to spend $650 billion in capital expenditures and research and development this year.Trillion dollar humanoids marketThe survey revealed that most interns are interested in owning humanoids, or sophisticated machines designed with a human-like form and capabilities, but are cautious about their impact on society.Over 60% of U.S. interns and 69% of European interns expressed interest in having a humanoid at home, with both regions believing the robots will have "viable use cases" and replace many human jobs.Still, only 36% of U.S. interns and 24% of Europeans agreed that humanoids will have a positive impact on society.Morgan Stanley estimates that the humanoid market could surpass $5 trillion by 2050, including sales from supply chains and networks for repair, maintenance and support."Although humanoids are still under development, there could be more than 1 billion by 2050, with 90% used for industrial and commercial purposes," the investment banking giant said in a report in May.
U
U$0.011-18.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.61-3.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049-0.05%
Coinstats 2025/08/24 22:43
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Faces ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Market as Power Becomes the Real Currency

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Faces ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Market as Power Becomes the Real Currency

Jackson Hole, Wy. — Bitcoin miners have long been defined by the boom-and-bust rhythm of the four-year halving cycle. But the game has now changed, according to some of the industry's most prominent executives at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole earlier this week. The rise of exchange-traded funds, surging demand for power, and the prospect of artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping infrastructure needs mean that miners must find ways to diversify or risk being left behind. "We used to come here and talk about hash rate," said Matt Schultz, CEO of Cleanspark. "Now we're talking about how to monetize megawatts." For years, mining companies—which derived their main source of revenue solely from mining bitcoin—lived and died by the four-year bitcoin halving cycle. Every cycle, rewards were slashed in half, and miners scrambled to cut costs or scale up to survive. But that rhythm, according to these executives, no longer defines the business. "The four-year cycle is effectively broken with the maturation of bitcoin as a strategic asset, with the ETF and now the strategic treasury and whatnot," Schultz said. "The adoption is driving demand. If you read anything about the most recent ETF, they've consumed infinitely more bitcoin than have been generated so far this year." Cleanspark, which now operates 800 megawatts of energy infrastructure and has another 1.2 gigawatts in development, has begun turning its attention beyond proof-of-work. "Our speed to market with the electricity has created opportunities such that now we can look at ways to monetize power beyond just bitcoin mining," he said. "With 33 locations, we now have a great deal more flexibility than we ever did before." A brutal business Schultz is not alone in calling the industry's monumental shift in business model. Patrick Fleury, CFO of Terawulf, echoed the sentiment and didn't try to…
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.05861+3.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.61-3.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 22:40
Powerball Jackpot Hits $750 Million—Here’s What the Winner Could Take Home After Taxes

Powerball Jackpot Hits $750 Million—Here’s What the Winner Could Take Home After Taxes

Topline The Powerball lottery jackpot climbed to $750 million—the tenth-largest prize in the lottery's history—after no winning tickets were sold in the latest drawing, but an eventual winner would take home substantially less after taxes. The $750 million jackpot is one of the largest in the lottery's history. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Key Facts No tickets were sold matching Saturday night's winning numbers (11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and Powerball number 18), so the jackpot grew once again before the next drawing Monday night. If a single ticket is sold matching each number drawn Monday, the winner could receive a jackpot of $750 million paid out in 30 annualized payments, or elect to take the lump sum of $338.6 million immediately—the much more popular option. If the winner takes the lump sum, federal withholding taxes of 24% would immediately bring their winnings down to $257.3 million. Winners would also likely face the highest federal marginal tax rate at 37%, bringing the cash sum down to $213.3 million. If the winner picks the annuity, that $750 million jackpot is paid out over 30 payments for an average of $25 million, but federal taxes would reduce these to just $15.7 million. They also might have to pay state taxes on their winnings, which range from a high of 10.9% in New York to 0% in California and Texas. What To Watch For The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night at 10:59 p.m. EDT, and can be streamed on the Powerball website. If a winner isn't selected Monday night, the jackpot will grow again before the upcoming Wednesday drawing. Surprising Fact Although no winner was selected Saturday night, three people matched the numbers on all five white balls. A winner in New York and a winner in Maine will take…
MemeCore
M$0.43607+1.45%
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.90%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005169+1.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 22:39
Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The claim that "Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply," which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was "false and unfounded." The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded "yes" to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the "art of the agreement." According to the rumors, Aave's alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE's current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE's total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006084-3.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01309-4.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 22:37
XRP Price Prediction Shows $3.30 Target, But Major Ripple Investors are Turning To This AI Asset Manager with $30M AUM

XRP Price Prediction Shows $3.30 Target, But Major Ripple Investors are Turning To This AI Asset Manager with $30M AUM

What is the XRP price prediction for this cycle? Considering the recent Ripple ETF conversations, crypto commentators and prediction models project a $3.30 target for XRP.  Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is attracting "best crypto presale" shouts following its ICO trend and real world solutions. With $30 million in assets under management (AUM), smart movers are already positioned to benefit from the project's high liquidity base. XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Holds $3 Support Amid ETF Optimism Ripple believers have their eyes fixed on the market, particularly in light of the current XRP Price Prediction. At the time of writing, XRP sits at $ 3.02 following a red outing in the past month.  For now, the cryptocurrency is hovering just above the $ 2.85 to $ 3.00 support zone. The XRP price prediction received a positive boost from recent developments around the Ripple ecosystem. Source: CoinCodex For instance, several asset managers updated their Ripple ETF filings, pending approval by the SEC. With these recent developments, the current XRP price prediction points to a $3.30 price target for the coin.  Several Ripple holders are now shifting attention toward Unilabs Finance, with many targeting its significant asset base. Unilabs Finance Emerges as a High-Potential DeFi Powerhouse While the current XRP price prediction suggests a modest leap for XRP, Unilabs Finance has attracted outsized bets. Many crypto commentators believe that with $30 million worth of assets under management (AUM), Unilabs stands out as a high potential crypto. After all, such a large asset base provides both retail and institutional traders with sufficient liquidity to stay ahead of the market.  With traders in mind, Unilabs offers a regulated access to positive return openings through its specialized funds. These AI optimized financial instruments include the AI Fund, BTC Fund, RWA Fund, and Mining Fund. Interestingly, Unilabs Finance is packed…
RealLink
REAL$0.05861+3.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.61-3.02%
XRP
XRP$2.9357-3.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/24 22:36
Will There Be A ‘Hostage’ Season 2 On Netflix? Here’s The Latest Update

Will There Be A ‘Hostage’ Season 2 On Netflix? Here’s The Latest Update

"Hostage" on Netflix. Courtesy of Netflix Warning: Spoilers ahead for Hostage on Netflix. Netflix's new political thriller Hostage is already the No. 1 TV show on the platform following its Aug. 21 release. If you've finished the series and are curious whether a second season is in the works, you're not alone. Read on to discover the latest updates about a potential Season 2. Hostage stars Suranne Jones as British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, who is facing a political crisis amidst drug shortages in England and low approval ratings. Her only solution might be working alongside conservative French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) to help obtain the life-saving medicine her people need. But while she's trying to solve issues at home, her husband, Dr. Alex, is kidnapped abroad while working with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders) in French Guiana. As a French-owned territory, she asks Toussaint for help, who also uses the situation to her own political gain. But Toussaint is forced to back out of the rescue mission at the last minute after she's blackmailed by the
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00452-4.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-1.12%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3507+0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:33
Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Bitcoin’s wild swings have investors on edge. After hitting a fresh all-time high just last Thursday, BTC has already dropped over $10,000 in a single week, leaving traders scrambling for stability. Analysts point to a slowdown in demand across the market as the main culprit. Meanwhile, Dogecoin, once the darling of meme traders, is also […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.61-3.02%
Edge
EDGE$0.54391-3.60%
Wilder World
WILD$0.3802-13.29%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 22:31
