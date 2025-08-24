2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
One Year After Durov’s Arrest: Key Updates and Future Outlook

One Year After Durov’s Arrest: Key Updates and Future Outlook

In a twist that has reverberated through the technology and cryptocurrency sectors, Pavel Durov, the charismatic founder of the encrypted messaging app Telegram and a notable figure in the blockchain community, marks one year since his controversial arrest. Durov’s ongoing legal battle presents notable implications for cryptocurrency and digital rights around the world. The Arrest [...]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864-0.01%
RWAX
APP$0.002836-14.21%
Aktsia
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/24 23:01
Aktsia
BlockDAG 2025 Analysis: Progress Made, Risks Ahead, and Community Perception

BlockDAG 2025 Analysis: Progress Made, Risks Ahead, and Community Perception

Presales often generate lofty promises, with projects claiming to be the next breakthrough. The difficulty lies in separating genuine long-term value from short-term marketing buzz. BlockDAG has been at the center of attention in 2025, raising record funds while positioning itself as an architectural upgrade to blockchain. But how strong is its foundation, and where do the risks lie? This analysis examines BlockDAG’s biggest achievements so far, the challenges it still faces, and how the broader market views its potential. Strengths That Define BlockDAG’s Appeal One of BlockDAG’s strongest markers of traction is its $381 million presale, placing it in the top tier of crypto fundraising events. Few projects reach this scale, and BlockDAG’s approach to visibility has contributed heavily to its success. Beyond traditional advertising, the team has partnered with global names such as Inter Milan and the Seattle Seahawks, helping extend its recognition beyond the crypto sector and into mainstream sports audiences. On the technical side, BlockDAG’s architecture is designed as a hybrid framework that combines Proof of Work with Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs). The aim is to deliver scalability without abandoning network security. By allowing multiple transactions to be validated in parallel, the system is built to support higher throughput compared to conventional blockchains. The mining structure adds another layer of practicality. From X100 hardware miners for high-capacity operations to the X1 mobile app, which already has over 2.5 million downloads, BlockDAG provides accessible entry points for different types of participants. Staking has also been integrated, allowing for additional earning options. This mix of hardware and mobile participation expands reach far beyond niche mining communities. Most importantly, BlockDAG has demonstrated early usability. The testnet is live, complete with dApp functionality, NFT creation, and an explorer tool. With EVM compatibility, developers can easily deploy or test applications, reducing barriers for those accustomed to Ethereum’s infrastructure. This willingness to deliver working products before a mainnet launch makes BlockDAG stand apart from presales that rely only on promises. Roadmap Risks and Technical Hurdles Despite its achievements, BlockDAG’s progress is still incomplete. The mainnet launch, scheduled for early 2025, is one of the most critical milestones yet to be met. While the roadmap is ambitious, history shows that projects of this scale often encounter delays. The credibility of BlockDAG will depend largely on its ability to deliver this rollout without significant setbacks. Integrating Proof of Work with DAGs also introduces a high level of technical complexity. Parallel validation can, in theory, speed up transactions, but achieving synchronization and secure consensus across a growing network is a challenge that has yet to be proven at scale. Until stress testing on mainnet shows stable results, questions about scalability will remain. Another factor is price behavior once BDAG is listed on exchanges. The presale return currently sits at 2,660% since Batch 1, with the current Batch 29 price at $0.0276. However, these figures are calculated on presale structures, not live market conditions. Once BDAG becomes tradeable, volatility, rapid sell-offs, and speculative pressure could affect confidence unless balanced by strong adoption and ecosystem usage. Community Engagement and Transparency One of BlockDAG’s consistent strengths is its communication strategy. Weekly updates, developer diaries, and open AMA sessions have helped the project build a reputation for transparency. The launch of its Achievements Page allows supporters to track milestones directly, providing a sense of accountability that many projects fail to maintain. The community itself is highly active. Telegram groups and X discussions feature regular participation, and engagement extends beyond price speculation. The release of tools like the X1 app has given members a tangible way to participate, creating a stronger link between the project and its user base. Market sentiment overall leans positive, though not without caution. Analysts have praised the scale of fundraising, with firms such as AInvest noting that “the sheer amount raised, $376M, puts BlockDAG in the top five largest crypto presales of all time.” At the same time, experienced commentators warn that large fundraising campaigns do not guarantee lasting adoption. The effective use of resources and delivery on roadmap promises will determine whether BlockDAG sustains its growth. Between Long-Term Potential and Overheating The position BlockDAG holds today is unique. On one hand, it has delivered more real-world progress than many presale-based projects. Its mining infrastructure, working testnet, and wide recognition provide a strong foundation for future development. On the other hand, the scale of presale expectations has created pressure to deliver perfectly, leaving little room for delays or technical missteps. The hybrid model of PoW and DAG is theoretically powerful, but it must withstand the demands of real-world usage. Similarly, while early tools like the X1 app have broadened adoption, long-term ecosystem traction will depend on whether developers and platforms actively integrate BDAG into applications, payments, or digital services. In essence, BlockDAG has positioned itself as more than a fundraising event. It is presenting itself as a Layer-1 contender with a unique architecture and broad accessibility. However, the ultimate measure of its strength will be evident only after the presale hype subsides and mainnet operations commence. Conclusion: Waiting for Proof Beyond the Presale BlockDAG’s journey so far represents one of the boldest attempts to reshape crypto infrastructure in years. The $381M presale, combined with mining solutions, mobile participation, and developer-friendly tools, provides a strong launchpad. The community is active, communication is steady, and the marketing strategy has placed the project firmly in the public eye. Yet, challenges remain. The mainnet launch, technical execution of the hybrid system, and stability of post-listing performance will define whether BlockDAG becomes a long-term network or fades after its early momentum. Presales can raise capital, but only delivery will sustain trust. For now, BlockDAG represents a project with remarkable early traction but still much to prove. If it meets its roadmap, it could redefine expectations for next-generation decentralized systems. If it falters, it will join the long list of projects that promised transformation but struggled under the weight of ambition. The coming year will provide the answers. Until then, BlockDAG remains a project that inspires both optimism and caution, balanced between impressive progress and the test of proving itself where it matters most: in real-world performance. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG 2025 Analysis: Progress Made, Risks Ahead, and Community Perception appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.05862+3.34%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.91+2.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.45%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
Why BlockchainFX Offers 100x Gains and Can Turn $10K into $500K, Unlike Little Pepe

Why BlockchainFX Offers 100x Gains and Can Turn $10K into $500K, Unlike Little Pepe

The post Why BlockchainFX Offers 100x Gains and Can Turn $10K into $500K, Unlike Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Are you tired of juggling multiple platforms just to trade different assets like crypto, stocks, and forex? It can be frustrating to navigate through various exchanges, each with its own set of rules, fees, and features. With BlockchainFX, those days are over. The platform combines the best of traditional finance and crypto trading in a seamless, unified system that allows you to trade over 500+ assets from one place. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, BlockchainFX solves the real-world problem of fragmented trading by offering everything you need in one easy-to-use platform. With BlockchainFX, you can access a wide range of asset classes, including stocks, crypto, forex, and ETFs, all while earning passive income through daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT. The platform’s low fees and high rewards make it an exciting presale opportunity, and it’s quickly becoming one of the top crypto presales to watch. As you explore this investment opportunity, you’ll see why BlockchainFX stands out not only for its innovative features but also for its potential to deliver 100x gains in the coming months. BlockchainFX Features: The Future of Multi-Asset Trading BlockchainFX is not just another crypto exchange; it’s a multi-asset trading platform designed to revolutionize how we trade in today’s financial landscape. Here’s why BlockchainFX is one of the best crypto presales to invest in: Unified Trading Platform: BlockchainFX allows you to trade over 500 assets, including cryptos, stocks, ETFs, and forex, all from a single platform. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple accounts and logins. Instant Asset Swapping: Easily swap between different asset classes ,  whether you’re moving from Bitcoin to stocks or from forex to crypto, you can do it all in seconds without delays. Passive Income: Earn staking rewards in BFX and USDT with up…
RealLink
REAL$0.05862+3.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-1.12%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
Mapping BOME’s 27% rally: 2 key areas emerge as decisive zones

Mapping BOME’s 27% rally: 2 key areas emerge as decisive zones

Liquidity magnets form around Book of Meme as bulls prepare for the next leg! Details inside.
BOOK OF MEME
BOME$0.002265+1.89%
FORM
FORM$3.3718-4.09%
BULLS
BULLS$446+25.55%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
AI Browsers Are Rewriting This New Age of the Internet: Here's How

AI Browsers Are Rewriting This New Age of the Internet: Here's How

AI browsers are rewriting the web. Discover how to adapt your content strategy as clicks fade, and AI-driven interactions take center stage.
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-2.24%
Overtake
TAKE$----%
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
What Makes BlockDAG One of the Most Talked-About Projects in Crypto: Breaking Down Its Tech & ROI Potential

What Makes BlockDAG One of the Most Talked-About Projects in Crypto: Breaking Down Its Tech & ROI Potential

In a space packed with claims of being faster, smarter, or more efficient, very few blockchain projects actually show results […] The post What Makes BlockDAG One of the Most Talked-About Projects in Crypto: Breaking Down Its Tech & ROI Potential  appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057+0.01%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1537+0.13%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
ONDO Price Prediction: Will It Break $2 or Fall Below $1?

ONDO Price Prediction: Will It Break $2 or Fall Below $1?

ONDO is currently trading at $1.00, up by 2.09% during the day. The gain aside, trading activity declined precipitously by 46.11% and was at $139.38 million within the last 24 hours. When viewed at the weekly level, ONDO dipped minimally by 0.24%, indicating consolidation and not robust directionality. Crypto analysts refer to ONDO’s chart as […]
Ondo
ONDO$0.92858-5.19%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-3.85%
Aktsia
Tronweekly2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
Top Altcoin to Invest Before Ethereum (ETH) Recovers to $4500

Top Altcoin to Invest Before Ethereum (ETH) Recovers to $4500

As Ethereum (ETH) prepares to bounce back to the $4,500 mark, investors are turning to the altcoin universe for trendsetters set to make waves early. Of those names that come to mind is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is currently in stage 6 presale at $0.035 after a growth of 16.17% in the previous stage. Early investors are prepared for over 300% returns when it lists. Mutuum Finance presale has already passed over $14.8 million and has been bought by over 15600 holders. While established players continue to weather market downturns, attention gravitates more and more toward ascendant platforms like MUTM that could redefine the future of the next generation of blockchain adoption.  Ethereum Inches Near $4,225 Amid Market Flux Even as sentiment is wavering and recording small daily declines, Ethereum (ETH) is at around $4,225, showing resilience at key technical levels as investors weigh broader macroeconomic signals like Fed comments and ETF updates. The trading activity reflects a hedging but receptive tone: whales are strategically adding up, while levered positions aim for reversals in the $4,300-$4,360 area. Against this context, attention is also turning to Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently launched its Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. The project is providing a maximum reward of $50,000 USDT to the members to reveal the vulnerabilities of the project. The goal of the bounty program is to attain sufficient coverage of different levels of vulnerability in the project, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project encompasses team commitment to security in the ecosystem as well as investor confidence. Mutuum Finance is also hosting a $100,000 giveaway. The giveaway is to cover 10 winners who will each receive $10,000 in Mutuum Finance Tokens. This giveaway indicates the level to which the project is dedicated to investing in developing a loyal, long-term centered community. Mutuum Finance Expands with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale Mutuum Finance is performing very well in presale and stage 6 is priced at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will revolutionize the DeFi market with the development of a finance system which will be applied to the real world. Presale already has exceeded more than 15500 token holders and more than $14.8 million.  Strong Lending Protocol The platform offers efficiency along with lending flexibility within Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract systems. The lending is made possible using smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Apart from that, no third party is ever called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform, and lenders and borrowers are automatically matched. It is excessively used with meme coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be the bridge between utility in everyday life and long-term investment, presenting a strong alternative for ETH holders seeking higher returns. With a presale that already has $14.8 million backing from more than 15,600 supporters, a 95/100 CertiK trust score, and other endeavors like the $50,000 Bug Bounty Program and $100,000 community giveaway, the project is encouraging innovation through openness and trust. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $14.8M from 15,600+ investors as Ethereum hovers around $4,225. Priced at $0.035 in Stage 6, it will see a 14.29% boost to $0.04 in phase 7 and offers potential returns of 300%+ at launch. Offering a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a 95/100 trust score, Mutuum Finance is looking to be a must-watch altcoin to track before Ethereum’s next big breakout. Purchase your tokens now and position yourself for Q4 gains. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
NEAR
NEAR$2.514-4.62%
Waves
WAVES$1.1985-6.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.05862+3.34%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
Ethereum’s Growth Looks Solid, Yet Ozak AI Could Flip $250 Into $25,000 Faster

Ethereum’s Growth Looks Solid, Yet Ozak AI Could Flip $250 Into $25,000 Faster

Ethereum’s steady growth continues to attract long-term investors, with network upgrades and adoption strengthening its position in the market, but Ozak AI is quickly proving to be the project with far greater upside potential as its presale surges past $2 million with over 170 million tokens sold, already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, and backed
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015495-2.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-2.24%
Farcana
FAR$0.00029+3.94%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 23:00
Aktsia
Best Crypto Presales: Why BlockchainFX Offers 100x Gains and Can Turn $10K into $500K, Unlike Little Pepe

Best Crypto Presales: Why BlockchainFX Offers 100x Gains and Can Turn $10K into $500K, Unlike Little Pepe

It can be frustrating to navigate through various exchanges, each with its own set of rules, fees, and features. With […] The post Best Crypto Presales: Why BlockchainFX Offers 100x Gains and Can Turn $10K into $500K, Unlike Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.60%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001031-5.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-10.81%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/24 22:59
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis