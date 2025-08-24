Price To Earning Ratio – A Guide For Beginners

The post Price To Earning Ratio – A Guide For Beginners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For investors in any market, historical data and projections are important guidelines that shape everyone’s future plans. Various tools are used for this purpose. One of these is price-to-earning ratio. Price-to-earning ratio reveals how much an investor is willing to pay for every $1 the company has earned in the given year. P/E Ratio is generally calculated annually. In the cryptocurrency market, most analysts do not like to take into account P/E Ratio, but the following discussion explicates that it is as important for the blockchain networks as it is for the stock markets. How Price-to-Earning Ratio Is Calculated When we understand how P/E ratio is calculated for the traditional market, it will get easier to apply the concept on the crypto market. When you intend to put your money in a company you are in a better position to decide the size of your investment if you calculate the P/E Ratio. You can use the following formula to calculate the ratio: P/E Ratio = (Share Price / Earnings Per Share) To put things in some context, let’s suppose the share price of the stock is $100 and the Earning Per share (EPS) is $20. P/E Ratio = $100 / $20 = $5 The stock price is already available readily for anyone to see and use in calculation. As for the EPS, there are a few companies that make it available in their annual reports or on popular financial sites like Yahoo Finance, TradingView, Bloomberg, etc. If it is not given, you can calculate it by using the following formula: EPS= (Net Income – Preferred Dividends) / ​ Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Net Income = the company’s profit after taxes (from the income statement). Preferred Dividends = money owed to preferred shareholders (subtracted because EPS is about common stock). Weighted Average Shares = accounts for share buybacks,…