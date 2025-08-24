MEXC börs
Ethereum, Stellar & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked as 7 Best Cryptos With 35x ROI Potential
The crypto market is seeing renewed activity, with select altcoins gaining attention for their growth prospects. Ethereum, Stellar, and MAGACOIN […] The post Ethereum, Stellar & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked as 7 Best Cryptos With 35x ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/24 23:20
Price To Earning Ratio – A Guide For Beginners
The post Price To Earning Ratio – A Guide For Beginners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For investors in any market, historical data and projections are important guidelines that shape everyone’s future plans. Various tools are used for this purpose. One of these is price-to-earning ratio. Price-to-earning ratio reveals how much an investor is willing to pay for every $1 the company has earned in the given year. P/E Ratio is generally calculated annually. In the cryptocurrency market, most analysts do not like to take into account P/E Ratio, but the following discussion explicates that it is as important for the blockchain networks as it is for the stock markets. How Price-to-Earning Ratio Is Calculated When we understand how P/E ratio is calculated for the traditional market, it will get easier to apply the concept on the crypto market. When you intend to put your money in a company you are in a better position to decide the size of your investment if you calculate the P/E Ratio. You can use the following formula to calculate the ratio: P/E Ratio = (Share Price / Earnings Per Share) To put things in some context, let’s suppose the share price of the stock is $100 and the Earning Per share (EPS) is $20. P/E Ratio = $100 / $20 = $5 The stock price is already available readily for anyone to see and use in calculation. As for the EPS, there are a few companies that make it available in their annual reports or on popular financial sites like Yahoo Finance, TradingView, Bloomberg, etc. If it is not given, you can calculate it by using the following formula: EPS= (Net Income – Preferred Dividends) / Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Net Income = the company’s profit after taxes (from the income statement). Preferred Dividends = money owed to preferred shareholders (subtracted because EPS is about common stock). Weighted Average Shares = accounts for share buybacks,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:19
Aave and WLFI Token Dispute Triggers AAVE Price Volatility
The post Aave and WLFI Token Dispute Triggers AAVE Price Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Conflict between Aave and WLFI regarding token allocation. AAVE token experienced a 5% dip due to the dispute. Highlights issues of transparency in DeFi governance. A controversy has emerged between Aave Inc. and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) over conflicting claims about token allocations after a proposal approval on Ethereum, leading to significant AAVE price fluctuations. The dispute highlights transparency issues in decentralized finance (DeFi) governance, demonstrating potential risks and volatility in high-stakes crypto partnerships, impacting market confidence. Market Volatility Amid Aave-WLFI Controversy A dispute recently took place between Aave and WLFI regarding token allocation. Aave was expected to receive 7% of WLFI tokens, providing significant benefits to its treasury. However, WLFI team members, including a pseudonymous account, publicly denied such claims, citing misinformation. [“The claim that ‘Aave will receive 7% of the total WLFI token supply’ is untrue and is fake news.”](https://intellectia.ai/news/crypto/aave-partnership-with-wlfi-sparks-controversy-over-token-allocation) These conflicting narratives created ambiguity around the official agreement and protocol execution status. This has resulted in increased market volatility for AAVE. Following the denial, the AAVE token lost over 5% of its value temporarily, reflecting the market’s sensitivity to governance clarifications and trust in official communications. As a consequence, investor confidence took a significant hit, reigniting concerns on transparency within the industry. Key figures offered statements amidst the unfolding controversy. Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov, assured the ongoing validity of the protocol partnership, stating: “At the current price, the Aave treasury will receive WLFI worth $2.5 billion, making it one of the biggest winners in this cycle.” Nevertheless, uncertainty remains high, bolstered by WLFI’s firm denials and the absence of verifiable on-chain confirmation. These events continue to underscore the critical nature of clear, accountable governance processes in decentralized finance. Market Impact and Future Outlook Did you know? The AAVE token is a key player in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:14
Whale Wallets Move Into Ozak AI as Presale Heats Up
The post Whale Wallets Move Into Ozak AI as Presale Heats Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the cryptocurrency market on an indefinite rise, Ozak AI, a new ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence (AI) technology and a blockchain-based platform, has attracted a new influx of new high-net-worth whale investors during its current presale. The $OZ token presale is currently raising more than 2.27M, and seeing its whale wallets move large sums into the project is a very good indication of the potential of the token. The current pre-sale stage of the Ozak AI $OZ token is the fifth, and the token is sold at the price of $0.01. However, as the presale progresses, the price is expected to increase to $0.012, reflecting growing demand for $OZ. Having a target price of 1.00 USD, this gives a thrilling opportunity to early investors, potentially rewarding them 200x at the end of their journey. The Case of Ozak AI: The Wave of AI and Blockchain Innovation The growing interest in Ozak AI’s presale can be attributed to the merging of two groundbreaking technologies: artificial intelligence and blockchain. The distinct quality of Ozak AI would be the high degree of data-driven innovation, where it can utilize AI to make market-related predictions, automated trading, and improved blockchain security mechanisms. All of these use cases are long-term care, not just speculation, positioning Ozak AI as a long-term player in this burgeoning field of AI and blockchain. The most critical part of the core platform, created by the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), is its ability to combine real-world hardware and AI services with the blockchain to perform predictive analytics and deliver live market information. This is why it could be a powerful solution for both retail and institutional investors and provide them with the latest AI-driven applications enabling real-time decisions. The OSN further offers ultra-low-latency cross-chain data streaming, which is important in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:12
Crypto Lawyer Deaton Backs Ethereum To Reach $10,000 Target
The post Crypto Lawyer Deaton Backs Ethereum To Reach $10,000 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Lawyer Deaton Backs Ethereum To Reach $10,000 Target – Here’s Why Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/deaton-backs-ethereum-to-reach-10000-target-why/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:10
Breaking Down Its Tech & ROI Potential
The post Breaking Down Its Tech & ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn how BlockDAG uses DAG scalability, Proof-of-Work, and mobile mining to stand apart in crypto. Here’s why it has raised $380 million and keeps growing. In a space packed with claims of being faster, smarter, or more efficient, very few blockchain projects actually show results before launch. BlockDAG is one of the few that stands out for having both a unique structure and real-world traction. With $380 million raised so far, its presale is now in Batch 29, where the coin is priced at $0.0276. BlockDAG is attracting serious attention from early users, mining communities, and blockchain followers alike. So what exactly is driving this momentum? It all starts with its design. BlockDAG (BDAG) is not built like the chains we’ve seen before. It uses a different setup that allows faster performance while keeping things secure. That change alone is a big reason why more people are jumping in. This piece will walk through how BlockDAG works, what makes it different from standard blockchain networks, and why its hybrid structure and expanding ecosystem make it one of the most important projects to pay attention to right now. How BlockDAG Upgrades Blockchain from the Ground Up BlockDAG introduces a new approach to blockchain architecture. Instead of working like traditional chains where each block waits for the one before it to be added, BlockDAG uses a Directed Acyclic Graph. This setup allows multiple blocks to be added at once, creating faster processing times and smoother activity across the network. Older systems like Bitcoin and Ethereum work in a straight line. That means one block must be completed before the next begins. This method slows things down when traffic builds up and often causes higher costs during peak usage. BlockDAG changes that by letting transactions move side by side. Because of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:09
$3.2B Worth of ETH Pours Into Liquid Staking in Just 14 Weeks
The post $3.2B Worth of ETH Pours Into Liquid Staking in Just 14 Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past 14 weeks, ether-based liquid staking protocols have attracted steady inflows, climbing from 13.62 million ETH to 14.31 million today. Around 0.57% of ETH in Circulation Entered Liquid Staking Protocols Since Mid-May Roughly 690,000 ETH worth $3.2 billion has been funneled into 33 different liquid staking protocols during that span, according to defillama.com […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/3-2b-worth-of-eth-pours-into-liquid-staking-in-just-14-weeks/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:07
Could 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Be Arsenal’s Lamine Yamal?
The post Could 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Be Arsenal’s Lamine Yamal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: Max Dowman of Arsenal claps during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on August 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images Arsenal supporters will fondly remember their team’s home opener to the 2025/26 Premier League season. Not only did the Gunners emphatically beat Leeds United, putting five goals past the promoted team in a 5-0 victory, there was a double for summer signing Viktor Gyokeres who looked like the focal point Mikel Arteta signed him to be. Eberechi Eze was also unveiled as Arsenal’s latest addition to the squad before kick-off, concluding a saga that saw Tottenham Hotspur come close to landing the England international. Possibly even more joyous to the Arsenal support, however, was the Premier League debut of Max Dowman. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: Max Dowman of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on August 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Offside via Getty Images The 15-year-old was electrifying off the bench. Dowman gave Arsenal a different dimension with his dribbling ability which led to the award of a penalty kick from which Gyokeres scored his second of the game. The teenager could receive more game time going forward now that Bukayo Saka has picked up another injury. Dowman caught the eye during pre-season. He burst on to the scene in a friendly against Newcastle United, also winning a penalty with a dribble into the opposition box. It was after this performance that Arteta called the 15-year-old “special” and hinted that Arsenal has a plan to fast-track his development. Comparisons have been made to Lamine Yamal. He was a similar age when he became a first team…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:06
Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000
PANews reported on August 24th that ABCDE co-founder Du Jun posted on the X platform that although Chinese institutions were slow to respond to the micro-strategy model, they have quickly followed suit. The "micro-strategy" they have been invited to participate in currently includes 3 ETH and 2 SOL, and is currently being promoted. One of the ETH DATs has a starting size of 300,000.
PANews
2025/08/24 23:05
Vitalik Buterin’s nieuwe oplossing voor Ethereum neutraliteit
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Ethereum staat onder druk door centralisatie van block builders, wat de neutraliteit en censuurbestendigheid in gevaar brengt. Vitalik Buterin stelt een nieuw mechanisme voor, FOCIL, dat deze risico’s moet beperken en de decentralisatie van het netwerk versterken. Het risico van centralisatie voor Ethereum neutraliteit De neutraliteit van Ethereum komt in het geding doordat een klein aantal block builders steeds meer macht naar zich toetrekt. Deze centralisatie kan leiden tot censuur, waarbij bepaalde transacties bewust worden uitgesloten. Dat staat haaks op de oorspronkelijke visie van Ethereum als open en neutraal netwerk. Volgens Vitalik Buterin vormt dit risico een ernstige bedreiging voor de betrouwbaarheid van het ecosysteem. Buterin’s voorstel: Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists Om deze dreiging tegen te gaan, introduceert Buterin een mechanisme genaamd Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL). In dit model werken niet één, maar zeventien proposers samen om transacties in blocks op te nemen. Zestien auxiliary proposers dragen transacties aan, die verplicht in de uiteindelijke block moeten worden opgenomen. Dit verlaagt de kans op censuur en spreidt de macht over meer actoren. 2️⃣ What is FOCIL? Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists = fairness in block building. No single validator can block transactions. Everyone gets a say. ✨ #DeFi #Blockchain — Jamal Jimmy ⚡ (@jamaljimmyy) August 24, 2025 Voordelen van FOCIL voor censuurbestendigheid en decentralisatie Het FOCIL-voorstel kan meerdere voordelen opleveren voor Ethereum. Het garandeert dat transacties worden opgenomen, ook als een hoofdvalidator ze zou willen overslaan. Daarnaast maakt het model deelname eenvoudiger voor kleinere validators, omdat auxiliary proposers een lichtere taak hebben. Daarmee bevordert FOCIL decentralisatie en houdt het het netwerk neutraal en toegankelijk. Kritiek en juridische risico’s voor Ethereum validators Hoewel FOCIL kansen biedt, zijn er ook kritische geluiden. Een belangrijk punt van zorg is dat validators mogelijk verplicht worden om transacties vanuit gesanctioneerde adressen op te nemen. Vooral in de Verenigde Staten kan dit juridische gevolgen hebben, omdat het validators in conflict kan brengen met bestaande regelgeving. Dit spanningsveld tussen technologische innovatie en wetgeving vraagt om zorgvuldige afwegingen. The case against FOCIL (which I learned about today): ETH devs, I love you. You mean well. But when you create an EIP to solve the problem of “filtering out transactions with sanctioned addresses” and your solution is “to allow validators to impose constraints on builders by… pic.twitter.com/O2FfaGO5L9 — Ameen Soleimani (@ameensol) August 22, 2025 Ethereum neutraliteit op de proef gesteld Vitalik Buterin’s voorstel laat zien hoe belangrijk het is om Ethereum te beschermen tegen centralisatie en censuur. FOCIL kan een belangrijke upgrade zijn voor de toekomst van het netwerk, maar er blijft wel een kanttekening over de juridische haalbaarheid. Koop je ETH via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Vitalik Buterin’s nieuwe oplossing voor Ethereum neutraliteit is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/08/24 23:01
