2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Retail stock speculation hits record levels; Incoming market crash?

Retail stock speculation hits record levels; Incoming market crash?

The post Retail stock speculation hits record levels; Incoming market crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Speculative trading in U.S. equities has surged to historic highs, with retail investors driving activity in ultra-short-term derivatives. Specifically, the growing dominance of zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) contracts is reshaping market dynamics and raising concerns about stability. This is highlighted by the fact that 0DTE options now account for an average of 65% of total S&P 500 options volume in the third quarter of 2025, according to Tier 1 Alpha data shared by The Kobeissi Letter on August 23.  0DTE SPX option volume. Source: Tier1 Alpha For instance, on Thursday, the figure spiked to a record 69%, marking the highest level ever recorded. This represents more than a doubling of market share since the 2022 bear market, when 0DTE activity began accelerating. For context, before 2020, these contracts typically represented just 10% to 20% of daily trading. Therefore, it can be argued that the surge points to a shift in retail behavior. In this case, individual traders have increasingly embraced 0DTE contracts as speculative tools, allowing them to place highly leveraged bets on intraday market direction at minimal upfront cost.  Implication of speculative retail investing  At the same time, broader call option activity has soared, with nearly 47 million stock and ETF call contracts traded on Friday, the second-largest daily volume in history. With such a large portion of trading concentrated in contracts expiring within hours, price action in the S&P 500 is increasingly shaped by short-term speculative flows rather than fundamentals.  Therefore, this can amplify intraday swings, creating the potential for sudden volatility spikes. If momentum shifts, the feedback loop created by hedging and unwinding these contracts could trigger rapid selloffs. While the surge in speculative trading has helped fuel recent market rallies, it may leave equities vulnerable to abrupt reversals.  If the current trend continues, the market could face instability,…
U
U$0.011-18.93%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2505-4.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.03%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:42
Aktsia
Pushes Toward $5, But This Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises Greater Upside

Pushes Toward $5, But This Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises Greater Upside

The post Pushes Toward $5, But This Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises Greater Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is once again making headlines in 2025, pushing toward the $5 mark after years of regulatory battles with the SEC. Its legal victory in 2023 restored confidence, proving Ripple’s staying power and cementing XRP’s role in cross-border payments. But while XRP’s comeback highlights its strength, its massive market cap limits the upside.  For investors chasing 10x or even 50x gains, the real excitement lies elsewhere. That’s why attention is shifting to Moonshot MAGAX, a presale token combining Ethereum-backed security, cultural virality, and whale interest. For many, MAGAX represents not just another altcoin, but a potential game-changer for investors in 2025. Where the Explosive Growth Lies The answer often comes from presales. Established tokens like XRP and Ethereum deliver stability, but they rarely deliver exponential growth in a single cycle anymore. The biggest fortunes are made in tokens that are just launching, where early entry multiplies returns before mainstream adoption sets in. That’s why investor attention is shifting toward Moonshot MAGAX, a presale token that combines cultural hype with blockchain credibility. While XRP battles to reclaim its highs, MAGAX is offering ground-floor access to a project that could become the breakout star of 2025. MAGAX: More Than Just Another Meme Coin MAGAX is not following the traditional meme coin path. Instead, it is built on three unique pillars that give it real strength. First, it offers Ethereum-backed security, ensuring scalability and trust by leveraging one of the most reliable blockchains in the world. Second, it introduces a Meme to Earn model, where holders are rewarded for participating, which keeps the community engaged and loyal over the long term. Third, MAGAX focuses on cultural relevance, tapping into internet trends to stay viral, relatable, and shareable.  To further boost credibility, MAGAX has also undergone a CertiK audit, confirming that its smart contracts…
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.91+2.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.45%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:40
Aktsia
XRP Price Prediction: Pushes Toward $5, But This Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises Greater Upside

XRP Price Prediction: Pushes Toward $5, But This Meme-to-Earn Presale Promises Greater Upside

XRP is pushing toward $5, but MAGAX presale offers even greater upside. With Stage 1 closing soon, discover why investors see MAGAX as 2025’s breakout token.
XRP
XRP$2.9365-3.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131-4.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003567-2.19%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/24 23:36
Aktsia
Crypto Interest Trails AI and Humanoids Among Future Finance Leaders, Morgan Stanley Intern Survey Shows

Crypto Interest Trails AI and Humanoids Among Future Finance Leaders, Morgan Stanley Intern Survey Shows

The post Crypto Interest Trails AI and Humanoids Among Future Finance Leaders, Morgan Stanley Intern Survey Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The phrase “we are still early” remains a popular sentiment in the crypto community in 2025, suggesting that despite bitcoin’s (BTC) price surpassing $100,000, the overall adoption of digital assets is still in its infancy. Morgan Stalney’s recent survey of financial professionals confirms this sentiment. The investment banking giant surveyed more than 500 summer interns in North America from June 10 to 27, and 147 summer interns in Europe from June 26 to July 7. The survey revealed that only 18% of interns own or use cryptocurrencies, increasing from 13% the previous year. Meanwhile, the percentage of interns interested in digital assets has risen to 26% from 23%. Meanwhile, 55% still do not care for digital assets, a majority, although the number has receded from 63% last year. The widespread lack of interest appears significant, especially considering that BTC has already gained acceptance on Wall Street through the introduction of ETFs. The 11 spot BTC ETFs have amassed $53.7 billion in investor wealth since their debut in January last year, according to data source Farside Investors. Ether ETFs have registered an inflow of $12.4 billion. Corporations are rapidly adding both assets to their balance sheets. BTC’s price has surpassed $100,000 this year, gaining a foothold in institutional investor portfolios. Ether hit a record high of over $4,800 on Friday. Morgan Stanley’s AI intern explainer video. (Morgan Stanley) More open to AI The survey revealed a clear adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by future finance industry leaders, with 96% of U.S. interns and 91% of their European counterparts reporting the use of technology at least occasionally. The consensus is that AI is effective, with nearly all respondents agreeing they “save me time” and are “easy to use”. However, 88% of interns also had a nuanced view, believing the technology still “needs…
U
U$0.011-18.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.53-3.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.03%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:34
Aktsia
Emerging markets are poised to outperform developed economies

Emerging markets are poised to outperform developed economies

Fund managers say developing-nation assets are poised to outpace those in richer markets in the coming months, ending a spell when both moved together after US President Donald Trump began his tariff drive in April. They base that call on the prospect of easier Federal Reserve policy, investors rotating away from US holdings, stricter budgeting […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.412-3.31%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0005253-1.64%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 23:30
Aktsia
XRP’s Next Big Move: ETF Hype, Whale Accumulation, and a $30 Target

XRP’s Next Big Move: ETF Hype, Whale Accumulation, and a $30 Target

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO suggests that the token could be gearing up for a massive rally, with Fibonacci 1.618 projections […] The post XRP’s Next Big Move: ETF Hype, Whale Accumulation, and a $30 Target appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.91+2.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9365-3.17%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/24 23:30
Aktsia
Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move

Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move

The post Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is no stranger to big surprises, especially when it comes to meme coins. Tokens that began as internet jokes have gone on to become billion-dollar ecosystems, proving that culture and community can carry as much weight as technology. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the best-known examples, but with their explosive rallies now behind them, traders are scanning for the next breakout. That search has led to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token in presale that some believe could deliver gains of 10,000% or more. Dogecoin still holds a loyal following Social media memes, tipping culture, and endorsements from big names like Elon Musk helped push the Dogecoin price into the spotlight. Trading around $0.21 today, DOGE continues to rank among the top cryptocurrencies with a market cap in the tens of billions. Its appeal has always been its community and brand recognition. During bull runs, fresh capital tends to flow into familiar names, which keeps DOGE relevant. That said, critics often point out that Dogecoin has introduced few technical upgrades over the years. Without new features or utilities, its price movements are still largely driven by hype cycles. Shiba Inu’s rise from meme to ecosystem Shiba Inu (SHIB) showed the world just how far a meme coin could go during the 2021 bull run. At its peak, the Shiba Inu price had surged thousands of percent, turning small investments into fortunes and briefly giving it a market cap in the tens of billions. Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB’s developers worked to extend its lifespan. The introduction of Shibarium, a Layer 2 designed to reduce gas costs and boost scalability, marked an important milestone. Regular token burns keep trimming supply, while the ecosystem now spans NFTs, decentralized platforms, and community-led initiatives. Shiba…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000124-3.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.91+2.11%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:30
Aktsia
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$173 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$173 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on August 24th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $173 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $72.1966 million in long positions and $101 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $10.2172 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $43.4844 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,304.53-3.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,578.89-3.91%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 23:30
Aktsia
XRP Price Prediction for August 24

XRP Price Prediction for August 24

The post XRP Price Prediction for August 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD The rate of XRP has risen by 0.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.38%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $3.0029. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $2.98 area. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $3.1427. You Might Also Like If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $3.30 mark. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. The rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $3-$3.30 is the more likely scenario. XRP is trading at $3.0160 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-august-24
NEAR
NEAR$2.516-4.55%
U
U$0.011-18.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.03%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:22
Aktsia
Ethereum, Stellar & MAGACOIN FINANCE Among 7 Cryptos for 35x ROI

Ethereum, Stellar & MAGACOIN FINANCE Among 7 Cryptos for 35x ROI

The post Ethereum, Stellar & MAGACOIN FINANCE Among 7 Cryptos for 35x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum, Stellar, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are ranked among 7 best cryptos with 35x ROI potential. Here’s a breakdown of their latest updates and growth drivers. The crypto market is seeing renewed activity, with select altcoins gaining attention for their growth prospects. Ethereum, Stellar, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are now ranked among the 7 best cryptos with 35x ROI potential, supported by network upgrades, institutional adoption, and expanding real-world use cases. Ethereum Sees ETF-Driven Growth Ethereum has strengthened its market position after rising 4.85% in the past 24 hours, outpacing Bitcoin. The surge was fueled by fresh inflows into Ethereum ETFs, led by BlackRock’s $426 million investment, pushing total inflows past $533 million. At the same time, over 200,000 ETH was withdrawn from exchanges, tightening supply and suggesting long-term holding. Large wallets added 77,000 ETH in a single day, further showing confidence. With institutional adoption accelerating and supply declining, Ethereum is being positioned as a core asset in the next phase of crypto growth. Stellar Advances with Real-World Asset Integration Stellar gained 3% as focus shifted to its role in real-world asset tokenization. The Stellar Development Foundation’s partnership with Archax — a UK-regulated digital asset platform — enables tokenized securities and funds to be issued directly on Stellar. This builds on earlier progress, including WisdomTree’s $99 billion fund integration. Attention is also on Stellar’s upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade, set for a September 3 vote, which aims to improve scalability and broaden adoption. With enterprise and institutional partnerships building, Stellar is positioning itself as a trusted network for blockchain-enabled financial products. MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Attention as a 35x ROI Altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction among analysts ranking it as one of the 7 best cryptos with 35x ROI potential. Built on a transparent and security-first framework, MAGACOIN has already caught…
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006089-3.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-1.12%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 23:21
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis