Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move

The post Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is no stranger to big surprises, especially when it comes to meme coins. Tokens that began as internet jokes have gone on to become billion-dollar ecosystems, proving that culture and community can carry as much weight as technology. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the best-known examples, but with their explosive rallies now behind them, traders are scanning for the next breakout. That search has led to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token in presale that some believe could deliver gains of 10,000% or more. Dogecoin still holds a loyal following Social media memes, tipping culture, and endorsements from big names like Elon Musk helped push the Dogecoin price into the spotlight. Trading around $0.21 today, DOGE continues to rank among the top cryptocurrencies with a market cap in the tens of billions. Its appeal has always been its community and brand recognition. During bull runs, fresh capital tends to flow into familiar names, which keeps DOGE relevant. That said, critics often point out that Dogecoin has introduced few technical upgrades over the years. Without new features or utilities, its price movements are still largely driven by hype cycles. Shiba Inu’s rise from meme to ecosystem Shiba Inu (SHIB) showed the world just how far a meme coin could go during the 2021 bull run. At its peak, the Shiba Inu price had surged thousands of percent, turning small investments into fortunes and briefly giving it a market cap in the tens of billions. Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB’s developers worked to extend its lifespan. The introduction of Shibarium, a Layer 2 designed to reduce gas costs and boost scalability, marked an important milestone. Regular token burns keep trimming supply, while the ecosystem now spans NFTs, decentralized platforms, and community-led initiatives. Shiba…