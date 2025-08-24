2025-08-25 Monday

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.17% over the last day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local level of $114,323. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, increased volatility is unlikely to happen by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather bearish. You Might Also Like If sellers’ pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the support level of $111,919 within the next few days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $111,919. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of that mark. If it happens around it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $110,000 area. Bitcoin is trading at $114,590 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-august-24
2025/08/25
Why Luca Netz Will Be 'Disappointed' If Pudgy Penguins Doesn't IPO Within 2 Years

Why Luca Netz Will Be 'Disappointed' If Pudgy Penguins Doesn't IPO Within 2 Years

Luca Netz wants to be held accountable for taking Pudgy Penguins public within two years. Here's what the crypto-native IP has in store.
2025/08/25
Ethereum Futures lead the charge – Bitcoin dominance takes a hit

Ethereum Futures lead the charge – Bitcoin dominance takes a hit

Ethereum’s Futures dominance hit 50% as Open Interest and Funding Rates surged.
2025/08/25
BlockchainFX Presale Hits $5.8M: The Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 Before It Explodes

BlockchainFX Presale Hits $5.8M: The Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 Before It Explodes

Imagine you had the chance to invest in a revolutionary crypto project before it went mainstream. Maybe it was Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of the top-performing tokens we see today. If you had invested early, the returns would have been life-changing, but you didn’t act fast enough. The regret of missing such an opportunity can
2025/08/25
Critical Cryptocurrency Regulation Coming to Japan: Could Open the Door to Bitcoin and Altcoin Spot ETFs in the Country

Critical Cryptocurrency Regulation Coming to Japan: Could Open the Door to Bitcoin and Altcoin Spot ETFs in the Country

The post Critical Cryptocurrency Regulation Coming to Japan: Could Open the Door to Bitcoin and Altcoin Spot ETFs in the Country appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to amend tax regulations for cryptocurrencies, treating these assets similarly to publicly traded stocks. It is thought that this development could pave the way for cryptocurrency ETFs in the country. According to Nikkei, this change is envisaged for fiscal year 2026 and aims to tax crypto earnings at a flat 20% rate, placing them in a separate tax category. Currently, crypto income is classified as “other income” and subject to progressive tax rates of up to 55%, excluding local taxes. With the new regulation, industry representatives are also requesting a three-year loss carryforward. The FSA’s plans also include regulations that would make it easier for Japanese companies to launch local crypto ETFs. The agency is working on a draft law that would include crypto assets under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act in 2026, defining them as “financial products” rather than “payment instruments.” These changes align with the FSA’s plans to approve JPYC, Japan’s first regulated yen-denominated stablecoin. The stablecoin, issued by Tokyo-based JPYC, aims to launch 1 trillion yen (about $6.78 billion) within three years. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/critical-cryptocurrency-regulation-coming-to-japan-could-open-the-door-to-bitcoin-and-altcoin-spot-etfs-in-the-country/
2025/08/24
Ozak AI Hits $2.28M in Presale—Could $0.01 Tokens Surge Past $2 in 2025?

Ozak AI Hits $2.28M in Presale—Could $0.01 Tokens Surge Past $2 in 2025?

The post Ozak AI Hits $2.28M in Presale—Could $0.01 Tokens Surge Past $2 in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is rapidly rising as one of 2025’s most interesting AI-powered crypto projects. The token, presently in its fifth presale stage, has already raised over $2.28 million and bought more than 800 million $OZ tokens, reflecting strong investor confidence and a developing network. Priced at simply $0.01 in keeping with the token, Ozak AI affords early-level traders a completely unique possibility to participate in a task that could see a massive increase, doubtlessly attaining a $2 target in the year. Ozak AI Presale Momentum Signals Strong Demand The OZ presale achievement is a clear indicator of Ozak AI’s enchantment. With over $2.28 million raised, early buyers are demonstrating confidence within the project’s roadmap and ability for exponential growth. Tokens are being snapped up hastily, signaling robust demand for an application-based crypto that combines AI intelligence with blockchain generation. This stage of presale traction is mostly a main indicator of market adoption and long-term price appreciation. AI-Powered Utility Sets Ozak AI Apart Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, Ozak AI integrates artificial intelligence into its central operations. The platform gives real-time market insights, predictive analytics, and automatic buying and selling signals, giving both retail and institutional traders a part in rapid-shifting markets. This application-driven approach positions Ozak AI as more than a speculative token—it’s a tool designed to decorate selection-making and offer actionable data in approaches that legacy cryptocurrencies can’t. Comparing to Established Cryptos While Bitcoin ($112,039), Ethereum ($4272), and Solana ($185) dominate headlines, their growth capability is limited because of high market caps and circulating supply. Similarly, altcoins like XRP ($2.81) and Cardano ($0.85) provide utility but are confined by using adoption rates and ecosystem scalability. Ozak AI, priced at $0.01, provides early investors with the opportunity of 100x–200x returns if it executes its roadmap efficiently. The AI-pushed features provide extra price,…
2025/08/24
Dogecoin Fluctuates Sideways Below The $0.25 Barrier

Dogecoin Fluctuates Sideways Below The $0.25 Barrier

The post Dogecoin Fluctuates Sideways Below The $0.25 Barrier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 24, 2025 at 14:49 // Price The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), which is trading above the moving average lines, has continued its sideways trend. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: ranging  DOGE has been trading sideways between the $0.20 support and below the $0.25 barrier since August 9, as Coinidol.com reported. On August 22, DOGE rallied and surpassed the moving average lines. The high of $0.24 marked the end of the upward trend. The barrier at $0.25 has hindered the uptrend over the past month. As it fluctuates above the moving average lines, the price has been rejected. If the bears push the price below the moving average lines, DOGE will start selling again. Initially, the altcoin will drop to a low of $0.19. DODE is currently trading at $0.235. DOGE price indicators analysis DOGE price is trading above the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is higher than the 50-day SMA, indicating an uptrend for the cryptocurrency. On the 4-hour chart, the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA but is sloping upwards, indicating an uptrend.  Technical indicators Key Resistance Levels $0.45 and $0.50 Key Support Levels – $0.30 and $0.25 What is the next direction for Dogecoin? DOGE price has continued to move sideways as buyers have not been able to push it above the $0.25 level. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $0.21 support but below the $0.25 resistance level. DOGE has risen above the moving average lines, but remains above the 50-day SMA support and below the high of $0.24. If the buyers succeed, the altcoin will rise above the $0.25 threshold. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author.…
2025/08/24
SHIB Price Prediction for August 24

SHIB Price Prediction for August 24

The post SHIB Price Prediction for August 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The end of the week is under sellers’ pressure, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The price of SHIB has declined by 2.32% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the support of $0.00001273. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a further correction to the $0.00001250 range. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00001173 and the resistance of $0.00001428. You Might Also Like As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario. SHIB is trading at $0.00001294 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-august-24
2025/08/24
Chinese Institutions Accelerate Adoption of ETH and SOL Micro-Strategies

Chinese Institutions Accelerate Adoption of ETH and SOL Micro-Strategies

The post Chinese Institutions Accelerate Adoption of ETH and SOL Micro-Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Chinese institutions quickly engage in ETH and SOL micro-strategies. Du Jun, ABCDE Capital co-founder, leads these efforts. Investment scales up to 300,000 ETH involved in current initiatives. Du Jun, co-founder of ABCDE Capital, announced that Chinese institutions are now actively engaging in micro-strategy models for ETH and SOL after initial slow adoption. This shift signifies potential growth in institutional involvement, impacting Ethereum and Solana markets with substantial liquidity allocations, as highlighted by Du Jun’s remarks on social media. Chinese Institutions Allocate 300,000 ETH to Micro-Strategies Du Jun, known for his leadership at ABCDE Capital and past significant roles in the crypto sector, notes the rapid institutional shift towards ETH and SOL micro-strategies. He confirmed that these strategies involve substantial investments, including up to 300,000 ETH in ongoing projects. Chinese institutions, initially slow to respond, are now keenly participating in these endeavors. ABCDE Capital has stopped investing in new projects and suspended the fundraising plan for the second phase of the fund, said Du Jun, co-founder of ABCDE Capital. Market experts, including Du Jun, emphasize the importance of agile adaptation in the field, noting a surge in institutional interest in ETH-related pools and the diversification strategies involving Solana. These insights corroborate increasing engagement and proactive adoption within the market. Increasing Interest in Ethereum and Solana Amid Regulatory Concerns Did you know? In 2021, Chinese VC investments in cryptocurrency surged, particularly into Bitcoin and Ethereum, with some achieving returns upwards of 100x during the bull market cycles, indicating institutional risk tolerance variations over time. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,819.52, with a total market capitalization of formatNumber(581751120365, 2). Holding a dominance of 14.61%, its trading volume reached formatNumber(29731316698.55, 2), reflecting a significant decrease of 51.62% in 24 hours. Notably, the price increased by 1.70% in the last…
2025/08/24
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey stated in an article on the X platform that there will be no Bitcoin bear market in the next few years. Every sovereign nation, bank, insurance company, corporation, pension fund, and other institutions will eventually hold Bitcoin. This process has officially begun, and its current size doesn't even account for 0.01% of the total market. Bitcoin's price will continue to rise.
2025/08/24
