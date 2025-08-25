2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Bitcoin Magazine’s David Bailey Predicts End of Bear Markets

Bitcoin Magazine’s David Bailey Predicts End of Bear Markets

The post Bitcoin Magazine’s David Bailey Predicts End of Bear Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin Magazine’s merger with KindlyMD accelerates institutional BTC adoption. David Bailey forecasts no Bitcoin bear markets ahead. KindlyMD’s BTC acquisition impacts market liquidity and trading flows. Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey announced no future Bitcoin bear markets, predicting widespread adoption by institutions globally on social media, marking a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency landscape. Bailey’s bold forecast highlights institutional interest’s transformative potential on Bitcoin’s market dynamics, potentially influencing liquidity, price trends, and allocation strategies in the cryptocurrency sector. KindlyMD Becomes 16th Largest BTC Holder David Bailey, a prominent leader in the Bitcoin space, has publicly announced a bold forecast regarding the future of Bitcoin bear markets. He indicated that traditional bear cycles may cease as more institutions adopt Bitcoin. This prediction follows the significant merger between Bitcoin Magazine and KindlyMD, which aims to accelerate Bitcoin adoption on an institutional scale. KindlyMD’s acquisition of 5,477 BTC places it as the 16th largest Bitcoin holder, redefining market dynamics. This move reflects a broader shift in Bitcoin usage and could significantly influence liquidity, market liquidity, and trading behavior. Given the scale of the acquisition, its impacts are set to ripple across Bitcoin trading systems. Public and industry reactions reflect growing confidence in Bitcoin’s future market role. Bailey’s statement that “there will be no more Bitcoin bear markets” was shared widely across social media and prominent forums, emphasizing a collective optimism within the broader community. This sentiment aligns with increasing institutional confidence surrounding Bitcoin’s long-term value. Bitcoin Market Sees Increased Institutional Influence Did you know? While institutional BTC interest has notably increased, more than 20,000 BTC are held by entities ranked above KindlyMD, showcasing both the magnitude and scope of global crypto accumulation. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $114,426.18, with a market cap of $2.28 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. With a…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,269.43-3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.06556-0.16%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:23
Aktsia
$287M ETH ETF Inflows Led By BlackRock Trigger Institutional Gold Rush, Traders Flock To Unilabs Finance 100X Opportunity

$287M ETH ETF Inflows Led By BlackRock Trigger Institutional Gold Rush, Traders Flock To Unilabs Finance 100X Opportunity

ETH ETF inflows hit $287M as Ethereum price surges, led by BlackRock’s push. Meanwhile, traders eye Unilabs Finance's 100X potential amid rising institutional demand.
EPNS
PUSH$0.0364-3.85%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000039-7.14%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.34793+6.10%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 00:20
Aktsia
3 Hidden Gem Presales Ready to Rally — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% ROI vs Cardano & MATIC

3 Hidden Gem Presales Ready to Rally — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% ROI vs Cardano & MATIC

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/3-hidden-gem-presales-magacoin-finance-forecasted-22500-roi-vs-cardano-matic/
READY
READY$0.003208--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020363-1.11%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:19
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Layer Brett’s 100x Potential & Staking Frenzy Pulls Dogecoin and Pepe Holders In

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Layer Brett’s 100x Potential & Staking Frenzy Pulls Dogecoin and Pepe Holders In

A major shift is happening in the meme coin world. The qualities that once made Dogecoin and Pepe famous are no longer enough for a market hungry for the next big thing.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5442-5.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.16269-3.28%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000103-5.85%
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 00:15
Aktsia
Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

The post Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.209-1.13%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14079-7.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697-2.02%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:10
Aktsia
Solana Price Slides 5% as ETF Buzz Dies Down While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Maintains Relentless Growth

Solana Price Slides 5% as ETF Buzz Dies Down While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Maintains Relentless Growth

The post Solana Price Slides 5% as ETF Buzz Dies Down While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Maintains Relentless Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Solana (SOL) drops by 5% as ETF frenzy fades, attention quietly turns to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is currently in presale phase 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% higher at $0.04 when it’s in presale stage 7. Those who invest now will have a minimum of 400% when the token goes live.  Mutuum Finance has raised over $14.8 million and gained over 15600 investors already. Mutuum Finance’s expanding ecosystem and rising on-chain activity are backing its position as one of the few DeFi projects to maintain positive momentum in a slowing crypto market. Solana’s Path Forward: Discovering Resistance and Support Solana (SOL) is approximately $183.10, ranging closely between $179 and $185 with neutral technical indicators. Retaking the $190–$200 level would pave the way for more ambitious targets of $210–$220 in the near future, whereas failing to maintain above $176 could open the doorway for further declines to $160–$168. This conservative view underscores Solana’s current balance of upside potential against important resistance levels, as attention increasingly shifts towards prospects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance Presale Success Mutuum Finance is doing exceptionally well in the DeFi sector. It has a 95.0/100 trust score at present, which has been certified and audited using Certik. The organization is giving a secure platform to make DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is integrating tried-and-tested lending features with the security of a fresh ecosystem from another DeFi mandate. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also developing an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin. It will give long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any client. Mutuum Finance Presale Enters Phase 6 Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with presale rounds selling out fast. Presale is in level 6 at $0.035. When the price goes up to the next level, it will be by 14.29% to $0.04. Investment hunger…
NEAR
NEAR$2.512-4.88%
Solana
SOL$198.63-4.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000527+0.51%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:09
Aktsia
SOL Bulls Defend $180, Now Charging Toward $210 Resistance

SOL Bulls Defend $180, Now Charging Toward $210 Resistance

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sol-bulls-defend-180/
Solana
SOL$198.63-4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020363-1.11%
BULLS
BULLS$446+25.59%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:05
Aktsia
Bitcoin Deemed Too Risky for National Reserves by Brazil’s Central Bank

Bitcoin Deemed Too Risky for National Reserves by Brazil’s Central Bank

While Brasilia wants to play the crypto-power card, the Central Bank cries danger: bitcoin in the vaults or slaps at the polls? L’article Bitcoin Deemed Too Risky for National Reserves by Brazil’s Central Bank est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04529-15.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0654-2.41%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:05
Aktsia
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.78%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015505-2.34%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Aktsia
Disinformation Drama Erupts Over Rumored WLFI and Aave Token Deal

Disinformation Drama Erupts Over Rumored WLFI and Aave Token Deal

The post Disinformation Drama Erupts Over Rumored WLFI and Aave Token Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi venture associated with US President Donald Trump, has become the focus of a governance dispute. The controversy follows speculation about its potential ties to Aave, the leading decentralized lending protocol. The discussion escalated when WLFI confirmed its token would be transferable and begin trading in September. Aave Founder Insists Deal Remains On Shortly after, crypto users referenced a late-2024 governance proposal. The document suggested that Aave could receive 7% of WLFI’s total token supply, an allocation worth nearly $3 billion at current prices. The same proposal also mentioned that 20% of protocol revenue generated from WLFI’s planned integration with Aave v3 would flow to the lending platform’s governance. These claims appeared to have drawn swift attention from the WLFI team. A representative linked to WLFI told Wu Blockchain that no such arrangement existed, dismissing the reports as inaccurate. “The WLFI team told WuBlockchain that the claim that ‘Aave will receive 7% of the total WLFI token supply’ is false and fake news,” Wu Blockchain reported. However, Aave founder Stani Kulechov offered a conflicting view, noting on X that the proposal had already been voted on within Aave’s DAO and that WLFI had signaled agreement. Proposal created by the WLF team has passed and voted on Aave DAO https://t.co/SO8M7H9jBy And ratified by WLF as well https://t.co/EXdfmxLeFa — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) August 23, 2025 Meanwhile, the gap between those statements appeared to have unsettled crypto traders. According to BeInCrypto data, AAVE’s price slid nearly 2% in the hours following the exchange, dropping to $346.15 after volatile swings between $343.63 and $367.73. AAVE Price Chart. Source: BeInCrypto Industry experts suggested that the uncertainty surrounding governance decisions was directly influencing market sentiment. Meanwhile, market observers noted that the episode could significantly impact WLFI’s reputation and the broader industry’s use…
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406-3.41%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:02
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis