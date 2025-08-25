2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Trader Who Perfectly Timed Solana And XRP Last Year Just Got Into Layer Brett Presale. Is 200x Imminent?

Trader Who Perfectly Timed Solana And XRP Last Year Just Got Into Layer Brett Presale. Is 200x Imminent?

The post Trader Who Perfectly Timed Solana And XRP Last Year Just Got Into Layer Brett Presale. Is 200x Imminent? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A trader who perfectly timed Solana and XRP last year and made a lot of money is now getting into the newest presale, Layer Brett. This investor is known for making big, risky moves in the crypto world, thus their arrival into Layer Brett has caused a lot of talk. People are wondering if this new entry will make as much money as the last one did, since it has a history of finding ventures that change the game. Is Layer Brett’s presale the next big thing in crypto? It might give you a 200x profit. How a Solana Trader Perfected Timing Profits A trader who correctly timed the Solana (SOL) and XRP rallies in 2024 has made a lot of money. Solana’s price went up from $18 to more than $252 because it can handle a lot of transactions at once and doesn’t charge any fees. This makes it one of the best blockchain for decentralized apps and NFTs.  XRP’s value also went up, from $0.51 to $2.71, thanks to good court decisions and more people using it for cross-border payments. This trader took advantage of these changes and made a lot of money.  But as of August 2025, both cryptocurrencies are having problems. The price of Solana has dropped to around $204, while XRP is having trouble getting above the $3 barrier. This is because people are taking profits, which is affecting their present performance. Even if these problems happened, the trader’s performance shows how important it is to know when to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Layer Brett: Why This Trader Sees Potential Layer Brett is designed for scalability right from the start. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it delivers near-instant transaction speeds, incredibly low gas fees, and the robust security of Ethereum’s smart contract framework. This sets…
NEAR
NEAR$2.512-4.88%
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.84%
Solana
SOL$198.55-4.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:42
Aktsia
Trump-Linked $WLFI Set for Major Token Unlock Event

Trump-Linked $WLFI Set for Major Token Unlock Event

The post Trump-Linked $WLFI Set for Major Token Unlock Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump-affiliated WLFI’s token unlock on September 1 impacts the DeFi market. Significant token distribution changes amid volatile price movement. Key addresses dominate token holdings, creating market anticipation. World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is set for its token unlock event starting August 25, 2025. This event, involving prominent figures like Donald Trump, could significantly influence crypto markets and political landscapes. $WLFI Token Unlock’s Potential Decentralized Finance Impact World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is gearing up for a significant token unlock, beginning on August 25. The unlock involves notable political and financial players, including Donald Trump’s involvement. The project is crafted to resonate with investors seeking governance in decentralized finance, demonstrated by its association with high-profile figures. Token unlocking is expected to impact the market significantly, involving unique governance and compliance frameworks. With the listing starting September 1, the event presents opportunities and challenges for investors, poised to alter liquidity dynamics. “WLFI sold out during the early funding rounds this year for a meager $0.015 and $0.05 … Now, everyone’s waiting for the Token Generation Event (TGE), likely to happen in September or early October 2025.”—Virtual Bacon, Crypto Analyst Market players and analysts are closely watching the reaction of the ecosystem. Key figures in the crypto space, including Donald Trump, affect its trajectory and wider acceptance, setting a precedent for politically influenced cryptocurrency projects. Historical Tie-Ins and Regulatory Focus on WLFI Did you know? The $WLFI’s genesis involves extensive political ties, making it unique in the crypto domain. Historically, politically embedded cryptocurrency events like this have led to unprecedented market volatility and governance debates. According to CoinMarketCap data as of August 24, 2025, Wen Lambo Financial (WLFI) is priced at $715.63, marking a 34.17% surge in 24 hours. Its circulating supply of 1,000 tokens reflects high market demand and activity. Wen Lambo…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-3.40%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11375+0.59%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:41
Aktsia
Can You Spot The Next 20x Altcoin? Technical Analyst Compares Shiba Inu, XRP, and Unilabs Finance

Can You Spot The Next 20x Altcoin? Technical Analyst Compares Shiba Inu, XRP, and Unilabs Finance

Analysts compare Shiba Inu, XRP, and Unilabs Finance, highlighting Unilabs’ AI-driven DeFi model and fast-rising presale as reasons it could be a 20x altcoin in 2025.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006089-3.60%
XRP
XRP$2.9357-3.23%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001697-2.02%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 00:40
Aktsia
Wall Street’s Crypto Titans: Billions in Bitcoin and Ethereum Stashed Away

Wall Street’s Crypto Titans: Billions in Bitcoin and Ethereum Stashed Away

The post Wall Street’s Crypto Titans: Billions in Bitcoin and Ethereum Stashed Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, digital currency treasury reserves took center stage as some corporations filled their war chests with alternative crypto assets beyond bitcoin. The following highlights the top ten publicly traded bitcoin treasury companies and the top ten ethereum treasury firms. The Top Bitcoin and Ethereum Treasury Companies This year’s theme has revolved around institutional adoption […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wall-streets-crypto-titans-billions-in-bitcoin-and-ethereum-stashed-away/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020363-1.11%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:37
Aktsia
Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply Signals Slow Activity—Could BTC Be Preparing For A Big Move?

Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply Signals Slow Activity—Could BTC Be Preparing For A Big Move?

The post Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply Signals Slow Activity—Could BTC Be Preparing For A Big Move? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price has struggled to retain any serious momentum over the past few weeks despite running to a new all-time high in that period. Over the past week, the flagship cryptocurrency fell below the $112,000 mark before experiencing some resurgence on the back of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. However, the price of BTC appears to have returned to its sluggish pattern of action over the weekend, dropping to around $115,000 on Saturday, August 23. According to the latest on-chain data, the BTC price might be stuck in this phase of muted action in preparation for its next move. BTC Market Activity Wanes — What’s Next For Price? In a new post on social media platform X, Alphractal revealed that the Bitcoin market seems to be shaping up for the next big move in the coming weeks. This projection is based on the 30-Day Active Supply metric, which measures the number of unique coins that moved at least once over the past month. The 30-Day Active Supply metric functions as a thermometer of the market interest in BTC, indicating both overheated and cool market conditions. When the metric rises, it suggests the inflow of fresh capital circulating and stronger investor activity. Historically, increases in the Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply have often coincided with price tops and bottoms, especially as investors are inclined to move their coins around during times of extreme greed or fear. Hence, a rise in the metric can be associated with a potential market reversal. Meanwhile, a drop in the Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply metric signals calmer market conditions with hesitation among investors, typically after periods of high stress or enthusiasm. When fewer coins are on the move and supply is relatively stable, a tightening effect takes place in the market. According…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,266.63-3.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234-4.93%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006204+0.50%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:31
Aktsia
Skip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025, Crypto Strategists Are Backing This ETH Token as the Next 100x Meme Coin

Skip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025, Crypto Strategists Are Backing This ETH Token as the Next 100x Meme Coin

The meme coin market is no stranger to hype cycles, but 2025 is shaping up to be different. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) may have once ruled the space. Still, seasoned crypto strategists are now turning their attention to a new Ethereum-powered contender with the potential to deliver 100x returns — Little Pepe (LILPEPE). […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239-4.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.9+2.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-4.65%
Aktsia
Tronweekly2025/08/25 00:30
Aktsia
Solana ETF Approval Sparks Market Excitement, What It Means for Crypto Investors

Solana ETF Approval Sparks Market Excitement, What It Means for Crypto Investors

Regulators have approved the first Solana ETF, marking a historic step for crypto adoption. Discover what this milestone means for Solana, altcoins, and investors eyeing the next wave of digital assets.
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 00:30
Aktsia
New Under-$0.0025 Ethereum (ETH) Token Set to Surge Over 20,000% to $0.50 in 2025

New Under-$0.0025 Ethereum (ETH) Token Set to Surge Over 20,000% to $0.50 in 2025

The post New Under-$0.0025 Ethereum (ETH) Token Set to Surge Over 20,000% to $0.50 in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Ethereum-based token, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is capturing significant attention with its presale soaring past an impressive $21 million in 2025. Priced under $0.0025 during its presale stages, analysts are projecting a remarkable surge of over 20,000%, potentially driving LILPEPE’s value to $0.50 in 2025.  With its explosive growth, strong community backing, and massive hype in the meme coin sector, LILPEPE is positioning itself as the next breakout token of the year. Presale Success and Investor Demand The LILPEPE presale has exceeded expectations at every stage. Stage 10 sold out faster than projected after raising over $19.32 million, proving that demand is far stronger than anticipated.  Stage 11, now live at $0.0020 per token, has already pulled in over $1.86 million in less than four days. Such momentum highlights the level of excitement investors are showing for this Ethereum-based meme coin. To celebrate this milestone, the LILPEPE team has launched a massive $777,000 community giveaway. Ten lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens.  With over 234,000 entries already, this campaign has quickly become one of the most talked-about promotions in the crypto space. A minimum $100 presale entry secures participation, further fueling the hype around LILPEPE. A Token with Bold Ambitions: The Potential 20,000% Surge Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is no ordinary meme coin. Since its launch, the token has doubled in price during the presale, showing strong momentum and investor conviction. Analysts are projecting a meteoric rise of more than 20,000%, with predictions placing LILPEPE’s value at $0.50 in 2025. Backing this optimism is the surge in community interest. According to data from ChatGPT-5, LILPEPE has led in question-volume trends between June and August 2025, even surpassing other leading meme tokens like PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB.  A Meme Coin with a Unique Identity What makes LILPEPE stand…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239-4.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.9+2.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-0.06%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:29
Aktsia
Dogecoin Whale Tsunami: 2 Billion DOGE Bought — $0.3 Break Could Ignite Explosive Move

Dogecoin Whale Tsunami: 2 Billion DOGE Bought — $0.3 Break Could Ignite Explosive Move

Whale accumulation is intensifying, signaling Dogecoin (DOGE) may be on the verge of a major breakout.
Movement
MOVE$0.1234-4.93%
MAY
MAY$0.04684-3.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16269-3.28%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:29
Aktsia
WLFI Coin’s Dramatic Fall Stuns Market

WLFI Coin’s Dramatic Fall Stuns Market

As the November 2024 elections loom and Trump appears to be gaining traction, unexpected movements in the cryptocurrency market start to surface. WLFI Coin, once anticipated to thrive with its pre-sale, took a sharp turn as it unfolded to be underwhelming.Continue Reading:WLFI Coin’s Dramatic Fall Stuns Market
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-3.40%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001521-0.58%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:28
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis