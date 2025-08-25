2025-08-25 Monday

Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Cardano, Chainlink, and Dogecoin

The search for the top crypto to buy in 2025 is heating up as the market shows renewed momentum and investor interest. With so many coins vying for attention, only a few projects combine strong fundamentals, adoption, and community excitement. These are the tokens that not only attract speculation but also deliver on technology, partnerships,
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:00
5 Best Cryptos Under $1: Why BlockchainFX is Dominating the Presale Market with $5.8M Raised and 100x Potential

As a trader or investor, you’re constantly juggling between various platforms, each offering different cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and forex, which […] The post 5 Best Cryptos Under $1: Why BlockchainFX is Dominating the Presale Market with $5.8M Raised and 100x Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/25 00:59
Want to mine ETH and XRP without buying a mining rig? The SNEYD app can help you earn income every day with just your phone!

Zero threshold mobile mining SNEYD newly launched mobile app allows users to participate in cloud mining directly from their smartphone, without the need for specialized hardware or technical background. Users simply register, select a cryptocurrency and a mining contract, and the app automatically begins generating revenue, truly achieving "one-click mining." Supports multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies and allocates computing power intelligently and efficiently. SNEYD supports a variety of mainstream digital currencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC. Users can flexibly configure assets according to their investment preferences. In addition, the platform has a built-in AI computing power scheduling system that automatically adjusts computing power allocation according to network difficulty and market conditions, making mining more efficient and maximizing the value of every investment. Multi-language support and global coverage maximize user experience The SNEYD app supports multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, and German, and is available in 150 countries and regions worldwide. 24/7 multilingual customer service ensures smooth usage and timely support, regardless of user location. The platform also offers an invitation bonus program where users can earn additional hashrate or airdrops to encourage community participation and help maximize cloud mining returns. Flexible contracts, one-click activation, and transparent returns SNEYD offers a variety of contract options, including short-term trials, stable income plans, and high-yield packages, allowing users to flexibly choose according to their budget.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:56
Solana Eyes $360 After Breaking $200 – Here’s Why $SNORT Could Deliver Bigger Gains

Solana Eyes $360 After Breaking $200 – Here's Why $SNORT Could Deliver Bigger Gains
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:55
XRP Rockets 32,474% in Liquidation Imbalance, Final Bitcoin Block Date Revealed, Shiba Inu Mind-Blowing Comeback — Top Crypto News

Crypto market today: key points. Saylor's reaction to Fed's changing crypto policy. White House's ex-crypto lead hired by Tether. Over 94% of Bitcoin supply has now been issued.
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:53
Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) has been on investors' radar as massive withdrawals continue, hinting at looming changes. According to data reported today by market analyst Ali Martinez, digital asset investors have withdrawn over 200,000 ETH tokens from centralized exchanges just in the past 48 hours. This is an indicator of rising investor confidence, signifying that token holders are transferring their coins to private wallets, potentially in expectation of heightened prices.  Ethereum's Surprise Rally and Reserves Here is the implication of this substantial on-chain development spotted by the analyst. These transfers are accumulation efforts, highlighting rising Ethereum enthusiasm among crypto investors. Moving assets to cold wallets is an indicator of intention to hold for the long term or investing the assets in DeFi activities like staking and many others. The withdrawals indicate investors' increased bullishness on Ethereum, a move contributing to decreasing the ETH circulating supply on exchanges. Institutional customers are the ones mainly executing these massive withdrawals. On Friday, August 22, 2025, ETH surged to a new height of $4,885 and outperformed its ATH of $4,866.01 noted in November 2021, driven by surging institutional interest. During that day, renowned venture capitalist Peter Thiel injected significant amounts of money into Ethereum investing organizations (ETHZilla and Bitmine). The venture-capital investor's investment in ETH suggests increasing institutional enthusiasm in Ether, showing customers are moving beyond just trading the virtual asset. Investors and firms are increasingly viewing Ether as a long-term treasury asset and a network for rolling out advanced investment products, indicating a change in how traditional institutions and several firms may utilize ETH in the future. The above big withdrawals by organizations are normally connected to long-term strategic holding with no intention of immediate selling. When big holders move assets to cold storage wallets, it typically triggers decreased selling pressure and tightened supply in the market, potentially supporting upward momentum and price stability.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:52
As Crypto's Power Grows, Wall Street Braces For a Washington Showdown

An escalating lobbying conflict is unfolding in Washington as traditional banking entities and cryptocurrency companies vie for regulatory favor.read more
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:51
Why RAG Might Actually Matter More Than Ever In 2025

Retrieval-augmented generation remains essential for real-world AI deployments, even more so now that we're building autonomous agents. Agents need accurate and relevant data to make decisions and take actions on their own and even the most up-to-date model has limitations.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 00:50
Investors Withdraw 200,000 ETH From Exchanges in Just 48 Hours: Here’s What Next for Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) has been on investors' radar as massive withdrawals continue, hinting at looming changes. According to data reported today by market analyst Ali Martinez, digital asset investors have withdrawn over 200,000 ETH tokens from centralized exchanges just in the past 48 hours. This is an indicator of rising investor confidence, signifying that token holders are transferring their coins to private wallets, potentially in expectation of heightened prices.  Ethereum's Surprise Rally and Reserves Here is the implication of this substantial on-chain development spotted by the analyst. These transfers are accumulation efforts, highlighting rising Ethereum enthusiasm among crypto investors. Moving assets to cold wallets is an indicator of intention to hold for the long term or investing the assets in DeFi activities like staking and many others. The withdrawals indicate investors' increased bullishness on Ethereum, a move contributing to decreasing the ETH circulating supply on exchanges. Institutional customers are the ones mainly executing these massive withdrawals. On Friday, August 22, 2025, ETH surged to a new height of $4,885 and outperformed its ATH of $4,866.01 noted in November 2021, driven by surging institutional interest. During that day, renowned venture capitalist Peter Thiel injected significant amounts of money into Ethereum investing organizations (ETHZilla and Bitmine). The venture-capital investor's investment in ETH suggests increasing institutional enthusiasm in Ether, showing customers are moving beyond just trading the virtual asset. Investors and firms are increasingly viewing Ether as a long-term treasury asset and a network for rolling out advanced investment products, indicating a change in how traditional institutions and several firms may utilize ETH in the future. The above big withdrawals by organizations are normally connected to long-term strategic holding with no intention of immediate selling. When big holders move assets to cold storage wallets, it typically triggers decreased selling pressure and tightened supply in the market, potentially supporting upward momentum and price stability. Why Is ETH Rising? and Emerging Trend The asset has been on a robust upswing, currently hovering at $4,730.05, up 6.8%, 31.3%, and 72% over the past week, month, and year, respectively. This recent bull run is not just an occasional surge; it shows increasing confidence from prominent customers and entities who see Ether as more than just a virtual currency. The current price of ETH is $4,730.05. Peter Thiel took two massive stakes in organizations (ETHZilla and BitMine Immersion Technologies), now operating as Ethereum treasuries. BitMine, which was once a Bitcoin miner, recently shifted to ETH reserves. It is one of the biggest institutional holders of Ethereum, currently holding about 300,657 ETH valued at $1 billion. On the other hand, ETHZilla currently holds around 94,675 ETH worth $419 million, together with $565 million raised through convertible debt and private investments. The two companies are following Microstrategy's Bitcoin investment blueprint, but focusing on the accumulation of ETH as a long-term treasury reserve. This important development signals a structural trend: organizations are no longer viewing Ethereum as a speculative asset, but as a strategic reserve instrument with inherent yield opportunities through staking and tokenized offerings. 
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:50
Gaat Bitcoin stijgen of zakken? Dit zegt Michaël van de Poppe

Bitcoin zit momenteel in een spannend moment op de markt. De koers schommelt rond de $114.400 en is de afgelopen 24 uur met 0,25% gedaald. Volgens analist Michaël van de Poppe hangt de richting van de komende dagen af van wat Bitcoin in deze prijsklasse gaat doen. Een hogere bodem...
Coinstats2025/08/25 00:49
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis