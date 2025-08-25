30th August Early Launch Pushes Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Ahead of Ethereum, Chainlink & Sui

The post 30th August Early Launch Pushes Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Ahead of Ethereum, Chainlink & Sui appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The crypto market is on fire this summer. Ethereum remains the undisputed leader of smart contracts, trading at over $3,400 with billions in DeFi locked. Chainlink continues to dominate the oracle sector, powering over 1,200 projects and securing more than $20 billion in value across the industry. Sui, meanwhile, has surged into the spotlight with lightning-speed performance and a price hovering around $1.5, attracting serious developer momentum. Yet, despite these impressive names, all eyes are quickly turning to Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). This project has already raised over $1,000,000 during its presale, surpassed a community of 4,000, and shocked the market by announcing an early launch on August 30 with a bonus program designed to supercharge returns. That announcement alone has analysts calling it the breakout event of the year. Why These Projects Matter Ethereum, Chainlink, and Sui each bring major strengths to the table. Ethereum is the most battle-tested platform for decentralized applications and remains a giant for liquidity and development. Chainlink secures billions in assets by ensuring reliable, real-world data flows into smart contracts, making DeFi and countless other use cases possible. Sui has proven itself with high throughput, low costs, and fresh momentum that has impressed institutions. But Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is not just another entrant in the space. It is paying users right now through its Proof-of-Yield rewards system while still in presale, something none of the others can claim. This unique advantage means users aren’t waiting for future promises; they’re receiving tangible payouts today. That’s why many are saying…