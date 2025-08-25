Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Aptly Run At Kentucky Downs

The post Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Aptly Run At Kentucky Downs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kentucky Downs will host the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint on August 30 Danny Brewer The old sports adage “Never Say Die” belongs in the same sentence as Kentucky Downs for many reasons. The Ladies Turf Sprint run on August 30 just happens to be one of those. Once known as the Dueling Grounds Race Course as men used this land to settle disputes of major proportion in the late 18th and early 19th century, Kentucky Downs has at times wrestled with the grim reaper. Always managing to find a way to continue racing, the “Never Say Die” mentality from some determined folks has allowed Thoroughbreds the opportunity to continue running in the shadow of the Tennessee state line. Thanks to those people and the current ownership, Kentucky Downs is flourishing in a major way. The European style course makes the certain uncertainty of the Thoroughbred racing game magnified here and the HUGE purse money can be season making for some. That means you “Never Say Die” with a runner that may be underperforming as if he runs well over this Franklin, Kentucky lawn it can be Bingo time. “When you think about the purse money we are able to offer it makes this an attractive place to run”, says co-managing partner Ron Winchell. “You don’t necessarily have to win the race, the money is really good if you just finish second or third.” During the 2025 racing meet, Kentucky Downs will award just over $40 million to its competitors. All that cash is distributed in just seven days. Part of that obscene number is the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint. Offering $2 million to Kentucky-bred horses and $1 million to all others, this is the richest turf sprint for female horses in the world. Kentucky Downs will…