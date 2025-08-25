2025-08-25 Monday

Trump-Related DeFi Platform World Liberty Financial Debuts WLFI Token On Ethereum Mainnet

Trump-Related DeFi Platform World Liberty Financial Debuts WLFI Token On Ethereum Mainnet

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform associated with President Donald Trump's family, has publicized the launch of its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-3.40%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052-0.05%
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:30
“Kpop Demon Hunters” Dominates Box Office For Limited Release—Two Months After Streaming Debut

“Kpop Demon Hunters” Dominates Box Office For Limited Release—Two Months After Streaming Debut

The post “Kpop Demon Hunters” Dominates Box Office For Limited Release—Two Months After Streaming Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Kpop Demon Hunters” won big at the box office on its opening weekend, debuting with an estimated $18 million after previously becoming the second-most streamed film on Netflix since its release in June, and surpassing Zach Cregger’s horror hit “Weapons” during its third weekend in theaters. Fans of the animated musical flocked to theaters to watch a sing-along version of the film that quickly became Netflix’s second-most streamed film. Getty Images for Netflix Key Facts “Kpop Demon Hunters,” an animated musical directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, was released by the streaming service in June, but Netflix decided to bring it to theaters for a “sing-along” limited run for a single weekend on what would have been a relatively slow late summer box office weekend. Netflix has not reported grosses from its big hit, but insiders at other studios told both Deadline and Variety the animated film likely made somewhere between $18 million-$20 million. “Weapons” held strong in second place, grossing an estimated $15.6 million on the third weekend of its theatrical release—down from its $24 million second weekend. Key Background Despite becoming a studio powerhouse in recent years, Netflix has shied away from releasing its films for theatrical runs. The streaming company, which built its early business by sending customers rental DVDs by mail, typically only releases movies for very limited theatrical runs in order to qualify for awards. For example, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” only played at 696 theaters for five days over the long Thanksgiving weekend in 2022, grossing just $13.2 million. The company has shown few signs of stopping this practice—in April, CEO Ted Sarandos called theatrical releases “completely out of step with the consumer experience of just loving a movie,” later calling the theater experience an “outdated concept.” Surprising Fact In…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-1.14%
Kangamoon
KANG$0.0006911-5.97%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000002041-12.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:30
Cheap Below $0.0024, This Crypto Could Touch $0.48 Before 2025 Ends as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Jump In

Cheap Below $0.0024, This Crypto Could Touch $0.48 Before 2025 Ends as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Jump In

The crypto market is buzzing again, and while Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) continue to attract serious capital, a new frog-faced contender is stealing the spotlight. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the meme coin now priced under $0.0024, is rapidly building momentum with analysts projecting an explosive climb to $0.48 by the end of 2025. For early-stage […]
Solana
SOL$198.72-4.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001029-5.94%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09588+9.38%
Tronweekly2025/08/25 01:30
BlockDAG’s $381M Presale & Buyer Battles Leave $MAXI Meme Buzz Behind

BlockDAG’s $381M Presale & Buyer Battles Leave $MAXI Meme Buzz Behind

The post BlockDAG’s $381M Presale & Buyer Battles Leave $MAXI Meme Buzz Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how $MAXI’s meme-driven presale builds short-term hype, while BlockDAG’s $381M raise, 50M Buyer Battles, and 2660% ROI prove lasting strength with real engagement. Crypto presales are once again pulling global attention, offering buyers early access before projects list on major exchanges. Each project is trying new tactics to stand out, and two names are creating different kinds of chatter. Maxi Doge is leaning into memes and a fitness-inspired theme to rally a growing community. Its playful mix of humor and strength has given the project instant visibility online. Meanwhile, BlockDAG has taken another path, using innovation to keep buyers locked in through daily engagement. BlockDAG’s presale isn’t just about buying coins. It has turned participation into a competitive and rewarding event. This contrast between meme-driven buzz and structured engagement highlights two very different strategies in the market. One thrives on novelty, while the other builds daily involvement with real numbers and proven delivery. Memes & Muscle Might Not Be Enough for Maxi Doge Maxi Doge stepped into the meme coin arena with a bold twist. It blends classic meme culture with fitness branding to stand out. This theme has helped the $MAXI presale attract attention from retail buyers who enjoy the fun mix of humor and identity. Community chatter shows that people are entertained by the project’s playful approach. The early presale activity also signals that buyers are interested in connecting with the lively theme. Maxi Doge has gained traction quickly because of this light-hearted yet energetic style. Still, this rise also shows where the risks lie. The $MAXI presale is largely based on storytelling and branding rather than practical use. Long-term strength has not been proven. Many wonder if this momentum can hold up or if Maxi Doge will fade as others have. For now, the…
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009441-0.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.0586+3.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:27
Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Aptly Run At Kentucky Downs

Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Aptly Run At Kentucky Downs

The post Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint Aptly Run At Kentucky Downs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kentucky Downs will host the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint on August 30 Danny Brewer The old sports adage “Never Say Die” belongs in the same sentence as Kentucky Downs for many reasons. The Ladies Turf Sprint run on August 30 just happens to be one of those. Once known as the Dueling Grounds Race Course as men used this land to settle disputes of major proportion in the late 18th and early 19th century, Kentucky Downs has at times wrestled with the grim reaper. Always managing to find a way to continue racing, the “Never Say Die” mentality from some determined folks has allowed Thoroughbreds the opportunity to continue running in the shadow of the Tennessee state line. Thanks to those people and the current ownership, Kentucky Downs is flourishing in a major way. The European style course makes the certain uncertainty of the Thoroughbred racing game magnified here and the HUGE purse money can be season making for some. That means you “Never Say Die” with a runner that may be underperforming as if he runs well over this Franklin, Kentucky lawn it can be Bingo time. “When you think about the purse money we are able to offer it makes this an attractive place to run”, says co-managing partner Ron Winchell. “You don’t necessarily have to win the race, the money is really good if you just finish second or third.” During the 2025 racing meet, Kentucky Downs will award just over $40 million to its competitors. All that cash is distributed in just seven days. Part of that obscene number is the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint. Offering $2 million to Kentucky-bred horses and $1 million to all others, this is the richest turf sprint for female horses in the world. Kentucky Downs will…
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.84%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9594-0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020358-1.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:18
BlockDAG’s Presale Path to $1 Target as Solana and Ripple Navigate Markets

BlockDAG’s Presale Path to $1 Target as Solana and Ripple Navigate Markets

The post BlockDAG’s Presale Path to $1 Target as Solana and Ripple Navigate Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of digital assets is often filled with big promises and even bigger expectations. Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) have experienced recent price movements related to institutional interest and holder activity Solana’s upward move is tied to increased ETF involvement and solid performance numbers, while Ripple is gaining renewed strength after large holders stepped in to support key levels. Along with this market’s movement, BlockDAG has already gathered $380 million in its presale. The current price in Batch 29 is $0.0276, moving toward a launch target of $0.05. With its aim for a future price of $1, a full learning platform, and hands-on mining tools, BlockDAG is planning to locate them apart as the most talked-about project in development today. Ripple (XRP) Sees Fresh Growth as Large Holders Return Ripple has been seeing a fresh wave of interest as it approaches price levels last seen back in 2018. It came close to reaching $3.50, but the rise didn’t hold. Many took profits, which caused a drop below $2.90. This shift led to over $1.6 billion in realized profits. However, things quickly turned around. More than 120 million XRP were picked up by large holders, helping the price bounce back from $2.70 with a strong 22 percent move upward. This sparked a short squeeze, clearing out sellers who joined too late and pushing XRP higher. Experts are also keeping a close eye on XRP’s position compared to Ethereum. The XRP to ETH ratio jumped 6 percent after falling, showing some renewed strength. Though price swings are still expected, the chart is forming a pattern of higher lows. That is often a sign of consistent buying on dips. With this kind of activity, Ripple is likely to stay active through the rest of Q3. Read More: XRP Price Prediction – Will…
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.84%
Solana
SOL$198.72-4.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052-0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:16
SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

The crypto market keeps delivering surprises, and this week is no exception. From meme coin presales catching fire to mainstream tokens gaining momentum, investors are looking for the best crypto to buy now. Arctic Pablo Coin is creating major buzz with its ongoing presale and confirmed CEX listing, while Pudgy Penguins and Ponke continue building strong […]
SUI
SUI$3.4712-5.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.1627-3.27%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011334-8.83%
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:15
XRP Could Hit $100 in ‘2017 Style’ Breakout as Analyst Sees 300x Potential from Current Levels

XRP Could Hit $100 in ‘2017 Style’ Breakout as Analyst Sees 300x Potential from Current Levels

XRP continued to demonstrate impressive strength on Sunday, after rallying by about 3% over the past week despite the legal scrabble between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Notably, this surge has firmly established XRP as the top-performing major cryptocurrency over the past 7 days, outpacing competitors like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, and […]
U
U$0.011-18.93%
XRP
XRP$2.9369-3.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:15
Why BlockchainFX is Dominating the Presale Market with $5.8M Raised and 100x Potential

Why BlockchainFX is Dominating the Presale Market with $5.8M Raised and 100x Potential

The post Why BlockchainFX is Dominating the Presale Market with $5.8M Raised and 100x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News In today’s world, trading and investing in multiple asset classes can be a nightmare. As a trader or investor, you’re constantly juggling between various platforms, each offering different cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and forex, which only adds unnecessary complexity and inefficiency. Wouldn’t it be great if there were a solution that lets you trade everything in one place? Enter BlockchainFX (BFX) – the first crypto-native platform to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrency. BlockchainFX offers a seamless trading experience, allowing users to trade over 500 assets, including crypto, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and more, all from a single platform. What’s more, with daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT, it’s a game-changer for crypto investors, especially for those looking to buy crypto before listings. But while BlockchainFX is making waves, other presale projects such as TOKEN6900, Best Wallet Token, Little Pepe, and Jet Bolt are also vying for attention. However, none can truly match the excitement and potential of BlockchainFX. As the platform continues to garner significant investment, it’s creating an unparalleled opportunity for investors who are looking to buy crypto before listings and make substantial returns. Let’s take a closer look at why BlockchainFX is leading the pack and how it compares to other presale projects in the space. BlockchainFX Features: The Ultimate Crypto Trading Super App BlockchainFX is revolutionizing the way we think about crypto and multi-asset trading. It’s not just another trading platform , it’s the first crypto-native platform where you can seamlessly trade crypto, forex, stocks, commodities, and more, all in one place. Here’s why BlockchainFX stands out: Unified Trading Experience: BlockchainFX allows users to trade over 500 assets without switching between platforms. Passive Income: Earn daily staking rewards in BFX and USDT, with up to 70% of trading fees redistributed…
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.84%
Waves
WAVES$1.1989-6.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052-0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:15
What Do On-Chain Data Show on Ethereum (ETH) Now? Analysts Warned

What Do On-Chain Data Show on Ethereum (ETH) Now? Analysts Warned

What do crypto analysts think about Ethereum, which recently broke its all-time high price record? Continue Reading: What Do On-Chain Data Show on Ethereum (ETH) Now? Analysts Warned
THINK Token
THINK$0.02205-11.90%
Ethereum
ETH$4,575-4.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678-2.02%
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:14
