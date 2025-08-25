2025-08-25 Monday

Ethereum Nears Record as Investors Eye $5,000

Ethereum is witnessing a significant rise, edging close to the $5,000 mark, a figure once considered out of reach. Early this week, signs of escalating cryptocurrency prices were evident, and Ethereum has continued its upward momentum, with just hours left until the daily market closes.Continue Reading:Ethereum Nears Record as Investors Eye $5,000
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:58
Palantir insiders sold over 2,350x more stock than they bought in one year

The post Palantir insiders sold over 2,350x more stock than they bought in one year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is facing short-term losses, insider selling has accelerated in recent months as executives moved to lock in profits. Filings show insider trading activity has been overwhelmingly tilted toward selling, with disclosures revealing that insiders offloaded about $2.73 billion worth of stock in the past 12 months. In contrast, they purchased just $1.16 million, according to figures retrieved by Finbold from MarketBeat on August 24.  This translates to insiders selling more than 2,350 times the value of shares they bought. Palantir stock insider transactions. Source: MarketBeat Among the latest transactions, on August 22, Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares at an average of $159.55, cashing out nearly $4.8 million.  A day earlier, CEO Alexander Karp sold 186,194 shares for about $29 million, while CFO David Glazer disposed of 8,047 shares worth $1.25 million. Stephen Andrew Cohen also sold 160,164 shares, realizing nearly $24.95 million. On August 20, Karp sold another 222,878 shares for roughly $33.7 million, while Glazer unloaded 9,633 shares valued at $1.46 million. Palantir insider sells. Source: Market Beat While insider sales can be driven by portfolio management or tax planning, the scale and frequency of Palantir’s transactions stand out.  Notably, the near-total absence of insider buying suggests executives see current prices as a chance to realize gains rather than increase exposure, a signal that could fuel investor skepticism. PLTR stock weekly losses  Meanwhile, Palantir’s stock has struggled to sustain momentum toward the $200 mark, correcting sharply amid bearish calls.  At Friday’s close, shares gained 1.6% to finish at $158.74, though the stock remains down almost 10% over the past week. Year-to-date, however, PLTR is still up 111%. The weekly decline followed a Citron Research warning that Palantir’s stock could fall to $40. In this case, the firm compared Palantir to Databricks, valued at $100…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:57
As XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano Struggle, Ozak AI Emerges as the Next Top Coin to Watch

The post As XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano Struggle, Ozak AI Emerges as the Next Top Coin to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post As XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano Struggle, Ozak AI Emerges as the Next Top Coin to Watch appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2025, long-established cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano, find it difficult to keep up with the market speed and shifting investor sentiments. XRP is trading at below $2.88, Dogecoin at below $0.22, and Cardano at below $0.85, all showing poor movements recently that cannot move the firms up the ladder. It is against this background that Ozak AI ($OZ) is coming up to be an interesting new competitor. This AI-integrated cryptocurrency is a unique combination of AI and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology to produce an exhilarating new platform with scalable and efficient blockchain solutions and tokenized expansion. Presale Momentum Highlights Investor Confidence The present presale is underway to bring the Pied Piper Project, Ozak AI, to the next level, with tokens available at an approachable price of around $0.01. The interest shown by investors is strong, as more than 70 percent of the presale token circulation is already sold, and over $2 million has been collected. The supply of tokens is limited strategically to create a balance of scarcity and supply liquidity, which guarantees long-term sustainability within the ecosystem. A sizeable chunk of these tokens is dedicated to those early presale contributors, and this is intended as a reward to the early adopters and premeditated to engender substantial growth moving forward as Ozak AI progresses toward full market implementation. Youtube embed: Next 500X AI Altcoin Cutting-Edge Features Drive Ozak AI’s Differentiation What is unique about Ozak AI is that it combines sophisticated functionality. Its AI-powered infrastructure acts as an automation engine for managing the strenuous and meticulous blockchain activities, as well as providing intelligent analytics and continuous optimization through machine learning. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:55
New Concentration Inequalities for Availability‑Throughput Tradeoffs with Applications in Economics

This paper presents new concentration inequalities linking availability and throughput, with tradeoffs applied to prophet inequalities and blockchains.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 01:54
Ethereum Surges to New Heights: ETH Closing in on $5,000 Milestone

ETH prices are nearing the $5,000 mark, signifying a strong bull market. Many analysts consider $8,000 as a reasonable target for ETH. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges to New Heights: ETH Closing in on $5,000 Milestone The post Ethereum Surges to New Heights: ETH Closing in on $5,000 Milestone appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Fed Rate Cut Hopes May Backfire On Crypto

The post Fed Rate Cut Hopes May Backfire On Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts Sound Alarm: Fed Rate Cut Hopes May Backfire On Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/analysts-sound-the-alarm-fed-rate-cut-hopes-may-backfire-on-crypto/
Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

The post Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Japan is preparing a major overhaul of how it regulates and taxes digital assets, with its Financial Services Agency (FSA) set to push for crypto-friendly reforms in the 2026 fiscal year.   The plan would bring cryptocurrency taxation in line with stock investments, marking one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s approach to digital assets to date. Under the proposal, profits from trading cryptocurrencies would be separated from regular income and instead taxed at a flat 20% rate. This represents a sharp break from the current framework, where crypto earnings are treated as “miscellaneous income” and can face progressive tax rates of up to 55%. Industry groups have also urged the government to allow a three-year carry-forward on trading losses, similar to equity markets. If approved, the new system would not only simplify reporting for retail traders but also encourage corporate involvement in Japan’s digital asset sector. The FSA is pairing the tax reform with a separate bill that would reclassify crypto under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This change would move digital assets away from being considered a mere payment method under the Payment Services Act and instead recognize them as legitimate financial products, clearing the way for domestic crypto ETFs. The timing is deliberate. Japan has been striving to position itself as a leader in digital finance, especially as global competition heats up. Regulators are also moving toward approving the nation’s first yen-backed stablecoin, JPYC. Issued by Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc., the token is targeting issuance of 1 trillion yen (roughly $6.8 billion) over three years. Taken together, these measures highlight a broader strategy: attract institutional players, create a more competitive tax environment, and cement Japan’s role as a major crypto hub in Asia. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
Best Crypto Under $1 to Buy: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Cardano (ADA)

The post Best Crypto Under $1 to Buy: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Cardano (ADA) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As investors scour the best crypto under $1 worth investing in 2025, attention is turning towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new player attempting to disrupt decentralized finance (DeFi). Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is already selling the token for $0.035 today. Investors who purchase the token today have a reasonable possibility of seeing their investment grow by a minimum of 500% within a time frame of a couple of months.  Mutuum Finance presale has already raised more than $14.8 million in capital and onboarded over 15600 token holders since inception. While Cardano (ADA) is still a flagship of blockchain infrastructure, news on Mutuum Finance suggest it could be one of the most performing coins in sub-$1 category, generating fresh buzz among traders and analysts.  Cardano (ADA): Current Outlook Cardano (ADA) currently trades at $0.85, having seen only mild 24h activity, with an intraday high slightly short of $0.89 and an intraday low at approximating $0.848. As a proof-of-stake, peer-reviewed, research-driven smart contract platform, Cardano continues to evolve in epochs such as Basho and Voltaire, with the goals of scalability and on-chain voting.  Its price has recently ping-ponged but remains supported by long-term foundation value and network maturity, offering steady presence within altcoins without yet waiting for stronger catalysts to drive long-term upward movement. Cardano has fallen behind top rivals in its sector like Solana and Ethereum. In addition, the layer 1 chain is now facing increased rivalry in DeFi from newcomers like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The ETH-based token has quickly become one of the most talked about cryptos in 2025.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Mutuum Finance has managed to list more than 15,600 investors whose total presale raise totals over $14.8 million. The project is now in presale stage 6 at $0.035. Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000…
The Enduring Charm Of ‘My Little Margie’

The post The Enduring Charm Of ‘My Little Margie’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES – MAY 28: Gale Storm as Margie Albright for the CBS program “My Little Margie.” May 28, 1952. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images Full disclosure: if you’ve got a little ‘snow on the roof,’ you might remember My Little Margie — the charming sitcom that wrapped its four-season run on this day in 1955. If not, you’ve missed one of early television’s best-kept secrets. Debuting on June 16, 1952, as a summer replacement for Lucille Ball’s beloved I Love Lucy, My Little Margie starred Gale Storm as 21-year-old Margie Albright and former silent film star Charles Farrell as her widowed father, Vern. Living together at the Carlton Arms Hotel in New York City, the father-daughter duo navigated life, love, and plenty of mischief — with most plots, much like I Love Lucy, centered on Margie’s spirited escapades. After the initial summer run on CBS, My Little Margie moved to NBC and ultimately concluded after 126 episodes back on CBS. LOS ANGELES – JUNE 27: CBS television situation comedy, My Little Margie. Pictured from left to right: Gale Storm (as Margie Albright) and Charles Farrell (as Vernon Albright). When Margie’s father, Vernon, insists that she go on a blind date with an Englishman, she rigs herself out as a precocious brat. June 27, 1952. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images Produced by Hal Roach, whose name was synonymous with comedy classics like Laurel and Hardy and Our Gang, the show carried his signature blend of visual gags, timing, and playful domestic chaos. Though it never reached the fame of I Love Lucy, My Little Margie was a hit in its own right, launching Storm into 1950s television stardom and living on for years in syndication, where new…
CryptoPunks Dominate The NFT Sector With $2.8 Million Weekly Sales Volume

The post CryptoPunks Dominate The NFT Sector With $2.8 Million Weekly Sales Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has shown significant sales volume over the past week, with $2.8 million in sales. The data shared by Phoenix and DappRadar analysis reveals that CryptoPunks are entirely leading the NFT landscape.  Significantly, CryptoPunk #1082, CryptoPunk #2596, CryptoPunk #5477, and other CryptoPunks have marked top positions. CryptoPunk #1082 Leading the Pack of Weekly NFT Sales Volume  CryptoPunk #1082 has shown the highest transactions, sold for 80 $ETH worth around $348.40K and has secured the top position. CryptoPunk #2596 is following closely with weekly sales volume of 73 $ETH which is worth around 315.20K along with CryptoPunk #5477 sold for 66 $ETH valued $280.98K. These uncommon sales indicate the premium sales despite the fluctuations in the crypto and NFT market and show the growing demand for digital art. Other notable weekly sales include a few other non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including CryptoPunk #3704, CryptoPunk #8864, and CryptoPunk #9120 which sold for 63 $ETH, 56.5 $ETH, and 61.5 $ETH respectively. Along with these NFTs, four other CryptoPunks showed outstanding weekly sales, which were worth around $1,031.37K. CryptoPunks Cement Their Status as the Leading NFT Collection These significant sales of the CryptoPunks over the past week show the enduring influence, growing demand of CryptoPunks, and have proven to be the cornerstone in the NFT market. Their consistent sales and demand signal the investors’ confidence in such NFT collections that continue to hold cultural and financial weight in the Web3 space. Over the last couple of years, CryptoPunks have remained the strong and best performing NFT collections. And, the weekly sales volume of CryptoPunks underscore their role as both digital art as well as a store of value withing the evolving non-fungible token (NFT) landscape.   Crypto journalist with years of experience providing in-depth analysis and news on blockchain and decentralized…
