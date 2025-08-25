MEXC börs
Krüptouudised
2025-08-25
Aave Denies WLFI Token Allocation Amid Market Fluctuations
The post Aave Denies WLFI Token Allocation Amid Market Fluctuations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Conflict over WLFI’s token allocation to Aave prompts market reaction. Aave disputes WLFI allocation claim amid price fluctuations. Official statements highlight tensions in DeFi governance clarity. Aave and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) dispute erupted over token allocations, with WLFI denying claims that Aave would receive 7% of its total supply, causing AAVE’s price to drop. The controversy underscores governance transparency issues within DeFi and demonstrates market sensitivity to conflicting information, affecting asset prices and investor confidence in decentralized platforms. Aave Responds to Token Distribution Allegations World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and Aave are at the center of a token allocation dispute. The controversial claim suggested Aave would receive 7% of WLFI’s tokens, which was denied by WLFI. AaveDAO could still receive 7% of the tokens, according to a proposal, for participating in governance and liquidity mining. The conflicting narratives have escalated concerns about DeFi governance transparency and discordant communication within the ecosystem. The denial by WLFI triggered a substantial 5–8% drop in AAVE’s market price, causing concern among investors. Stani Kulechov, Aave’s founder, referred to the unfolding situation as “the art of the deal,” emphasizing an ongoing dialogue. Experts highlight the potential for volatile market conditions should similar rumors arise. The event highlights the fragility of market sentiment towards speculative news in volatile DeFi markets. Market Reaction: AAVE Experiences 5–8% Price Drop Did you know? In 2021, rumors about token allocation also led to rapid volatility in other DeFi projects like Uniswap and SushiSwap, highlighting ongoing governance challenges in decentralized finance ecosystems. CoinMarketCap reports that Aave (AAVE) currently trades at $354.69, reflecting a market cap of $5.40 billion. The 24-hour trading volume is $582.71 million, noting a significant 24-hour trading decline of 61.43%. AAVE experienced a 0.44% drop over the past day, while it gained 16.15% in a week,…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:11
Aktsia
Ethereum Touches $4,935 in Fresh Rally
Ethereum reached an intraday high of $4,935 on Sunday, fueled by rate-cut optimism, strong ETF inflows, and significant institutional interest. Ethereum (ETH) climbed to an intraday high of $4,935, extending its rally as traders piled into the second-largest crypto asset by market value. The advance follows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks this […]
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 02:10
Aktsia
Here's How A $13 GameStop Purchase Turned Into a $115,000 Bitcoin Jackpot
A GameStop customer has struck gold, discovering a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth approximately $115,000 in a $13 pack of Cardsmith’s Currency trading cards.read more
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 02:05
Aktsia
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Matches Taylor Swift And Drake
The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Matches Taylor Swift And Drake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack sit inside the top five on the Billboard Global 200, matching Taylor Swift and Drake’s previous feats. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Rei Ami attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Getty Images Just when it seems like the songs from KPop Demon Hunters can’t get any bigger, that’s just what they do. Week after week, the original tracks created for the Netflix animated film are rising across seemingly every Billboard chart on which they appear, and the cuts have become especially successful on the worldwide rankings. This frame is a very special one for KPop Demon Hunters and both its fake and real musical contributors, as the soundtrack manages a feat only achieved by two of the biggest names in music history. Four of the Five Biggest Songs Globally On the Billboard Global 200 — the company’s ranking of the most consumed songs around the planet — four of the top five tracks come from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. “Golden” is steady at No. 1, while “Soda Pop” rises to its high point of No. 3. “Your Idol” improves to No. 4, and “How It’s Done” hits its No. 5 peak. While a number of different artists are credited on each track, they all come from the same album, making this week’s performance particularly notable. Taylor Swift and Drake Have Managed the Same Feat Only four other albums have managed to score at least four top five hits on the Billboard Global 200 at the same time, according to Billboard. Three of them belong to Taylor Swift, who is the only singular artist to have managed the feat more than once.…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:03
Aktsia
JUST IN: Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Over $4,900 for the First Time in Its History – Here Are the Details
The world's largest altcoin, Ethereum (ETH), managed to break above $4,900 for the first time in its history. Continue Reading: JUST IN: Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Over $4,900 for the First Time in Its History – Here Are the Details
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 02:02
Aktsia
Study Warns Of “Significant Run Risk” In Widespread Stablecoin Adoption
The post Study Warns Of “Significant Run Risk” In Widespread Stablecoin Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 24, 2025 at 16:55 // News A new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has raised serious concerns about the widespread adoption of stablecoins, warning that the very design meant to ensure their stability could make them vulnerable to catastrophic “runs.” The research challenges the conventional wisdom that more competition among stablecoin providers leads to greater market stability. Instead, it reveals a fundamental tradeoff between maintaining a dollar peg on a daily basis and the ability to withstand a major crisis. The paradox of the model The study’s model puts concrete numbers on this hidden risk, estimating an annual run probability of 3.9% for Tether (USDT) and 3.3% for USDC. While these figures might seem small, the report stresses that they are alarmingly high when compared to the risk of a similar event for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) backed bank account, which is nearly 4,000 times lower. The key finding is a paradox: stablecoins that employ a large number of centralized arbitrageurs—traders who buy and sell to maintain the peg—are more vulnerable. In a crisis, the presence of these traders can give investors a false sense of security, encouraging a “race to the exit” that can quickly deplete reserves and trigger a run. In contrast, stablecoins with a more concentrated group of arbitrageurs may be better able to manage a crisis, as these large players are more incentivized to protect their position and prevent a collapse. As Congress debates historic stablecoin legislation, this research provides a critical and timely warning. It suggests that without a robust regulatory framework that addresses these inherent design flaws, the foundation of the growing crypto ecosystem remains far more fragile than many realize. Source: https://coinidol.com/significant-run-risk-stablecoin/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:01
Aktsia
Deepfake CEOs, AI Job Applicants & the Future of Identity Verification
Fraud in 2025 is no longer just fake passports – it’s deepfake CEOs, AI-powered job applicants, and ChatGPT-assisted scams. Meanwhile, airports roll out digital travel credentials, regulators enforce age checks, and users expect seamless verification. Businesses that blend advanced fraud defenses with human-centric design will be the ones that thrive.
Aktsia
Hackernoon
2025/08/25 02:01
Aktsia
The Soup Kitchen Bound: ReLU Inequalities at the Core of Availability vs. Throughput
This section develops concentration inequalities via ReLU-based functions, proving strong bounds on throughput‑availability tradeoffs in the Soup Kitchen model.
Aktsia
Hackernoon
2025/08/25 02:00
Aktsia
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tests the Ceiling – Here’s When Traders Might See the Next Big Push
Avalanche price is trading near $25.54, showing only a small move today, but the charts hint that the token could be gearing up for a much larger shift. Both the daily and 4-hour setups show that AVAX has been consolidating against a key resistance area, with momentum slowly building in the background. On the daily
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 02:00
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Why a Low Price Token Below 1 Cent Is Attracting Bigger Attention Than Solana, XRP or Ethereum
In 2017, Ethereum was trading below $10 before becoming the world’s leading innovative contract platform. Solana traded at under $1 in its early days before reaching a $250 all-time high. XRP, despite its regulatory hurdles, became one of the most traded assets in the space because of its early adoption story. Now, in 2025, a […]
Aktsia
Tronweekly
2025/08/25 02:00
Aktsia
