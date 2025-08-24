MEXC börs
3 Cryptos on Every Investor’s Radar — Only One Live Presale Promises Rare 100x ROI
3 cryptos to watch now: Cardano, Polkadot, and BlockchainFX. With its $5.8M presale nearly sold out, BFX offers rare 100x potential before launch.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 02:42
From vx, vy to δ and a: The Math Behind Smarter Self‑Driving Predictions
This section adds kinematic priors to trajectory forecasting, deriving Gaussian distributions from velocity, acceleration, speed‑heading, and steering.
Hackernoon
2025/08/25 02:42
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $11.5M for First-Ever Rollup Bitcoin L2 – Next 100x Crypto?
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 02:40
VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF Sparks Debate on Staking Yields vs Solana Price Action
The post VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF Sparks Debate on Staking Yields vs Solana Price Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VanEck’s recent ETF filing has reignited debate over whether staking yields or raw price performance matters more for long-term investors. The firm, which has been at the forefront of the push for more digital asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs), filed with the SEC for the first spot Solana ETF fully backed by a liquid staking token (LST)—JitoSOL. Analysts Debate Staking Yield vs Price Action If approved, the VanEck JitoSOL ETF would become the first 100% LST-backed ETF in the US. This would mark a new stage in the institutionalization of staking-based products. Huge news today for Jito, Solana, and defi in the US! The @vaneck_us JitoSOL ETF S-1 was just published – this will be the first 100% LST ETF! We've long said a 100% staked ETF will offer investors the best product and we're excited to see @vaneck_us pushing forward here pic.twitter.com/nx0UyjYvlK — buffalu (@buffalu__) August 22, 2025 The announcement immediately fueled discussion among analysts. While community sentiment reflected optimism, one user noted that staked SOL outperformed Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and Staked Ether since Solana launched. Staked SOL has outperformed ETH, SOL, BTC and staked ETH since Solana launched — StrategicHash (@StrategicHash) August 23, 2025 Against this backdrop, researcher Tom Lombardi questioned the relevance of staking yield for JitoSOL. This is in terms of its impact on the Solana price. More closely, the analyst highlighted the mismatch or potential disconnect between short-term price momentum and long-term staking benefits. “SOL is up 13.6% in one day. Staking yield is 0.02% in one day. Sooooo why does yield matter again? Lombardi stated. However, according to Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research, investors should focus on the long-term compounding advantage of staking rather than immediate price impact. “During a 50% drawdown, 6% yield won’t save you. But when SOL returns to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:38
Why Growing Companies Shouldn’t Rely Too Heavily on No-Code Tools
No-code tools make it easy for startups to launch apps, websites, and workflows fast. But as your business grows, their limits in customization, security, and scalability start to show. You’ll face vendor lock-in, rising costs, compliance gaps, and inefficiencies that hurt growth. They’re fine for quick launches, but every scaling company eventually needs custom-built solutions.
Hackernoon
2025/08/25 02:37
From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible
This paper adds analytical kinematic priors for uncertainty across timesteps in trajectory forecasting, boosting performance and stability in traffic tasks.
Hackernoon
2025/08/25 02:36
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP Could Hit $4, But One Altcoin Under $0.04 Might Do It Sooner
With Ripple (XRP) coming closer to a potential breakout with the experts predicting it to reach the level of $4, market attention is quietly shifting towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance presale token price is valued at $0.035 in phase 6. Analysts say this new token could rocket to $4 even faster. Phase 7 will […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/25 02:30
Using Availability‑Throughput Bounds to Improve Blockchain Fee Design and Welfare
This section shows how availability‑throughput bounds inform blockchain fee design, improving welfare guarantees in Ethereum, Bitcoin, and beyond.
Hackernoon
2025/08/25 02:27
Solana, Pi Coin Or Remittix? Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In August
The post Solana, Pi Coin Or Remittix? Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In August appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Following Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22nd, which hinted at an interest rate cut, the crypto market has heated up again. Investors are asking one simple question: which is the best altcoin to buy now? Solana continues to battle for dominance, Pi Coin is brewing momentum and Remittix (RTX) is …
CoinPedia
2025/08/25 02:27
Companies Rush to Buy Bitcoin, But Some May Be Using Crypto as Desperate Marketing Ploy
The post Companies Rush to Buy Bitcoin, But Some May Be Using Crypto as Desperate Marketing Ploy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of public companies holding Bitcoin doubled in the first half of 2025, jumping from 70 firms in December 2024 to 134 companies by June. These businesses now hold a combined 244,991 Bitcoin worth over $29 billion. But experts warn that some struggling companies might be using crypto purchases as a last-ditch effort to boost their stock prices rather than making smart business moves. “The temptation exists for firms under pressure,” said Mike Foy, chief financial officer at AMINA Bank, in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. The Windtree Warning The biggest warning sign came from biotech company Windtree Therapeutics. In July, the struggling firm announced it would buy $60 million worth of BNB tokens, followed by plans for a massive $500 million investment. The stock price jumped 32% over two days after the announcement. But the celebration didn’t last long. By August, Windtree’s stock had crashed more than 90% from its peak. The company was kicked off the Nasdaq exchange for failing to keep its stock price above $1. Shares now trade for just 11 cents. “This is possibly a sign that this isn’t a long term plan but rather a short term share price play,” Foy explained about companies like Windtree. Red Flags to Watch Banking experts have identified several warning signs that suggest companies might be using crypto purchases for publicity instead of genuine business reasons: Management Experience: Does the company’s leadership actually understand cryptocurrency risks? Many firms jumping into crypto lack basic knowledge about digital assets. Debt Problems: Companies with high debt levels or financial troubles often announce crypto purchases when they’re running out of options. Ignoring Core Business: When companies spend more time talking about their crypto holdings than fixing their main business problems, it’s usually a bad sign. Insider Selling: If executives are selling…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:25
