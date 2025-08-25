2025-08-25 Monday

Malaysia’s Central Bank Names XRP and Bitcoin as Future Cash Alternatives

Malaysia’s central bank names XRP and Bitcoin as cash alternatives. Ripple applies for U.S. banking license to expand XRP utility. Document highlights cryptocurrencies’ potential role beyond traditional banking systems. According to crypto analyst Xaif the Central Bank of Malaysia has named XRP and Bitcoin potential alternatives to cash and bank deposits. This acknowledgement is made in an official Bank Negara Malaysia paper that examines the changing nature of both public and private money. Also Read: Dogecoin Director Teases Bold Protocol Shift as Project Sakura Sparks Debate The report contains a diagram titled “Illustration of Public and Private Monies” that separates central bank reserves, currency, and potential digital currencies from private money such as bank deposits and institutional deposits. It also associates these groups with monetary aggregates such as M1, M2, and M3 and links them with relationships between banks, non-banks, and the central bank. Under the illustration, the document discusses decentralized tokens and their possible application in non-banking payments. In this regard, Bitcoin and XRP are directly mentioned, and the bank explains that they can substitute cash in circulation or bank deposits in case of widespread adoption. BREAKING: The Central Bank of Malaysia just named #XRP alongside #Bitcoin as a potential replacement for cash & bank deposits! pic.twitter.com/fJLBBuaiGb — Xaif Crypto| (@Xaif_Crypto) August 23, 2025 XRP and Bitcoin in Regulatory Context The same document highlights Project Mawar, a proof-of-concept exploring central bank digital currency. Although in this endeavor, we are dealing with public digital money, the fact that XRP and Bitcoin are being taken seriously means that they have a role to play in the wider law-making process. Their inclusion indicates that the regulators consider both assets to be significant competitors in the future of payments. Xaif explained this importance by mentioning XRP along with Bitcoin, which means that it is still relevant. Nevertheless, the bank also noted that decentralized assets have significant obstacles, such as the necessity of high liquidity balances and the lack of intermediaries, which makes efficient settlement more difficult. Ripple’s U.S. Banking Ambition Last month, Ripple applied for a U.S. banking license, signaling a significant step in integrating XRP with regulated financial systems. Captain Redbeard reckons the move may enable Ripple to avoid intermediaries and offer direct financial services. Tapping into the American banking infrastructure would allow us to perform payments faster and enhance the role of XRP in cross-border settlements. The application also exhibits a higher regulatory alignment, which may reduce the concerns of institutional investors. This is believed to attract more banking partners and help Ripple in the long term. Malaysia’s recognition of XRP and Bitcoin, combined with Ripple’s pursuit of a U.S. banking license, reflects how both regulatory acknowledgment and institutional alignment are shaping the path for digital assets. Also Read: BNB Explodes Past $900 as Traders Eye $2,000 Target After Zhao’s Subtle Hints The post Malaysia’s Central Bank Names XRP and Bitcoin as Future Cash Alternatives appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:04
Trump Engages Crypto Market and AAVE Coin Reacts

The post Trump Engages Crypto Market and AAVE Coin Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump has entered the cryptocurrency arena, launching his decentralized finance (DeFi) platform and issuing a meme coin even before potentially returning to political office. This development attracted extensive attention, and his tokens quickly gained popularity despite the general unfamiliarity of a U.S. Continue Reading:Trump Engages Crypto Market and AAVE Coin Reacts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trump-engages-crypto-market-and-aave-coin-reacts
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:01
Better Steering with Less Data: Kinematic Priors Guide Trajectory Prediction

Experiments show kinematic priors boost trajectory forecasting, with big gains in small or noisy datasets and modest gains in large-scale settings.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:00
Crypto market’s weekly winners and losers – OKB, ARB, PUMP, SPX

It was a dovish-meets-hawkish kind of week in crypto - Here’s how the crowd favorites played it out.
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:00
Stargate DAO approves LayerZero acquisition, despite last-minute interest from Wormhole, Axelar, and Across

Wormhole had extended a $120 million cash offer for Stargate, but Stargate's DAO declined to interrupt the ongoing LayerZero acquisition vote.
Coinstats2025/08/25 02:56
Trump Enters Cryptocurrency: The Surprising Impact on AAVE Coin

Trump launched a DeFi platform, stirring curiosity with its impact on AAVE Coin. AAVE's price volatility exemplified in response to WLFI's token allocation denials. Continue Reading:Trump Enters Cryptocurrency: The Surprising Impact on AAVE Coin The post Trump Enters Cryptocurrency: The Surprising Impact on AAVE Coin appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/25 02:52
Layer Brett’s 100x Potential & Staking Frenzy Pulls Dogecoin and Pepe Holders In

The post Layer Brett’s 100x Potential & Staking Frenzy Pulls Dogecoin and Pepe Holders In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* A major shift is happening in the meme coin world. The qualities that once made Dogecoin and Pepe famous are no longer enough for a market hungry for the next big thing. A massive “staking frenzy” and the promise of 100x potential are causing a migration of holders from these established giants. They are flocking to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a project that offers a complete investment package, positioning it as a top contender for the best crypto to buy now in 2025. Layer Brett delivers the complete package Layer Brett is attracting so much attention because it combines the best elements of its predecessors and adds the two crucial ingredients they lack: real utility and direct rewards. It has the viral hype and 100x potential that Pepe holders crave, proven by the over $700,000 raised in its presale in rapid time. It is also building a powerful and engaged community, amplified by a massive $1 million community giveaway.  But unlike the old guard, this is all built on a real Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, which provides near-instant transactions and minimal fees. This technological advantage fuels the project’s main draw, its “staking frenzy”, a live staking crypto feature with yields advertised at over 6,000%+ for early participants. Dogecoin’s stability has turned into stagnation Dogecoin (DOGE), the original memecoin, is respected for its massive community and historical performance, having risen over 38,000% since its launch. It continues to show underlying strength, with its price holding a major support trendline and key moving averages, suggesting whale accumulation. However, for many investors, this stability has turned into stagnation.  The Dogecoin price is currently stuck in a neutral zone, trading between $0.21 and $0.2221 with flat technical indicators like the RSI and MACD. For investors who joined the meme coin market for explosive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 02:50
Analist legt uit hoe je slim winst neemt in de laatste fase van de cyclus

In de cryptomarkt gaat het vaak om grote winsten, maar nog vaker om het verliezen ervan. Veel handelaren zien hun portfolio spectaculair stijgen tijdens een bull run, maar eindigen toch weer bijna op hun beginpunt omdat ze hun winst niet veiligstellen. De Nederlandse analist CryptoAmsterdam deelt op X zijn visie... Het bericht Analist legt uit hoe je slim winst neemt in de laatste fase van de cyclus verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/25 02:50
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $11.5M For First-Ever Rollup Bitcoin L2

The post Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $11.5M For First-Ever Rollup Bitcoin L2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price experienced a slight selloff on Sunday despite positive macroeconomic news late last week. Currently trading at $114,700, Bitcoin has recorded a 0.8% daily loss and a 2.9% weekly loss. What’s unique about this decline is that it has not affected the performance of top altcoins. Ethereum is up 1.2% today and 6.8% this week, Solana is up 2.2% today and 8.6% this week, while Tron also remains in the green. It appears that capital is shifting from Bitcoin to smaller alternatives with higher growth potential, and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is another example of that. The project is developing a Bitcoin layer-2 blockchain to address the network’s scalability and functionality issues, and it’s gaining massive support from respected industry players. Bitcoin Hyper is in the middle of a presale, where it has raised an impressive $11.5 million, with around $300,000 coming in daily. It’s proving to be one of the most popular new launches on the market, indicating that something significant is in the works – especially given its use case that could reshape Bitcoin. Bitcoin Dominance crashes as traders scramble to buy $ETH, $HYPER Bitcoin dominance has dropped to an eight-month low this weekend, falling to 58% as traders search for higher-return alternatives. This rotation isn’t just retail-driven; institutions are showing a clear preference for altcoins with spot Bitcoin ETFs on a six-day outflow streak while Ethereum’s are on a two-day inflow streak. Meanwhile, the total altcoin market capitalization ($TOTAL2) is just hours away from achieving its highest-ever weekly close. If this happens, it marks a clear breakout in altcoin momentum, which could mark the beginning of a parabolic upward rally. Ethereum remains a popular choice for investors, with its price reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $4,870 on Friday. At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 02:49
Dogecoin Director Teases Bold Protocol Shift as Project Sakura Sparks Debate

Dogecoin director sparks debate with bold Project Sakura protocol vision. Timothy Stebbing unveils Dogebox, fostering decentralized community software innovation. Speculation rises as Dogecoin explores faster payments and protocol shifts. Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing has reignited discussion in the community after clarifying his stance on Project Sakura, a proof-of-stake concept he has been working on. His comments were made in response to a rumour after increased concerns over blockchain security following the Qubic 51 percent attack on Monero, which has since focused its attention on Dogecoin. According to Stebbing, Project Sakura is not a mandated replacement for Dogecoin’s current proof-of-work structure. Instead, he explained it as a personal experiment on how Dogecoin could evolve in the future if the protocol is upgraded. He said that the initiative is meant to motivate innovation but not to force change. Also Read: BNB Explodes Past $900 as Traders Eye $2,000 Target After Zhao’s Subtle Hints Balancing Dogecoin’s Future and Community Consensus Stebbing stressed that decentralization is a fundamental value for Dogecoin and that community-driven decision-making remains the guiding principle. He said open criticism is vital, and the adversarial consensus of voting with our feet is central to the best long-term outcomes. Some 4am reflections on my recent posts about PoS/PoW. I am somewhat autistic, being a software nerd there's a high predilection for that I suppose. I'm pretty good at masking it because back when I was a kid we learned to operate as functional humans in a society, and didn't… — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) August 23, 2025 His thought experiment envisages a Dogecoin protocol that can be used to fulfill its expanding purpose as a means of exchange on a global level, independent of Bitcoin and its purpose as a store of value. According to Stebbing, when equipped with the necessary features, Dogecoin could make its transactions much faster, which would make it competitive with traditional financial systems. A section of the community has criticized the idea, but Stebbing pointed out that it has resulted in the establishment of Dogebox. Dogebox is a decentralized marketplace of software built on Dogecoin Core, where programmers and community members can experiment with their ideas without requiring network-wide alterations. Conclusion Stebbing’s comments underscore the tension between preserving Dogecoin’s current identity and preparing for future challenges. By presenting Project Sakura as a thought experiment and advancing Dogebox as a testing ground, he has opened the door to discussions about what Dogecoin could become while reassuring the community that no changes will be imposed. Also Read: XRP Holds Above $3 as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Fed Rate Cut Bets Rise The post Dogecoin Director Teases Bold Protocol Shift as Project Sakura Sparks Debate appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/25 02:47
