BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every crypto bull cycle has its defining moment,  when one or two coins that most people ignored suddenly take center stage and change fortunes. Remember when Ethereum was trading under $10, or when Dogecoin was nothing more than a joke on Reddit? Early movers in those plays captured life-changing returns because they spotted momentum before the crowd. The same chance is emerging now in 2024, and this time, it’s in the presale market. While blue-chip projects like Bitcoin and Cardano still dominate global market cap charts, a new wave of presale crypto projects is creating real buzz. Among them, only one live presale stands out: BlockchainFX ($BFX). This project is close to completing its $6M soft cap, already has thousands of participants, and promises both passive income and explosive upside. Alongside it, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Bitcoin remain strong players,  but BFX brings something fresh to the table: a bridge between traditional finance and Web3. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Best Crypto Presale for Passive Income BlockchainFX has quickly emerged as a presale that combines ambition with delivery. Unlike many early-stage projects that only offer vague promises, BFX is already structured around a working ecosystem. At its core, it’s a multi-asset trading platform that allows users to seamlessly access over 500 different markets, spanning cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, commodities, and ETFs. For investors, this means the ability to manage and grow wealth across multiple asset classes without leaving a single app The presale numbers alone reflect surging interest. More than 5,900 participants have joined the sale, with funding surpassing $5.81M, placing it at 95.6% of its $6M soft cap. Tokens are currently offered at $0.02, and with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, investors are already positioned for a 2.5x gain on day one. Longer-term targets of $1 and $5 illustrate just how…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:25
Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

Cryptocurrency whales have been on the move in recent hours. Here's what they've seen of altcoin movements as Ethereum breaks a new record. Continue Reading: Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:25
5 Cryptos on Whale Watchlists: BlockchainFX ($BFX) is the Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

Whales are watching 5 cryptos, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale stands out. Nearing $6M raised, BFX offers passive income and 500x ROI potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 03:22
Powell signals rate cuts as soon as next month, causing government bonds to rally

U.S. government bonds went up Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might cut interest rates as soon as next month. But with important inflation and jobs data still to come, markets could shift again before the Fed’s September 17 meeting. Powell pointed to ending the eight-month pause in easing, saying labor-market risks may “warrant adjusting our policy stance.” Treasuries rallied, and the gap between short and long maturities widened by the most in four years. Markets stopped short of calling a cut a certainty. Futures put the odds of a quarter-point move in September near 80%. Yields, though lower, did not break this month’s lows as traders waited for employment and inflation reports due before the decision. The move showed the Fed weighing a weakening job market against the risk that President Donald Trump’s tariffs could push inflation up again. All eyes on inflation gauge and bond auctions The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge may show firm pressures, and Treasury auctions of two-, five-, and seven-year notes will test demand. “Powell solidifies market expectations of a cut in September,” said Gregory Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income. “It’s less about whether the move comes in September or October. We don’t know what the next six months will look like. It’s still going to be an environment of mixed data, keeping the bond market on edge.” Short-dated yields led Friday’s move, as per Bloomberg. The two-year note fell 10 basis points to 3.7%, near its early-August low after a weak jobs report. In swaps, traders priced two quarter-point reductions by year-end, with a small chance of a third, as reported by Cryptopolitan. That pricing “is the appropriate reaction,” said John Briggs, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nataxis North America, but “anything further than two-and-a-half cuts being priced before we get to payrolls is too aggressive.” The shift fueled curve-steepening wagers that short rates will drop faster than long ones as easier policy supports growth, and pushed the spread between five- and 30-year yields to the widest since 2021. Investors choose short-term bonds over long-term ones Investors remain more comfortable in shorter maturities, which could rally when the Fed starts easing. Longer Treasuries draw less demand because they are more exposed to future inflation and the swelling deficit. The stance has also served as protection against pressure on the Fed. Trump has criticized Powell and threatened to fire Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage-fraud allegations. Cook said she would not bow to pressure to step down. Such attacks on the central bank’s independence unsettle markets. “The front end now has Chair Powell on its side, and yields there should stay down,” said Padhraic Garvey of ING, who oversees research in the Americas. “The long end is not loving this,” he added, saying it “likely reflects a suspicion that the Fed could be taking risks with inflation here.” Another risk is cutting while inflation is sticky — and may rise — which could cap how far 10-year and longer yields fall. Late 2024 offers a reminder: longer yields climbed even as the Fed cut by a full percentage point. Market-based inflation expectations also edged up Friday. “If we do have a Fed that’s cutting in this environment where inflation is still a far cry from their target, we think the market should show more signs of this inflation target moving higher and becoming unanchored,” said Meghan Swiber, a rates strategist at Bank of America. Upside surprises in growth or prices could trigger another selloff before the meeting. “There’s a long way between now and September 17th,” said Michael Arone, who serves as chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:17
BTC Whales trekken zich terug: Kan de Bitcoin koers desondanks naar $119.700?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers beweegt rond $115.000. Daarmee ligt BTC nog steeds onder de all-time high, terwijl andere munten zoals Ethereum deze grens al wel hebben doorbroken. De vraag is of Bitcoin hetzelfde pad kan volgen en binnenkort weer een nieuw record kan neerzetten. Whales verminderen hun druk op de Bitcoin koers In augustus waren whales verantwoordelijk voor veel verkoopdruk. Zij brachten grote hoeveelheden BTC naar exchanges, waardoor retail investeerders de koopzijde moesten opvangen. Dat beperkte de stijging van de Bitcoin koers. Een belangrijke indicator om dit te meten is de Exchange Whale Ratio. Deze ratio laat zien welk aandeel van de totale instroom naar exchanges afkomstig is van de tien grootste wallets. Een dalende ratio betekent dat whales minder invloed hebben op de directe verkoopdruk. Tussen 19 en 22 augustus daalde de ratio van 0,54 naar 0,43, het laagste punt in bijna twee weken. Eerder in de maand zakte de ratio ook naar 0,42. Kort daarna steeg de Bitcoin koers met bijna 4% richting $124.000. Deze historische vergelijking suggereert dat afnemende whale-activiteit ruimte geeft voor verdere stijging. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading BTC Whales trekken zich terug: Kan de Bitcoin koers desondanks naar $119.700? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); HODL Waves laten toenemende accumulatie zien Naast de activiteit van whales is ook het gedrag van holders belangrijk. De HODL Waves-indicator meet hoeveel procent van het totale Bitcoin aanbod in wallets zit, gesorteerd op de periode dat de tokens daar al liggen. Dit laat zien of investeerders tokens holden of juist verkopen. De afgelopen maand groeiden meerdere categorieën: Wallets die 1 tot 2 jaar holden stegen van 10,31% naar 10,57% van het aanbod. Wallets met 3 tot 6 maanden holden gingen van 6,40% naar 7,19%. Wallets van 1 tot 3 maanden liepen op van 6,99% naar 8,93%. Deze stijgingen tonen aan dat er actief tokens worden gekocht en vastgehouden tijdens koersschommelingen. Dit patroon wijst op een bereidheid om Bitcoin te kopen, ondanks de volatiliteit van de markt. Belangrijke koersniveaus bepalen breakout scenario De technische analyse koppelt deze signalen aan duidelijke koersniveaus. De Bitcoin koers beweegt momenteel rond $115.000. Directe weerstand ligt rond $117.600, gevolgd door een doorbraakniveau bij $119.700. Een overtuigende candle boven dit niveau zou een nieuwe poging richting de all-time high openen. De beweging van de Exchange Whale Ratio begin augustus laat zien dat een daling van de indicator vaak voorafgaat aan een stijging van de Bitcoin koers. Wordt dit patroon herhaald, dan kan BTC opnieuw enkele procenten winst boeken vanaf het huidige niveau, wat de deur opent naar een hertest van de hoogste niveaus ooit. Wat zeggen deze signalen voor Bitcoin koers? De combinatie van minder verkoopdruk van whales en de accumulatie door verschillende groepen holders schetst een duidelijk beeld. De markt absorbeert aanbod en er is bereidheid om tokens te holden in plaats van te verkopen. Dit zijn voorwaarden die in eerdere fases vaak voorafgingen aan sterke koersbewegingen. De technische structuur bevestigt dit beeld met goed gedefinieerde zones van steun en weerstand. Hierdoor ontstaat een relatief helder scenario: een doorbraak boven $119.700 kan ruimte geven voor verdere stijging. Als de huidige patronen zich doorzetten, kan de Bitcoin koers opnieuw richting de all-time high bewegen. De daling van de Exchange Whale Ratio en de duidelijke groei in HODL Waves geven daarvoor signalen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BTC Whales trekken zich terug: Kan de Bitcoin koers desondanks naar $119.700? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:16
Ethereum (ETH) Holds Firm at $4.8K and Why This New Altcoin Could Outperform ETH in Q4: Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX)

Ethereum Price Analysis: Can ETH Hold its Momentum? Ethereum (ETH) continues to hold firm near $4,800, cementing its place as […] The post Ethereum (ETH) Holds Firm at $4.8K and Why This New Altcoin Could Outperform ETH in Q4: Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/25 03:15
PTPA Hosts Inaugural Beyond The Court Summit During US Open In NYC

The post PTPA Hosts Inaugural Beyond The Court Summit During US Open In NYC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PTPA Hosts Beyond The Court Summit at the NBPA Headquarters in NYC on August 20th and 21st. Damon Valentino New York City is bustling with tennis fans. They are flooding the city, to watch the 2025 US Open, which started on August 18th. There’s something different about the open this year. For the first time, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) organized two days of programming to highlight and educate on player wellness. This wasn’t the typical awareness event for the public. Instead, it was an intimate gather of players, agents, and their family and friends. On Wednesday, August 20th, and Thursday, August 21st, the PTPA hosted its inaugural Beyond The Court Summit in support of player wellness. This exclusive, invitation-only event lasted two days. It was held at the National Basketball Players Association headquarters in New York City. Damon Valentino, PTPA Mental Fitness Director, curated a list of speakers. These included leading clinicians, researchers, mental health advocates, and professional athletes from different sports. The theme of day one was “Awareness and Access – Why Mental Health is Performance Health.” This first session featured speakers including Deonte Harty (NFL Player), Keita Bates-Diop (NBA Player), Dr. Jason Wersland (Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody), and Dr. Brook Choulet (President, American Board of Sports & Performance Psychiatry). For those lucky enough to be a part of the invite-only audience, they were able to hear Bates-Diop and Harty talk about optimizing recovery and how important mental health and emotional wellness are in achieving peak physical performance in their respective sports. The theme of day two was “Tools and Transformation – Training the Mind, Supporting the Human.” The audience heard from Dr. Robby Sikka (PTPA Medical Director), Rawle Andrews Jr. (Executive Director, American Psychiatric Association Foundation), Dr. Marcelo Bigliassi (Psychophysiologist), and more. Big…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:15
IRS Crypto Chief Trish Turner Steps Down After Just 3 Months

Trish Turner resigned from her role as head of the Internal Revenue Service's crypto division on Friday, August 22, 2025.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/25 03:15
Pérez And Bottas Reportedly Drivers For New Cadillac F1 Team

The post Pérez And Bottas Reportedly Drivers For New Cadillac F1 Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are reportedly the drivers for the fledgling Cadillac F1 team scheduled to join the grid in 2026. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images In 2026, a team fielded by Cadillac will enter the Formula 1 grid. The two drivers who will pilot the cars are reportedly on the cusp of being announced. Multiple outlets are reporting that Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas have signed with the fledgling team for the 2026 season. The announcement is expected sometime next week. Pérez last drove for the Oracle Red Bull team while Bottas spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Sauber. He is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes. In selecting the two, Cadillac is opting for experience over the potential in younger drivers. The two have a combined 16 race wins and 106 podiums over their F1 careers. Pérez was released by Red Bull after poor results in comparison to Max Verstappen, but drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have fared no better. The bulk of Bottas’ achievements came about as a teammate of Lewis Hamilton while the two were part of Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructor championships from 2014-21. The new team, led by former Manor team principal Graeme Lowden, identified both drivers as primary targets early in the process, sources have told ESPN. The General Motors racing effort through Cadillac has targeted its own engine no later than 2030. They will enter the field in 2026 with a Ferrari powerplant. The racing effort is overseen by TWG Motorsports, a division of TWG Global, which has co-chairs Mark Walter and Thomas Tull. Dan Towriss leads TWG Motorsports as CEO. TWG Motorsports comprises Cadillac Formula 1, Andretti Global, Spire Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:09
MovaChain Secures $100 Million Strategic Investment for Global Expansion

The post MovaChain Secures $100 Million Strategic Investment for Global Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: MovaChain secures $100 million funding, plans global expansion. Focus on modular blockchain and payment solutions. Market positioning with prominent UAE partnerships. MovaChain, a modular blockchain platform, announced the completion of a $100 million strategic financing round led by UAE’s Aqua1 Foundation and GeoNova Capital. This funding supports MovaChain’s goal to enhance global payment infrastructure and expand stablecoin solutions, potentially influencing the blockchain sector’s growth and investment dynamics. $100M Funding Enhances MovaChain’s Global Payment Network The strategic funding round co-led by Aqua1 Foundation and GeoNova Capital places MovaChain in a strong position to advance its global payment network through enhanced blockchain infrastructure. Participation from Abu Dhabi financial institutions underscores the transaction’s significance in the region’s financial landscape. “Gaining recognition from the most strategically-minded investment institutions in the UAE is a strong endorsement of our efforts to build institutional-grade, scalable blockchain infrastructure for global payment scenarios,” said Stephen Wong, Co-founder of MovaChain. Funding will support the development of high-performance blockchain infrastructure, expanding the global payment network, and accelerating ecosystem collaborations. It aims to meet institutional-level application needs around the world, emphasizing MovaChain’s vision for achieving broader integration with global payment channels. Key players in the UAE’s blockchain investment sphere have endorsed MovaChain’s efforts, reflecting a growing confidence in investment opportunities in decentralized technology. GeoNova Capital’s involvement highlights the strategic collaboration with UAE family offices and sovereign funds. Institutional Backing Eyes Modular Blockchain Expansion Did you know? Investment in modular blockchains echoes historical trends where sovereign wealth funds have increasingly participated in similar developments, showcasing continued confidence in scalable blockchain solutions. Ethereum’s price is currently $4,938.29, with a market cap of $596.09 billion. Over the last 90 days, Ethereum’s price increased by approximately 94.69%, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume decreased 19.77%, yet ETH maintained a market dominance of 14.85%.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:08
