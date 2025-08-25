2025-08-25 Monday

El Salvador and SpaceX Boost Combined Bitcoin Holdings to $1.7 Billion

The post El Salvador and SpaceX Boost Combined Bitcoin Holdings to $1.7 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador has continued its incremental Bitcoin purchase program, adding eight coins since 17 August and raising its national stash to about 6,280 BTC, worth roughly $721 million at current market prices El Salvador has continued its incremental Bitcoin purchase program, adding eight coins since 17 August and raising its national stash to about 6,280 BTC, worth roughly $721 million at current market prices. The accumulation aligns with President Nayib Bukele’s policy of buying one Bitcoin per day, introduced in late 2022. Fresh industry data also indicate that Elon Musk’s SpaceX still holds more than 8,290 BTC, valued at approximately $953 million. The aerospace company first disclosed a Bitcoin position in 2023 filings and has kept the majority of those tokens on its balance sheet despite price swings. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/el-salvador-spacex-boost-combined-bitcoin-holdings-to-1-7-billion-a9a1d7b1
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:10
Ethereum Onchain Data “Reaches Boiling Point” – Analysis Company Explains Its Meaning

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal argued that on-chain data on the Ethereum side has reached a boiling point. Continue Reading: Ethereum Onchain Data “Reaches Boiling Point” – Analysis Company Explains Its Meaning
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:09
USD/JPY advances to near 147.50, upside capped by BoJ hawkish signals

The post USD/JPY advances to near 147.50, upside capped by BoJ hawkish signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY could weaken as BoJ Governor Ueda expressed optimism that conditions for another rate hike are coming into place. The US Dollar may struggle as expectations grow for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Fed Chair Powell stated that risks to the labor market are increasing, while also noting that inflation remains a concern. USD/JPY appreciates after registering around 1% losses in the previous session, trading around 147.40 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the upside of the pair could be limited as the Japanese Yen (JPY) may regain ground after hawkish comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda at the Jackson Hole symposium on Saturday. BoJ Governor Ueda signaled his optimism that conditions for another interest rate hike were taking shape. He stated that wage hikes are spreading from large enterprises to small and medium enterprises and are likely to keep accelerating due to a tightening job market, per Reuters. Additionally, data released on Friday showed that Japan’s core inflation slowed for a second consecutive month in July but remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, sustaining market expectations of another rate hike in the coming months. The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food, rose 3.1% year-on-year in July, slightly above the median forecast of 3.0%. The USD/JPY pair may lose its ground as the US Dollar (USD) may face challenges due to the rising likelihood of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September, driven by the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. The Fed Chair Powell stated that risks to the job market were growing, but also said that inflation remained a threat and that a decision wasn’t set in stone. Powell further stated that the Federal Reserve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:08
Cardano and XRP Strengthen Ties in New Partnership

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has announced new initiatives to foster a stronger relationship with the XRP ecosystem. In a recent AMA session on August 22, Hoskinson revealed he had a productive conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse about potential collaborations. These discussions have led to several key developments aimed at bridging the two communities, which … Continue reading "Cardano and XRP Strengthen Ties in New Partnership" The post Cardano and XRP Strengthen Ties in New Partnership appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:08
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-btc-market-narrative-shift/
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:08
Bloomberg: GALAXY, JUMP and MULTICOIN seek to raise $1 billion to buy SOL

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, GALAXY, JUMP, and MULTICOIN are seeking to raise $1 billion to purchase SOL.
PANews2025/08/25 15:08
Why the Philippines needs stronger defenses

The post Why the Philippines needs stronger defenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > OTPs under siege: Why the Philippines needs stronger defenses With the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sounding the alarm on the weaknesses of one-time passwords (OTPs) and urging financial institutions to adopt stronger digital authentication methods, the country is entering a new phase in its battle against cyber fraud. BSP Circular No. 1140 highlights that traditional OTPs, once seen as the gold standard of security, are no longer enough to protect Filipinos against increasingly sophisticated attacks. The urgency is real. In 2024 alone, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) logged over 10,000 cybercrime complaints, amounting to ₱198 million ($3.4 million) in losses, a sharp rise from the previous year. According to Assistant Secretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso, Deputy Executive Director of the CICC, financial scams linked to OTP fraud, SIM swaps, and smishing make up the majority of cases. “Most of them, majority of them are linked to these financial scams… If you round it off, it’s around 65% of the complaints that we receive,” Paraiso said in an exclusive interview with CoinGeek. How scammers work: From links to SIM swaps For ordinary Filipinos, these scams often start with a simple text. “When you receive a text that contains what we call a hyperlink, which is now prohibited… you click on that hyperlink, it would forward you to a malicious website either for smishing, phishing, or if it progresses into a financial scam site,” Paraiso explained. Scammers then trick victims into “test deposits” or OTP verifications, hijacking legitimate banking or even government text threads to make the fraud appear real. The infamous “Ayuda” scams, for instance, mimicked official government relief programs to lure unsuspecting citizens into handing over their OTPs. Even with the SIM Registration Act in effect, criminals have found ways around it.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:07
Crypto wallet labeled as ‘Coinbase hacker’ buys $8M of Solana

The Radiant Capital hacker and another alleged unknown cybercriminal have also been seemingly making trades in the market, according to Lookonchain. A wallet address labeled by blockchain security analysts as the “Coinbase hacker” bought $8 million in Solana on Sunday using their reportedly ill-gotten gains.According to Lookonchain, the hacker converted DAI (DAI) to USDC (USDC), then bridged to the Solana network and bought 38,126 Solana (SOL) near the $209 mark across multiple purchases. Solana is currently trading at $202.15, meaning the hacker has made a paper loss since the trade. Read more
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:06
GBP/USD attracts some sellers below 1.3500 on renewed US Dollar demand

The post GBP/USD attracts some sellers below 1.3500 on renewed US Dollar demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3495 in Monday’s Asian session.  The Fed’s Powell opened the door to resuming interest rate cuts.  Hot UK July inflation data diminish the odds of BoE rate reductions this year. The GBP/USD pair faces some selling pressure around 1.3495 during the Asian session on Monday. The major pair edges lower amid the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. However, dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell might cap the GBP/USD’s downside. Later on Monday, the US New Home Sales and Chicago Fed National Activity Index data will be published. Fed’s Powell said on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium that the central bank is headed for an interest-rate cut as soon as its next policy meeting in September. Powell further stated that the US economy is facing a “challenging situation,” with inflation risks now tilted to the upside and employment risks to the downside. Growing expectations of US Fed rate cuts could weigh on the Greenback and help limit the major pair’s losses. Traders see an 85% chance of a Fed rate cut next month after Powell signaled at Jackson Hole the Fed may ease before inflation fully returns to target amid a softening jobs market, the CME FedWatch tool showed. On the GBP’s front, hotter-than-expected UK July inflation data prompted the expectation that the Bank of England (BoE) will delay further interest rate cuts. The BoE cut the interest rates from 4.25% to 4.0% earlier this month as the UK central bank resumed what it describes as a “gradual and careful” approach to monetary easing. A quarter-point cut is not fully priced in until March 2026. In the absence of top-tier UK economic data releases this week, the USD dynamic could drive the major pair’s action in the short term. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:05
“DeFi Needs Its iPhone Moment”: ChangeNOW CSO in CoinEdition Exclusive Interview

In a CoinEdition exclusive, ChangeNOW’s CSO says DeFi needs to prioritize safety to win mainstream trust She argues for a hybrid “CeDeFi” model that offers an “iPhone-like” experience of simplicity and security The platform has already frozen millions in stolen funds, proving the model can protect users CoinEdition Exclusive from CoinFest Asia BALI, INDONESIA – The future of decentralized finance will be defined by safety and trust, not just by radical freedom. That’s the powerful message from ChangeNOW’s Chief Strategy Officer, Pauline Shangett, who sat down for an exclusive interview with CoinEdition at CoinFest Asia 2025. As industry leaders gathered to debate the future of DeFi, Shangett argued that for crypto to achieve true mainstream adoption, it must evolve. “Crypto already gives us freedom, but we should not compromise safety when talking about freedom,” Shangett told CoinEdition, warning that new investors from traditional finance (TradFi) will not tolerate the rampant security breaches and scams that plague the industry. Related: ChangeNOW Review: The Non-Custodial Exchange for Speed, Security, and Anonymity The “iPhone Experience…The post “DeFi Needs Its iPhone Moment”: ChangeNOW CSO in CoinEdition Exclusive Interview appeared first on Coin Edition.
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:04
