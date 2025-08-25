2025-08-25 Monday

ETH, XRP, and SOL Spike 10% in 24 Hours, This Meme-to-Earn Token Delivers Promise

Ethereum, XRP, and Solana surged 10% in 24 hours as altcoin momentum builds. Discover what’s fueling the rally, from ETFs to high-potential projects like MAGAX
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 03:45
Alleged NDA Ties Ripple, JPMorgan, and BlackRock to XRPL Identity Protocol

Alleged NDA Ties Ripple, JPMorgan, and BlackRock to XRPL Identity Protocol

The post Alleged NDA Ties Ripple, JPMorgan, and BlackRock to XRPL Identity Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An alleged leak from a former Swiss banker has ignited speculation about Ripple’s ambitions beyond payments. If authentic, the NDA suggests Ripple’s infrastructure is being positioned as more than a remittance tool. Ripple’s Alleged Blueprint for Identity-Linked Settlement Rails Using the alias Lord Belgrave, the anonymous ex-banker shared excerpts of a Mutual Non-Disclosure and Strategic Cooperation Agreement. It hints at a broader convergence of finance, digital identity, and compliance on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). A Swiss banking major and a US blockchain infrastructure company are reportedly involved. 4/ The Agreement further stipulates: “This Agreement governs the exchange of non-public information necessary to evaluate joint operational models and potential participation in multilayered liquidity corridors across compliant financial jurisdictions.” — Lord Belgrave (@LordBelgrave) August 23, 2025 The purpose clause alone raised eyebrows, making references to biometric identity mapping. Other interesting references include tokenized financial instruments and cross-border settlement via protocol-agnostic rails. More closely, terms like “neutral, protocol-agnostic mechanisms” appear to reference bridge assets such as XRP. Meanwhile, mentions like “multilayered liquidity corridors” point toward integrating fiat rails, tokenized securities, and CBDCs under interoperable frameworks. Perhaps most notable is the mention of biometric identity mapping, a feature rarely seen in traditional banking agreements. This aligns with what JPMorgan recently called the foundation of Web3, citing digital identity as a prerequisite for financial integration. “Data structures and commercial relationships will be markedly different in the Web3 era, requiring verification methods that are more streamlined, secure, and trustworthy to support them…The time is right for a new type of identification, created with digital channels in mind. Built for Web3, it will be irrefutable, immutable, and controlled entirely by the person who owns it,” read an excerpt in the JPMorgan report. Ripple, through XRP Ledger projects, has already begun experimenting with healthcare payments. Wellgistics Health, for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:41
BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

This section formulates the UAV‑CRN rate maximization problem and proposes a BCD‑SCA algorithm, decomposing it into convex subproblems with proven convergence.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:36
XRP ETF Update: Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Should Expect

XRP ETF Update: Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Should Expect

The SEC is working through a packed queue of XRP ETF proposals from major issuers, with key rulings stacked across October. Confidence has improved since Ripple’s legal win in August, and many investors now see a clear path for regulated XRP exposure. ProShares already broke ground with the first XRP-linked ETF, while a wave of [...] The post XRP ETF Update: Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Should Expect appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/25 03:35
Bitcoin OG Sells Another 4,000 BTC To Buy Ethereum As Capital Rotation Intensifies

Bitcoin OG Sells Another 4,000 BTC To Buy Ethereum As Capital Rotation Intensifies

The post Bitcoin OG Sells Another 4,000 BTC To Buy Ethereum As Capital Rotation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin OG Sells Another 4,000 BTC To Buy Ethereum As Capital Rotation Intensifies | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:34
Ethereum vs Cardano — Smart Contracts, Price Predictions & 2025 Comparison

Ethereum vs Cardano — Smart Contracts, Price Predictions & 2025 Comparison

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-vs-cardano-smart-contracts-price-predictions-2025-outlook/
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:30
BNB Defies Market Retreats With Record TVL of $13.4B

BNB Defies Market Retreats With Record TVL of $13.4B

Institutional inflows and rising adoption briefly pushed BNB to it all-time high near $870 last week.
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 03:29
Joint UAV Trajectory and Power Design in Energy‑Constrained Cognitive Radio Networks

Joint UAV Trajectory and Power Design in Energy‑Constrained Cognitive Radio Networks

This paper optimizes UAV 3D trajectory, power, and scheduling in cognitive radio networks under energy and PLoS constraints, boosting achievable rates.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:29
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Attracts Investors Hunting for the Next 100x Token

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Attracts Investors Hunting for the Next 100x Token

The crypto world never sleeps, always buzzing with new chances, and traders are always looking for that one token that can go sky-high overnight. Sure, Bitcoin and Ethereum get most of the spotlight, yet the meme coin craze still keeps pulling everyone’s eye with those insane price spikes. Shiba Inu (SHIB) set the pace for […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 03:27
Meet Uzi World Digital, Winner of Startups of the year 2024 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Meet Uzi World Digital, Winner of Startups of the year 2024 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Uzi World Digital, winner of Startup of the Year 2024 in Kolkata, India, is reshaping digital marketing with a bold mix of creativity, data, and innovation. Founded by Ujwal Sharma, the agency works with celebrities, influencers, and global brands to craft viral campaigns, manage online reputations, and build authentic communities. By integrating PR, SEO, design, and AI-driven insights into cohesive strategies, the startup positions itself not only as a trendsetter in India but also as a rising global leader in brand innovation. With ambitious 2025 goals — from international expansion to AI-powered tools and media growth — Uzi World Digital continues to prove that adaptability, creativity, and authenticity are the real drivers of lasting digital influence.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:26
