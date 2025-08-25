2025-08-25 Monday

Dog-Led Horror Movie ‘Good Boy’ To Get Wide Theatrical Release

The post Dog-Led Horror Movie ‘Good Boy’ To Get Wide Theatrical Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indy in “Good Boy.” Independent Film Company Good Boy — a horror movie that tells its tale from a dog’s point of view — is getting a wide theatrical release after a big response to the film’s trailer. Directed by Ben Lonberg and co-written by Leonberg and Alex Cannon, Good Boy debuted at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March. An Independent Film Company (formerly IFC Films) co-production with its horror streamer subsidiary Shudder, Good Boy stars Leonberg’s dog Indy, who is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Shifts Release Schedule Through SeptemberBy Tim Lammers The official logline for Good Boy reads, “A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.” The film’s website further teases, “Do you ever wonder why your dog stares at empty corners, barks for no reason, or refuses to go into the basement? Good Boy is the story of a dog who sees everything that goes bump in the night. No talking pets, just terrifying scares.” ForbesMarvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Arrives On Disney+ This WeekBy Tim Lammers Originally intended to be a limited theatrical release, Good Boy, thanks to the surge in popularity of the film’s trailer on YouTube — which is homing in on 1.7 million views as of the publication of this article — will now be coming to theaters as a wide release, IndieWire reported. According to the publication, Good Boy will be released in theaters on Oct. 3, which places it smack dab in the middle of spooky season. Forbes‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot New On Streaming This Week, Report SaysBy…
2025/08/25 04:09
Wall Street Isn’t Ready for the Next Crypto Crash, Custodia CEO Warns

The post Wall Street Isn’t Ready for the Next Crypto Crash, Custodia CEO Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Institutional investors may not be as prepared for the crypto market as they think, according to Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Long cautioned that Wall Street’s traditional models for managing risk could fall apart once the digital asset market turns bearish again. “Big Finance has arrived in force, and it’s steering this cycle,” she noted, adding that while enthusiasm is strong, many institutions underestimate how different crypto markets are compared to stocks or bonds. Legacy Tools Don’t Work in Real-Time Markets In traditional finance, banks and funds rely on backstops like discount windows and delayed settlement mechanisms. These cushions allow firms to carry heavy leverage without immediate fallout. But crypto runs on real-time settlement, and Long warned that this removes the safety net. “It’s a different beast,” she said, predicting that liquidity crunches could catch unprepared firms off guard when volatility spikes. Long, who has been active in crypto since 2012, stressed that another bear market is inevitable despite optimism from some newcomers. She believes it will expose the lack of readiness among large financial players diving into Bitcoin and other digital assets. The Risk of Contagion The rise of institutional treasuries holding Bitcoin and Ethereum has defined the current cycle, bringing mainstream credibility but also new vulnerabilities. Critics argue that if highly leveraged firms start selling during a downturn, the resulting cascade could rattle not just crypto but the broader financial system. Chris Perkins, president of CoinFund, echoed these concerns. He pointed out that while crypto requires constant risk rebalancing, legacy markets take weekends and holidays off, creating a dangerous mismatch. “That’s how liquidity crises start,” he said. Bear Market Stress Test Ahead A recent report from venture capital firm Breed added fuel to these warnings, claiming many new Bitcoin treasury companies…
2025/08/25 04:06
Leaving the gold standard was the ‘most costly mistake we ever made’

The post Leaving the gold standard was the ‘most costly mistake we ever made’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a poignantly on-point educational video by Bitcoin media company TFCT, which depicts a society in decline, leaving the gold standard was the “most costly mistake we ever made” and the beginning of generational ruin. The video, released to mark the anniversary of Nixon closing the gold window, depicts a grandfather on his porch imparting his words of wisdom (and regret) to his grandson, who questions: “What was so bad about gold?” To which his grandfather replies: “It kept them honest.” People think this is ‘just how life’s supposed to be’ For many people, this depressing paradigm of soaring prices, household debt, broken families, and an economy powered by endless credit is the natural order of things. As the grandfather laments: “Folks today think this is just how life’s supposed to be.” Yet, it wasn’t always this way. Previous generations were able to support a family on one wage, and eat dinner together every evening (rather than working overtime, glued to a computer screen, or rushing from one job to another). The very foundation of our monetary system changed, he argues, when America abandoned the gold standard; an economic decision that had hefty consequences that rippled through families, culture, and the very fabric of society. Leaving the gold standard: a costly mistake America’s dollar was once backed by gold. This was not just a policy, but a promise, a force that kept governments “honest” and curbed the temptation to spend beyond their means. The gold standard mandated restraint. Once the dollar’s convertibility to gold was removed, a new era of fiat money dawned. Politicians gained the unchecked ability to finance whatever they wanted: “They printed paper backed by nothing, funded wars we couldn’t afford and shouldn’t have been involved in.” While some countries like France understood the dangers of…
2025/08/25 04:05
Lisa Ties Her Blackpink Bandmate Jennie At Pop Radio

The post Lisa Ties Her Blackpink Bandmate Jennie At Pop Radio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa’s “Priceless” with Maroon 5 hits 15 weeks on Pop Airplay, tying Jennie’s “One of the Girls” for the third-longest run by a K-pop solo woman. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stageduring the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella When Billboard refreshes its charts on Tuesday (August 26), there’s a high likelihood that Maroon 5 and Lisa’s “Priceless” will fall off of the Pop Airplay chart. This week, the collaboration between the pop band and the Blackpink superstar declines to No. 40, only hanging on in last place on the most competitive of a trio of pop radio rankings. While “Priceless” may disappear soon, the cut manages to make history. As the cut earns what may be its last turn on the list, Lisa matches a feat one of her own bandmates managed not long ago. Lisa Ties Jennie on the Pop Airplay Chart “Priceless” has now spent 15 weeks on the Pop Airplay chart. As the collaboration reaches that landmark number, Lisa matches Jennie for the third-longest run on the Pop Airplay tally among tunes by K-pop solo females. Jennie racked up 15 stays on the roster as a featured act on The Weeknd’s “One of the Girls.” That tune, which also names Lily-Rose Depp as a vocalist, was created for the TV show The Idol, in which all three star. Rosé and Lisa Have Lived on the List Longer All of the longest-running hits by solo women in K-pop on the Pop Airplay chart come from Blackpink singers. Rosé recruited Bruno Mars for her single “Apt.,” which leads by a great distance. “Apt.” is the only tune by any solo female K-pop…
2025/08/25 04:03
Ethereum Surges as Corporations Acquire Massive Reserves

Ethereum reached a new record high with significant corporate investments and ETF flows. Seventeen major firms are amassing ETH, enhancing investor appetite and price growth. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges as Corporations Acquire Massive Reserves The post Ethereum Surges as Corporations Acquire Massive Reserves appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/25 04:02
BlockDAG Set for Exchange Listings That May Redefine Its 2025 Market Impact

When analyzing which crypto coins to watch, one of the strongest signals of future traction is a clear strategy for early exchange exposure. BlockDAG (BDAG) has confirmed a pipeline of centralized exchange (CEX) listings scheduled shortly after its mainnet rollout. This move is not just symbolic; it is expected to accelerate liquidity, expand access to markets worldwide, and bring BDAG into the spotlight of global trading platforms. With nearly $381 million raised, more than 25 billion coins sold, and a return of 2,660% since the first batch, BDAG’s numbers already speak volumes. At the current batch 29 price of $0.0276, the presale stage has created a platform where early participation could align closely with listing-driven demand. Why CEX Listings Drive Price Expansion CEX listings are one of the most influential catalysts in crypto growth. By securing places on these high-traffic platforms, BDAG ensures exposure to audiences ranging from casual traders to larger institutional buyers. This access not only boosts visibility but also builds the conditions necessary for liquidity to deepen. When liquidity expands, trading volumes rise, and price discovery tends to follow quickly. For BDAG, this means the gap between presale pricing and open market trading could become a major driver of upward pressure. Historical patterns in crypto reinforce this point: projects that combine strong fundamentals with timely exchange listings often see substantial price surges within their first weeks of public availability. The emphasis on CEX access places BDAG firmly in the spotlight of crypto coins to watch, because it demonstrates a practical roadmap for market penetration rather than relying on speculation alone. The Timing Advantage of Early Entry Another factor fueling BDAG’s appeal is the timing of its presale relative to these confirmed listing events. Securing BDAG during batch 29 at $0.0276 provides an entry point that may not be available once liquidity pools open on major exchanges. This timing advantage can be critical. With presale performance already showing a 2,660% ROI from batch 1 pricing, BDAG has demonstrated consistent upward momentum. If this trend continues, the move to multiple CEX listings could amplify that growth considerably. For early participants, the alignment between presale completion and exchange rollout creates an opportunity that extends beyond speculative buying. It positions them ahead of the market when demand inevitably increases, especially from traders who prefer to operate only on major, regulated platforms. Global Reach and Long-Term Market Positioning While early price action is a key focus, BDAG’s confirmed exchange partnerships carry broader implications for its long-term presence. By being accessible on multiple CEX platforms, BDAG will no longer be confined to niche markets but instead reach millions of traders across continents, fiat gateways, and time zones. This global accessibility helps transform BDAG into more than just a presale success story. It ensures continuous trading activity, greater resilience against market dips, and stronger positioning against competitors. Pairing this reach with nearly $381 million in presale funds raised shows that the project is preparing not just for an initial surge but for sustained adoption. In the crowded field of crypto coins to watch, few projects combine this level of presale scale with such deliberate steps toward broad market availability. This calculated approach strengthens BDAG’s case as a serious contender for long-term relevance. Final Thought BlockDAG is building its momentum on more than hype. With over 25 billion coins already sold, a presale haul nearing $381 million, and a consistent 2,660% ROI since its earliest batches, the project has established a foundation that is hard to ignore. Its upcoming centralized exchange listings provide a concrete, measurable pathway for price growth, market exposure, and global adoption. Instead of leaving its success up to chance, BDAG has outlined a plan that ties early support to tangible post-launch execution. For those watching the next big moves in crypto, BDAG stands out as a project that has already achieved measurable milestones and is preparing for its next phase with precision. The window before these listings go live could prove to be one of the most defining entry points of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Set for Exchange Listings That May Redefine Its 2025 Market Impact appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/25 04:00
What Is BlockDAG? The $381M Presale, Layer 1 Crypto That Many Call the Next Step Beyond Kaspa

When Kaspa launched with its fast blockDAG setup, it shifted how people viewed proof-of-work systems. Now, BlockDAG (BDAG) is being […] The post What Is BlockDAG? The $381M Presale, Layer 1 Crypto That Many Call the Next Step Beyond Kaspa appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/25 04:00
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Hit $1 in 2025 or Will This DeFi Altcoin Steal the Show?

As the 2025 bull run draws nearer, the crypto community is filled with speculations whether Dogecoin (DOGE) will finally hit the long-awaited milestone of $1. Mutuum Finance, a newer token could also surpass Dogecoin (DOGE). Existing investors are anticipating at least 300% ROI in listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed $14.8 million and has over 15600 investors to date. Price projections of Dogecoin provide varied projections following a shift in investor sentiment. Mutuum Finance on the other hand is gaining traction as it revolutionizes liquidity models and shatters titans in the altcoin market. Dogecoin 2025 Price Prediction Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.2167 now. DOGE is projected to hit $0.22 to $0.28 in 2025, with some analysts having their average estimate at around $0.24 if the current market is anything to go by. This indicates a potential increase on a daily basis, but there is also an indication of the volatility of the entire crypto market. With interest still on Dogecoin’s performance, new DeFi platforms like Mutuum Finance are still the subject of investors’ discussion in 2025. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently at the sixth round of its presale, and the token’s price is priced at $0.035. The subsequent phase will see the token price increase by 14.29% to $0.04, which will provide a decent entry point for early investors. Over 15,600 investors have already subscribed to the presale, raising the project over $14.8 million. This level of attention is a reflection of heightened confidence in the project combined with value proposition in the decentralized finance sector. Constructing a Secure and Stable DeFi Platform At its simplest, Mutuum Finance is establishing a stablecoin to be collateralized by the US dollar on the Ethereum blockchain. The stablecoin will be a reliable, non-algorithmic investment vehicle that avoids volatility typical of algorithmic stablecoins that balloon and de-peg during times of market chaos. By staying firmly rooted, Mutuum Finance is hoping to provide users with an unshakeable source of value in the DeFi wilds. The Dual-Lending Advantage One of the advantages of Mutuum Finance is that it has a dual-lending framework where Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models are brought under a more flexible and efficient financial system. Autonomous smart contracts are used in the Peer-to-Contract model, which execute lending transactions independently without the intervention of a middleman human. Smart contracts enable real-time streams of the marketplace, adapting to fit supply and demand with increasing great facility. Peer-to-Peer model also has room for direct interaction among lenders and borrowers without intermediaries, allowing parties to negotiate on terms best fitting their interests. Future-Proofing Decentralized Finance Both multipurpose and efficient at the same time, the dual-channel system allows users to move between man-to-man, bilateral agreements and contract-based lending mechanisms that are automated. They are the foundation on which a future-proof decentralized finance system with scalability to accommodate evolving market trends and user demands can be constructed. Open, secure, and transparent, Mutuum Finance is the institutional as well as individual user solution of the future. Mutuum Finance Promises Stability Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also released an official Bug Bounty Program reward pool worth of the entire $50,000 USDT. Four severities will be chosen. They are critical, major, minor, and low. The project is also running a $100,000 giveaway for the project community to welcome the project community. 10 investors will be given $10,000 of Mutuum Finance tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $14.8M from 15,600+ investors at $0.035 during Stage 6 and a 14.29% increase is expcetec to be $0.04 early. Early backers are estimating 300%+ gains at launch with support from a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and its stablecoin dual-lending mechanism. Join the presale today and secure your allocation before the next stage goes live. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
2025/08/25 04:00
TRON (TRX) Price Presses Against Key Resistance – Here’s When Bulls Might Take Over

TRON price is trading steady at around $0.365 after climbing for several weeks. The charts show that buyers are still in charge and the uptrend is holding strong. Now the big question is whether TRX has the momentum to break through this key zone and keep pushing toward new highs. On the daily chart, TRX
2025/08/25 04:00
$210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market!

The post $210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: $210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market! Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: $210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidation-impact-10/
2025/08/25 03:56
