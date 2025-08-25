2025-08-25 Monday

Visionary Stories, Real-World Technologies: The Science Fiction Legacy!

Visionary Stories, Real-World Technologies: The Science Fiction Legacy!

Imagination has always been the silent architect of human progress. Science fiction pushes the boundaries of what seems possible, inspiring engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs to close the gap between fiction and reality. Jules Verne’s *From the Earth to the Moon* (1865) described astronauts launched in a cannon-propelled capsule, anticipating the Apollo missions in surprising detail. Stanley Kubrick's *2001: A Space Odyssey* showcased rotating space stations, tablet-like devices, and AI-powered spacecraft.
Hackernoon2025/08/25 04:22
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 04:21
15 Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

15 Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

The post 15 Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared the list of altcoins most searched by users in recent hours. The list highlights the projects and market trends that have attracted investor attention in recent hours. Here are the most searched cryptocurrencies and their current market values: Wayfinder (PROMPT) – $83.3 million Beldex (BDX) – $539.3 million Ethereum (ETH) – $581.1 billion Bio Protocol (BIO) – $489.4 million Solana (SOL) – $111.5 billion Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $2.1 billion Memecoin (MEME) – $211.4 million Sui (SUI) – $12.7 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.27 trillion Altura (ALU) – $40.4 million Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $14.7 billion Aerodrome Finance (AERO) – $1.27 billion XRP (XRP) – $179.6 billion Chainlink (LINK) – $17.4 billion Pepe (PEPE) – $4.5 billion One of the most notable names on the list is Bio Protocol (BIO). BIO has surged by a significant 128.8% in the last week, putting it on investors’ radar. Its current market capitalization is $489.4 million and its 24-hour trading volume is $827.7 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/15-most-searched-altcoins-in-recent-hours-have-been-revealed-heres-the-list/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 04:19
Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet graduates to FTSE Japan and All-World indices

Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet graduates to FTSE Japan and All-World indices

The inclusion of Metaplanet in these stock indices will funnel passive capital flows into the Bitcoin market, supporting BTC floor prices. Metaplanet, a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, has been upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in index provider FTSE Russell’s September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, bumping it up for inclusion in the flagship FTSE Japan Index.The index provider updates and rebalances the indices quarterly, and following Metaplanet’s strong Q2 performance, added it to the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index of mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges.Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index of the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/25 04:16
A Future With Efficient And Accessible Financial Services

A Future With Efficient And Accessible Financial Services

The post A Future With Efficient And Accessible Financial Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VELO (Velo Token) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project that focuses on providing a blockchain-based financial infrastructure for businesses and individuals. VELO’s goal is to offer fast, cost-effective, and scalable financial services, including digital payments, remittances, and lending, with an emphasis on financial inclusion.  VELO aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and blockchain technology by providing a platform for fast and efficient financial transactions. It envisions a future where blockchain technology can help provide efficient and accessible financial services to a global audience, including those who are currently underserved by traditional financial institutions. VELO is the native cryptocurrency token of the VELO ecosystem. It can be used as a means of payment within the VELO network for transactions, remittances, and various financial services. VELO token holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security, governance, and consensus processes, potentially earning rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/velo-velo-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 04:16
Ethereum Demand Grows from Corporate Purchases

Ethereum Demand Grows from Corporate Purchases

The post Ethereum Demand Grows from Corporate Purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At approximately 20:50, Ethereum (ETH) surged to a new all-time high, with a possibility of this being surpassed soon. Several key factors have driven this upward momentum, notable among them are the influence of corporate reserves, developments in the ETF sector, and shifts in the ETHBTC trading pair. Continue Reading:Ethereum Demand Grows from Corporate Purchases Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-demand-grows-from-corporate-purchases
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 04:13
Is BlockDAG the Biggest Leap After Kaspa?

Is BlockDAG the Biggest Leap After Kaspa?

The post Is BlockDAG the Biggest Leap After Kaspa? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG, with $381M raised, 25.3B coins sold, and strong developer traction during presale, is shaping up as the next big Layer 1 after Kaspa. When Kaspa launched with its fast blockDAG setup, it shifted how people viewed proof-of-work systems. Now, BlockDAG (BDAG) is being highlighted as the next big step. It offers a scalable Layer 1 network that mixes speed, strong security, and mass adoption strategies. BlockDAG has already raised over $381 million in presale, sold more than 25.3 billion coins, and achieved over $7.8 million in miner sales with 19,350 units sold. Its ROI since Batch 1 sits at 2,660%, making it one of the most talked-about projects today. But beyond these numbers, the real question is: what makes BlockDAG different, and why are experts comparing it to Kaspa’s breakthrough? The Architecture: DAG With Proof-of-Work BlockDAG is built on a hybrid model that joins a directed acyclic graph (DAG) with proof-of-work (PoW). This setup lets multiple blocks run at once, removing the delays seen in chains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the same time, PoW keeps the system safe and reliable. The result is a network that handles up to 10 blocks each second, on par with projects like Solana and Avalanche. But unlike Solana, BlockDAG doesn’t trade decentralization for speed. It maintains wide participation without heavy validator control. Kaspa showed that blockDAG consensus could improve speed, but BlockDAG takes it further. It combines the secure mining base with tools that make building easier. This mix appeals to both casual users and developers. With this setup, BlockDAG is aiming to deliver high performance without losing the trustless design that blockchains rely on. Building a Wide User Base Before Launch One of BlockDAG’s strongest moves is focusing on building users before mainnet release. Its X1 mobile…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 04:12
Hut 8 Launches $1 Billion Stock Issuance Plan

Hut 8 Launches $1 Billion Stock Issuance Plan

The post Hut 8 Launches $1 Billion Stock Issuance Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hut 8 initiates $1 billion stock plan for AI expansion. Aims to lead in digital infrastructure investment. Bitcoin sees market fluctuation amid strategic move. Bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 has announced a new up to $1 billion ATM stock issuance to expand high-performance computing and AI centers, enhancing digital infrastructure offerings. The stock issuance capitalizes on rising demand for digital and AI infrastructure, with potential impacts on Hut 8’s growth and the broader Bitcoin mining ecosystem. Hut 8 Targets AI with $1 Billion Stock Program Hut 8’s announcement of a significant $1 billion stock issuance signified a decisive pivot toward AI and high-performance computing projects. The capital initiative, only a few days old, alters the course set by a $500 million plan. Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, stated, “Our new brand enables us to more clearly express what has always set Hut 8 apart: a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating next-generation digital infrastructure.” The current market adaptation creates opportunities and uncertainties among stakeholders. Bitcoin’s market dynamics have experienced fluctuations since the announcement, with a 38.19% decrease in BTC’s 24-hour trading volume noted. CoinMarketCap data refers to these shifts as reflecting both market vigilance and potential investment rotation. Crypto Market Reacts to Hut 8’s Expansion Strategy Did you know? In historical comparisons, similar moves by mining firms typically lead to increased network security due to enhanced infrastructure capabilities, yet often entail temporary market dilution for shareholders alongside neutral Bitcoin price effects. Bitcoin (BTC) currently reports a price of $112,315.21, supported by a $2.24 trillion market cap and dominating with a 56.81% market share. Volatility persists: 24-hour trading volume is $61.93 billion, reflecting a loss of 6.78%, data reveal from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:04 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 04:11
Crypto Liquidations: A Shocking $320 Million Vanishes in an Hour

Crypto Liquidations: A Shocking $320 Million Vanishes in an Hour

BitcoinWorld Crypto Liquidations: A Shocking $320 Million Vanishes in an Hour A staggering event just rocked the crypto world. In a blink, a monumental $320 million worth of futures contracts were wiped out across major exchanges in a single hour. This dramatic figure is part of an even larger trend, with a total of $568 million in futures liquidated over the past 24 hours. These sudden crypto liquidations serve as a stark reminder of the market’s intense volatility and the powerful forces at play in the digital asset space. What Exactly Are Crypto Liquidations? For those new to futures trading, understanding crypto liquidations is essential. When traders use borrowed money, known as leverage, to amplify their positions, they put up a smaller amount of their own capital as ‘margin.’ This leverage can magnify profits, but it also significantly increases risk. If the market moves against a trader’s prediction, their margin balance can fall below a certain threshold. When this happens, the exchange automatically closes their position to prevent further losses for the exchange. This forced closure is precisely what we call a crypto liquidation. It’s a rapid, automatic process that can catch many off guard. The Shocking $320 Million Plunge The recent market movements saw an astonishing $320 million in crypto liquidations occur within just sixty minutes. This rapid unwinding of positions sent immediate ripples across major exchanges, demonstrating how quickly market sentiment and prices can shift. Over a full 24-hour period, the total losses climbed even higher, reaching $568 million. Such large-scale liquidations often have several immediate impacts: Sudden Price Drops: As positions are force-closed, selling pressure increases, leading to rapid price declines. Increased Volatility: The market becomes even more unpredictable, making it challenging for traders. Heightened Fear: A wave of liquidations can trigger panic among traders, leading to further selling. Why Do Massive Crypto Liquidations Happen? Several factors contribute to such significant crypto liquidations. High leverage trading is often a primary culprit. When many traders are highly leveraged in one direction, a small price swing in the opposite direction can trigger a cascade effect. This initial trigger leads to forced selling, which further drives down prices and causes more liquidations, creating a domino effect. Other contributing factors include: Unexpected News Events: Geopolitical news, regulatory announcements, or major economic data can suddenly shift market sentiment. Large ‘Whale’ Movements: A single large investor or institution making a significant trade can impact market liquidity and price. Technical Analysis Breakdowns: When key support levels are breached, it can trigger automated selling and further liquidations. Navigating Volatile Waters: Strategies for Traders Understanding the risks associated with futures trading is crucial for anyone involved in the crypto market. While the allure of amplified returns is strong, the potential for rapid crypto liquidations is equally real. Here are some actionable strategies to help mitigate the impact of sudden market downturns: Practice Prudent Risk Management: Avoid over-leveraging. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Implement Stop-Loss Orders: These automatic orders close your position if the price reaches a predetermined level, limiting potential losses. Diversify Your Portfolio: Do not put all your capital into a single asset or highly leveraged positions. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of market news, economic indicators, and technical analysis to make informed decisions. Understand Your Tools: Know how margin calls and liquidation thresholds work on your chosen exchange. The Broader Implications of Crypto Liquidations While painful for individual traders, these events also offer insights into the overall health and maturity of the crypto market. Frequent large crypto liquidations can indicate periods of excessive speculation or underlying market weaknesses. Conversely, they can also ‘cleanse’ the market of over-leveraged positions, potentially paving the way for more stable growth by removing weak hands and speculative froth. These episodes highlight the ongoing need for robust risk management tools and investor education within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the market evolves, we can expect continued discussions around responsible trading practices and regulatory frameworks to protect participants while fostering innovation. In conclusion, the recent $320 million in crypto liquidations in just one hour serves as a powerful reminder of the inherent risks and rapid shifts possible in the digital asset world. While the market offers incredible opportunities, it demands respect, careful planning, and a deep understanding of its mechanisms. By prioritizing informed decisions and sound risk management, traders can better navigate these volatile waters. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a crypto liquidation? A crypto liquidation occurs when an exchange automatically closes a trader’s leveraged position because their margin balance has fallen below a required threshold, preventing further losses. Why are liquidations sometimes so high? High liquidations often result from a combination of excessive leverage used by many traders and sudden, significant price movements in the market that go against their leveraged positions, creating a cascade effect. Can I avoid crypto liquidations? You can significantly reduce your risk of liquidation by using lower leverage, setting stop-loss orders, managing your risk exposure carefully, and avoiding over-speculation. Does a large liquidation event mean the crypto market is crashing? Not necessarily. While large liquidations indicate significant market volatility and can lead to temporary price drops, they don’t always signal a long-term market crash. They can sometimes even ‘cleanse’ the market of over-leveraged positions, potentially leading to more stable growth. What role do exchanges play in crypto liquidations? Exchanges facilitate futures trading and are responsible for executing liquidations automatically according to their terms to protect both the platform and other market participants from unmanageable losses due to highly leveraged positions. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others understand the dynamics of crypto liquidations and how to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market more safely. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency price action. This post Crypto Liquidations: A Shocking $320 Million Vanishes in an Hour first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/25 04:10
Musk Aligns xAI with Industry Trend, Open-Sourcing Grok 2.5

Musk Aligns xAI with Industry Trend, Open-Sourcing Grok 2.5

TLDRs; xAI open-sourced Grok 2.5, with Grok 3 expected in six months, signaling a commitment to transparency. Open-source AI models dominate the industry, making up two-thirds of releases in 2023. Enterprises increasingly prefer open-source AI due to better ROI, data privacy, and reduced vendor lock-in. Musk’s xAI seeks $12 billion to build its second mega [...] The post Musk Aligns xAI with Industry Trend, Open-Sourcing Grok 2.5 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/25 04:09
