Altcoins Rumors that Aave had secured a large allocation of World Liberty Financial's WLFI tokens sparked a wave of speculation in the crypto market this week – but the WLFI team has now firmly denied the claims. According to statements shared with Wu Blockchain, the team said chatter about Aave receiving 7% of WLFI's supply was "false and unfounded." The story first gained traction on X, where a community member pointed to an old proposal suggesting AaveDAO could one day share in protocol fees from WLFI integrations on Aave v3. That post also claimed a 7% allocation of WLFI tokens had been agreed upon. The rumor snowballed when Aave founder Stani.eth responded with a cryptic "yes" in the comments, describing the speculation as "the art of the agreement." Traders quickly ran with the story, assigning a potential $2.7 billion value to Aave's supposed WLFI stake — a figure nearly half of Aave's own fully diluted valuation. Despite the denials, AAVE's price reacted strongly to the buzz. The token climbed more than 7% in a single day, trading at $354 at press time and pushing its market cap past $5.3 billion. For now, the WLFI team insists there is no such deal, though the flare-up highlights how quickly rumors can ripple through the DeFi sector and spark sharp market moves.