Trump Threatens To Send National Guard Troops To Baltimore
The post Trump Threatens To Send National Guard Troops To Baltimore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Baltimore after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore invited him to walk the streets of the city with him, lashing out after the Democrat boasted of falling crime in the city while also implying he could halt federal funds sent to repair the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in 2024. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore previously invited President Donald Trump to walk the streets of Baltimore with him. TNS Key Facts On Thursday, Moore invited Trump to participate in one of his “public safety walks” in Baltimore, alongside the city’s mayor, state’s attorney, and law enforcement officials, insisting “grassroots leaders must play an active role in decision-making, rather than being relegated to talking points deployed in backroom, partisan debates.” But Trump lashed out at the suggestion, writing on Truth Social, “as President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk,’” later calling Moore “the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland.” He then suggested if Moore needs “help,” he “will send in the “troops,” which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime,” and suggested Moore is not releasing accurate crime figures. Crucial Quote “Also, I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge,” Trump said in the Truth Social post, then asking “I will now have to rethink that decision???” (The Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship in March 2024, and its reconstruction has been funded by the federal government by a continuing resolution passed in December, before Trump took office.) Chief Critic “This is a community that does not look at Baltimore like a punchline, but looks at Baltimore as a source of inspiration,” Moore said at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:00