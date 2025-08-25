2025-08-25 Monday

La-Z-Boy Sees Stock Down Then Up As Tarrif Threats Boost Prospects

The post La-Z-Boy Sees Stock Down Then Up As Tarrif Threats Boost Prospects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLa-Z-Boy furniture stores are to expand following a recent acquisition in the southeast. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images What a difference a few days make, even for that most horizontal of retailers, La-Z-Boy Inc. The Michigan-based company that has come to define the recliner chair sector was feeling anything but relaxed when its shares plummeted earlier this week after setting guidance below expectations. Come post-trading on Friday those shares were heading upright once again after the intervention of President Trump – who else? – who warned that furniture tariffs were coming along the line once his administration had completed a 50-day investigation into the sector. But La-Z-Boy, unlike competitors such as Wayfair, Restoration Hardware and Williams Sonoma, manufactures primarily in the U.S. and as a result is unlikely to be impacted by any tariff threats, which was enough to boost its stock right back. So what exactly happened in an unexpectedly turbulent week for La-Z-Boy? First up, the furniture manufacturer reported a mixed set of results for its fiscal first quarter 2026, with total sales declining 1% year-over-year to $492 million. While the company’s retail segment drove growth, posting a 5% increase in overall sales and a 2% gain in delivered sales, the wholesale segment improved a paltry 1%. Adjusted operating margin narrowed to 4.8% from 6.6% a year prior, and adjusted earnings per share dropped 24% to $0.47 versus a $0.53 analyst consensus. Cash flow from operations totaled $36 million, while $22 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The retail division consists of nearly 210 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and is part of a broader network of nearly 370 La-Z-Boy stores. Joybird, an omni-channel retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 14 stores in the U.S., with one new store opened in…
South Korea Experiences Trading Volume Explosion in 14 Altcoins – Majors Take Top Three Spots

Significant increases in trading volume were observed in some altcoins on South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Continue Reading: South Korea Experiences Trading Volume Explosion in 14 Altcoins – Majors Take Top Three Spots
Ethereum Crash Ahead? What Analysts Are Saying Now

The post Ethereum Crash Ahead? What Analysts Are Saying Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum market has everyone’s attention again. Traders are weighing up whether the most recent dip is merely a bear trap or the ignition for something a lot uglier. After hitting a new peak earlier this year, ETH is now under $4,200 and threatening cascading liquidations. Perilous conditions in the crypto space are leading analysts to caution that data resembles past setups that saw massive breakdowns which led to losses. Investors are looking for options with early profit potential in this situation. MAGACOIN FINANCE presents an emerging opportunity for investors to consider. Bearish Arguments Stack Up Several analysts see storm clouds forming over Ethereum. According to data from the blockchain, if ETH drops below the threshold of $4200, then there might be liquidations of long positions of more than 2 billion dollars. This may trigger possible selloffs that will quickly push the price further down. The value of the asset has already gone down to $4100, leading to fear of panic selling. Technical experts note that some historical patterns are worrying. In the past when ETH/BTC broke down, the dollar price of ETH fell by almost 70%. Analyst Benjamin Cowen noted this. ETH may fall to the $1,200 region if history is any guide. Rising New Blood in the Market Amid the storm of troubles for Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making significant gains and courting attention. Investors are pouring into the asset, but there are few allocations available. Experts believe that getting into this investment opportunity now could see profits similar to early Ethereum holders. With audit security, an expanding ecosystem, and predictions that it will outperform ETH in 2025, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction for those looking beyond the major battles. The rapid sellouts and growing community of the project have created lots of speculation – but with a…
'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

AI is driving upheaval in gaming, warns Google Cloud exec Jack Buser—and while that may unlock innovation, not every studio will make it.
Trump Threatens To Send National Guard Troops To Baltimore

The post Trump Threatens To Send National Guard Troops To Baltimore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Baltimore after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore invited him to walk the streets of the city with him, lashing out after the Democrat boasted of falling crime in the city while also implying he could halt federal funds sent to repair the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in 2024. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore previously invited President Donald Trump to walk the streets of Baltimore with him. TNS Key Facts On Thursday, Moore invited Trump to participate in one of his “public safety walks” in Baltimore, alongside the city’s mayor, state’s attorney, and law enforcement officials, insisting “grassroots leaders must play an active role in decision-making, rather than being relegated to talking points deployed in backroom, partisan debates.” But Trump lashed out at the suggestion, writing on Truth Social, “as President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk,’” later calling Moore “the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland.” He then suggested if Moore needs “help,” he “will send in the “troops,” which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime,” and suggested Moore is not releasing accurate crime figures. Crucial Quote “Also, I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge,” Trump said in the Truth Social post, then asking “I will now have to rethink that decision???” (The Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship in March 2024, and its reconstruction has been funded by the federal government by a continuing resolution passed in December, before Trump took office.) Chief Critic “This is a community that does not look at Baltimore like a punchline, but looks at Baltimore as a source of inspiration,” Moore said at…
Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-381m-presale-surges-past-xrps-12b-volumes-and-dogecoins-500m-whale-play/
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set For A 10-Fold Explosion as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Aims to Rally 12044%: Here’s the Roadmap

Hey there. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been scanning the crypto space, itching for the next big move. Well, buckle up, because Shiba Inu (SHIB) just grabbed my attention—and I think it might grab yours. Analysts are whispering about a tenfold explosion, possibly soaring from just $0.0000162 to around $0.0001553—or even higher. Javon Marks,
Ethereum Crash Ahead? Here’s What Analysts Are Saying Now

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-crash-ahead-what-analysts-are-saying-now/
Rapid 1.56% Jump Ignites Market Excitement

The post Rapid 1.56% Jump Ignites Market Excitement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge: Rapid 1.56% Jump Ignites Market Excitement Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge: Rapid 1.56% Jump Ignites Market Excitement Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-rapid/
Red Wings, Blackhawks And Rangers To Celebrate 2025-26 NHL Centennials

The post Red Wings, Blackhawks And Rangers To Celebrate 2025-26 NHL Centennials appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks are all celebrating their NHL centennials in the 2025-26 season. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images As the NHL continues to evolve, the league’s history will be front and center in 2025-26. Three of the league’s Original Six franchises — the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers — will be celebrating their NHL centennials with special events dotted through the upcoming campaign. The youngest members of the Original Six, all three franchises debuted in the 1926-27 season, the first year that the Stanley Cup was awarded to the National Hockey League champion. Here’s a look at the history of the three squads and what we know about their celebration plans. Detroit Red Wings With seven Stanley Cups before the NHL expanded to 12 teams in 1967 and 11 championships in total, the Red Wings have the most decorated history of the three centennial teams. They also stand as the league’s most successful American-based team — the Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins are tied for second, with six Cups each. The Red Wings have also placed 83 players, coaches and executives into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and current GM Steve Yzerman holds the record as the longest-serving captain in NHL history with a tenure that spanned 1,303 games over 19 seasons — including three Stanley Cup wins. Founded as the Cougars, the team changed its name to the Falcons in 1930 before adopting the Red Wings moniker in 1932. The Wings’ centennial celebration has been dubbed ‘100 Years of Hockeytown.’ In August, the team unveiled a special centennial logo for center ice at Little Caesars Arena which includes the beloved ‘Hockeytown’ wordmark for the first time since 2018. The Red Wings have announced a four-day FanFest…
