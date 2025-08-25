Analysts warn of $1.5M phishing exploit tied to Ethereum’s new EIP-7702

Analysts have sounded the alarm about a vulnerability linked to the relatively new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP-7702) feature following a phishing attack that cost one investor over a million. Anti-fraud service Scam Sniffer has noted an increase in phishing scams where attackers target addresses upgraded under the new EIP-7702 standard. The EIP-7702 feature, which was introduced as part of the Pectra upgrade from May, is designed to enhance wallet functionality by allowing Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) to temporarily behave like smart contracts. This feature encourages optimization by allowing multiple operations to be executed within a single transaction, thereby improving efficiency for legitimate users. However, the feature has reportedly opened them up to new exploitation windows. There have been at least three victims this month The latest unfortunate victim reportedly lost a total of $1.54 million after signing EIP-7702 phishing batch transactions that contained multiple token transfers and NFT approval operations. Part of those funds has reportedly been bridged to Mainnet via Relay Protocol. Exploiters bridged the stolen funds to Mainnet via Relay Protocol. Sourcce: @realScamSniffer (X/Twitter) The case comes two days after Scam Sniffer announced that another investor had lost $1M in tokens and NFTs after signing phishing batch transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps. That exploit came weeks after the anti-fraud service reported that an EIP-7702 upgraded address lost $66k to the same group using the same exploit. These schemes involve a fraudulent DeFi interface that is typically designed to mimic platforms like Uniswap. The victims were prompted to approve transactions that at first glance appeared routine, but in reality, were authorized hidden transfers. Upon approval, attackers would drain the wallet almost instantly, siphoning crypto and NFTs. According to Scam Sniffer, many users are still in the dark about the risks linked to EIP-7702 because it is a recent development.…