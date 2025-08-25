2025-08-25 Monday

Strategy’s Michael Saylor Signals Impending BTC Buy For Treasury

The post Strategy’s Michael Saylor Signals Impending BTC Buy For Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor signaled an impending Bitcoin (BTC) purchase, and, if completed, the transaction will mark the company’s third BTC acquisition in August. The company’s most recent Bitcoin buy occurred on August 18, when Strategy purchased 430 BTC for $51.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC, valued at over $72 billion at the time of this writing. Data from SaylorTracker shows Strategy is up over 56% on its BTC investment, representing over $25.8 billion in unrealized gains at current prices. Strategy’s history of Bitcoin purchases. Source: SaylorTracker The company’s BTC acquisitions in August have been relatively slim. Strategy typically acquires thousands or tens of thousands of BTC in every purchase, yet it has only acquired 585 BTC so far, in two separate transactions, this month. Strategy leads the charge in corporate BTC acquisition and is the largest BTC treasury company by a wide margin. Saylor continues to advocate for Bitcoin by orange-pilling individual investors and financial institutions, sparking a movement in corporate finance. Related: Are struggling firms using crypto reserves as a PR lifeline? Strategy is not directly impacting Bitcoin market prices with its acquisition plan Shirish Jajodia, the company’s corporate treasurer, recently told podcaster Natalie Brunell that Strategy does not move the BTC market with its purchases. The company acquires BTC through over-the-counter transactions, private agreements between parties that occur outside of spot exchanges, and other methods that do not impact market price. Institutional investors hold BTC long-term, which raises the floor price of Bitcoin over time. However, other factors, like price speculation and traders, have a more immediate impact on the short-term market price of BTC, Jajodia said. “Bitcoin’s trading volume is over $50 billion in any 24 hours — that’s huge volume. So, if you are buying $1 billion over a couple of days,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:41
Aave Founder Stani Disputes Token Allocation Rumors

The post Aave Founder Stani Disputes Token Allocation Rumors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Stani Kulechov disputes token allocation rumors amid market volatility. DeFi governance transparency debated within community. Market reactions lead to AAVE price fluctuations. On August 24, Aave founder Stani Kulechov addressed rumors on X about Aave receiving 7% of WLFI’s token supply, which a WLFI team member disputed. The conflicting statements have sparked debates on DeFi governance transparency and caused significant volatility in AAVE’s price. Stani Kulechov Debunks WLFI Token Allocation Rumors Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave, denied claims that a proposal would grant Aave 7% of WLFI tokens, asserting on X that the proposal had been approved by both Aave DAO and WLFI. “Proposal created by the WLF team has passed and voted on Aave DAO,” Stani Kulechov stated. A suspected WLFI wallet team member had previously denied the allocation claim. The controversy over the alleged token allocation caused notable price fluctuations, with AAVE surging nearly 19% before correcting downward by over 8%, demonstrating the sensitivity of markets to governance news. Community discussions reignited debates around the transparency of DeFi governance processes, with the incident sparking concerns about the influence of external platforms on decentralized protocols. DeFi Governance Challenges Emerge Amid Market Volatility Did you know? Uniswap faced similar governance challenges in 2021, where community treasury allocation proposals led to intense debates on DeFi transparency and stability. As of August 24, 2025, Aave’s price is $351.33, with a market cap at $5.35 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token experienced a 16.66% rise over 7 days, even as 24-hour trading volume fell by 52.92%. Aave(AAVE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:34 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team observes that governance disputes like this can lead to heightened volatility and trading activity. They emphasize the need for clear communication to maintain protocol stability amid market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:38
The Best Micro Stakes Poker Sites For Cash Games & Tournaments in 2025

The demand for quality micro stakes action is growing rapidly by the day, as more and more beginners and even experienced players seek softer, more relaxing poker games with modest bankrolls. These low-risk, high-octane tables strike the perfect balance between entertainment and potential profit, offering an ideal playground for casual and recreational players to enjoy […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 05:38
Heaven Challenges Pump.fun as Solana’s Hottest New Launchpad – $350M Volume Already

The post Heaven Challenges Pump.fun as Solana’s Hottest New Launchpad – $350M Volume Already appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The team behind Heaven, a fast-rising Solana-based launchpad and automated market maker (AMM), has decided to overhaul its token vesting schedule to better align with the platform’s long-term vision. Since going live on August 15, Heaven has already processed nearly $350 million in trading volume, generating $3.8 million in revenue, according to onchain data shared by analyst @adam_tehc. All revenue is automatically funneled into buybacks of the project’s native token LIGHT, a mechanism the team calls the “god flywheel.” Overtaking Rivals in Daily Revenues This revenue model has quickly put Heaven in direct competition with Pump.fun, Solana’s established launchpad giant. In fact, several tokens launched on Heaven are now among the five most valuable new projects of the past week, underscoring the platform’s momentum. While Pump.fun remains ahead with more than $800 million in lifetime revenue, Heaven is already positioning itself as its strongest challenger yet. New Token Vesting Rules On Saturday, the Heaven team revealed that it would scrap its old linear unlock schedule for team allocations and replace it with a one-year cliff vesting model. Under the new rules, tokens will be re-vested monthly, with the team unable to access them until the end of the one-year lock. “This change reflects the team’s commitment to $LIGHT and the ecosystem we’re building,” Heaven’s developers explained in their announcement. “Heaven is only the first of many products we plan to roll out. The token lockup should match that long-term vision.” Building Toward a Larger Ecosystem The decision comes at a critical time for Solana’s token launch landscape. With Pump.fun continuing to dominate headlines, Heaven’s rapid rise suggests traders are eager for alternative platforms. By emphasizing both revenue-backed buybacks and stronger tokenomics alignment, Heaven is betting it can carve out a lasting place in the Solana ecosystem. The information provided…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:36
The ROI of Cybersecurity Investments: How Businesses Can Quantify and Justify Security Spending

Cybercrime's global cost is projected to exceed $10 trillion annually by the end of the decade. Data breaches can erase billions in market value overnight, and customer trust can collapse in a single news cycle. The new question for leaders is not whether to invest, but how to measure the return on investment (ROI)
Hackernoon2025/08/25 05:31
What Is Alaya AI?

Alaya AI is an artificial intelligence platform designed to simplify tasks across multiple industries, from education and gaming to blockchain analytics. It combines machine learning algorithms with user-friendly interfaces, making AI accessible to both professionals and casual users. The platform also powers the Alaya Quiz Challenge app, available on Google Play, which gamifies learning with AI-driven quizzes. Key Features of Alaya AI Alaya AI offers features such as intelligent data processing, automated decision-making, and personalized learning experiences. Users can leverage its capabilities for content creation, research assistance, and even blockchain-related tasks. According to Global Tech Council and Blockchain Council, Alaya AI is designed to be scalable, secure, and versatile, catering to both enterprise and individual needs. How to Access Alaya AI You can explore Alaya AI through its official website aialaya.io or follow updates on social media via X. For hands-on experience, download the Alaya Quiz Challenge app to interact with AI-powered quizzes and test its learning algorithms. Why Alaya AI Matters Alaya AI simplifies complex processes, making AI tools more approachable for everyone. Its integration with apps, educational platforms, and blockchain technology highlights its adaptability and potential for real-world applications.
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:30
Analysts warn of $1.5M phishing exploit tied to Ethereum’s new EIP-7702

The post Analysts warn of $1.5M phishing exploit tied to Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts have sounded the alarm about a vulnerability linked to the relatively new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP-7702) feature following a phishing attack that cost one investor over a million.  Anti-fraud service Scam Sniffer has noted an increase in phishing scams where attackers target addresses upgraded under the new EIP-7702 standard. The EIP-7702 feature, which was introduced as part of the Pectra upgrade from May, is designed to enhance wallet functionality by allowing Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) to temporarily behave like smart contracts. This feature encourages optimization by allowing multiple operations to be executed within a single transaction, thereby improving efficiency for legitimate users. However, the feature has reportedly opened them up to new exploitation windows. There have been at least three victims this month The latest unfortunate victim reportedly lost a total of $1.54 million after signing EIP-7702 phishing batch transactions that contained multiple token transfers and NFT approval operations. Part of those funds has reportedly been bridged to Mainnet via Relay Protocol. Exploiters bridged the stolen funds to Mainnet via Relay Protocol. Sourcce: @realScamSniffer (X/Twitter) The case comes two days after Scam Sniffer announced that another investor had lost $1M in tokens and NFTs after signing phishing batch transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps. That exploit came weeks after the anti-fraud service reported that an EIP-7702 upgraded address lost $66k to the same group using the same exploit. These schemes involve a fraudulent DeFi interface that is typically designed to mimic platforms like Uniswap. The victims were prompted to approve transactions that at first glance appeared routine, but in reality, were authorized hidden transfers. Upon approval, attackers would drain the wallet almost instantly, siphoning crypto and NFTs. According to Scam Sniffer, many users are still in the dark about the risks linked to EIP-7702 because it is a recent development.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:27
Aave Founder Confirms WLFI Partnership Validity Amidst Speculation

The post Aave Founder Confirms WLFI Partnership Validity Amidst Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Stani Kulechov confirms the ongoing WLFI partnership with Aave. Aave treasury to receive $2.5 billion in benefits. Market anticipates significant shifts from the collaboration. Stani Kulechov affirmed that the partnership between Aave and WLFI remains robust as of 20:30 UTC, addressing market rumors and confirming substantial gains for Aave’s treasury. The collaboration promises WLFI worth $2.5 billion for Aave, strengthening its market position amidst uncertainties, while fostering trading dynamics and participation in governance initiatives. Aave and WLFI’s $2.5 Billion Strategic Partnership Aave’s collaboration with WLFI continues without disruption. Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov, stated that the partnership remains legitimate, directly addressing circulating misinformation. The Aave protocol will receive approximately 7% of WLFI tokens, contributing to future governance and liquidity mining. Financially, Aave’s treasury benefits significantly. The WLFI allocation boosts the AaveDAO’s reserves, promising elevated market positioning. Additionally, 20% of the WLFI protocol fees will bolster AaveDAO through a trustless smart contract mechanism. Community responses have been diverse and vocal. Many have shared anticipation of this partnership’s economic benefits. Industry observers are closely monitoring potential price movements and market impacts. Kulechov’s retweet, emphasizing “The art of trading,” highlighted confidence in market strategies. WLFI Valuation and Regulatory Considerations Did you know? WLFI’s fee sharing model offers Aave a 20% increase over prior partnerships, highlighting its strategic emphasis on adapting US policy alignments. Wen Lambo Financial, symbol WLFI, valued at $694.67, observes a trading volume dip of 18.78%, per CoinMarketCap. The market cap stands at $694,665.21, with a staggering 110.85% price surge over the past month. These dynamics suggest evolving interest and investor focus on the WLFI platform. Wen Lambo Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research highlights potential regulatory impacts from elevated stakes in WLFI. There are compliance concerns, particularly with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:26
Philippines Proposes Bold 10,000 Bitcoin National Reserve Strategy

The post Philippines Proposes Bold 10,000 Bitcoin National Reserve Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Philippines is making waves in the cryptocurrency world with a groundbreaking proposal to build one of Asia’s largest government Bitcoin reserves. A new bill filed in August 2025 could position the Southeast Asian nation alongside global leaders in sovereign digital asset holdings. Representative Miguel Luis Villafuerte from Camarines Sur introduced House Bill 421 in the Philippine Congress in June 2025, though it gained major attention in late August. This “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act” directs the country’s central bank to buy 2,000 Bitcoin every year for five years, creating a massive 10,000 Bitcoin stockpile worth over $1.1 billion. The Plan Behind the Reserve The proposed reserve follows a careful, long-term approach. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank, would lock away these digital assets for at least 20 years. During this period, the government cannot sell, trade, or use the Bitcoin except in one specific case: paying down national debt. The bill includes strict rules about selling. Even after the 20-year holding period ends, the government can only sell 10% of the reserve within any two-year span. This approach treats Bitcoin like gold reserves – as a long-term store of value rather than a trading asset. Villafuerte called Bitcoin “digital gold” in his proposal, pointing to its 40% annual growth rate over the past five years. He argues that other countries are already moving into Bitcoin, and the Philippines cannot afford to fall behind. How the System Would Work The proposed system includes multiple safety measures and oversight requirements. The BSP governor would work with the Department of Finance, Department of Defense, and Securities and Exchange Commission to manage the reserve. The bill requires the central bank to publish quarterly reports showing exactly how much Bitcoin it holds. Independent auditors would verify these “proof-of-reserve” reports and make…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:22
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Enters Final Stage — Secure Strategic Early Access Now

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Enters Final Stage — Secure Strategic Early Access Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale is approaching its final phase. Smart investors still have time to position early before allocations tighten. Secure access now before the rest of the market catches on.   The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale is heading into its final stage, creating urgency for traders looking for early exposure. With limited allocations and high demand, this is a rare entry point before listings arrive. Those who move quickly can still lock in early positions while the bonus window remains open. Altcoins Driving Buzz in 2025 The crypto market in 2025 has seen traders shift focus from slower-moving assets to faster-rising altcoins. Demand has been especially high for community-driven tokens, where scarcity and allocation drive early movement. These projects often capture attention before reaching exchanges, rewarding those who acted during presale phases rather than waiting for the wider market. Why Timing Matters in Presales Timing remains a key factor when approaching presales. Allocation windows are limited, and once sold out, entry is only possible through exchanges at market price. This is why presales are closely watched—traders who act within the available window position themselves ahead of broader demand. Missing that early access often means facing higher costs later. Early Access, Scarcity, and Urgency Scarcity adds urgency. Presales with capped allocations create a natural rush as the end approaches. Traders are reminded that once this phase closes, the same entry terms will not be available again. For many, this countdown effect has been the spark that drives final-stage inflows. Acting before the window shuts often defines the difference between holding an early spot or missing out entirely. MAGACOIN 50% Allocation Bonus MAGACOIN Finance is reinforcing this urgency with a 50% bonus allocation for those who join before the presale closes, using the code PATRIOT50X. With scarcity driving demand and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:18
