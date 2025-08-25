2025-08-25 Monday

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-3-altcoins-that-could-surpass-xrp-by-2026/
XRP
XRP$2,9392-3,18%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02034-1,24%
Coinstats2025/08/25 06:00
BTC Astonishingly Rises Above $113,000

The post BTC Astonishingly Rises Above $113,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin's Price Surge: BTC Astonishingly Rises Above $113,000
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:56
French Government Ruined its Image of Freedom Around The World

The post French Government Ruined its Image of Freedom Around The World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging application Telegram, provided an update regarding his ongoing case in France, and said the criminal investigation against him is "struggling" to find any evidence of wrongdoing. Durov said his arrest by French authorities in August 2024 was "unprecedented" and added that holding a tech executive accountable for the actions of independent users was "legally and logically absurd," in a Telegram post on Sunday. Durov added: "A year later, the 'criminal investigation' against me is still struggling to find anything that I or Telegram did wrong. Our moderation practices align with industry standards, and Telegram has always responded to every legally binding request from France." "One year after this strange arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date in sight," he continued, while also warning that the French government has done irreparable damage to France's image as a free country. Source: Pavel Durov The arrest of Durov sparked widespread condemnation from the crypto community, human rights groups, and free speech activists, who accused the French government of arresting the Telegram founder to pressure him into censoring the platform. Related: One year since Durov's arrest: What's happened and what's ahead? Pavel Durov's arrest creates massive backlash against the French government Durov was charged and initially barred from leaving France in connection with a probe into the Telegram platform's content moderation policies, with French law enforcement officials accusing the platform of hosting harmful content. French President Emmanuel Macron denied the arrest was politically motivated, triggering a torrent of censorship accusations and criticism from the crypto community. "In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights," Macron wrote…
RealLink
REAL$0,0586+3,25%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0,00102-3,77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02034-1,24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:55
Bitcoin’s Volatility Collapse Pushes Speculative Traders To Ethereum

The post Bitcoin's Volatility Collapse Pushes Speculative Traders To Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a major shift for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is undergoing a transformation from a highly volatile speculative asset to a more stable, "blue-chip" investment. This maturing behavior is pushing speculative traders and investors seeking high returns to pivot towards more volatile altcoins, particularly Ethereum (ETH). A new class of long-term investors coming According to analysts and market data, Bitcoin's annualized volatility has plummeted to an unprecedented 38%, a stark contrast to its historical swings of over 200%. This newfound stability is a direct result of increased institutional adoption, with large Wall Street firms, pension funds, and corporations using Bitcoin ETFs as a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy. As a result, Bitcoin is starting to behave more like a traditional asset such as Starbucks or Goldman Sachs stock, attracting a new class of long-term investors. This has created a new dynamic where the "action" has shifted to Ethereum. While Bitcoin saw a modest 3% gain after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential rate cut, Ethereum surged over 12% to reach a new all-time high. This divergence in performance is a clear sign that Bitcoin is now seen as the steady anchor of the crypto market, while Ethereum has become the new playground for traders seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities. In August alone, U.S. Ethereum ETFs have seen $2.5 billion in net inflows, compared to a net outflow of $1.3 billion from Bitcoin products, further highlighting this shift in investment strategy. This market re-calibration is a sign of a maturing ecosystem, where different assets serve different investor profiles. While Bitcoin solidifies its role as a macro asset, Ethereum is cementing its position as the engine of the decentralized financial system and the go-to asset for traders seeking volatility. Coinidol.com reported recently that the total…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:49
Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market will be monitoring numerous altcoin events and economic developments in the new week. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006069-4,00%
SphereX
HERE$0,000358+0,28%
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:49
These Eight States Could See Aurora Borealis Sunday Night

The post These Eight States Could See Aurora Borealis Sunday Night appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have a chance to appear for viewers Sunday night in the northern continental United States and Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted, although activity would be limited to the northernmost states. The aurora borealis has a slight chance to appear in the Upper Midwest and Alaska. Getty Images Key Facts NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center forecasted a Kp index of three out of nine for Sunday evening, indicating the northern lights could "become brighter" and produce more "auroral activity (motion and formation)." Sunday night's viewing line stretches as far south as central Minnesota, with a higher chance of seeing the lights higher in Canada and Alaska. There is a slight chance the Earth could experience minor geomagnetic storms Sunday evening, forecasters said, but put these chances at just 20%. Which States Could See The Aurora? The northern lights could be visible from some parts of the Upper Midwest, including North Dakota, the northern portion of Minnesota, far northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Parts of Montana are also within the view line, as well as small slivers of northern Idaho and extreme northeast Washington. Most of Alaska is within range to see the aurora. What's The Best Way To View The Northern Lights? NOAA recommends viewers travel north toward the Earth's magnetic north pole. Viewers hoping to catch a glimpse of the aurora should leave cities or other sources of bright lights and find a good vantage point for peak viewing hours, experts say. The aurora is typically most active between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. What To Watch For Similar conditions, which can create what NOAA calls a "quiet aurora," could continue Monday night, according to the administration's three-day geomagnetic forecast. The same general area will likely be within the view line Monday…
MemeCore
M$0,43578+1,39%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10066+0,15%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,099-6,94%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:48
Metaplanet added to the FTSE Russell Japan and All-World stock market indices

The post Metaplanet added to the FTSE Russell Japan and All-World stock market indices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, has been upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, bumping it up for inclusion in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider updates and rebalances the indices quarterly, and following Metaplanet's strong Q2 performance, added it to the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index of mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index of the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region. The FTSE Global Equity Index Series semi-annual review upgraded Metaplanet from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock. Source: FTSE Russell The inclusion of Metaplanet in major, globally recognized stock market indices means the company will redirect capital flows into Bitcoin from traditional financial markets and give passive stock investors indirect exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency.  Related: Metaplanet and Smarter Web add almost $100M in Bitcoin to treasuries Metaplanet outperforms Japan's blue chip stocks, as it eyes expansion Metaplanet outperformed the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) Core 30, a stock market benchmark index, featuring Japanese manufacturing and technology giants Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, and others, according to the company's Q2 financial report. The Bitcoin treasury company announced year-to-date (YTD) gains of about 187% in August, compared to the TOPIX 30's 7.2% YTD appreciation. Metaplanet 1-year stock performance, measured in Japanese yen. Source: Yahoo Finance Metaplanet currently holds 18,888 BTC in its corporate treasury, making it the seventh-largest publicly traded holder of the supply-capped coin, according to BitcoinTreasuries.  Originally a hotel operator, Metaplanet rebranded itself as a Bitcoin treasury company in 2024. The company now holds more BTC than Coinbase, Tesla, the Hut 8 mining firm, and is Japan's largest BTC…
Bitcoin
BTC$111.294,33-3,07%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10066+0,15%
Capverse
CAP$0,06567-0,09%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:46
Watch Out: Massive Token Unlocks Coming Up in 26 Altcoins Next Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The post Watch Out: Massive Token Unlocks Coming Up in 26 Altcoins Next Week – Here's the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the cryptocurrency market witnessed a decline in Bitcoin last week, Ethereum reached a new all-time high. Whether ETH will break the $5,000 level in the new week will be closely watched. Furthermore, cryptocurrency followers will also be watching for a large number of token unlocks across numerous altcoins. Here is the weekly token unlock calendar we have prepared specially for you as Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Venom (VENOM) Market Value: $319.89 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $8.67 million (2.71% of market capitalization) Lock Opening Date: 25.08.2025 – 03:00 Humanity (H) Market Value: $59.70 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $2.92 million (4.90% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 25.08.2025 – 03:00 GateToken (GT) Market Value: $2.19 billion Token Amount to be Opened: $119.05 million (5.42% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 26.08.2025 – 03:00 Euler (EUL) Market Value: $205.17 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.31 million (0.63% of market capitalization) Lock Opening Date: 26.08.2025 – 03:00 Amnis Finance (AMI) Market Value: $4.44 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.38 million (31.07% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 26.08.2025 – 03:00 Sahara AI (SAHARA) Market Value: $182.23 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $8.03 million (4.40% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 26.08.2025 – 15:00 Huma Finance (HUMA) Market Value: $47.32 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $14.68 million (30.93% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 26.08.2025 – 15:00 Moonveil (MORE) Market Value: $18.31 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.42 million (7.75% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 27.08.2025 – 03:00 Blum (BLUM) Market Value: $8.87 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.88 million (21.29% of market value) Lock Opening Date: 27.08.2025 – 03:00 Funtico (TICO) Market Value: $7.11 million Token Amount to be Unlocked: $1.78 million (25.03% of market value) Lock…
Humanity
H$0,02866-1,88%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0,02554-5,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10066+0,15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:43
Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov

Durov said French law enforcement officials are still "struggling" to find evidence of wrongdoing even one year on from his arrest in 2024. Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging application Telegram, provided an update regarding his ongoing case in France, and said the criminal investigation against him is "struggling" to find any evidence of wrongdoing.Durov said his arrest by French authorities in August 2024 was "unprecedented" and added that holding a tech executive accountable for the actions of independent users was "legally and logically absurd," in a Telegram post on Sunday. Durov added:"One year after this strange arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date in sight," he continued, while also warning that the French government has done irreparable damage to France's image as a free country.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10066+0,15%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0,00102-3,77%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00012288-5,03%
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:43
Hut 8 doubles equity program to $1B as it pivots from Bitcoin mining to AI megaprojects

The post Hut 8 doubles equity program to $1B as it pivots from Bitcoin mining to AI megaprojects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hut 8, a Bitcoin miner and data center operator, has doubled the size of its at-the-market equity program, giving itself the option to raise as much as $1 billion in fresh capital. The new funding authorization, revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, replaces the $500 million program Hut 8 launched late last year. That earlier program had already brought in nearly $300 million before the company pulled the plug. AI megaproject in Louisiana Last week, Hut 8 broke ground on what could become one of the most ambitious AI data center projects in the country: a $2.5 billion campus in West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana. Set across 611 acres near Entergy's River Bend substation, the project will eventually feature two 450,000-square-foot buildings packed with computing hardware. The first is expected to be ready by the end of 2025, with the second following within two years. Officials say thousands of construction jobs will be created in the short term, with dozens of high-skilled, long-term roles once the facility is operational. A pivot beyond the mining grind Bitcoin miners have been squeezed by rising network difficulty, volatile BTC prices, and tighter energy markets. Margins are thinner, competition is tougher, and relying solely on mining has become a risky strategy. H
NEAR
NEAR$2,516-4,80%
U
U$0,0112-17,46%
Bitcoin
BTC$111.294,33-3,07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 05:42
