2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Apple Fixes Critical iPhone and Mac Bug That Threatens Crypto Users

Apple Fixes Critical iPhone and Mac Bug That Threatens Crypto Users

The post Apple Fixes Critical iPhone and Mac Bug That Threatens Crypto Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple rushed out emergency security updates on August 20, 2025, to fix a dangerous bug that hackers were already using to break into iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. This flaw poses serious risks for people who store cryptocurrency on their Apple devices. The bug, called CVE-2025-43300, lets attackers take control of Apple devices without the user doing anything. They just need to send a harmful image file through iMessage or email. When the device processes the image, hackers can access everything on it – including crypto wallets and trading apps. Apple confirmed the bug was “exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.” The company didn’t say who was behind the attacks or who got targeted. How the Attack Works This zero-click exploit targets Apple’s Image I/O framework, which handles picture files across all Apple devices. The bug is an “out-of-bounds write” issue, meaning attackers can mess with parts of the device’s memory they shouldn’t be able to reach. Juliano Rizzo, CEO of cybersecurity firm Coinspect, explained that “an attachment delivered via iMessage can be processed automatically and lead to device compromise.” Users don’t need to click anything or open any files – their device gets hacked just by receiving the malicious image. Source: https://nvd.nist.gov/ Once hackers get in, they can access crypto wallets, steal login details for exchanges, and monitor user activity when entering passwords or recovery phrases. Why Crypto Users Face Higher Risks Security experts warn that people who own cryptocurrency face bigger dangers from this bug than regular users. Here’s why: Permanent losses: Unlike stolen credit cards or bank accounts, cryptocurrency theft can’t be reversed. Once hackers move digital coins to their own wallets, the money is gone forever. High-value targets: Crypto holders often have significant amounts of money stored on their devices. This makes…
Threshold
T$0,01674+0,72%
GET
GET$0,010126--%
Movement
MOVE$0,1235-4,78%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:22
Aktsia
Cardano (ADA) Loses Key Support With 4% Crash as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges as the Most Hyped DeFi Token of 2025

Cardano (ADA) Loses Key Support With 4% Crash as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges as the Most Hyped DeFi Token of 2025

The post Cardano (ADA) Loses Key Support With 4% Crash as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges as the Most Hyped DeFi Token of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making headlines in 2025’s DeFi market, drawing investors’ attention as Cardano (ADA) wobbles after falling below a key support level in a 4% drop in the market. Over 15600 investors have already invested in the MUTM’s presale, and over $14.8 million has already been raised.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered presale phase 6. Price rises by 14.29% to $0.04 in phase 7. With decentralized finance growing more concentrated on next-generation protocols and novel yield solutions, these two projects’ divergence in direction represents a choice at a fork in the crypto trader’s road in an increasingly packed DeFi market. Cardano (ADA): Market Glance Cardano (ADA) sits at around $0.86, a soft correction from recent highs of near $1 due to profit-taking as well as general market volatility adding to performance. It recently rebounded after it reached the support area of $0.84–$0.87 on recent whale purchases as well as technical support.  In the background, analysts note ADA to be consolidating in a triangle formation between $0.85 and $0.98 as an indicator of a turning point for direction in the future. In spite of these apprehensions, the project is also proceeding with a governance reformation towards additional decentralization and participatory involvement. In the meantime, an increasing limelight is on Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance Looks to Phase 6 of Its Presise Mutuum Finance has just completed Phase 5 of its presale and is in Phase 6. During Phase 6, tokens are bought for $0.035 per token. The presale overall has been an unprecedented success, with over $14.8 million in capital and over 15,600 holders globally. Such ramping reflects the community’s confidence in the project and also the future of the project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Demand for the tokens continues to be high with every presale round,…
NEAR
NEAR$2,516-4,80%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015508-2,56%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10066+0,15%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:12
Aktsia
Large Token Unlocks Predicted in Solana DeFi Ecosystem

Large Token Unlocks Predicted in Solana DeFi Ecosystem

The post Large Token Unlocks Predicted in Solana DeFi Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Large-scale token unlocks scheduled for late August 2025 in Solana DeFi protocols. Includes JUP, KMNO, HUMA, and others with significant circulating supply impacts. Market may see price fluctuations and liquidity changes due to these unlocks. Token Unlocks data reveals significant token releases next week for JUP, KMNO, HUMA, and other tokens, impacting a portion of current supply and market valuation. These unlocks could influence market liquidity and price movement, with previous similar events showing potential short-lived price declines. Token Unlocks to Impact Liquidity and Circulating Supply Prominent Solana DeFi tokens, including Jupiter (JUP) and Kamino (KMNO), are scheduled for large-scale unlocks in late August 2025, potentially shaking the market. Jupiter will unlock 53.47 million tokens, representing 1.78% of its supply, while Kamino will release 229 million tokens, comprising 6.81% of its supply. Each of these events forms part of their initial roadmaps as stated by their leaders, maintaining trust and transparency within the community. As the market absorbs these token releases, impacts are expected in the form of potential price fluctuations. Large unlocks like Huma Finance’s 23.38% of supply draw attention due to their size and possible market implications. General market sentiment remains cautious, with key figures reinforcing transparency. “No hidden unlocks—our contracts and schedules are public,” remarked Marius Ciubotariu, CEO of Kamino. Such statements aim to mitigate investor apprehensions regarding these unlock events. Short-Term Volatility Expected from August 2025 Unlock Events Did you know? Previous 1% token unlocks in the Solana ecosystem, like February 2024’s release, resulted in immediate yet brief price drops, followed by rapid liquidity recovery. Jupiter’s (JUP) market data reveals a current price of $0.51, with a market cap of $1.56 billion and a trading volume spike of 16.01% within the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a recent 1.85% decline, the token’s…
Jupiter
JUP$0,4923-4,01%
Kamino
KMNO$0,05691-2,90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005269+0,43%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:11
Aktsia
How stablecoin inflows are shaping the L1 price race

How stablecoin inflows are shaping the L1 price race

The post How stablecoin inflows are shaping the L1 price race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stablecoin supply has more than doubled in under 24 months. How is this L1 stablecoin supply gap shaping price divergence? One landmark bill, major market share grabs, and domestic launches pegged to local currencies later, it’s no shock: Stablecoin supply has more than doubled in under two years. Since January ’24, circulating supply has jumped from $130 billion to $270 billion. In fact, the top four issuers now control 96% of the market. Tether [USDT] remained the liquidity anchor, while Circle [USDC], Ethena [ENA], and Sky [SKY] captured the rest. However, now the narrative is shifting: L1s are racing to capture these stablecoin flows. Consequently, could this be the driver behind the recent L1 price divergences? Stablecoin surge sparks L1 competition Stablecoin supply has surged across blockchains since 2018, driving a clear divergence in L1 dominance.  Notably, Ethereum [ETH] and Tron [TRX] lead the pack, together controlling 90% of total supply, while Solana [SOL] has crossed the $10 billion threshold, securing the third spot in stablecoin adoption. Meanwhile, smaller chains and Layer-2s like BNB Chain, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Base, and zkSync Era are scaling steadily, gradually capturing incremental stablecoin flows. Source: Token Terminal All in all, L1s are clearly competing for stablecoin capital. The logic is simple: This widening L1 stablecoin gap is shaping how money flows, and ultimately, influencing price discovery. Higher market share means more liquidity staying on-network, fueling DeFi activity, staking flows, and transaction demand, which can push prices higher as bid-side pressure accumulates. According to AMBCrypto, examining cross-chain price divergences would provide a clear validation of this thesis. Tracking capital flows and price impact On-chain, stablecoin dominance is clearly aligning with technicals. Tron [TRX], for example, has absorbed nearly $20 billion in stablecoins this year, pushing total supply to a record $82 billion. The…
CreatorBid
BID$0,10065+6,42%
Solana
SOL$199,01-4,49%
Binance Coin
BNB$858,61-1,21%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:07
Aktsia
Top 3 Altcoins That Could Surpass XRP by 2026

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Surpass XRP by 2026

The post Top 3 Altcoins That Could Surpass XRP by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is now a staple especially in digital payments. It has become the leader in fast and cheap cross-border transactions. Despite changing times, it has partnerships with banks and institutional actors who later discreetly began making competitive crypto investments. As the market looks ahead to 2026, a fresh wave of challengers is coming on the scene that could upset XRP. Even as many institutions accumulate XRP, whales are redirecting capital into new projects. For instance, MAGACOIN FINANCE is accumulating rapidly, fuelling speculation on the next breakout after XRP. Solana (SOL): Speed Meets Scalability Solana has recently emerged as one of the fastest blockchains in the industry recently. The network can process thousands of transactions every second without charging a fee due to its Proof of History (PoH) mechanism. As a result, Solana can now rival XRP in the payments and DeFi sectors. There’s an increased institutional adoption of Solana, with many major players looking for scalable solutions. The blockchain had many doubts about outages in the past. However, things have changed now. The performance of the blockchain has become reliable. As a result, it now has a good chance of being a competitor against XRP if it continues its momentum. Polkadot (DOT): The Interoperability Leader Rather than simply sending payments, Polkadot’s goal is to interconnect blockchains with ecosystem level connections. The parachain model allows various networks to communicate, share data, and transfer assets. XRP cannot offer this kind of interoperability on its own and this gives Polkadot a real chance at Web3’s future. As more projects come on board to the ecosystem, the value of DOT will grow alongside it. Shared security across parachains also enhances its attractiveness to developers making it a formidable and long-term competitor to XRP. Whales Piling In This New Altcoin What separates MAGACOIN FINANCE from…
Solana
SOL$199,01-4,49%
RealLink
REAL$0,0586+3,25%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015508-2,56%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:05
Aktsia
Over 38,000 Solana Purchased With Stolen Crypto

Over 38,000 Solana Purchased With Stolen Crypto

The post Over 38,000 Solana Purchased With Stolen Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hacker Moves Loot: Over 38,000 Solana Purchased With Stolen Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/hacker-moves-loot-over-38000-solana-purchased-with-stolen-crypto/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02034-1,24%
Sign
SIGN$0,07056-1,60%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0,014942-7,68%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:04
Aktsia
Bitcoin volatility keeps falling, and that means it’s maturing as an asset class

Bitcoin volatility keeps falling, and that means it’s maturing as an asset class

The post Bitcoin volatility keeps falling, and that means it’s maturing as an asset class appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s number-one crypto is looking more like a mature asset class every day as Bitcoin volatility continues to drop (yes, even as it blasts past all-time highs and promptly retraces its steps). Bitcoin volatility has reached a five-year low Bitcoin has long been regarded as one of the most volatile financial assets; its turbulent price fluctuations over the years have deterred many investors. But what if I told you that Bitcoin is now less volatile than a blue-chip tech stock? According to ecoinometrics, Bitcoin’s 30-day realized volatility is now at its lowest point in nearly five years, and it’s a trend that has persisted even through Bitcoin’s headline-making rallies and corrections over the last five years: “Exactly what you expect from a maturing asset.” Bitcoin volatility reaches a five-year low. Since 2022, Bitcoin has often been less volatile than some of Wall Street’s biggest names, including mega-cap stocks like Nvidia. During the sharp tech sector swings of 2023 and 2024, Nvidia’s price was more unpredictable than Bitcoin, an asset infamous for its hair-raising moves. Even during this current Bitcoin bull run, the price swings have remained notably tamer than previous cycles. Macro analyst Lyn Alden recently told CryptoSlate she believes that Bitcoin’s cycles are changing. We should expect this one to be longer and “less extreme” than previous runs, with strong moves upward followed by periods of consolidation, “rather than going to the moon and collapsing.” All the signs of asset class maturity Bitcoin volatility declining is just one marker of its growing maturity. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. in early 2024 was a landmark event, opening up the asset to the mainstream audience. Major asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity offer direct Bitcoin exposure to retail and institutional investors through regulated exchange-traded products. This…
U
U$0,0112-17,46%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0,10513-1,79%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10066+0,15%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:02
Aktsia
Crypto Gem Alert: BlockDAG’s Innovative DAG Design Could Fuel Its $1 Breakthrough!

Crypto Gem Alert: BlockDAG’s Innovative DAG Design Could Fuel Its $1 Breakthrough!

Bitcoin and Ethereum rely on linear block structures, where each block must wait for the previous one to finish. This setup ensures strong security but slows performance. Directed Acyclic Graphs, or DAGs, flip the model by allowing multiple confirmations to happen at once. Instead of a queue, transactions overlap in a web-like flow. The result is faster processing, fewer delays, and much smoother scaling. The idea isn’t new; projects like IOTA and Kaspa showed DAG’s strengths, with Kaspa’s big run in 2023–2024 highlighting how speed and decentralization can coexist. BlockDAG takes this concept further by combining Proof-of-Work security with DAG’s ability to process in parallel. This hybrid model means users get the best of both, Bitcoin’s proven mining protection and DAG’s speed boost. Hybrid Design Gives BlockDAG an Edge BlockDAG can handle up to 10 blocks every second, a rate that already tops many Layer 1 blockchains still locked into linear systems. By combining Proof-of-Work with DAG, it avoids the usual blockchain dilemma of trading security for scalability. The mining layer ensures resilience, while the DAG layer keeps the system quick and adaptable across multiple use cases. Developers are drawn to its EVM compatibility, which lets Ethereum projects migrate seamlessly without rebuilding from scratch. This lowers barriers to adoption and gives BlockDAG an instant entry point for dApps.  Alongside this technical edge, its presale has surged past $380M with 25 billion coins already sold. That momentum, backed by a growing developer community and active miners, sets the stage for strong network growth once live. It signals confidence from builders who see long-term opportunities in ecosystems that provide both speed and security without compromise, unlike slower legacy models. Why $1 Looks Achievable for BDAG Several drivers fuel the case for BDAG reaching $1: Capital Strength: With a $600M target, BlockDAG will step into mainnet with one of the deepest financial reserves among 2025 launches, providing confidence for builders, miners, and users alike. A strong base reduces risk. Community Size: Over 2.5M mobile miners using the X1 app and 200K active holders give BlockDAG a pre-launch base that most projects struggle to achieve after listing. This foundation makes future growth smoother. Developer Power: More than 4,500 developers are already working on 300+ applications, far surpassing Kaspa’s ecosystem during its early rally. Real adoption demands live projects, and BDAG is stocking that pipeline early with breadth. Scarcity Factor: With Batch 29 priced at $0.0276, a rise to $1 reflects a 35x climb. Considering $380M raised and heavy adoption signals, many analysts see the move as a reasonable projection, not hype. The numbers line up. 2025 Could Be the Year of DAG Momentum in crypto isn’t only about speed, it’s about the story. In recent years, Kaspa showed how DAG adoption could spark a massive wave of attention. Now, BlockDAG fits squarely into the “next big DAG” narrative, ticking the boxes of scalability, security, and community traction that markets crave. Just as modular chains defined 2023 and Layer 2 solutions took the spotlight in 2024, 2025 is shaping up as the year DAG frameworks gain mainstream attention. With more than $380M secured, millions of miners engaged, and thousands of developers building, BlockDAG is positioned in a league of its own. This combination of activity and scale is unusual before launch.   Challenges remain; energy demands from PoW must balance efficiency, and global-scale transaction testing will be crucial. Still, BlockDAG’s combination of adoption and funding puts it ahead of many rivals. Numbers don’t just suggest potential, they show traction that few projects achieve before mainnet, and that traction fuels belief in $1 targets. Looking Ahead BlockDAG isn’t chasing attention with hype; it’s a serious Layer 1 leveraging DAG tech to redefine what’s possible in blockchain design. If presale momentum continues and the $600M goal is reached, BDAG enters its launch phase with unmatched funding, a massive community, and deep developer support. The current Batch 29 price of $0.0276 already reflects a 2,660% gain compared to early buyers, while the confirmed launch price sits at $0.05. With these foundations, analysts suggest a path toward $1 isn’t just dream talk, it’s grounded in math, momentum, and architecture. For 2025, as narratives shift toward scalable systems with real adoption, DAG could be the story everyone follows. BlockDAG, with its mix of Proof-of-Work security and DAG scalability, is leading that charge. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Crypto Gem Alert: BlockDAG’s Innovative DAG Design Could Fuel Its $1 Breakthrough! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0,01674+0,72%
RealLink
REAL$0,0586+3,25%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015508-2,56%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 06:00
Aktsia
Meet the Power Team Behind It!

Meet the Power Team Behind It!

The post Meet the Power Team Behind It! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the leadership driving BlockDAG’s $381M presale. From fintech strategy to advanced engineering and academic depth, meet the team positioning this Layer 1 for a $0.05 launch! When it comes to blockchain, the spotlight often falls on the tech itself. But the reality is that people, not just protocols, decide a project’s fate. BlockDAG (BDAG), widely seen as one of the boldest Layer 1 launches of 2025, is proving that momentum comes from a combination of strong vision, execution, and credibility. Even before going live, BlockDAG has delivered numbers that turn heads: $381 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, 2.5 million users on its mobile mining app, and over 300 decentralized applications under development. Behind these results is a leadership team that blends fintech, engineering, and academic expertise, a mix that is setting the stage for one of the most ambitious rollouts of the year. Antony Turner’s Vision for Global Scale At the top is Antony Turner, founder and CEO, whose fintech and blockchain career has equipped him to guide BlockDAG’s rise. Formerly COO of Spirit Blockchain, a listed company, and the architect of one of Switzerland’s earliest equally weighted crypto index funds, Turner is known for building frameworks that scale. His leadership at BlockDAG has been about balancing bold ambition with credibility. Rather than relying on flashy hype, Turner has ensured the presale followed a steady path of growth backed by real-world visibility. That includes targeted partnerships, global sports sponsorships with Inter Milan and Seattle Orcas cricket, and consistent presale performance that now sits at $381M raised. By combining his entrepreneurial drive with experience in regulated financial environments, Turner has transformed BlockDAG from just another presale coin into a brand with international reach. His ability to align credibility with recognition has been central in building a foundation…
RealLink
REAL$0,0586+3,25%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,92+2,02%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003469-3,82%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:00
Aktsia
BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Success Wasn’t Luck, Meet The Core Team Made It Happen!

BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Success Wasn’t Luck, Meet The Core Team Made It Happen!

When it comes to blockchain, the spotlight often falls on the tech itself. But the reality is that people, not […] The post BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Success Wasn’t Luck, Meet The Core Team Made It Happen! appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0,01674+0,72%
Core DAO
CORE$0,459-4,89%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01996-4,99%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/25 06:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis