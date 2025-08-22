2025-08-25 Monday

Chainlink Boosts Network Stability with Rapid Reserve Growth

Chainlink Reserve shows rapid growth, surpassing 150,770 LINK tokens. Experts see reserve expansion as a significant industry development. Continue Reading:Chainlink Boosts Network Stability with Rapid Reserve Growth The post Chainlink Boosts Network Stability with Rapid Reserve Growth appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:23
Microsoft AI Chief Warns Society Isn’t Ready for ‘Conscious’ Machines

The post Microsoft AI Chief Warns Society Isn’t Ready for ‘Conscious’ Machines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman is warning AI may soon seem sentient, sparking confusion over rights, trust, and identity. Belief in conscious AI could trigger mental health risks and distort human relationships. He said AI should make life easier, and more productive, without pretending to be alive. Microsoft’s AI chief and co-founder of DeepMind, warned Tuesday that engineers are close to creating artificial intelligence that convincingly mimics human consciousness—and the public is unprepared for the fallout. In a blog post, Mustafa Suleyman said developers are on the verge of building what he calls “Seemingly Conscious” AI. These systems imitate consciousness so effectively that people may start to believe they are truly sentient, something he called a “central worry.” ﻿ “Many people will start to believe in the illusion of AIs as conscious entities so strongly that they’ll soon advocate for AI rights, model welfare, and even AI citizenship,” he wrote, adding that the Turing test—once a key benchmark for humanlike conversation—had already been surpassed. “That’s how fast progress is happening in our field and how fast society is coming to terms with these new technologies,”  he wrote. Since the public launch of ChatGPT in 2022, AI developers have worked to not only make their AI smarter but also to make it act “more human.” AI companions have become a lucrative sector of the AI industry, with projects like Replika, Character AI, and the more recent personalities for Grok coming online. The AI companion market is expected to reach $140 billion by 2030. However well-intentioned, Suleyman argued that AI that can convincingly mimic humans could worsen mental health problems and deepen existing divisions over identity and rights. “People will start making claims about their AI’s suffering and their entitlement to rights that we can’t straightforwardly rebut,” he warned. “They will be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 10:22
Bitcoin Swift Stage 6 Countdown Heats Up as Ethereum Surges and Bitcoin Hyper Gains Steam

The post Bitcoin Swift Stage 6 Countdown Heats Up as Ethereum Surges and Bitcoin Hyper Gains Steam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with excitement as Ethereum holds strong above $3,100, Bitcoin Hyper ignites attention with its presale price just above one cent, and Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) surges into Stage 6 with explosive momentum. Ethereum’s upcoming network upgrades and scalability focus have helped it remain the second-largest blockchain powerhouse, while Bitcoin Hyper’s early traction has traders eyeing potential parabolic returns. But the real showstopper today is Bitcoin Swift, which has already raised over $1 million, is in Stage 6 at $6 per token, and just announced an early launch on August 30th with a limited-time bonus structure. Ethereum and Bitcoin Hyper Build Excitement Ethereum continues to dominate defi with over $50 billion locked across protocols, while its transition into more efficient scaling solutions is fueling optimism among traders. At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper is grabbing headlines for starting its token distribution at prices just above one cent, with projections suggesting major upside if adoption takes off. Both assets present compelling opportunities, but unlike these two, Bitcoin Swift is already paying out users today through its revolutionary programmable PoY rewards system. That immediate earning power sets it apart. Why Bitcoin Swift Is the Project Everyone Is Talking About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) isn’t just another blockchain; it’s being built as a full operating system. It combines AI-powered smart contracts, programmable PoY rewards, and decentralized identity infrastructure to create a scalable, secure, and regulation-ready ecosystem. Unlike fixed reward systems, BTC3 adapts dynamically to network activity, environmental efficiency, and governance inputs, ensuring sustainability and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 10:21
BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK & PEPE

The post BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK & PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the best crypto coins for 2025. Learn how BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK, and PEPE are shaping trends with presales, updates, and strong communities. The search for the best crypto coins is picking up speed as both new projects and meme favorites capture market attention. People are not only tracking established names but also watching fresh ecosystems gaining strength through presales, real-world use, or active communities. What makes this cycle stand out is how presale projects like BlockDAG are raising large amounts before launch, while meme coins such as PENGU, BONK, and PEPE continue to show that community energy alone can drive unexpected price runs. This overview looks at BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK, and PEPE, reviewing their latest updates, price action, and what could shape their path ahead. For anyone considering where the next momentum might come from, these four are worth keeping on the radar. 1. BlockDAG: Building Hype With Presale Growth BlockDAG is gaining attention as one of the best crypto coins thanks to its major presale success and its hybrid design. Instead of following a simple Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake model, it blends DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) with Proof-of-Work for added speed and security. Accessibility also plays a big role in its growth. The X1 mobile miner app has already drawn over 2.5 million users, while more than 19,300 ASIC miners are now active within its network. Covering both mobile and hardware miners, BlockDAG (BDAG) is shaping one of the most inclusive ecosystems in the market. So far, the presale has passed $379 million, ranking it among the biggest in recent memory. It is now in Batch 29, with BDAG priced at $0.0276. Early supporters from the first stages are already sitting on paper gains of more than 2,600%. Market analysts suggest BDAG could reach $1 once listed,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 10:20
DOJ Spokesman Seemingly Rejects Roman Storm Charges

The post DOJ Spokesman Seemingly Rejects Roman Storm Charges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The acting head of the DOJ’s Criminal Division obliquely referred to the Roman Storm case in a speech, claiming that the Department won’t invoke similar charges against software developers. The case attracted a lot of sympathy, even within the federal government, possibly prompting this new stance. Still, he didn’t directly address Storm’s case, which has many unanswered questions. Is the DOJ Changing Its Stance Towards Tornado Cash and Storm? As Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak there tomorrow, there’s a lot of attention on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the moment. Earlier today, Matt Galeotti, the Acting Assistant Attorney General at the DOJ’s Criminal Division, gave a speech that resonated with followers of the Roman Storm case: “Where the evidence shows that software is truly decentralized and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third party does not have custody and control over user assets, new 1960(b)(1)(C) charges against the third-party will not be approved,” Galeotti claimed. So, what is the meaning of this? Earlier this month, DOJ concluded its case against Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm, which resulted in one guilty verdict. He was also found not guilty on another charge and a jury hung on a third. In any event, 1960(b)(1)(C) was the specific charge that prosecutors successfully nailed Storm on. As the trial proceeded, crypto privacy experts rallied behind Storm, and influential federal finance regulators seemingly backed his position. In other words, Galeotti’s speech obliquely acknowledged that the DOJ won’t pursue charges like the Roman Storm case in the future. Privacy Fans Rejoice, But Questions Remain On-site reporters described a powerful reaction to this speech: the crowd gave a standing ovation, and long-term industry veterans teared up. Quotes like “well-intentioned innovators do not have to fear for their liberty” directly targeted the pro-crypto audience present. Tornado Cash…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 10:19
DOJ Softens Stance on Money Transmitting Charges

The post DOJ Softens Stance on Money Transmitting Charges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Acting Assistant Attorney General, Matthew Galeotti, has provided a major boost for the DeFi industry and developers, especially. This came following his remarks at the American Innovation Project (AIP). DeFi In Focus As DOJ Says Writing Code Alone Isn’t A Crime In his official remarks at the AIP, Galeotti said that their view is that merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime. He further remarked that innovating new ways for the economy to store and transmit value and create wealth, without ill intent, is not a crime. Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Paul Grewal, also picked up on these remarks and noted that Galeotti had said that, without specific intent, contributing code alone will not subject any developer to liability under 18 USC 1960b1c. This is the provision of the law that prohibits unlicensed money transmitting businesses. Just now in Jackson Hole: under the Blanche Memo, “merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime.” Without specific intent, contributing code alone will not subject any developer to liability under 18 USC 1960b1c. https://t.co/joA4I1eoRr — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) August 21, 2025 This shines the spotlight on DeFi, considering that the DOJ had charged Roman Storm for running an unlicensed money transmitting business. As CoinGape reported, the jury recently found the Tornado Cash co-founder guilty of the 1960 charge. As Grewal also mentioned, Galeotti had further stated they will not approve new charges against a third-party under 18 USC 1960b1c where the software “is truly decentralized and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third-party does not have custody and control over user assets.” Following Matthew Galeotti’s remarks, legal expert and DeFi advocate Jake Chervinsky said, The head of DOJ’s Criminal Division says there will be no Section 1960(b)(1)(C) charges against developers who…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 10:18
Arctic Pablo Presale Bonus Stage Live 200% Extra Coins Offered While DOGS and Pudgy Penguins Draw Investor Buzz

The crypto market in 2025 has turned into a high-stakes race where meme coins and community-driven projects are grabbing headlines […] The post Arctic Pablo Presale Bonus Stage Live 200% Extra Coins Offered While DOGS and Pudgy Penguins Draw Investor Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 10:15
Asia’s Wealthy Investors Embrace Crypto Amid Record Gains and Clearer Regulations

The post Asia’s Wealthy Investors Embrace Crypto Amid Record Gains and Clearer Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia’s wealthiest investors are piling into crypto at record pace, capitalizing on explosive gains, regulatory clarity and rising institutional appetite while global counterparts lag behind. Asia’s Rich Are Moving Fast on Crypto—and the Rest of the World Is Late Wealth managers across Asia have noted a growing shift in investor sentiment, as demand from high-net-worth […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/asias-wealthy-investors-embrace-crypto-amid-record-gains-and-clearer-regulations/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 10:15
In the case of South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzling 4.3 billion won, prosecutors requested a three-year sentence. The final verdict will be announced on September 25.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum was indicted for allegedly embezzling approximately 4.2 billion won (US$3.07 million) in company funds to invest in virtual currencies. During her court appearance on the 21st, prosecutors charged her with violating the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Economic Crimes and requested a three-year prison sentence. Hwang Jung-eum pleaded guilty and repaid the full amount between May and June. The final verdict in the case is scheduled for September 25th.</p>
PANews2025/08/22 10:15
AVAX Faces $40M Unlock, ETC Waits for Breakout, While Cold Wallet Users Already Cashing USDT Rewards

Markets often split between two paths: speculation and real substance. Avalanche’s outlook is tied to token unlocks and price resistance, while Ethereum Classic relies on chart structures and trading volumes to justify its targets. Both depend heavily on technical readings to hold attention, but neither offers users direct rewards for participation. Cold Wallet does. Through instant USDT payouts and added CWT perks during presale, it delivers measurable returns instead of leaning only on forecasts. For anyone asking which of the top crypto coins deserve notice, Cold Wallet answers with proof instead of promises. Cold Wallet Redefines Utility With USDT Rewards & Referral Bonuses Unlike meme coins that rely on hype and temporary excitement, Cold Wallet is built around real use. It’s a working self-custody wallet where users earn rewards for engaging and for growing the network. Its referral model is already live, paying both the sender and receiver in USDT for swaps made through the app. During presale, those rewards get even stronger with added CWT bonuses, creating a system that gives participants two benefits at once, tied directly to real usage instead of hype. The structure is simple: referrers earn a 20% CWT bonus, while referees get 10%. Both bonuses vest alongside purchased tokens, aligning value with long-term use. Instead of empty promises, Cold Wallet gives consistent, fair, and transparent rewards. It builds a loop where growth is fueled by actual participation. This is not theory; the presale results already prove its strength. Cold Wallet has raised $6.3 million, with more than 740 million tokens sold. It currently sits in Stage 17 at $0.00998 and has a set launch value of $0.3517. That means current participants are entering at a fraction of the launch price while supporting a product that’s already live and running. In short, Cold Wallet blends credibility with real-time utility, putting it far ahead of speculative plays. Avalanche Price Forecast: Token Unlock Creates Supply Risk Avalanche is about to face its first token unlock in three months, releasing 1.67 million AVAX, or around $40 million, into circulation. This added supply could limit growth, capping upside near $26.10 and possibly dragging price toward $23.90 or even $22.40 if pressure grows. Even so, technical indicators are holding steady. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above neutral, showing that buyers still have control. If selling pressure softens, AVAX may settle into a stable range near $24.90. While not exciting, this kind of outlook reflects measured, product-based thinking rather than meme-fueled hype. Ethereum Classic Price Outlook: Steady Growth Without Noise Ethereum Classic is shaping up as another structured play. Currently priced at $24.28, it just broke out of a falling wedge pattern, a common technical signal often followed by upward moves. Near-term goals include $25.98, $28.05, and $30.49, depending on whether trading volume holds up. Longer-term, analysts project even higher levels, with some calling for $53.40 by year-end and others targeting closer to $40.16. These numbers aren’t hype-driven but based on technical setups and trading history. For readers seeking a structured view, ETC offers chart-backed growth instead of social media noise. Cold Wallet Against Market Speculation Speculation moves prices quickly, but staying power comes from usability. Avalanche’s potential depends on how its market absorbs supply. Ethereum Classic’s growth outlook rests on chart behaviour. Cold Wallet, on the other hand, works on a clear principle: rewarding users every time they interact. With $6.3 million raised, 740 million tokens sold, a presale price of $0.00998, and a launch value of $0.3517, it already combines progress with practical rewards. For anyone exploring the top crypto coins, Cold Wallet proves it isn’t just about charts or predictions. It’s a product where user participation turns directly into value, offering both immediate and lasting appeal.  Explore Cold Wallet Now: Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/ Website: https://coldwallet.com/ X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post AVAX Faces $40M Unlock, ETC Waits for Breakout, While Cold Wallet Users Already Cashing USDT Rewards appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:15
