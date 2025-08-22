Can Anyone Stop Bayern Munich This Season?

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich and Harry Kane this Bundesliga season?. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Getty Images After securing the first-ever Franz-Beckenbauer Supercup title holders Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig to kick off the 63rd Bundesliga campaign at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich regained the title last year after finishing the 2023/24 campaign in third place behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart. At first glance, anything but the 35th German championship and the 34th Bundesliga title would be a major surprise. After all, there is no doubt that the Rekordmeister has the most talented squad in the Bundesliga. Numbers by Transfermarkt underline this observation. With a market value of €875 million ($1.01 billion), Bayern's squad value is significantly ahead of the second most valuable squad in the league: RB Leipzig. Leipzig's squad value of just €493 million ($572 million) is almost half of Bayern's evaluation. That, however, doesn't mean that there is no hope for a title race. Even though Bayern Munich added superstar winger Luis Díaz from Liverpool, the squad seems thin. Together with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, the Rekordmeister has the smallest squad in the league. Overall, Bayern has 26 players listed in its squad. But unlike Leverkusen and Dortmund, that squad includes four goalkeepers and four youth players: Paul Wanner, Lennart Karl, Wisdom Mike and Jonah Kusi-Asare. Furthermore, one of these youth players, Wanner, is now on the move and set to join PSV Eindhoven. Bayern's squad strength has certainly been a discussion point among players. "It is one of the smallest squads I played in," Bayern star striker Harry Kane said to Transfermarkt after the Supercup. "There is still some time from now until the end of the transfer window. But that's down to [director of sport] Max [Eberl] and [sporting director] Christoph…