7 Best Crypto Presales to Watch — XRP, Ethereum & Polygon Plus Hidden Gem With 18,000% ROI
The hunt for the best crypto presales 2025 is heating up. Big names like XRP, Ethereum, and Polygon continue to pull attention, but the real excitement is building around early-stage altcoins with high ROI potential. Among these, one hidden gem crypto 2025 is being linked to bold forecasts of up to 18,000% ROI, drawing heavy [...]
Aktsia
Blockonomi
2025/08/22 10:50
Aktsia
Can Anyone Stop Bayern Munich This Season?
Can anyone stop Bayern Munich and Harry Kane this Bundesliga season?. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Getty Images After securing the first-ever Franz-Beckenbauer Supercup title holders Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig to kick off the 63rd Bundesliga campaign at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich regained the title last year after finishing the 2023/24 campaign in third place behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart. At first glance, anything but the 35th German championship and the 34th Bundesliga title would be a major surprise. After all, there is no doubt that the Rekordmeister has the most talented squad in the Bundesliga. Numbers by Transfermarkt underline this observation. With a market value of €875 million ($1.01 billion), Bayern's squad value is significantly ahead of the second most valuable squad in the league: RB Leipzig. Leipzig's squad value of just €493 million ($572 million) is almost half of Bayern's evaluation. That, however, doesn't mean that there is no hope for a title race. Even though Bayern Munich added superstar winger Luis Díaz from Liverpool, the squad seems thin. Together with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, the Rekordmeister has the smallest squad in the league. Overall, Bayern has 26 players listed in its squad. But unlike Leverkusen and Dortmund, that squad includes four goalkeepers and four youth players: Paul Wanner, Lennart Karl, Wisdom Mike and Jonah Kusi-Asare. Furthermore, one of these youth players, Wanner, is now on the move and set to join PSV Eindhoven. Bayern's squad strength has certainly been a discussion point among players. "It is one of the smallest squads I played in," Bayern star striker Harry Kane said to Transfermarkt after the Supercup. "There is still some time from now until the end of the transfer window. But that's down to [director of sport] Max [Eberl] and [sporting director] Christoph…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:47
Aktsia
The number of ETH entering and exiting the Ethereum PoS network has decreased slightly
PANews reported on August 22nd that according to data from the validatorqueue website, the number of ETH waiting to exit the Ethereum PoS network has dropped to 841,457, with a waiting time of approximately 14 days and 15 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to enter the market was 214,150, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 3 days and 17 hours.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 10:46
Aktsia
JPMorgan’s Ethereum Report: “Will ETH Price Continue to Rise?”
Bitcoin (BTC), Etheruem (eth) and altcoins have been experiencing a correction in recent days. At this point, Bitcoin fell to $112,000 after reaching a new ATH of $124,000 last week, while Etheruem, which was said to reach a new ATH, fell from $4,800 to $4,000. While expectations for a new ATH for Ethereum are still ongoing, the ETH report came from US banking giant JPMorgan. According to Coindesk, JPMorgan analysts said that the increase in both ETFs and corporate treasuries could further push the price of Ethereum. To this point, JPMorgan analysts said Ethereum was outperforming Bitcoin, supported by strong inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs and rising corporate treasury allocations. Analysts noted that spot Etheruem ETFs attracted $5.4 billion in capital in July, matching Bitcoin ETFs. However, Bitcoin funds have seen modest outflows since then, while ETH ETFs continue to attract capital, they noted. JPMorgan stated that demand for Ethereum from companies and ETFs will continue to grow in the coming period. The SEC's recent declaration that "liquid staking" for cryptocurrencies does not violate securities laws is a key factor in this. "The SEC has signaled that liquid staking tokens may not be classified as securities, easing concerns from institutional investors." The bank added that the SEC's approval of in-kind redemptions for ETH ETFs is expected to reduce costs, increase liquidity, and further strengthen Ethereum's position against Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:45
Aktsia
Crypto handheld buyers hit with sudden import charges
Gamers who bought Mysten Labs' new crypto handheld say they're getting unexpected import charges, sometimes worth hundreds of dollars, as current U.S. trade rules take effect. Early SuiPlay0X1 customers point to President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs," and the company has halted its next shipment while it addresses complaints and estimates likely costs. Mysten told Decrypt it is temporarily holding the next batch while it reviews customer feedback and tallies border charges. The SuiPlay0X1 is a portable PC in the mold of Valve's Steam Deck, but it includes a built-in crypto wallet for Sui blockchain games. It can also run titles from Steam and the Epic Games Store, among other storefronts. The hardware was built with startup Playtron and runs its GameOS. Flat price, thin margins leave Mysten unable to absorb Fees The firm produced 10,000 units for early adopters at a single global sticker price of $599 in more than 100 countries, a figure it says sits close to the per-unit build cost. With such thin margin, the company emailed buyers on Thursday to say it can't cover the surprise import charges for everyone. "At this small scale, it is not possible to absorb tariffs and duties which differ for every country," the email read. "It's important to note: Mysten Labs does not receive any portion of duty fees or taxes. These are set by local and international governments and apply to all cross-border purchases. Given the unpredictable macroeconomic climate, we could not forecast how these fees might change during shipping." DHL notified this week that more than $138 in duty was due before delivery in Illinois. The parcel originated in Hong Kong. Goods from Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, are currently hit with a 20% tariff when entering the United States. A prior de minimis rule…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:44
Aktsia
Ron Howard Talks Challenge Of Finding Distribution For New Film ‘Eden’
Ron Howard on the set of "Eden." Vertical/Jasin Boland On paper, Eden has everything a studio would seemingly want for a potential hit film. To begin with, it's directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, has a stellar cast including Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney, and it is all rooted in a compelling true-life historical tale. And yet, nearly a year after the murder mystery thriller set on a remote island in the Galápagos staged its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Eden is finally arriving in theaters. While the backing of a studio is absent, an indie distributor — Vertical — had the smarts to realize that Howard had a refreshing story on his hands to share with moviegoers. ForbesJames Gunn On 'Peacemaker' Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At TromaBy Tim Lammers Eden, after all, is not based on existing IP or is a prequel, sequel or whatever overused "quel" is in fashion these days, but is a fascinating true-crime tale from the early 1930s that until the past few years has remained a footnote in history. In a recent Zoom conversation, Howard said that he knew going in that Eden — which was produced under his and longtime collaborator Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment banner — had to be made with an independent movie mindset. "We made it very efficiently and at a price point that I think was very responsible because I knew it wasn't a studio kind of movie. I never thought it would be," Howard said. "In fact, it took me years to commit to making the movie because I always knew it was going to push me outside my comfort zone. "I also knew that from a commercial standpoint it was going to be risky and…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:41
Aktsia
SEC Appoints Margaret Ryan as New Director of Enforcement
PANews reported on August 22nd that the SEC announced the appointment of Judge Margaret "Meg" Ryan as Director of the Division of Enforcement, effective September 2, 2025. Former Acting Director Sam Waldon will return as Chief Legal Counsel for the Division of Enforcement. Ryan, a former senior judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces and currently a lecturer in military law at Harvard Law School, has served at various law firms and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 10:38
Aktsia
DOJ Shifts Stance on Decentralized Software Developers’ Liability
<p><img alt="" src="https://coincu.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/doj-crypto-thriving-defi-thumbnail.png" /></p>Detail: <a href="https://coincu.com/news/doj-shifts-crypto-developer-liability/" target="_blank">https://coincu.com/news/doj-shifts-crypto-developer-liability/</a>
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/22 10:38
Aktsia
DeFi Will Not Bite: US Fed Relieves Mainstream’s Fear
Top Federal Reserve leaders are signaling a significant shift toward accepting blockchain technology and stablecoins within the financial mainstream. The Fed officials delivered remarks at Wyoming's 2025 Blockchain Symposium that support Trump's pro-crypto policies and signal regulatory evolution. DeFi Is Simply a New Technology In a speech on Wednesday, Governor Christopher Waller described a technology-led revolution in the payments system and urged the financial industry not to fear change. "There is nothing scary about this just because it occurs in the decentralized finance or DeFi world—this is simply new technology to transfer objects and record transactions," he said. "There is nothing to be afraid of when thinking about using smart contracts, tokenization, or distributed ledgers in everyday transactions." He offered a particularly positive outlook on stablecoins, noting they can expand the US dollar's international role. Waller highlighted how stablecoins give users in underbanked countries a new way to conduct real-time, dollar-based transactions. In a speech on Tuesday, Vice Chair Michelle Bowman called for an even more proactive shift in regulatory thinking. She declared that bank regulators have been overly cautious and conservative in the past and that it is time to embrace technological innovation actively. She identified that blockchain and asset tokenization could improve payment and title transfer efficiency dramatically. Citing the GENIUS Act, Bowman confirmed that federal banking supervisors have already started designing a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins. Markets Rally on Positive Outlook The unified message from two of the Fed's most senior officials sends a clear signal: US regulators intend to integrate digital assets into the national financial framework. The shared goal of establishing clear rules for stablecoins and modernizing supervisory approaches immediately resonated with the market. Following Wednesday's release of the remarks, investors rushed to buy leading DeFi protocols. AAVE, a major DeFi coin, rose 7.90%,…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:37
Aktsia
GitHub Universe 2025: A Hub for Developers with Creativity and Innovation
Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 01:44 GitHub Universe 2025, set to take place this October at San Francisco's Fort Mason Center, promises a dynamic environment for developers to explore new tools, connect with peers, and engage in creative activities. This year's event is designed to be more interactive than ever, featuring over 100 expert-led sessions and nine unique spaces that aim to inspire creativity, connection, and joy, according to GitHub's announcement. Early Bird and Group Discounts Attendees can benefit from substantial savings by taking advantage of the Early Bird discount, which offers $400 off the regular pass price until September 8. Additional group discounts are available, providing 25% off for purchases of three or more passes and 35% off for eight or more. These discounts can be combined with the Early Bird offer for greater savings. Interactive Spaces and Learning Opportunities GitHub Universe 2025 will host a variety of spaces tailored to different interests and expertise levels. GitHub Central will feature live demos and product journeys that align with the event's content tracks, allowing participants to dive deep into GitHub's offerings like GitHub Copilot and GitHub Actions. The GitHub Expert Center will provide technical deep dives and one-on-one consultations with GitHub specialists, covering topics from AI to scaled adoption. Meanwhile, the Open Source Zone offers opportunities to connect with global contributors and explore groundbreaking projects. For those looking to advance their careers, the Career Corner will offer personalized coaching sessions, and GitHub Learn will provide role-based learning paths and certifications. Creative Exploration and Networking Beyond technical sessions, GitHub Universe encourages creativity and networking through spaces like Recess, where attendees can engage in…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:36
Aktsia
