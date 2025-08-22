2025-08-25 Monday

Conflux Network integrates AIOZ Network’s DePIN to Power Web3 Developers with Tooling to Build Scalable DApps

<img alt="blockchain4 main" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="1080" src="https://blockchainreporter.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/blockchain4-7.webp" style="float: right; margin-left: 5px;" title="Conflux Network integrates AIOZ Network’s DePIN to Power Web3 Developers with Tooling to Build Scalable DApps 1" width="1920" />With its collaboration with AIOZ’s DePIN, Conflux aims to empower developers in its ecosystem with the ability to build faster and smarter DApps.
2025/08/22 11:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, August 22

Kaspa price is still moving sideways after losing steam from its earlier rally. Momentum is fading, technicals lean bearish, and price is hanging just above support at $0.085. The token couldn’t push past resistance near $0.092, and since then it’s been stuck in a tight band. Right now, it’s trading around $0.08536. Let’s walk through
2025/08/22 11:00
‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, ‘Oho Enthan Baby’ On Netflix Global Top 10

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/saare-jahan-se-accha-oho-enthan-baby-on-netflix-global-top-10/">‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, ‘Oho Enthan Baby’ On Netflix Global Top 10</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Two Indian projects on the latest list of most-watched films and shows on Netflix. These include &#8216;Saare Jahan Se Accha&#8217; and &#8216;Oho Enthan Baby&#8217;. Netflix India Two Indian projects &#8211; the Hindi show Saare Jahan Se Accha and Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby have made it to the latest list from Netflix ranking most-watched non-English films and shows in the week ending August 17. Tamil actor Krishnakumar Ramakumar makes his directorial debut with the Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby. The Hindi show is directed by Sumit Malhotra and created by Gaurav Shukla. Two Indian projects on Netflix global top 10 In the third week of August, one Hindi web series and one Tamil film made it to the global list of most-watched non-English content on Netflix. While Saare Jahan Se Accha is a Netflix India original, Oho Enthan Baby had a theatrical release last month. Oho Enthan Baby A poster of &#8216;Oho Enthan Baby&#8217;. Netflix India The Tamil film recorded 0.8 million views and 1.7 million watch hours since its digital debut on August 8. The film managed to make its debut on Netflix’s weekly list to rank at the eighth slot in its second week. Produced by Vishnu Vishal, Oho Enthan Baby released in theatres on July 11 this year. The romantic comedy marks the directorial debut of Krishnakumar Ramakumar. Rudra and Mithila Palkar feature in the lead roles along with Redin Kingsley, Geetha Kailasam, and Vaibhavi Tandle. Mysskin and Vishnu Vishal appear as themselves in the film produced by Vishal. Oho Enthan Baby is a sweet and light romantic film which navigates through some new age problems in a love story and offers new age solutions to those. The Tamil film offers a warm treat to anyone seeking Saare Jahan Se Accha A poster of Netflix India original&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22 10:59
Today’s Wordle #1525 Hints And Answer For Friday, August 22nd

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/todays-wordle-1525-hints-and-answer-for-friday-august-22nd/">Today’s Wordle #1525 Hints And Answer For Friday, August 22nd</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>How to solve today&#8217;s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s finally Friday! TGIF. Not only is it the end of the work week, it’s also 2XP Friday, meaning competitive Wordle players get to double their points, for good or ill. I hope everyone has a terrific weekend! Let’s dive right in. Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Play Puzzles &#38; Games on Forbes Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: BLAME (237 words remaining) The Hint: Shabby. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today&#8217;s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. BLAME wasn’t a very good opening guess, leaving me with 237 possible solutions. HOIST was even more unlucky, only slashing that down to 19. Luckily, TARDY—while not&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22 10:56
The crypto market remains sluggish, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, crypto markets generally fell today, impacted by better-than-expected US PMI data and hawkish Federal Reserve officials, which dampened expectations for a September rate cut. Bitcoin fell 1.54% to below $113,000, while Ethereum dropped 1.80% to around $4,200. Among sectors, SocialFi saw a slight increase of 0.73%, while Toncoin rose 1.92%. CeFi fell 2.32%, but OKB and HT surged 29.43% and 292.01%, respectively. PayFi fell 2.86%, while ULTIMA saw an intraday increase of 19.17%. Meme fell 3.13%, while Pump.fun dropped 7.38%. Layer 1, DeFi, and Layer 2 fell 3.17%, while SKALE rose 3.37%, 3.94%, and 10.86%.</p>
2025/08/22 10:56
Investigating Kanye West’s YZY Chaos: Insider Bragging, TRUMP–LIBRA Connection and More

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/investigating-kanye-wests-yzy-chaos-insider-bragging-trump-libra-connection-and-more/">Investigating Kanye West’s YZY Chaos: Insider Bragging, TRUMP–LIBRA Connection and More</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Kanye West’s (Ye) new YZY meme coin launch on Solana was billed as another cultural moment from one of music’s most influential figures. Instead, it has turned into a case study in how celebrity tokens can spiral into controversy.  On-chain data reveals a strange connection between YZY insiders and early LIBRA and TRUMP meme coin traders. Investigations also show a figure named ‘Mikey Shelton’ behind the insider pump-and-dump setup.&#160; Some Traders Lost Millions on Kanye’s YZY The YZY token went live on August 21, 2025. Within 40 minutes, it surged to a $3 billion market cap, before falling back to nearly a third of that. Nansen’s analysis shows 62,465 wallets traded YZY on launch day, generating extreme outcomes: Profits: +$50.4 million realized across the top 500 wallets. Losses: −$21.4 million realized. Largest profit: $3 million. Largest loss: $1.3 million. Liquidity pool: earned $10 million in fees. In short, a handful of wallets captured millions in upside while thousands of retail traders ended up in the red. YZY Token Profit and Loss Leaderboard. Source: Nansen The Shady Role of Mikey Shelton One of the most striking post-launch developments came from Mikey Shelton, a name that had already appeared in Ye’s circle earlier this year.&#160; Back in February, Ye shared a conversation with Shelton in which he told him: “You are the brand. Whatever it is will do well. Some things are better than others. It’s about who you trust.” After YZY’s launch, Shelton’s Instagram Stories circulated widely. In one, over a black screen, he wrote “Best day.” Attached was a chat message: “We made $160k in first 10 min. Still haven’t sold just under $300.” The implication was clear: Shelton and his circle had secured insider access, reaping six-figure gains within minutes of the token going live.&#160; So the guy who&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22 10:55
Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Significant Outflows: $195.9M Exits on August 21

<p><a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a><br /> <img src="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wp-content/uploads/spot-bitcoin-etfs-outflows.jpg" style="display: block; margin: 1em auto;" /><br /> <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-bitcoin-etfs-outflows/" rel="nofollow">Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Significant Outflows: $195.9M Exits on August 21</a></p> <p>The cryptocurrency market often presents unexpected turns, and recent data on U.S. <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> highlights just such a shift. On August 21, these investment vehicles recorded a significant $195.9 million in net outflows, marking the fifth consecutive day of capital exiting the market. This development has certainly caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, prompting questions about the underlying dynamics at play.</p> <h2>What’s Behind the Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflow Trend?</h2> <p>Understanding why capital moves out of investment products like <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> is crucial. Net outflows mean that more money was withdrawn from these ETFs than was invested on a particular day. This recent trend suggests a shift in investor sentiment, possibly driven by a combination of factors:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Profit-Taking:</strong> After periods of price appreciation, some investors might choose to realize their gains, leading to sell-offs.</li> <li><strong>Broader Market Sentiment:</strong> Macroeconomic concerns, interest rate changes, or general risk-off sentiment in traditional markets can influence crypto investments.</li> <li><strong>Regulatory Uncertainty:</strong> Ongoing discussions or lack of clarity around crypto regulations can sometimes cause investors to pull back.</li> </ul> <p>While a single day’s data provides a snapshot, five consecutive days of outflows signal a more persistent pattern that warrants closer examination.</p> <h2>Analyzing Key Players in Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows</h2> <p>The recent data from Trader T on X offers a detailed look at which specific <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> contributed most to the overall net outflows. It wasn’t a uniform movement across all funds; some saw substantial withdrawals, while others managed to attract new capital.</p> <ul> <li><strong>BlackRock’s IBIT:</strong> This fund led the outflows significantly, with $129.07 million exiting. As one of the largest and most popular ETFs, its movements often have a magnified impact.</li> <li><strong>ARK Invest’s ARKB:</strong> Following IBIT, ARKB experienced $43.28 million in outflows.</li> <li><strong>Fidelity’s FBTC:</strong> Fidelity’s offering saw $31.77 million in withdrawals, adding to the cumulative outflow figure.</li> </ul> <p>Interestingly, not all funds were in the red. Franklin’s EZBC recorded inflows of $3.25 million, and Grayscale’s mini BTC saw $4.97 million in inflows. This divergence indicates that while a general trend of outflows exists, some specific products or investor preferences still find opportunities.</p> <h2>Understanding the Market Impact of Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows</h2> <p>When significant capital exits these investment vehicles, it can have ripple effects across the broader cryptocurrency market. While ETFs are designed to track Bitcoin’s price, large outflows can contribute to downward price pressure on Bitcoin itself. This happens as ETF providers might need to sell underlying Bitcoin to meet redemption requests.</p> <p>Moreover, sustained outflows can affect investor confidence. If institutional and retail investors perceive a lack of demand or a negative trend in these regulated investment products, it could lead to broader skepticism towards Bitcoin as an asset class. However, it is important to remember that the crypto market is highly dynamic, and sentiment can shift rapidly based on new information or developments.</p> <h2>What’s Next for Spot Bitcoin ETFs?</h2> <p>The recent outflow trend for <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> is a crucial data point, but it does not necessarily dictate the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin or its investment vehicles. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring several factors in the coming days and weeks. Future inflow/outflow data will be key, as will broader macroeconomic indicators and any new regulatory announcements concerning digital assets.</p> <p>The ability of these financial products to attract and retain capital is vital for their long-term success and for fostering broader institutional adoption of Bitcoin. While a challenging period, such movements are a natural part of a maturing market. The resilience of Bitcoin and the continued innovation within the crypto space remain compelling factors for many.</p> <p>The recent $195.9 million net outflows from U.S. <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> on August 21 mark a notable shift in market dynamics. While leading funds like BlackRock’s IBIT saw significant withdrawals, some smaller ETFs managed to attract capital. This period of consecutive outflows highlights the evolving sentiment in the crypto investment landscape, reminding us that vigilance and adaptability are essential in navigating the volatile world of digital assets.</p> <h2>Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)</h2> <ol> <li><strong>What are U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs?</strong> <p>U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold Bitcoin as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly buying and holding the cryptocurrency themselves, offering a regulated and accessible investment vehicle.</p> </li> <li><strong>Why did U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experience net outflows on August 21?</strong> <p>The net outflows on August 21, part of a five-day trend, likely stem from a combination of factors. These can include investors taking profits after price increases, broader negative sentiment in the financial markets, or concerns related to macroeconomic conditions that lead investors to reduce their risk exposure.</p> </li> <li><strong>Which specific spot Bitcoin ETFs saw the largest outflows?</strong> <p>On August 21, BlackRock’s IBIT led with $129.07 million in outflows. It was followed by ARK Invest’s ARKB with $43.28 million and Fidelity’s FBTC with $31.77 million. However, some funds like Franklin’s EZBC and Grayscale’s mini BTC actually recorded inflows.</p> </li> <li><strong>How do these outflows impact the broader Bitcoin market?</strong> <p>Significant outflows from <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> can contribute to downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price, as ETF providers may need to sell Bitcoin to meet redemption requests. It can also affect overall investor confidence in the digital asset space, although the crypto market is known for its rapid shifts in sentiment.</p> </li> <li><strong>Is this outflow trend expected to continue for spot Bitcoin ETFs?</strong> <p>It is challenging to predict definitively. The continuation of this trend will depend on various factors, including future Bitcoin price movements, evolving macroeconomic conditions, and any new regulatory developments. Investors should closely monitor subsequent inflow/outflow data and broader market signals.</p> </li> </ol> <p>Did you find this analysis of <strong>spot Bitcoin ETFs</strong> insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the recent market movements and stay informed about the evolving world of digital asset investments!</p> <p>To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/">explore our article</a> on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption.</p> <p>This post <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-bitcoin-etfs-outflows/" rel="nofollow">Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Significant Outflows: $195.9M Exits on August 21</a> first appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a> and is written by <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/author/ai-news/" rel="nofollow">Editorial Team</a></p>
2025/08/22 10:55
Hong Kong Company’s Stock Jumps On $483M Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/hong-kong-companys-stock-jumps-on-483m-bitcoin-acquisition-plan/">Hong Kong Company&#8217;s Stock Jumps On $483M Bitcoin Acquisition Plan</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Nasdaq-listed Hong Kong construction company Ming Shing Group Holdings said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire 4,250 Bitcoin for almost $483 million, joining the wave of companies adding cryptocurrency to their treasuries. The deal, if completed, would make Ming Shing Hong Kong’s top Bitcoin (BTC) treasury according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, surpassing Buyaa Ineractive International with its 3,350 BTC. “We believe the Bitcoin market is highly liquid and the investment can capture the potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase the Company’s assets,” said Wenjin Li, CEO of Ming Shing. Ming Shing’s financials show it has been under pressure, with a negative profit margin of 3.9% in 2025 and a $5.35 million loss before interest and taxes, according to Stock Analysis data. Related: The Bitcoin treasury model is breaking, but Strategy’s isn’t. Here’s why Ming Shing will not pay cash for the BTC. Instead, it plans to issue 10-year, 3% convertible notes (convertible at $1.20/share) and 12-year warrants covering a total of 402,467,916 shares (exercisable at $1.25/share). Two British Virgin Islands-based firms are involved. Winning Mission Group is selling the 4,250 BTC and will receive a $241,480,750 convertible note plus a warrant for 201,233,958 shares. Rich Plenty Investment will receive the same package from Ming Shing and issue a promissory note to Winning Mission for 2,125 BTC. Massive potential dilution for shareholders The structure could sharply dilute Ming Shing’s existing shareholders. The company currently has fewer than 13 million shares outstanding. If the convertible notes are exercised but warrants remain unexercised, the share count would jump to more than 415 million, leaving current shareholders with about 3.1% ownership. In a worst-case scenario — if all notes, warrants and accrued interest were converted — Ming Shing’s share count could rise to almost 939 million, reducing current holders to about 1.4% ownership. The&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22 10:54
A whale liquidated 2,417 ETH 10 hours ago, making a profit of $1.41 million in a single transaction.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, the band address 0xC77...CbA28 liquidated 2,417 ETH 10 hours ago after holding it for 1 month. The average purchase price was US$3,672.4 and the selling price was US$4,257, with a single profit of US$1.41 million. The cumulative revenue from the last two bands exceeded US$2.8 million.</p>
2025/08/22 10:53
Optimism Taps Flashbots to Supercharge OP Stack Sequencing

The post Optimism Taps Flashbots to Supercharge OP Stack Sequencing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Optimism is teaming up with Flashbots to revamp how transactions get processed across its OP Stack ecosystem, aiming to make some of Ethereum’s most popular layer-2 networks faster and more customizable. The partnership centers on sequencing, the behind-the-scenes process that determines how quickly a transaction confirms, which trades are prioritized, and how much users ultimately pay. Optimism says Flashbots’ infrastructure, which is already responsible for building more than 90% of Ethereum’s blocks, will now bring near-instant confirmations and user-friendly transaction ordering to every chain in the so-called Superchain. This matters because the OP Stack underpins more than 60% of all Ethereum layer 2 activity, the Optimism team claims, including some of the most well-known layer-2 chains like Base, Unichain, World Chain, Ink and Soneium. Until now, advanced sequencing features such as ultra-fast settlement, frontrunning protection and custom compliance rules were only available to the largest chains with resources to build them in-house. With Flashbots on board, those features will be available via tools for any project building on Optimism’s OP stack. Flashbots is best known for its work on MEV, or maximal extractable value, where its MEV-Boost tool has reshaped how blocks are produced. Some of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is already live on OP Stack chains: Base and Unichain use “Flashblocks” to deliver block times as low as 200 milliseconds, while Unichain and World Chain are experimenting with verifiable transaction ordering and priority blockspace, which proves transactions are ordered fairly and prevents frontrunning. In the coming months, Optimism and Flashbots plan to roll out the flashblocks and advanced sequencing R&D to Optimism’s mainnet and other chains using the OP Stack. “With Flashbots as a core technology partner, we’re accelerating the roadmap for fast, cheap, and customizable sequencing across the OP Stack,” said Sam McIngvale, head of product at OP Labs.…
2025/08/22 10:51
