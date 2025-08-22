2025-08-25 Monday

Unveiling The Crucial Shift To Bitcoin Season

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/unveiling-the-crucial-shift-to-bitcoin-season/">Unveiling The Crucial Shift To Bitcoin Season</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic landscape, constantly shifting between periods where Bitcoin leads the charge and times when altcoins shine. Understanding these cycles is crucial for any investor. Currently, the Altcoin Season Index, a key metric tracked by CoinMarketCap (CMC), indicates a clear shift, pointing towards what many call ‘Bitcoin Season’. What Does the Altcoin Season Index Tell Us? On August 22, at 00:30 UTC, the Altcoin Season Index registered a value of 42. This figure, reported by CoinMarketCap and previously noted by Bitcoin World, represents a slight dip from the previous day, signaling a strengthening Bitcoin dominance in the market. This index is a vital tool for understanding the broader market sentiment and asset performance. The Index’s Core Function: It assesses the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap. Crucially, it excludes stablecoins and wrapped tokens to provide a clearer picture of market dynamics. Defining Seasons: The index determines whether the market is in ‘Altcoin Season’ or ‘Bitcoin Season’ by comparing how these top coins have performed relative to Bitcoin over the past 90 days. How is Bitcoin Season Determined by the Altcoin Season Index? The methodology behind the Altcoin Season Index is straightforward yet powerful. It sets clear thresholds to define the prevailing market condition: Altcoin Season: This period is declared when at least 75% of the top 100 altcoins (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. Think of it as a time when a wide array of alternative cryptocurrencies are seeing significant gains. Bitcoin Season: Conversely, we enter Bitcoin Season when 25% or fewer of these altcoins manage to outperform Bitcoin over the same 90-day period. The current index reading of 42 falls squarely into this category, confirming that Bitcoin is currently the dominant force. The index itself ranges&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 11:07
Hemi token economics released, 25% allocated to the team and core contributors

Hemi token economics released, 25% allocated to the team and core contributors

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that Hemi, a modular blockchain network, has officially announced the release of its token economics. The total supply of Hemi tokens is 10 billion, with 25% allocated to the team and core contributors, 15% to the Hemispheres Foundation, 32% to the community and ecosystem, and 28% to investors and strategic partners.</p>
PANews 2025/08/22 11:06
What Will Be 2025’s Song of the Summer? Here Are 10 Contenders

What Will Be 2025’s Song of the Summer? Here Are 10 Contenders

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/what-will-be-2025s-song-of-the-summer-here-are-10-contenders/">What Will Be 2025’s Song of the Summer? Here Are 10 Contenders</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>TONSBERG, NORWAY &#8211; JULY 10: Alex Warren performs on stage during Slottsfjell festival at Slottsfjellet on July 10, 2025 in Tonsberg, Norway. (Photo by Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns) Redferns What is 2025’s Song of the Summer? As Labor Day looms, we still don’t have an answer—but there’s a solid pool of candidates. But what makes up a Song of the Summer? We’ve boiled it down to five hallmarks, though not every song follows all of them. First, it’s not simply a hit. It’s a runaway smash, ideally spending weeks, if not months, at the top of the charts. A bright and breezy vibe is key. The Song of the Summer, by definition, cannot be a bummer—at least not musically. We’re looking for day-glo melodies instead of autumnal hues. It needs to make direct impact in June, July or August. Sure, a spring chart-topper can continue its reign into the summer, but it will never shake the scent of the school year. At its best, the Song of the Summer reaches audiences far beyond its artist or genre’s typical crowd. It becomes a household hook, inevitably co-opted by brands, politicians, late-night hosts and your parents. In the TikTok era, that now extends to trends and memes that refuse to stop popping up in your feed. Finally, the ideal Song of the Summer never ends its reign gracefully—it thoroughly wears out its welcome. How many of us ended the season declaring we never wanted to hear “Macarena,” “I Gotta Feeling,” or (last year’s frontrunner) “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” ever again? There isn’t always a clear winner, and—barring some viral sensation taking the world by storm in the next two weeks—2025 might just be such a year. On the bright side, that’s a big win for savvy pop listeners who prefer not to hear any&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 11:05
Newsom Greenlights Special Election For California Redistricting

Newsom Greenlights Special Election For California Redistricting

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/newsom-greenlights-special-election-for-california-redistricting/">Newsom Greenlights Special Election For California Redistricting</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Topline California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday that will allow Californians to vote on a redrawn congressional map this fall, possibly countering a redistricting approved by Texas lawmakers this week that could add five GOP seats to the U.S. House. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The measure will be voted on in November and could effectively nullify the seats Republicans are expected to gain in the House if it is approved. Voters will specifically decide whether to suspend California’s current congressional districts in favor of a map more partial to Democrats. Democrats control 43 of California’s 52 congressional seats and could flip five Republican seats with a redistricting. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you&#8217;ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Newsom characterized the special election in a tweet as “Direct democracy that gives us a fighting chance to STOP Donald Trump&#8217;s election rigging.” Key Background California’s move came as Newsom vowed to respond to Texas Republicans approving a controversial plan backed by President Donald Trump to redraw its map to hand the GOP five additional favorable districts in the state. The Texas House passed the map Wednesday evening, following delays after a cohort of state House Democrats fled Texas to block the chamber from having a quorum, effectively keeping it from voting on the map. The Texas Democrats returned earlier this week after California Democrats indicated they would approve a map to offset the GOP’s gains. What To Watch For Whether additional states join in the mid-decade redistricting push. Lawmakers in red states like&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 11:02
CFTC Initiates New ‘Crypto Sprint’ to Bolster White House Strategy

CFTC Initiates New ‘Crypto Sprint’ to Bolster White House Strategy

<img alt="Cftc Initiates New &#039;crypto Sprint&#039; To Bolster White House Strategy" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="1024" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.cryptobreaking.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/1755831660.jpg?fit=1024%2C1024&amp;ssl=1" style="display: block; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 5px;" width="1024" />The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has recently announced the launch of its second &#8220;crypto sprint&#8221; initiative, an ambitious project focused on enhancing the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. This new initiative comes strongly recommended by the White House, underlining the federal government&#8217;s increasing attention to the burgeoning crypto sector. The announcement marks a significant [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/08/22 11:01
Musthave meme coins voor 2025: PEPE NODE, Shiba Inu en Dogecoin

Musthave meme coins voor 2025: PEPE NODE, Shiba Inu en Dogecoin

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De memecoin sector start in 2025 met grote belangstelling vanuit institutionele partijen en concrete koersverwachtingen van grote analisten. Shiba Inu en Dogecoin zijn gevestigde tokens die zich voorbereiden op mogelijke ETF-goedkeuringen. Dit gebeurt nadat de Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF erkend werd en de institutionele acceptatie daarmee groeide. Maar nieuwkomer PEPENODE heeft tijdens de presale al meer dan $ 270.000 opgehaald. Hierbij zijn 165 miljoen tokens ingezet met staking beloningen van momenteel 4754%. Shiba Inu (SHIB): institutionele erkenning bepaalt de vooruitzichten voor 2025 Shiba Inu heeft de potentie om winst te maken in 2025. De voorspellingen van Bezinga variëren van minimaal $ 0,00003 tot maximaal $ 0,00010, en met een gemiddelde van ongeveer $ 0,00006. De SHIB koers blijft echter met 85% onder all-time high (ATH). Het is dus duidelijk dat de token zal profiteren van de groeiende institutionele interesse in meme coin ETF-producten. Ook ontwikkelt het SHIB-ecosysteem zich enorm, waardoor er hier niet alleen gespeculeerd wordt met tokens. Het ecosysteem biedt met het Shibarium layer-2 netwerk een optimale infrastructuur voor gedecentraliseerde applicaties. Dit biedt utility om waardecreatie op lange termijn te stimuleren. De daling van 85% ten opzichte van de ATH biedt nu juist een interessant moment om in te stappen. Met name voor beleggers die de eerste stijging hebben gemist. De huidige koers maakt deze gevestigde meme coin infrastructuur daarom toegankelijker. SHIB heeft daarbij ook bewezen een sterke community te hebben en veel institutionele aandacht te trekken. Dogecoin (DOGE): ETF-potentieel creëert optimisme onder analisten In 2025 is Dogecoin goed gestart met optimisme van analisten. Zij verwachten namelijk dat de koers zal stijgen naar $ 1 en hoger. Deze voorspellingen bieden een interessant perspectief op de huidige koers, vooral nu Dogecoin met 69% onder de ATH beweegt. Ook kreeg Dogecoin erkenning door de ETF aanvraag van Grayscale. Deze ontwikkeling laat zien dat Dogecoin een positie heeft als legitieme digitale asset. Hierdoor is deze meme coin het zeker waard om te worden opgenomen in institutionele portfolio’s. DOGE-transacties worden ondersteund door grote betalingsverwerkers, detailhandelaren en zelfs door sommige institutionele beleggers. Ook krijgt de DOGE token steun van beroemdheden en aandacht in populaire media, wat voor nieuwe projecten een lastige prestatie is om te bereiken. Daarnaast blijft DOGE in het publieke bewustzijn door Elon Musk en door de gesprekken die gevoerd worden vor de integratie van DOGE op verschillende platformen. Verder heeft DOGE, ondanks de bredere marktvolatiliteit, toch een belangrijk supportniveau weten vast te houden. De daling van 69% onder de ATH zorgt ook weer voor goede instapkansen voor investeerders die graag betrokken willen zijn bij de infrastructuur van deze meme coin. PEPENODE: Vroegefase kans met bewezen fractie PEPENODE biedt een aantrekkelijke kans binnen de meme coin wereld, want dit project is nu in presale met een tokenprijs van $ 0.0010202 per stuk. Deze presale heeft op dit moment al meer dan $ 270.000 opgehaald. Ook zijn er tijdens de presale maar liefst 165 miljoen tokens vastgezet in staking-contracten. De stakingbeloningen zijn op dit moment 4754%. Het onderscheidende vermogen van PEPENODE is de unieke gaming-utility. Hierdoor heeft het project meer te bieden dan de pure speculatie die de meme coin sector momenteel nog domineert. Daarnaast biedt PEPENODE een virtueel miningconcept. Dit creëert voortdurende betrokkenheid die verder gaat dan koersstijgingen. Het doel is om een sterke user base te bouwen, die er uiteindelijk voor zorgt dat de waarde van het project groeit op de lange termijn. Je kunt met PEPENODE de bouw van een virtuele meme coin mining-rig simuleren. Hiervoor koop je nodes als basiscomponenten die je vervolgens combineert om grotere serverruimtes of mining- opstellingen te bouwen. Daarnaast is er een roadmap met vier fasen waarin ambitieuze plannen staan vastgesteld. Het doel is om gevestigde meme coins, zoals PEPE en Fartcoin, te kunnen integreren als beloningen. Verder genieten vroege PEPENODE investeerders van vele voordelen. Denk hierbij aan betere tokenprijzen, hogere stakingbeloningen en voorrang bij toegang tot gamingfuncties. Met deze voordelen worden de risico’s in projectontwikkeling voor vroege investeerders gecompenseerd, en het helpt om de community op te bouwen. Hoe je deelneemt aan de PEPENODE presale Zowel Shiba Inu als Dogecoin bieden institutionele kwaliteit met veelbelovende koersdoelen van analisten, waardoor ze beide kans hebben op mogelijke ETF-goedkeuringen. Ook hebben de tokens posities met een lager risico, en een aanzienlijk opwaarts potentieel ten opzichte van de lagere niveaus van dit moment. Naast deze gevestige posities is er nu dus ook PEPENODE. Het risico is hoger, maar daardoor kunnen de winsten ook hoger uitvallen. De gaming-functionaliteit en stakingbeloningen van PEPENODE creëren mogelijkheden om inkomsten te genereren, die pure speculatietokens niet kunnen bieden. Nu de institutionele interesse groeit, is de timing perfect. Projecten met utility trekken daarnaast steeds meer investeerders aan. Hierdoor kan 2025 zeker het jaar zijn waarin meme coins de overstap maken van pure speculatie naar legitieme assets met meetbare waardecreatie. Om deel te nemen aan de presale kun je elke ondersteunde wallet koppelen aan PEPENODE. Koop tokens met crypto of met je bankkaart via het officiële presale platform. Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/persberichten/musthave-meme-coins-voor-2025-pepe-node-shiba-inu-en-dogecoin">Musthave meme coins voor 2025: PEPE NODE, Shiba Inu en Dogecoin</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/redactie">Redactie</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
Coinstats 2025/08/22 11:01
MetaMask Prepares Dollar-Pegged mUSD on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask Prepares Dollar-Pegged mUSD on Ethereum and Linea

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/ethereum/metamask-prepares-dollar-pegged-musd-on-ethereum-and-linea/">MetaMask Prepares Dollar-Pegged mUSD on Ethereum and Linea</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>MetaMask partners with Stripe’s Bridge, M^0, and Blackstone to launch mUSD stablecoin. mUSD will integrate with MetaMask Card, enabling payments across Mastercard’s global network. Stablecoin market projected to grow from $280B to $750B by 2026 under new U.S. regulations. MetaMask, the world’s most widely used Ethereum wallet provider, is introducing its own stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. The token, named MetaMask USD (mUSD), is expected to go live by the end of August 2025, according to sources familiar with the matter. The stablecoin project involves a network of major partners across payments, issuance, and treasury management. Bridge, a stablecoin payments facilitator acquired by Stripe for $1.1 billion in 2024, has been assigned to provide payment processing technology. Built with Bridge (@stablecoin), a @stripe company, and @M0, a stablecoin platform, MetaMask USD will be a very important part of MetaMask. MetaMask USD will:🦊 support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging🦊 offer a dollar-denominated experience for holding, spending, and transacting… pic.twitter.com/w0Adtcmmxg — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) August 21, 2025 MetaMask has also partnered with M^0, a stablecoin issuance protocol, to supply the technical infrastructure behind the token. M^0 specializes in decentralized stablecoin systems and will handle the issuance mechanics of mUSD. For custody and treasury operations, Blackstone has been brought on board, adding institutional oversight to the project’s reserves. Related: NEAR Snap Brings Non-EVM Features to MetaMask for the First Time The mUSD stablecoin will be backed 1:1 with dollar-equivalent assets. Transparency measures will allow real-time visibility into reserves, in line with current market expectations for stablecoin issuers. From Wallet to Checkout: The mUSD Use Case MetaMask has confirmed that mUSD will integrate directly into its wallet ecosystem, a move that follows its recent Expansion Beyond Ethereum With the Latest Tron Integration. The token’s primary use case is payments, with plans for it&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 11:01
Euro, gold, and RMB, when will the "second half" of stablecoins come?

Euro, gold, and RMB, when will the "second half" of stablecoins come?

<p>Author: Bulu said</p><p> If someone asks you, have you ever used stablecoin?</p><p> The first things that come to your mind are likely USDT and USDC - these stablecoins pegged to the US dollar have almost become synonymous with &quot;stablecoins.&quot;</p><p> But what if the other party is referring to the Euro stablecoin, the Gold stablecoin, or even the recently rumored RMB stablecoin? This actually reveals the true portrayal of the current stablecoin market: although the US dollar is the only dominant currency, the world of stablecoins is far more diverse than imagined:</p><p> They are not trying to challenge the status of the US dollar, but rather serve differentiated needs - some people hope to use euro stablecoins to avoid exchange rate fluctuations, some prefer gold stablecoins as safe-haven assets, and some expect RMB stablecoins to become a bridge for cross-border payments.</p><p> In other words, stablecoins are moving from a single dollar narrative to a more complex global multi-narrative.</p><h3> Why should we care about non-USD stablecoins?</h3><p> If stablecoins are the &quot;blood&quot; of the crypto world, then the US dollar stablecoin is the core of this system. Over the past five years, USDT and USDC have consistently ranked first and second in the market, almost monopolizing the trading, clearing and payment links:</p><p> According to Coingecko data, the combined market value of the two accounts for more than 90% of the total size of stablecoins. Their status even exceeds the actual share of the US dollar in the global trade system, and they are in an undisputed dominant position. </p><p><img src="https://cdn-img.panewslab.com/yijian/2025/8/22/images/36bf245aac8f9fe116e31232c952c734.jpg" style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" /></p><pre> Source: Coingecko</pre><p> But the demand for stablecoins goes far beyond “dollarization.”</p><p> In Europe, daily payments, savings and accounting systems are denominated in euros, and users holding US dollar stablecoins often need to bear additional exchange rate fluctuations; in the Middle East or Southeast Asian markets, although the US dollar is still the dominant currency for international settlements, local residents also have the need to anchor their funds in their local currency or other safe-haven assets; and at the macro level, trends such as de-dollarization, regional currency unions, and the financialization of energy and resources have further boosted the exploration of &quot;non-US dollar-anchored&quot; stablecoins.</p><p> In other words, the reason we are discussing non-USD stablecoins today is not because there is a problem with USD stablecoins, but because the demands of the real world and crypto finance are themselves becoming diversified. These differentiated demands constitute the market foundation of non-USD stablecoins.</p><p> Based on the market practice that &quot;stablecoins are no longer a tool that can be summarized by a unified narrative, and their use varies from person to person and from need to need,&quot; imToken also divides stablecoins into multiple explorable subsets (further reading: &quot;Stablecoin Worldview: How to Build a Stablecoin Classification Framework from a User Perspective?&quot;).</p><p> According to imToken’s stablecoin classification method, the current non-USD stablecoins (based on actual issuance and circulation) mainly include euro stablecoins and gold stablecoins. </p><p><img src="https://cdn-img.panewslab.com/yijian/2025/8/22/images/fefeb30057237797ea2ae7df23a6a303.jpg" style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" /></p><pre> Source: Non-USD stablecoins from imToken Web (web.token.im)</pre><h3> Main types of non-USD stablecoins</h3><p> In the landscape of non-US dollar stablecoins, the most realistic representative is the euro stablecoin.</p><p> Currently, the more mainstream products on the market include EURC launched by Circle and EURS launched by Stasis. Both are pegged to the euro at a 1:1 ratio and are backed by reserves from regulated financial institutions. The target audience of this type of stablecoin is not global crypto trading users, but local European users.</p><p> To give an intuitive example, if a German investor uses USDT as a transaction medium, then every exchange from fiat currency to US dollar stablecoin will require bearing the euro-dollar exchange rate risk. However, if the euro stablecoin is used directly, transactions and settlements can be completed on the chain, completely avoiding exchange rate losses.</p><p> As regulatory frameworks such as the EU MiCA are gradually implemented, the compliance and application scenarios of the euro stablecoin have become clearer. This means that in the future, the euro stablecoin is expected to become the local mainstream currency mapping of European crypto finance. Although its current market value is still far smaller than that of the US dollar stablecoin, its growth curve is clearly driven by policy dividends and has the possibility of long-term penetration. </p><p><img src="https://cdn-img.panewslab.com/yijian/2025/8/22/images/34b56ddacbe7d9d379442e750eb30e63.jpg" style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" /></p><pre> Source: Circle</pre><p> Different from the logic of the euro stablecoin, which is based on local settlement convenience, another representative non-US dollar stablecoin is the gold stablecoin.</p><p> Gold has been the &quot;value anchor&quot; of the global financial system since ancient times. Even though the US dollar has been decoupled from the gold standard for more than half a century, central banks around the world still regard gold as a core foreign exchange reserve. In the field of encryption, this traditional safe-haven asset has also been moved onto the chain through tokenization. Typical representatives are PAX Gold (PAXG) and Tether Gold (XAU₮).</p><p> Their mechanism is relatively intuitive. Each token corresponds to one ounce of physical gold and is kept by a custodian institution (such as a vault in London or Switzerland). Users can transfer these tokens freely between wallets like holding USDT, use them as collateral to participate in lending or yield farming in DeFi protocols, and withdraw physical gold through the redemption mechanism. In this way, the traditional safe-haven properties of gold can be combined with the high liquidity of the blockchain.</p><p> Therefore, compared with physical gold bars or gold ETFs, the biggest innovation of gold stablecoins lies in &quot;divisibility and liquidity&quot;. Traditional gold is often measured in grams and ounces, making it difficult to divide in small amounts; and although gold ETFs are easy to trade, they rely on financial market settlement. Gold stablecoins break through these limitations - they can represent real hard assets and can be quickly transferred and split on the chain in the form of tokens, greatly lowering the transaction threshold.</p><p> Of course, it is not without flaws. The price of gold itself will fluctuate due to the global economy, interest rate environment and geopolitical risks. Therefore, the gold stablecoin does not have the almost absolute price stability like the US dollar stablecoin. However, for those who want to seek diversified storage of value on the chain, it provides a configuration option that is closer to hard assets.</p><p> Overall, the euro-denominated stablecoin and the gold-based stablecoin represent two distinct logics within the non-USD stablecoin landscape: the former emphasizes the local convenience and regulatory compliance of regional currencies, while the latter emphasizes the digitization and increased liquidity of traditional safe-haven assets. Together, they are driving the stablecoin narrative from a singular &quot;dollar hegemony&quot; to a diversified global monetary ecosystem.</p><h3> Where is the future of non-US dollar stablecoins?</h3><p> From a macro perspective, the rise of non-US dollar stablecoins will not weaken the dominant position of US dollar stablecoins in the short term. After all, whether it is the global settlement of crypto transactions or the liquidity support of cross-border clearing, the position of the US dollar is deeply rooted.</p><p> But this does not mean that non-US dollar stablecoins are meaningless. They are more like a supplement and expansion of the existing pattern, exploring new options for multi-currency anchoring outside the US dollar-dominated financial order.</p><p> Taking the euro stablecoin as an example, its value lies in reducing exchange rate friction for European users. With the implementation of regulatory policies such as MiCA, it is expected to become the cornerstone of regional digital finance. The gold stablecoin, by combining traditional safe-haven assets with blockchain liquidity, provides investors with a new tool that combines value storage and flexibility.</p><p> In addition, the RMB stablecoin that has been reported in the past two days is also gradually entering the crypto context. Although it has not yet formed large-scale circulation, it has the dual driving forces of policy promotion and actual demand in cross-border settlement and regional trade settlement. Once combined with compliant on-chain financial infrastructure, the RMB stablecoin is likely to become an important bargaining chip under the &quot;de-dollarization&quot; issue.</p><p> However, non-USD stablecoins also face limitations:</p><p> The first is insufficient liquidity. Compared with the hundreds of billions of USDT and USDC, the market capitalization of non-USD stablecoins is generally limited, resulting in insufficient depth and acceptance in the secondary market.</p><p> Secondly, their application scenarios are limited. Euro stablecoins are more limited to Europe, gold stablecoins tend to store value, and RMB stablecoins are constrained by policy windows and compliance environments. This means that it is difficult for them to become a global currency like the US dollar stablecoin.</p><p> But from a long-term perspective, the story of stablecoins is gradually moving towards &quot;multipolarization&quot;. US dollar stablecoins will still be the backbone of crypto finance, while anchored assets such as the euro, renminbi, and gold will fill market demand in their respective dimensions.</p><p> They may not be able to replace the US dollar, but they are constantly expanding the boundaries of stablecoins and reshaping the structure and level of the entire ecosystem. The future of stablecoins may not be the victory of a certain currency, but a pattern in which multiple anchored assets coexist and complement each other.</p><p> The US dollar stablecoin is the starting point, but it is by no means the end point.</p>
PANews 2025/08/22 11:00
TRON beats ETH, SOL, XRP as user growth surges: Can this rise sustain?

TRON beats ETH, SOL, XRP as user growth surges: Can this rise sustain?

<img alt="TRON beats ETH, SOL, XRP as user growth surges: Can this rise sustain?" class="attachment-full size-full wp-post-image" height="1080" src="https://ambcrypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Lennox-2-1.png" style="float: left; margin: 0 15px 15px 0;" width="1920" />TRON is outperforming other altcoins, mainly driven by user growth.
Coinstats 2025/08/22 11:00
UK Cracks Down: $9.3B Ruble-Backed Crypto Network Linked to Russia Sanctioned

UK Cracks Down: $9.3B Ruble-Backed Crypto Network Linked to Russia Sanctioned

The United Kingdom has introduced new sanctions targeting Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector and cryptocurrency operations allegedly tied to Russia’s efforts to bypass Western restrictions. The measures include actions against banks, exchanges, and individuals accused of facilitating a ruble-backed stablecoin network that processed billions of dollars in transactions. According to a statement from the UK government, the [&#8230;]
Bitcoinist 2025/08/22 11:00
